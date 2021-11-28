Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 15:
Town of Hounsfield: 4.18 acres, 16602 State Route 12F, Daniel J. Grieco Jr. and Judy M. Grieco, Dexter, sold to Nicholas L. Washburn and Carla J. Washburn, Watertown $125,000
City of Watertown: 0.8 acres, 1126 Holcomb St., Frank V. Lezamiz, Columbus, Ga., sold to Conrad A. Hutson, Watertown $210,000
Town of Lyme: 0.37 acres, 25479 Fire Road 152, B. Jay Biondolilo, Dexter, sold to James R. Eichhorn and Melissa M. Eichhorn, LaFargeville $369,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.12 acres, Lake Avenue, Donald B. Barter, Naples, Fla., sold to Robert W. Harris III and Gretchen K. Harris, Penfield $50,000
Town of Rodman: 1.31 acres, 14655 County Route 156, Timothy W. Beutel, Watertown, sold to Tyler R. Decker and Ashley A. Flick, Watertown $216,000
Alexandria: 0.1 acres, Lake Avenue, Donald B. Barter, Naples, Fla., sold to Bruce Clouser and Lynn Clouser, Berwyn, Pa. $50,000
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 220 Elm St., Jahangir A. Randhawa and Wajeeha K. Sindhu, Plano, Texas, sold to Rachel K. Moore, Watertown $375,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.45 acres, Lake Avenue, Robert W. Harris III, Penfield and Gretchen K. Harris, Webster, sold to Bruce Clouser and Lynn Clouser, Berwyn, Pa. $2,000
Town of Henderson: 0.54 acres, 12536 County Route 72, Nancy I. Youngs, Henderson and Harold J. Nelson, Henderson, sold to Erica R. Nelson, Belleville $127,000
Village of Carthage: 0.4 acres, 410 S. James St., Colin Jay Faucett, Carthage, sold to Tyler Mark Osborn, Elgin, Okla. $192,000
Town of LeRay: 0.15 acres, 22132 Patricia Drive, Sandra Faylo, Watertown and Michelle Hitchcock, Coon rapids, Minn., sold to Heather Gordinier, Adams $141,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 2.9 acres, 310 General Smith Drive, George S. Smith II, Sackets Harbor and Betsy H. Cuccinello, Old Bridge, N.J., as trustees of the Smith Irrevocable Family Trust, sold to Shaw Harbor Manor LLC, Sackets Harbor $350,500
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.42 acres, 110 Monroe St., Thomas J. Verell Jr. and Benefsheh D. Verell, APO, AP, sold to Zachary R. Collins, Black River $270,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 16:
Town of Adams: 889.97 acres, County Route 76, Instate-2 Properties LLC, New York, sold to Instate Properties Inc., New York $374,400
Town of Cape Vincent: 7.7 acres, 32491 County Route 6, Thomas G. McMullen and Carol McMullen, Jordan, sold to David C. Snow and Robyn P. Snow, Brandenburg, Ky. $700,000
Town of Henderson: 3.22 acres, 14575 County Route 123, David P. Ditch and Cheryl L. Ditch, Henderson Harbor, sold to James H. Wright and Elizabeth W. Wright, Charlottesville, Va. $669,500
Town of Rutland: 1.51 acres, 28020 State Route 126, Steven C. Daily, Watertown, sold to Kevin Lovos, Fort Drum $178,000
Town of Brownville: 17102 County Route 53, 3.34 acres, Nelson R. Bourquin, Dexter, sold to Derek Lane, Dexter $180,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels totaling 0.18 acres, 615 Lillian St., Andrew R. Scott, East Haven, Conn., sold to Arnold J. Higgins and Dora E. Higgins, Watertown $140,000
Town of LeRay: 0.55 acres, 22479 River Bend Drive, Joshua Merioles and Melissa Merioles, Watertown, sold to Jonathan Patrick McClain and Corinne Michelle McClain, Enterprise, Ala. $295,500
Town of Champion: 0.68 acres, Freedom Drive, Team OBS LLC, Williamsville, sold to Charles B. Robin Sr., Carthage $325,000
Town of LeRay: 1.04 acres, 26630 State Route 3, Dwight Aaron Torres and Jennifer Mai Nguyen, Ocala, Fla., sold to Madison Briggs, Watertown $217,000
Town of Pamelia: Two parcels: 1) 0.44 acres, 22183 U.S. Route 11, 2) 1.31 acres, 22201 U.S. Route 11, Strough Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to Tall Timber Holdings LLC, Watertown $275,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.77 acres, County Route 63, Naumburg Realty LLC, Watertown, sold to Spencer Heggers and Lauren Heggers, Watertown $15,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 927 Academy St., Seth C. Prosser and Marisa A. Prosser, Fort Benning, Ga., sold to Xavier J. Patterson and Traci Eileen Blair, Watertown $177,500
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 343 N. California Ave., Mawad Khalil, Riverside, Calif., sold to Baris Belke, Watertown $18,000
Town of Wilna: 5 acres, 26049/26050 Crowner Road, Gabriel A. Rainone and Haley A. Rainone, Carthage, sold to Brian Allen Egesdahl and Haley Alicia Egesdahl, Evans Mills $280,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.52 acres,12556 State Route 3, Steven L. Andrews and Carol J. Hafner, Sackets Harbor, sold to Mark E. Etheridge, Wilming, Ala. $340,000
Village of Black River: 0.41 acres, 131-133 S. Main St., Alain M. Etienne, Fort Meade, Md., sold to Isidro Alaniz, Black River $166,650
Town of Pamelia: 1.67 acres, 23597 U.S. Route 11, Kayla A. Clark, Huntsville, Ala., and Kelly K. Tibbs, Colora, Md., sold to Kyle Bresett and Ashley N. Bresett, Calcium $165,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 17:
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 165 Park Ave., Jason Lulejian, Watertown, sold to North Star Rentals NNY LLC, Watertown $180,000
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 728 Davidson St., Alan D. Mallette and Terri L. Mallette, Watertown, sold to Karenza Palmer, Olympia, Wash. $213,000
Town of Adams: 14.9 acres, 14400 State Route 178, Tammi B. Jones, Adams Center, as executor of the Richard D. Bice estate, sold to Matthew C. Hoppel and Melynda S. Hoppel, Castorland $325,000
Town of Lyme: 0.26 acres, Hayes Bay Road N., Melvin L. Weston and Louise M. Weston, Ormond Beach, Fla., sold to Linda A. Munro, Saratoga Springs $1
Town of Lyme: 0.17 acres, 24399 Hayes Bay Road N., Melvin L. Weston and Louise M. Weston, Ormond Beach, Fla., sold to Linda A. Munro, Saratoga Springs $135,000
Town of Henderson: 0.51 acres, 14553 Hovey Tract Road, David H. Adams and Christine A. Adams, Liverpool, sold to Michael Groseclose and Carol Groseclose, Westerville, Ohio $288,500
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 823 Mill St., Richard H. Miller II and Ashley L. Miller, Aurora, Colo., sold to Jonathon Ross and Annalisa Ross Carbonella, Cazenovia $115,000
Town of Rodman: 4.57 acres, 21101 County Route 69, County Route 69, Maryann B. Delaney, Rodman, sold to Joshua W. Thompson and Lauren M. Thompson, Adams $350,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.55 acres, 5772 U.S. Route 11, Glen E. Taylor and Barbara J. Taylor, Adams, sold to Joshua Freeman, Watertown $250,000
Town of LeRay: 10 acres, County Route 16, Champion Enterprises of Connecticut LLC, West Hartford, Conn., sold to Nicholas O. Makuch, Evans Mills $30,000
Town of Rodman: 1.22 acres, 22083 Killenbeck Road, Michael Northrop, as executor of the Adele Machia estate, Adams Center, sold to Connie E. Adkins, Adams Center $109,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 18:
Town of Alexandria: 2.59 acres, State Route 37, Pierce Road, John W. Amyot, Redwood, sold to RB Landscape Design LLC, Wellesley Island $2,500
Town of Alexandria: 3.53 acres, 24719 State Route 26, Michael E. Shannon and Robin R. Shannon, Redwood, sold to Shannon E. Malone and Robert M. Kelley III, Fulton $180,200
Village of Black River: 0.21 acres, 135 E. Remington St., Eric P. Soper, APO, AE, and Crystal M. Soper, Evans Mills, sold to Mandy Parker, Watertown $113,500
Village of Brownville: 1.07 acres, 216 St. Lawrence Ave. W., David Michael Valentine, Brownville, sold to Alberto A. Vassallo, Watertown $240,000
Town of Orleans: 0.21 acres, Joshua G. Ostrander and Celine D. Ostrander, 20427 Sunrise Ave., LaFargeville, sold to Jaclyn Priscilla Swearingen, Black River $184,000
Town of Orleans: Two parcels totaling 2.93 acres, 42875 County Route 100, Richard E. Larkin, Wellesley Island, sold to William J.H. Slate and Valorie Marrone Slate, Monroe, N.C. $1
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.29 acres, 836 E. Broadway, Ronald S. Ward Jr. and Erika M. Ward, Cape Vincent, sold to Lorrie A. Moss and Stephen Moss, South River, N.J. $150,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.17 acres, 28584/28586 Elm St., Corey R. Walts and Wade Allen V, Alexandria, sold to Dorval P. Tagne, Fort Drum $118,500
Town of Alexandria: 0.13 acres, 46598 Malara Way, Beth A. Farougi, Haslett, Mich., as trustee of the Beth A. Farougi Revocable Trust, sold to Christopher Duke and Amy Duke, Marcellus $332,200
City of Watertown: 0.26 acres, 130 Flower Ave. W., Iain T. Axworthy, Colorado Springs, Colo., sold to Aaron Harkness, Colorado Springs, Colo $175,700
Town of Lyme: 2.4 acres, State Route 12E, Stuart Ruttan, Watertown, and Gregory Youngs, Watertown, sold to Grindstone Holdings LLC, Clayton $165,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 302 N. Rutland St., Patricia Desrosier, Watertown, sold to Mengqi Wang, APO, AE $70,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 19:
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 1029 Boyd St., Gary Osier, Waddell, Ariz., individually and as executor of the Mary L. Brotherton estate, sold to Kenneth Bodah Jr., Watertown $90,000
Town of Adams: 5.17 acres, 18414 County Route 69, United States Marshal for the Northern District of New York, Syracuse, sold to USDA, St. Louis, Mo. $139,159
Town of Brownville: 0.4 acres, 20072 County Route 59, Deborah Gay Youngs, Newton, N.J., sold to Gerald Houppert Jr., Dexter $95,250
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 23:
Town of Diana: 8067 Washington St., Christopher D. Hall, sold to Jeanna M. Cleveland $15,000
Town of Martinsburg: 3765 French Road, Frederick C. Wieczerzak estate, sold to Stephen Ellinger $1
Village of Lyons Falls: 4015 Center St., Forest Presbyterian Church, sold to Helen C. McHale Trust $65,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 24:
Town of Diana: 6557 State Route 3, Stephanie J. Clarke, sold to Stephen A. Clarke $75,000
Town of Diana: 6391 State Route 3, Thomas J. Halter, sold to Hilltop Campground LLC $54,000
Town of Greig: 7876 Middle Road, Stephen J. Paragon, sold to Shawn Miller $40,000
Town of Lowville: 4521 Boshart Road, Donald Roggie, sold to Keith E. Roggie $580,550
Town of Lowville: 8025 State Route 12, Timothy J. Zubrzycki, sold to Kelly C. Stalker $70,000
Town of Martinsburg: 6753 State Route 26, Lloyd V. Allen, sold to Brain J. Allen $30,000
Town of West Turin: 3063 Fish Creek Road, Lili H. Krakowski estate, sold to John J. Longway $1
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 25:
Village of Copenhagen: State Route 12, Kelly G. Fusco, sold to Travis D. Rumble $1,500
Town of Denmark: 9678 East Road, Andrew D. Jennings, sold to Michael L. Neary $289,000
Town of Diana: 14152 Oak Ave., Samuel G. Stearns Irrevocable Trust, sold to Peter Leubner $120,000
Town of Diana: Foster Road, Timothy S. Rogers, sold to Michael E. Ellis $124,900
Town of Diana: Foster Road, Timothy S. Rogers, sold to Chatterpaul J. Nanku $59,900
Town of Diana: Jerden Falls Road, Timothy S. Rogers, sold to Robert Manco $75,000
Town of Greig: 5663 Long Point Road, Julie Ann Knapp, sold to VLW Living Trust $352,000
Town of Lowville: 5238 Clinton St., Loren J. Rowsam, sold to Elizabeth R. Zehr $80,000
Town of Martinsburg: 6182 River St., Paul E. Gyore, sold to Barbara A. Golas $150,000
Town of Osceola: Glenfield Western RR Bed, Stephen J. Pond, sold to Zeager Brothers Inc. $209,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 26:
Town of Croghan: 9628 Main St., Heather L. Malphrus, sold to Clayton C. Barnhart $79,825
Village of Copenhagen: 9967 State Route 12, Aubin Family Holding Trust II, sold to Meghan MacLain C. Tate $149,900
Town of Diana: 8258 State Route 3, Randy C. Didas, sold to Alan D. McWilliams $89,000
Town of Montague: 1763 Olin Road, William L. Davis, sold to Kevin Cummins $39,000
Town of New Bremen: 9530 Artz Road, Neil R. Tompkins, sold to Alan Brasie II $141,805
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 31, 2021:
Village of Massena: Parcel, beginning on Windsor Road at intersection with corner of lots 12 and 13; and 0.4 acres, lot 12 and part of lot 13 on block E of “Westwood, Map 5, Village of Massena, Town of Massena, County of St. Lawrence and State of New York,” Christopher L. Hutchison and Emily F. Hutchison, Montpelier, Vt., sold to Caren D. Hunt, Lake Hiawatha, N.J. $157,500
Town of Clifton: 3.02 acres, beginning on easterly line of lands now or formerly of Hooven at northwest corner of lot 2, of “Subdivision Plan of a portion of the lands of Marion Virginia Dreby Brile,” Ashwin M. Sharman, Earlysville, Va., sold to Lisa A. Warren, Chaumont $365,000
Town of Colton: 1.11 acres, beginning on Gulf Road in north boundary of lands now or formerly of Richard William Matzell and Thomas Alton Matzell, Carol Jean Green, Colton, sold to Richard W. Matzell and Bonnie M. Matzell, Colton $18,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, beginning on Woodland Drie at southeast corner of lot 5, block D, and southwest corner of lot 6, block D, Robert F. Akland, Cossayuna; and Carolyn H. Akland, Cossayuna, co-executors of the estate of Mary Jean Hall, sold to Thomas M. Todd, Harrisville $168,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, easterly half of lot 16, block 16, being lot 9 in block 72 of City Map of 1869, Stephen R. Douglass and Barbara N. Porter, Potsdam, sold to Joel P. Giglio, Ogdensburg $10,000
Town of Russell: 59.53 acres, beginning on Pestle Street Road from intersection of north bounds of lot 38, Suzanne M. Rowe, Hermon, sold to Lawrence O. Rowe Jr. and Renae H. Rowe, Hermon $90,000
Town of Massena: 1.7 acres, beginning in west bounds of River Road along curve to northeast corner of land of Town of Massena, Gretchen Kaneb, Massena, sold to Elizabeth M. Kaneb and Edward J. Kaneb Jr., Massena $30,000
Town of Fine: 45.17 acres, lot 7 of “Map of Survey Prepared for Patten Corporation Northeast, Situate in Great Lots 3, 4, 15, 16 and 22, Town of Fine, County of St. Lawrence, State of New York,” Shashidhar C. Reddy and Suguna C. Reddy, Albany, sold to Kevin James Crable and Christine Marie Crable, Fayetteville; and James Crable and Catherine Crable, Webster $430,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, beginning at intersection of premises owned by Roger Janack and Loraly Janack with Youngs Road, Richard L. Crosier, Star Lake, sold to Vicky L. Oakley, trustee under trust agreement dated the 14th day of October, 1985, amended on April 23, 2021, to provide for additional trustees to serve along with N.P. Dodge Jr., known as the trust between National Equity Inc., a Nebraska Corporation and N.P. Dodge Jr. $183,500
Town of Fine: Parcel, beginning at intersection of premises owned by Roger Janack and Loraly Janack with Youngs Road, Vicky L. Oakley, trustee under trust agreement dated the 14th day of October, 1985, amended on April 23, 2021, to provide for additional trustees to serve along with N.P. Dodge Jr., known as the trust between National Equity Inc., a Nebraska Corporation and N.P. Dodge Jr., sold to Katelyn Smith, Star Lake $188,000
Town of Russell: 108.8 acres, part of lots 22 and 56; 29.4 acres, premises conveyed to Myron C. Andrews; 3 acres, lands conveyed to Mary E. Andrews; 45 acres, beginning in north line of lot 52 from road leading from Russell to Canton; 0.497 acres, beginning on highway leading from Russell Village to Palmerville to lot deeded to Arba Gates; and 60 acres, beginning on road leading from Canton to Russell, from south line of John Andrew’s lot, George E. Wright and Linda A. Wright, Hermon, sold to Andy J. Hershberger and Mandy J. Hershberger, Hermon $60,000
Town of Parishville: 0.88 acres, beginning on Catherinesville at southeast corner of former Methodist Parsonage lot, Sharon L. Bisnett, Liverpool; Donna L. Rebo, Rochester; David E. Bisnett, Nicholville; Philip P. Bisnett, Potsdam; and James L. Bisnett, Cobleskill, sold to Loren E. Sochia and Maria Sochia, Parishville $70,000
Village of Hammond: 0.2 acres, beginning in south margin of Lake Street at east corner of lot 1, William Ernest Billings III, Hammond, sold to Marcia R. Thompson Amyot, Hammond $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 1, 2021:
Village of Canton: 0.343 acres, beginning in north bounds of Woods Drive at intersection with west line of lands of Canton Central School, Justin D. Sipher and Amy J. Sipher, Canton, sold to Joseph S. DiFino and Heather M. DiFino, Henrietta $325,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, beginning in northerly bounds of East Main Street to west bounds of Pleasant Street, Elisa M. Van Kirk, Canton; and Carmen E. Espinosa, Debary, Fla., sold to Academic Rentals of the North Country LLC, Canton $134,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, beginning in northwesterly corner of property to southerly bounds of Route 11B, Jerome L. Wilber, Nicholville, sold to Hopkinton Fire District, Hopkinton $35,000
Town of Morristown: 0.29 acres, beginning on Black Lake Road at southeast corner of land reputedly owned by Lyda Francis Gendrou and Louise Callerame, Tara Jean Daley, Indian Land, S.C.; Tracey Cole, Bridgeport; Raymond Edward Biel, Laporte, Colo.; and Trista Marie Anthony, Fort Collins, Colo., executors of the estate of Catherine F. Biel, sold to Paul Rokuskie, Endicott $12,500
Towns of DeKalb and Hermon: 58.12 acres, L.D. Turner lot, south end of lot 455, Town of DeKalb; 71.7 acres, south end of lot 454, Town of DeKalb; 50 acres, south end of lot 456, Town of DeKalb; 31 acres, south end of lot 528, Town of DeKalb; 35 acres, premises conveyed to Harlow Godard, Town of Hermon; and 48.8 acres, premises conveyed to Harlow Godard, Town of Hermon, Eli D. Troyer and Elizabeth R. Troyer, DeKalb Junction, sold to Piece of Mine LLC, Gouverneur $167,000
Town of Canton: 1 acre, beginning in north boundary of King Street at southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Harry M. and Ethelyn M. Stiles, Logan C. Guseha and Ashley C. Gushea, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Allison L. Akins and David J. Jabot, Watertown $115,000
Town of Norfolk: 1.34 acres, 2 O’Neil Road, Rozane C. Garrow, Massena, sold to Paul Wade, Potsdam $163,500
Village of Waddington: Parcel 1: 0.3324 acres, beginning at intersection of northwesterly bounds of River Road and line between Village of Waddington and Town of Waddington; and Parcel 2: 0.0688 acres, beginning in line between Village of Waddington and Town of Waddington at westerly corner of parcel 1, Jill E. Kennedy and Matthew Peacock, Waddington, sold to Jill E. Kennedy, Waddington $27,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 19, block B, on map 2 of Westwood, Massena; and lot 20, block B, on map 3 of Westwood, Massena, Nancy Elizabeth Griffes, Massena; Janice Ann Crowe, Norwood; and Michael James Pratt, Raleigh, N.C., sold to Naresh Singh, Massena $97,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.59 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Proctor Avenue from intersection of east bounds of Channing Street, Patricia Mohoney, Ogdensburg, sold to Terry R. Vernsey and Laurie L. Vernsey, Ogdensburg $350,000
Village of Canton: 0.34 acres, beginning in northerly boundary of Fairlane Drive at southwest corner of lot 6 of “Fairlane Development Section A,” Hillary and Michael Vaillancourt, Waxhaw, N.C., sold to Tyler Carrow and Jamie Skiff, Ogdensburg $153,500
Town of Oswegatchie: 6.46 acres, beginning in southwest boundary of Route 68 at easterly corner of lands now or formerly of William B. Merna and Dawn M. Merna, Charles E. Hollis Jr., Ogdensburg $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 2, 2021:
Town of Potsdam: 5 acres, beginning on Judson Street Road at southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of David L. Kingston, Bridget Gilbert, Canton, sold to Kaileigh Kingsley, Potsdam $200,000
Village of Canton: 0.32 acres, beginning on State Street from intersection with Woods Drive, Anthony M. Bovay and Breean L. Bovay, Fort Drum, sold to Richard D. Christy, Canton $169,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, 6 Fountain Road, Jesse R. Moerlins, Winthrop, executor of last will and testament of the late Jacqueline L. Dowe, sold to Steve M. Billings and Paige N. Billings, Chase Mills $28,000
Town of Macomb: Parcel, Bishop Road at intersection with town lines between Town of Macomb on the west and Town of DePeyster on the east, James Abel and Patricia Abel, Sodus Point; and Bruce A. Hargrave, Sodus Point, sold to Michael S. Graf and Thomasine Graf, Cuba $120,000
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, beginning in southwest corner of parcel conveyed to Thomas Bruce on Church Street, Petersen Family Enterprises LLC, Dickinson Center, sold to Shannon O’Brien, Nicholville $25,000
Town of Waddington: 160.57 acres, beginning on County Route 44, southeasterly from intersection of Hardscrabble Road, John F. Jahne III, Hoosick Falls, sold to Phillip L. Ashley and Edith M. Ashley, Chase Mills $158,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 3, 2021:
Town of Pierrepont: 0.12 acres, beginning in southeasterly corner of lot 34 on “Putnam River Woods Estate,” RWE Systems Ltd., Hannawa Falls, sold to Travis Scanlon and Amber Scanlon, Potsdam $23,000
Town of Brasher: 6.8 acres, beginning on Mahoney Road at intersection with County Route 53, Richard Shene, Constable, sold to John Gardner and Debra Gardner, North Lawrence $8,000
Village of Canton: 0.2 acres, beginning in east bounds of Goodrich Street at northwest corner of land of Taylor, Mark D. Howlett and Regan F. Howlett, West Henrietta, sold to Katherine DeThomas, Oneonta $125,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning in west bounds of George Street at northeast corner of John Blakely lot, Fred Conger, Norfolk, sold to Joseph Frederick and Donna Frederick, Wapwallopen, Pa. $42,000
Town of Fowler: 1.28 acres, beginning on Smith Road, north of intersection with farm to market road, David Hartle, executor of the estate of the late Helen M. Hartle, Gouverneur, sold to Steven Hartle, Gouverneur $30,000
Town of Russell: 6.04 acres, lot 2 on “Christmas and Associates Inc. Owl Pond Subdivision, situate in lot 47 of Atwater Tract in Russell, situate in lot 19 and 22 in Hermon, in east 3rd of Township 4 of Macomb’s Great Tract 3, Town of Hermon and Russell, St. Lawrence County, New York,” Raymond Lawler and Donna Lawler, Alexandria, Pa., sold to Alexander J. Stosal, Cleveland $18,000
Village of Richville: 3 acres, beginning in northerly right-of-way margin of Depot Street at southwesterly corner of parcel conveyed to Harry G. and Bobbi L. Mitchell, Jason V. Brozzo, Richville, sold to Harry G. Mitchell, Richville $16,500
Town of Clifton: 0.152 acres, 4 Wilsey Avenue Extension, Joanna Fernald, Newton Falls, sold to Randolph B. Clark, Star Lake $20,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, beginning in southeast corner of Broad Meadow Heights tract to east bounds of Farmer Street Extended, David Crouse and Nicole Avallone, Canton, sold to Patrick Lloyd Smith and Kelly Garwood Smith, Canton $205,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 647 Columbia Road, Neil R. Sealander, executor of the estate of the late Sven A. Sealander, sold to Neil R. Sealander, Port St. Lucie, Fla. $350,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 7, 2021:
Town of Potsdam: 2.35 acres, beginning in north bounds of Baldwin Avenue, east from junction with east bounds of North Main Street, Robert H. Ballan and Ulana M. Ballan, Norwood, sold to Harold L. Loomis and Courtney A. Cabaniss, Norwood $55,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 1093 County Route 60, Randolph B. Clark, Star Lake, sold to Thomas M. Tomlinson and Melissa A. Markle, Red Hook $100,000
Town of Pitcairn: 1.746 acres, 341 Route 3, Heather M. Andresen and Erik R. Andresen, Harrisville, sold to Cramer H. Jefferson, Harrisville $125,000
Town of Morristown: 0.7 acres, beginning on Black Lake Road at northeast corner of lands conveyed to Chester Bilewicz and Julia Bilewicz, Gary Lekki and Patricia Leki, Punta Gorda, Fla., sold to Richard D. Snyder and Deborah L. Snyder, Westminster, Mass. $145,000
Town of Hopkinton: 51.27 acres, 170 Meacham Road, Joanne Carr, Oswego, executrix of last will and testament of the late Thomas M. Carr, sold to Albert M. Blazie Jr., Rochester, Ky. $22,000
Town of Hopkinton: 51.27 acres, part of sub-section 1 of section 3 of Palmer Tract; and 51.12 acres, part of lot 3 of Palmer Tract, Lawrence W. Carr Sr., Oswego; Darlene Gray, Bath, N.H.; Ryan N. Carr, Fulton; and Darrell E. Carr, Oswego, sold to Albert M. Blazie Jr., Rochester, Ky. $87,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 316 Rosseel Street, John R. McGill and Brooke A. McGill, Ogdensburg, sold to Megan Grady, Ogdensburg $100,500
Town of Edwards: 5.5 acres, lot 7 of “Whispering Pine Shores on Oswegatchie River Subdivision,” Land First LLC, Lacona, sold to Walter T. Nixon and Christine A. Nixon, Woodville $58,000
Town of Brasher: 5 acres, 822 West Mahoney Road, Paul A. Lavigne, Massena, sold to Geordan Nelson Pike Caswell, Potsdam $415,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 616 Curtis Street, James J. Rogers and Karen S. Rogers, Ogdensburg, sold to John R. McGill and Brooke A. McGill, Ogdensburg $179,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1601-1603 Greene Street, Charles O. Foster, Ogdensburg, sold to Andrew G. Cole, Indian Orchard, Mass. $60,000
Town of Fine: 0.22 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of Jones and Laughlin Steel Corporation lands, from southeast corner of parcel, Daniel L. Johnson and Amanda R. Johnson, Star Lake, sold to Jacob Provost and Racheal Mazuroski, Newton Falls $23,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning at intersection of northerly highway boundary line of East Orvis Street with easterly highway boundary line of Main Street, Massena RA Associates LLC, Westlake Village, Calif., sold to 87 Main LLC, West Hempstead $2,400,000
Town of Madrid: 2.86 acres, 65 County Route 44, Richard P. Tiernan, Norfolk; and Shelly M. Tiernan, Norfolk, sold to Travis A. Callahan, Madrid $80,000
Town of DePeyster: 37.5, 632 Spile Bridge Road, Brendan M. Johnson and Rachel M. Johnson, Ogdensburg, sold to Craig Awan, Ogdensburg $26,000
Town of DeKalb: 27.11 acres, 2515 DeKalb Kelly Road, Allen Kelly, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Timothy A. Bill and Camilla M. Bill, Rensselaer Falls $19,000
Town of Lisbon: 3.6125 acres, 283 Town Line Road, Walter Claffey and Deena Claffey, Lisbon, sold to Steven W. Burns, Theresa $93,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning at intersection of southerly line of Market Street and westerly line of Commerce Street, Richard L. Harper and Natalie E. Harper, Ogdensburg, sold to Stasun and Amelia LLC, Ogdensburg $175,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 2224 County Route 55, Lindsey R. Gladding and Crystal Gladding, Massena, sold to Sierra R. Gladding and Michael E. Brown, Brasher Falls $50,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.16 acres, 380 Fulton Road, Rebecca L. Washburn, Lisbon, sold to Joseph H. Kiah and McKenna M. Kiah, Ogdensburg $97,500
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 69 West Babcock Street, Michael Ablan, Gouverneur, sold to Todd W. Belmore, Gouverneur $143,500
Town of Canton: Parcel, 41 East Main Street, Sebastian A. Mazzotta and Anne E. Mazzotta, Canton, sold to Matthew Mazzotta and Su Jin Lim, Canton $265,000
