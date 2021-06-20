Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 7:
Town of Adams: 2.2 acres, 18256/18258 State Route 177, Terry L. Babcock, Watertown, sold to Laura Swatsworth, Watertown $235,000
City of Watertown: 0.4 acres, 265 Green St., James D. Emerton, Sterling, Mass., as executor of the Jeanne O. Emerton estate, sold to John W. Ferry and Mary Lou Ferry, Belleville $242,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.54 acres, 45985 Wade St., St. Lawrence Grande Inc., Alexandria Bay, sold to Robert J. Lavin, Marybeth Lavin, Sean Lavin and Christopher Lavin, Memphis $769,000
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 413 S. Massey St., Conrad J. Wiser and Lisa L. Wiser, Grimes, Iowa, sold to Rhett M. Fowler, Adams Center $90,100
Town of Ellisburg: 33.2 acres, South Landing Road, Robert J. Brownell and Joanna C. Brownell, Northport, Fla., sold to Galen Bisbort LLC, Alburtis, Pa. $149,900
Town of Watertown: 0.6 acres, 20604 Weaver Road, Brandon W. Knox and Srey Knox, Fontana, Calif., sold to Nathan Michael Markley, Watertown $225,500
Village of Clayton: 0.03 acre, 340 Riverside Drive, Matthew M. Hardy and Melissa A. Ringer-Hardy, Clayton, sold to Holly Bayou LLC, Clinton $445,000
Town of Pamelia: 1.39 acres, 22040 Lane Road, Matthew P. Dixon and Amy L. Dixon, Watertown, sold to Brian Boyle Jr. and Lara J. Boyle, Cape Vincent $400,000
Town of Rutland: 2.77 acres, Archer Road S., Daniel S. Beiler and Barbara A. Beiler, Spring Run, Pa., sold to Thomas L. Youngs and Christine Youngs, Watertown $8,000
Town of Henderson: 0.33 acres, 12658 Reed Road W., Donald E. Serens, Henderson Harbor, sold to Tatyana Carney, Hershey, Pa. $170,000
Town of Rutland: 0.78 acres, 31039 County Route 143, Benjamin M. Chan and Hanna N. McNabb, Felts Mills, sold to David Harrigan, San Antonio, Texas $260,000
Town of Clayton: 9.9 acres, Rusho Bay, Dennis M. O’Brien and Jacquelyn W. O’Brien, Victor and Sean D. O’Brien, Farmington, sold to Michael Berbaum and Jennifer Berbaum, Pottstown, Pa. $125,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.7 acres, 4426 U.S. Route 11, John E. DeWitt, Adams, sold to Pamela A. Zeller, Phoenix $250,000
Town of Lyme: 1.87 acres, State Route 12E, Stuart Ruttan, Watertown and Gregory Youngs, Watertown, sold to Eric Farr and Tracy Beam, Chaumont; Melissa Woroniecki, East Windsor, N.J.; and Morgan Hawke, Neptune, N.J. $7,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 8:
Town of Ellisburg: 0.73 acres, 1043/1046 S. Parsons Road, Thomas H. McLeod and Kathleen C. McLeod, Mannsville, as trustees of the 1043 South Parsons Road Realty Trust, sold to Cameron S. McLeod and Kathryn R. McLeod, Newton, Mass, as trustees of the McLeod Family Revocable Trust $250,000
Town of Clayton: 4.15 acres, Lot 6, McCarn Hill subdivision, State Route 12, Johnson and Matthews Holdings LLC, Watertown, sold to Christopher Brown, Clayton and Jeremy Jenis, Clayton $93,000
Village of Carthage: 0.26 acres, 123 N. School St., NS Estates LLC, Carthage, sold to Pink Palace Properties LLC, Atlanta, Ga. $180,000
Town of Clayton: Two parcels: 1) 7.35 acres, Lot B, State Route 12, 2) 1) 5.89 acres, Lot C, State Route 12, Kimberly Jane Duellman and Robert John Duellman, Clayton, sold to Dorr Marine & Excavation Inc., Clayton $17,500
Town of Brownville: 0.8 acres, 28251 State Route 12, Tracie J. Patchen, Watertown, sold to Adam C. Beshures, Clayton $100,000
Town of Orleans: 0.22 acres, 20150/20152 County Route 181, Marissa R. Wurtz, LaFargeville, sold to Richard Francis Derouin and Kimberly S. Derouin, Evans Mills $208,500
Village of Dexter: 0.19 acres, 213/215 W. Kirby St., Donald R. Munro, Dexter, sold to Kristopher Suri-Finn, West Babylon $8,500
City of Watertown: 0.03 acre, 1209 Rear Academy St., Alfred A. LoPresti Jr. and Hope Ann LoPresti, Alexandria Bay, sold to Benjamin P. Shoen, Watertown $15,000
Town of Brownville: 3.63 acres, 8369 Middle Road, Thomas H. Peterson, Watertown; Louis J. Mitchell and Amy J. Mitchell, Watertown; and Alice J. Boucher, Watertown, sold to William P. McGillick and Jasmine M. McGillick, Binghamton $22,000
Town of Henderson: 3.53 acres, State Route 3, Robin L. Newsky, Sanbornville, N.H.; Sharon A. Gagne, Barrington, N.H.; and Victoria B. Parker, Alfred, Maine, sold to Six Town Heights LLC, Henderson Harbor $37,000
Village of Carthage: 0.19 acres, 117 N. School St., NS Estates LLC, Carthage, sold to Pink Palace Properties LLC, Atlanta, Ga. $170,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.25 acres, 26 Madison St., Joseph N. Staab, Carthage, sold to Tate Perusse, Fort Drum $146,900
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 9:
Town of Orleans: 42.1 acres, Middle Road, Richard A. Bartlett and Maureen L. Bartlett, LaFargeville, sold to Dennis L. Esch and Kathleen H. Esch, as trustees of the Dennis L. Esch and Kathleen H. Esch Revocable Trust, Omaha, Neb. $49,000
Town of Henderson: 0.34 acres, 13876 County Route 123, Steven E. Petrillose and Sandra J. Petrillose, Henderson, sold to Colman Edward McGann and Barbara Leigh McGann, as trustee of the McGann Trust, Broadlands, Va. $560,000
Village and Town of Antwerp: Two parcels: Village: 0.1 acre, 109 Washington St., Town: 0.22 acres, 37756 County Route 194, Victoria May, Saint Robert, Mo., sold to Zachary M. Greenwood, Great Bend $137,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.22 acres, 9160 Renshaw Bay Road, Linda V. Thoms, Bergen, sold to Louis J. Letizia Jr. and Jacqueline M. Letizia, Liverpool $310,000
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 133 E. Lynde St., Daniel C. Johnson, Red Lion, Pa., sold to Alize Steeley, Bronx $132,900
Town of Watertown: 0.52 acres, 19615 Hillside Drive, Aneesa Castaneda, Watertown, sold to Brandon J. Dube and Erin E. Dube, Theresa $235,000
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 626 Academy St., David L. Connell, Knoxville, Tenn., sold to Lamont E. Lane, Watertown $125,500
Village of Carthage: 0.15 acres, 601 West St., Oscar E. Castaneda-Avila and Maria T. Castaneda-Avila, Laredo, Texas, sold to Joshua Girard and Jordyn Girard, Watertown $136,500
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.49 acres, 317 E. Main St., Jill M. Dupee, Adams Center, as guardian of Patricia A. Wilkinson, sold to Kunzico LLC, Watertown $92,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 309 Thompson Blvd., Susan Mitchell, Watertown, sold to Jonathan Ramirez Mora and Alicia Rosas Ochoa, Watertown $192,000
City of Watertown: 0.06 acre, 606 Mundy St., Kanokphan Woolcott, Watertown, sold to Zachary A. Ketcham, Watertown $128,000
Village of Chaumont: 0.17 acres, 27663/27665 Water St., James R. Coulter, Liverpool, sold to Papin Properties LLC, Redwood $95,000
Village of Glen Park: 0.18 acres, 517 Church St., Hawley W. Carr and Tara M. Carr, Glen Park, sold to Gordon W. Myers and Marissa T. Myers, Glen Park $140,000
Town of Ellisburg: 2 acres, 7643 Jefferson Park Road, John A. Canino and Elizabeth A. Canino, Camillus, sold to R.A.W. Resources LLC, Feasterville, Pa. $90,000
Village of Theresa: 0.07 acre, East of Riverside Drive, Diana W. Schnettler, Theresa, sold to Warren Scott White and Kerstin White, Theresa $1
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 10:
Town of Orleans: 6.65 acres, 32805 County Route 15, Curtiss W. Bacon and Marjorie M. Bacon, LaFargeville, sold to Brandy Kline, Adams Center $0
Town of Cape Vincent: 87.3 acres, County Route 8, Jan B. Bovier and Maureen D. Bovier, Grovetown, Ga., sold to Donald Munro, Clayton $80,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 832 Holcomb St., Denis P. Slattery, Watertown, sold to Nathan Patrick Lawlor and Dawn Crittenden, Watertown $120,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.91 acres, Westminster Park Road, David J. Taylor and Margaret A. Taylor, Wellesley Island, sold to Dana L. Hoffman and Judith T. Hoffman, Cortland $45,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 110 Girard Ave., Tyler J. Gallagher and Erica M. Gallagher, Lynchburg, Va., sold to Timothy H. Lamay Jr., Malone $132,000
Village of Evans Mills: 0.18 acres, 8469 S. Main St., William S. Palmer III, Canton, sold to William Hatzis II and Alana Hatzis, Watertown $180,000
Town of Rutland: 4.19 acres, 23400 County Route 144, Genuine Homes LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Eric Cousineau and Jacqueline Cousineau, Carthage $250,000
Town of Wilna: 20.9 acres, County Route 42, Heidi L. Tompkins, Babylon, sold to Russell Strife and Allison Strife, Carthage $18,000
Town of Clayton: 1.25 acres, 15616 Round Island, Mark A. Herington and Sally A. Herington, Clayton, sold to Russell Corey and Colleen A. Corey, Churchville $450,000
Town of Champion: Two parcels: 1) 0.36 acres, 32596 State Route 26, 2) 0.29 acres, Maiden Lane, Scalisi & Bernazzani Financial Services LLC, San Francisco, Calif., sold to Jefferson House Property LLC, Gouverneur $380,000
Town of Pamelia: 2.2 acres, 25393-25455 State Route 3 (Heather Acres Apartments), Scalisi & Bernazzani Financial Services LLC, San Francisco, Calif., sold to Basin View Property LLC, Gouverneur $400,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 29:
Town of Watson: Loson Road, Olmstead Landholdings LLC, sold to Larry R. Drelick $85,000
Village of Lyons Falls: 3961 Gorham St., Susan B. LaRoy, sold to Ryan D. Sturtevant $6,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 30:
Town of Denmark: 10678 Station Road, Ronald L. Clark, sold to Mathew J. Hoppel $199,000
Town of Denmark: Roberts Road, Timothy Sullivan, sold to Harold T. Sullivan $30,000
Town of Denmark:10905 State Route 26, Mathew J. Hoppel, sold to Ronald L. Clark $199,000
Town of Greig: 5654 Greig Road, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, sold to Michael T. Lewandowski $52,500
Town of Leyden: 2305 State Route 12, Jeanne M. McLaughlin, sold to Jonathan Paul Bradley $23,000
Town of Lowville: 4313 State Route 177, Henry F. Walters, sold to Terri A. Stocking $1
Town of Lowville: 6920 Vineyard Lane, Michael F. Maring, sold to Emerson S. Metzler $1
Town of New Bremen: 8440 Hoffman Road, Elise Roedenbeck, sold to Ronald J. Wolff $12,000
Town of Watson: Hinchings Pond Road, Lee F. Cobb, sold to Lee M. Terry $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 31:
Town of Diana: 8203 Cherry Knoll Road, George E. Travis, sold to Raymond Dangerfield $15,000
Town of Turin: State Route 12, Sunnie Joh, sold to Jeffrey E. O’Brien $235,000
Town of Watson: 6609 River Road, Tyra M. Bush, sold to Levi D. Verschneider $148,294
Town of West Turin: 4931 Highmarket Road, Michael W. Cavanaugh, sold to Shannon Myers $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 1:
Town of Greig: Menter Road, Florence M. Winne estate, sold to Christopher J. Streifert $1
Town of Greig: 7962 Plato Road, Elaine C. Bettencourt, sold to Christopher J. Streifert $70,000
Town of Greig: Menter Road, Edmund Bollenbacher, sold to Christopher J. Streifert $1
Town of Lewis: 631 Witzigman Road, Daniel R. Humphrey, sold to Alexis A. LaQuay $146,000
Village of Lowville: 5275 Jefferson St., Daniel Corbet Giles, sold to Douglas L. Olmstead $11
Village of Lowville: 5279 Jefferson St., Douglas L. Olmstead, sold to Daniel Corbet Giles $11
Town of Lowville: 7713 State Route 12, Brian Ujvary, sold to Foothills Market LLC $45,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 2:
Town of Croghan: 12139 Popple Knoll Road, Chris D. Robertson, sold to Eric Krise $75,000
Town of Greig: 5496 Pine Wood Drive, Robert J. Karsten, sold to Robert W. Greene Jr. $5,000
Town of Lewis: Osceola Road, MMR Vista Osceola LLC, sold to Gateway Properties & Associates $145,000
Town of Montague: 7050 Liberty Road, Crissy M. Lockerbie, sold to Sidney Goutermout $0
Village of Croghan: 6909 Shady Ave., Nathanael Good, sold to Carol Foti $210,000
Town of Osceola: 1664 Hemlock Road, Patricia K. Hawkes, sold to William R. Dow $0
Town of Osceola: 2360 Deerheart Road, Paul A. Dygert, sold to Anthony Masucci $107,000
Town of Watson: 7739 Sand Pond Road, Dorothy Woolschlager estate, sold to Lucy Austin $237,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 16, 2021:
Town of Waddington: 21.27 acres, beginning in northerly line of mile square at northeasterly corner of David Desmond’s land, Steven Lanning, Waddington, sold to Teddy C. Montroy and Lori A. Montroy, Bombay $220,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.1 acres, beginning in westerly line of Seymour street from northerly line of Greene Street, James L. Hance and Leann C. Hance, Canton, sold to Alec N. Weeks and Allexa M. Weeks, Gouverneur $65,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.8 acres, beginning in southwest line of lands conveyed to Louis Williams at intersection with centerline of Route 37, Mary Christine McCarthy, trustee of Mary Christine McCarthy Revocable Trust, Clay, sold to Michael W. Ramsdell and Michelle N. Ramsdell, Ogdensburg $385,000
Village of Gouverneur: 11,616 square feet of land, beginning on Grove Street from northeasterly corner of Brodie House lot, Crystina Mandigo, administrator of estate of Louis Mandigo, Gouverneur, sold to Crystina Mandigo, Gouverneur $7,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 6 Clinton Street, Amy Wang and Molly Bashaw, co-executors of estate of Bonnie J. Bashaw-Strome, Waddington, sold to Jeffrey S. Young, Massena; and Janice Y. Greene, Lisbon $65,000
Town of Morristown: Residential unit 24, Dockside Resorts Condominium, 317 Riverview Drive, Julian J. Spence, Normandy Park, Wash., sold to Gary J. Roberts and Debra C. Roberts, Whitesboro $170,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning where eaterly line of Franklin Street intersects in southerly line of Canton Turnpike, Philip Gibson, Ogdensburg, sold to Steven Cornwall and Linda Etienne, Toronto, Canada $4,500
Town of Oswegatchie: 4.89 acres, beginning on McIntyre Road at southwest corner of lands of Fernand S. Pierre, Henry E. Morley Jr. and Lee Anne Morley, Ogdensburg, sold to Rodney Caccavo, Theresa $140,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 17, 2021:
Town of Stockholm: 121 acres, beginning on Cook Road at intersection with County Route 49, Alan Williams and Bonnie Jean Williams, Pittsfield, N.H., sold to Carey Anne Latreille and Jeffrey Arthur Latreille; and Nicole L. Latreille and Kevin G. Latreille, Massena $95,000
Town of Stockholm: 1.32 acres, beginning on intersection of Route 11 with West Stockholm-Knapps Station Road, John H. Perry, Potsdam, sold to Dean Leverson and Laura Leverson, Potsdam $43,000
Town of Fowler: 1.27 acres, beginning at north margin of Country Club (Golf Club) road at southeasterly corner of Paul and Laura McAdam’s lot, Laura Mary McAdam, Gouverneur, sold to Samantha Skells and Ryan Skells, Norwood $4,000
Town of Hopkinton: 4.38 acres, lot 2 on “Mike Black Sylvan Falls Road Subdivision,” Michael J. Black and Kelly J. Black, Long Lake, sold to Todd Joseph Richenberg and Rachael Anne Richenberg, Farmington $155,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.21 acres, beginning in easterly boundary of New York Avenue at northwesterly corner of lot 6 of block 184, Andrea E. McDonald, Ogdensburg, sold to Catherine M. Buyette, Ogdensburg $76,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 2 in block 462 on map made by Thomas B. Tate, Nathaniel Ashley, Ogdensburg, sold to Joshua Gordon and Arielle Gordon, Ogdensburg $92,000
Town of Rossie: 10.17 acres, beginning on County Route 3 at intersection with southerly boundary of lands now or formerly of Town of Rossie, Elizabeth E. Chapman, Hammond, sold to Nicholas F. Gardner and Jennifer L. Gardner, Redwood $40,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, lots 17 and 18 on “Map of Twenty Lots on the Southerly Side of Alamogin Road, Town of Hammond, St. Lawrence County, New York,” Gregory M. Washburn, Hammond, sold to Scott Force and Anne Force, Annandale, Va. $208,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in west bounds of Potsdam-Norwood State Road 56 at intersection with west bounds with line between land now or formerly of Thomas Briggs and Clifford Jay, Jeremy J. White, Bracey, Va., sold to Ivy McDermid, Potsdam $35,000
Town of Depeyster: 32 acres, beginning on East Road at northerly corner of Gagnon and Duprey property, Jacob D. Yoder and Lydia M. Yoder, Heuvelton, sold to John J. Yoder and Amanda J. Yoder, Heuvelton $22,500
Town of Hammond: 0.25 acres, beginning in the southeast highway boundary of Dake Circle at northwest corner of land conveyed to Linda Lee Pintler, Ann C. Nadeau, Rochester, sold to Everett D. Thomas and Kathleen F. Thomas, Hammond $30,000
Town of Hammond: 1.03 acres, part of 88 Dake Circle, Ann C. Nadeau, Rochester, sold to Michael J. Sorrento, Buffalo; Paul A. Viapiano and Kimberly S. Viapiano, Williamsville; and Sammy Iraci III, Clarence Center $105,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.25 acres, beginning on Depot Street at northwesterly corner of George S. Baldwin lot, Sheila D. Thompson, Lisbon; Sherrill D. Moore, Lisbon; and Brenda D. Warren, South Colton, sol to Gerald Warren and Brenda D. Warren, South Colton $30,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, Ford Mansion Property, lot 7, block 39, John M. Casey, Greenville, S.C., sold to Grace MacMartin, Ogdensburg $30,000
Town of Waddington: 16.94 acres, beginning on Pork Street at southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Robert A. Morley, David J. Sheets, Madrid, sold to Richard J. Pirie and Susan M. Pirie, Ogdensburg $17,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 18, 2021:
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 55 S. Main St., Matthew H. Trim and Molly J. Malone-Trim, Norfolk, sold to Jason L. Mauldin, Gouverneur $92,000
Towns of Gouverneur and DeKalb: 27 acres, beginning at southerly corner of lands now or formerly of Johnathan G. Morrow at northeasterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Gary G. Jareo and Donna R. Jareo, Adam Kokinda, Lehighton, Pa., sold to Johnathan G. Morrow, Richville $9,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 10 Miles Lane, tax parcel 213.062-1-10, Kellen Bassette, Mexico, sold to Kevin Arno and Gloria Arno, Potsdam $14,500
Town of Pitcairn: 120 acres, lot 132, Brodie tract, Township 11, Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Roscoe A. Eisenhauer Jr. and Cynthia A. Eisenhauer, Brownville, sold to Rocky Ridge LLC, Lowville $130,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, part of section 4, township 9, Great Tract 3, Macomb’s Purchase, beginning on three corners of road to DeGrasse, Pervez Hai, Northbrook, Ill., sold to Jacob Hackett, Ogdensburg $27,500
Town of Morristown: 3.19 acres, beginning on County Route 6 at intersection with northeasterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Richard S. Chapman and Dawn Marie Chapman, Gary L. Davis and Carol A. Davis, Hammond, sold to Miller Black Lake Cabins LLC, Hammond $398,000
Town of Oswegatchier: 6,400 square feet of land, beginning in northerly line of Morristown Ogdensburg State Highway at intersection with westerly line of William Bell farm premises, Renee Ashley, trustee of Maria Ashley Irrevocable Living Trust, Ogdensburg, sold to Donald G. Swan and Kathleen H. Swan, Ogdensburg $339,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 19, 2021:
City of Ogdensburg: 0.27 acres, 430 Proctor Avenue, Mildred I. Smith, Ogdensburg, sold to Job C. Edwards and Donato M. Forlenza, Ogdensburg $108,000
Village of Ogdensburg: parcel, part of farm lot 4, section 1 of VanSolingen Tract, corner of Ford and William Streets, Mildred I. Smith and David H. Smith, Ogdensburg, sold to Job C. Edwards and Donato M. Forlenza, Ogdensburg $92,000
Town of Canton: 4.01 acres, beginning in southeast corner of land of Ames at northeast corner of land of Lauber, Michael R. Greenwald, Canton, sold to Jason A. McCollum, Canton $211,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.58 acres, beginning in west bounds of River Street at southeast corner of land of Liebfred, Patrick J. Sullivan and Sharon M. Sullivan, Branford, Fla.; and Dorothy V. Fullerton, Newark, sold to Peter J. Burke and Sarah E. Burke, Bombay $127,500
Town of Edwards: 1 acre, 12 Jones Pond Road, Austin J. Bassette, Pulaski, sold to Sean L. Ennis and Ruth Co. Green, Ogdensburg $6,500
Town of Pitcairn: 58.73 acres, beginning in southwest corner of lot 54, standing in county line, Eugene B. Gauger Jr., Hannibal, executor of the last will and testament of Eugene B. Gauger Sr., Hannibal, sold to Gordon C. Gauger, Maumee, Ohio $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 22, 2021:
Town of Russell: 83.17 acres, beginning on Colton Road at southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Seth Panetti, John Kefalonitis and Barbara Kefalonitis, Blairstown, N.J., sold to The Hukovic Irrevocable Family Protection Trust, Ogdensburg $70,000
Town of Potsdam: 13.26 acres, beginning in east boundary of Railroad Road at southwest corner of lands now or formerly of Marion Clark, Paul Jarvis, Norwood, sold to Simon Lashomb, Potsdam $15,000
Town of Hermon: 15.8 acres, lot 17 on “Christmas and Associates, Inc., Owl Pond Subdivision, situate in Lot 47 of Atwater Tract in Russell, situate in lot 19 and 22 in Hermon, in East 3rd of Township 4 of Macombs Great Tract 3, Town of Hermon and Russell, St. Lawrence County, New York,” Johann Wesley Wilcox and Roberta M. Wilcox, Mertztown, Pa., sold to Patrick Mullin and Kari Mullin, South New Berlin $25,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, part of lot 1, township 14 (Bloomfield), Great Tract 3, of Macomb’s Purchase, Robert J. Ritchings, Star Lake, sold to Amanda J. Pitts, Star Lake $10,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, parts of lots 5 and 8 in block 25, beginning on west line of Hamilton Street, northerly from southeast corner of said block, Kyle Rafferty, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael B. Riley, DeKalb Junction $100,500
Town of Fine: Parcel, 17 Cessna Drive, Tara A. Thivierge, Bedford; Leslie L. Thivierge, Bedford; Brian A. Thivierge, Potsdam; and Matthew A. Thivierge, Gabriels, sold to Eathan J. Boula, Star Lake $4,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, beginning on line between lots 5 and 8 of south third of west half of Edwards, from corner of lots 5, 6, 8 and 9, Tara J. Connell, Round Hill, Va., sold to Jamie L. Briggs and Maxine A. Briggs, Gouverneur $24,500
Town of Madrid: 1.58 acres, 82 Brady Road, Joshua Frederick, Madrid; and Natasha Caulkins Frederick, Walton, sold to Justin Olson and Nicole Olson, Massena $95,000
Village of Massena: 0.28 acres, beginning at intersection of south boundary of Marie Street with east boundary of Lawrence Street, Jeffrey S. Musante, The Villages, Fla., sold to Jesse R. Stowell and Nicole E. Stowell, Massena $111,500
Village of Brasher: 45.45 acres, beginning at southeast corner of St. Dennis lot at Brasher Falls, south parallel to Route 66, Rechard A. Ten Eyck and marcia W. Ten Eyck, Hammond, sold to Trevor D. Ten Eyck and Tara L. Ten Eyck, Brasher Falls $75,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 23, 2021:
Town of Waddington: 2.08 acres, beginning in westerly boundary of Buck Road at southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Steven Peter Miller, JOS River Enterprises Inc., Waddington, sold to Lisa Beldock, Waddington $12,000
Town of Canton: 0.983 acres, south of Pink Schoolhouse Road, southwesterly of the intersection with east line of lands of Roger L. Bailey, David J. Brossoit, Canton, sold to Kenneth L. Stone and Sherry L. Stone, Canton $132,000
Town of Stockholm: 3.56 acres, beginning on Crane Road at southwesterly corner of parcel now or formerly of George C. Arquitt and Karen M. Arquitt, George C. Arquitt and Karen M. Arquitt, Winthrop, sold to Mark G. Daniels and Lorraine A. Fregoe, Massena $165,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning at southwest corner of land now or formerly owned by the party of the first at southwest corner of Elmer Kirkey Farm, Renee Cole, administrator of estate of Timothy D. Alguire, Massena, sold to Charley J. Deon, Massena $49,000
Town of Macomb: 21.97 acres, beginning at northeast corner of lot 54, along northerly line to between surplus tract and Moss share of Morris Tract, Carrie A. Coutermarsh, Hammond, sold to Matthew C. Jolley, Hammond $125,000
Town of Hopkinton: 5 acres, beginning at southeast corner of 97.5 acre lot at north line of land owned by Tharrett, intersecting with Harriman Road, Arthur L. Pratt, Oneida, sold to Robert Francis Charlesworth and Elizabeth Ann Charlesworth, Liverpool $12,500
Towns of Potsdam and Pierrepont: 0.995 acres, beginning on Route 59 at northeasterly corner of parcel of land now or formerly of Jason F. Schreer, Kyle J. Scott, Potsdam, sold to Casey W. O’Hara, Potsdam $93,000
Town of Louisville: 42.28 acres, beginning on County Route 36 at intersection with southwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Susan M. St. Thomas and Dewey Lavalley, Eleanor Labarge, Massena; Herbert Bouce, Fairport; and Richard Boyce, Satellite Beach, Fla., sold to David Ramsdell and Denise Dorey, Chase Mills $60,000
