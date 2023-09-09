The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 15, 2023:
City of Watertown: Parcel, 508 Cooper Street, Jonathan M. Ward, Dexter, sold to Watertown Holdings LLC, Colorado Springs, Colo. $120,000
Town of Orleans: 2.36 acres, 36609 Middle Road, Laurence A. Slicer Sr., LaFargeville, sold to Timothy R. Farrell Jr. and Ericka A. Farrell, LaFargeville $206,200
Town of Henderson: Parcel 1: 0.52 acres; and Parcel 2: 0.26 acres, 14480/484 Snowshoe Road, Kathleen A. Scheible, Sackets Harbor; Lorraine M. Shellman, Rochester; Kenneth V. Doyle III, Rochester; Lynn M. Doyle, Geneva; Lawrence K. Doyle, Clyde; Harvey P. Hotto, Fort Collins, Colo.; Gary J. Hotto, Alexandria, Va.; Carl A. Hotto, Webster; Deborah A. Corcoran, Rochester; and John W. Hotto, Victor, sold to Todd A. Rawson and Laura V. Rawson, New York City $400,000
Town of Champion: 0.573 acres, 35374 Lewis Loop, John D. Becker and Paula Becker, Springfield, Va., sold to David P. Lorange and Yudelka M. Lorange, Fort Rucker, Ala. $350,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 27425 Madison Street, Samuel M. Kroeger and Tiffany N. Kroeger, Chaumont, sold to Derrick A. Strader and Cora M. Farrell, Chaumont $160,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 444 South Massey Street, Vivian M. Holman by attorney-in-fact Deborah L. Gillan, Watertown, sold to Jessie Phillips, Watertown $54,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 312 Park Drive West, Lawton H. McGahey and Brittany L. McGahey, Watertown, sold to Seth Gough, Columbia, S.C. $245,000
Town of Wilna: 18.137 acres, 36533 Route 3, Michael A. Ricchiuti and Jessica R. Ricchiuti, Andalusia, Ala., sold to Robert D. Overton and Kathy L. Overton, Dexter $160,001
City of Watertown: Parcel, 119 East Lynde Street, Kyle R. Pignone, Adams, sold to Lance T. Loomis and Lara Loomis, Merritt, N.C. $143,900
Town of Ellisburg: Several parcels, McDonald Road, Leeman P. Reed, Mannsville, sold to Richard P. Broadhurst and Linda A. Broadhurst, Mannsville $12,500
City of Watertown: 0.442 acres, 155 Paddock Street, Brandon Louis Harp and Catherine Dare Harp, Fort Moore, Ga., sold to Joshua Carey and Jessica Bondy-Carey, Wahiawa, Hawaii $385,000
Town of Lorraine: Parcel, 2751 County Route 95, Francis E. James, Atlanta, Ga.; and Justin L. Inman, Jacksonville, Ore., sold to Alvin R. Davis, Adams; and Christopher M. Davis, Adams $206,000
Town of Clayton: 2.913 acres, 16177 County Route 5, Joanne M. Vanbrocklin, executor of estate of the late John J. Maguire, Watertown, sold to Caitlyn Barney and Damian Zimmer, Adams $172,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 16, 2023:
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.321 acres, 33523 Route 12E, Paul D. Dehm and Lisa L. Dehm, Daytona Beach, Fla., sold to Derek J. Richards, Chester, Vt. $440,000
Town of Alexandria: 45.28 acres, part of Fitchette Road, Maureen L. Bartlett, LaFargeville, sold to Noah A. Slabaugh and Mattie J. Slabaugh, LaFargeville $40,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, on South Hamilton Street (Knickerbocker drive), lot 24, Anthony C. Hazard and Bethany R. Hazard, Watertown, sold to Kristina McFarlane and Jesse McFarlane, Sequim, Wash. $227,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 45519 Butterfield Lake, Thomas S. Boyd, Hemet, Calif.; James Pasquini, Fallston, Md.; Joseph Pasquini, Stuttgart, Germany; Daniel Treible, Liverpool; and Amy Treible, Webster, sold to Thomas Pasquini, Byfield, Mass. $20,000
Town of Clayton: 2.02 acres, 0 County Route 11, Edward T. Drake, Rochester, sold to Tristen W. Lashomb, LaFargeville $8,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, 12 Stone Street, Jeffrey T. Jones, Watertown, sold to Jodie L. Vaughn, Watertown $140,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 125 Bishop Street, Cynthia A. Fusco, Chaumont; Michael E. Branski, Black River; and Mark J. Branski, Chaumont, sold to Maria L. Fusco, Watertown $180,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 17, 2023:
City of Watertown: 0.32 acres, 129 Chestnut Street, Brian M. O’Leary and Monica Kinyetta O’Leary, Williamsburg, Va., sold to Martha R. Montovani, Watertown $219,000
Town of Lyme: 0.53 acres, 12617 Route 12E, Lisa A. Warren, Cranberry Lake, sold to Alyssa Nappi and Matthew S. Marmych, Henderson $165,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.25 acres, 2 Church Street, Captain Visger House LLC, Alexandria Bay, sold to AHATK LLC, Jamesville $669,000
Town of LeRay: Parcel, County Route 46, lots 1 and 2, Valley of the Bees LLC, Carthage, sold to Allyssa Marie Trickel and Zachary Trickel, Natural Bridge $18,000
Town of Brownville: 0.45 acres 220 West Main Street, Michael J. Smith and Lisa N. Smith, Black River, sold to Joshua Donaldson and Kristen N. Sanford, Alexandria Bay $190,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 18, 2023:
Town of Watertown: Parcel, 21099 Cagwin Road, Francis F. Condino and Judith A. Condino, Watertown, sold to Dyllon Joseph Main and Brittany Kara Schwartz, Watertown $375,000
Town of Adams: Parcel, 14160 County Route 75, Kyle R. Errera, Adams, sold to Dustin Clayton Miller and Courtney Renee Miller, Carthage $215,000
City of Watertown: 0.094 acres, 251 Charles Street, Karen L. Gibbs, Watertown, sold to Andrew J. Juiliani, Watertown $155,000
City of Watertown: 0.207 acres, 1372 Sherman Street, Dawn M. Mclean, Henderson, executrix of last will and testament of the late Joseph Caronia, sold to Daniel J. Lawson, Watertown $179,900
City of Watertown: 0.717 acres, 272 Thompson Boulevard, Buckingham Holdings LLC, Castorland, sold to James Pratt and Laura Pratt, Watertown $336,800
Town of Champion: Parcel, 21300/320 County Route 47, Sean Rockefeller and Bryanna Rockefeller, Carthage, sold to Douglas Russell and Chanel J. Russell, Carthage $251,000
Town of Orleans: 0.6 acres, 41937 Orleans Avenue, Lawrence J. Barclay and Margaret A. Barclay, Fishers Landing, sold to Tull Commercial Properties LLC, Norman, Okla. $306,400
City of Watertown: Parcel, 321 Sill Street, Elijah S. Rutter, Watertown, sold to Micheal Kelleher and Han Le, Watertown $171,000
Town of Wilna: 0.165 acres, 525 Francis Street, Next Level Property Group LLC, Carthage, sold to Harrison Evan, Carthage $175,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.34 acres, 48233/37 Goose Bay Road, Hannah E. Allen, Clayton, sold to Venture Out Properties LLC, Palm Harbor, Fla. $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 21, 2023:
Town of Rodman: 2 acres, 24989 County Route 189, John F. Connor and Kathleen L. Connor, Brownville, sold to David E. Trombley and Ann D. Trombley, Rodman $7,500
City of Watertown: parcel, 718 Ball Avenue, Mary P. Sanford, by Dougland M. Sanford Jr., agent, Watertown, sold to Bailey Moorhead Beardsley and Ethan A. Beardsley, Fayetteville, N.C. $299,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel, County Route 6, vacant land, Dale N. Mercharnt, Cape Vincent, sold to Justin L. Vrooman, Cape Vincent $60,000
Town of Alexandria: 2.36 acres, 21175 Point Vivian Road, Donald F. Carnes, trustee of Richard and Eleanor Carnes Revocable Trust, Austin, Texas, sold to George Werthmuller and Nancy Werthmuller, Scott Township, Pa. $214,435.88
Town of Hounsfield: 0.095 acres, 204 Edmund Street, Clint H. Mitchell, Sackets Harbor, sold to Kimberley A. Hutchison and James D. Hutchison Jr., Sackets Harbor $259,000
Town of Antwerp: 1.6 acres, part of 36349 County Route 22, Klem LLC, Webster, sold to Jennifer Vegliante, Middletown, Del. $104,000
Town of Champion: 0.09 acres, 34583 Freeman Drive, Kenneth Morris and Mary alice Morris, Quincy, Mass., sold to Rick N. Wilsie and Mary L. Wilsie, Carthage $275,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, 34553 Route 26, Mary J. Cloe, Carthage, executor of last will and testament of the late Gordon A. Lewis, sold to GraRok LLC, Copenhagen $270,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 18, 2023:
Town of Leyden: 3641 Kelpytown Road, David V. Gydesen sold to Romeo J. LeBlanc Jr. $26,280 Town of Lowville: 7823 Ridge Road, Nancy A. Brown sold to Cody J. Brown $0
Town of Lyonsdale: Pennysettlement Road, Lischa M. Dishman sold to Patrick Coneiser $60,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 7265 Moose River Road, Ricky A. Redmond sold to Amanda S. Grimm $159,500
Town of Watson: 6680 Number Four Road, Michael F. French sold to Maxwell M. French $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 19, 2023:
Town of Croghan: Besha Road, Lou Ann Martin sold to Shay B. Widrick, $0
Town of Croghan: Old State Road, Lou Ann Martin sold to Jeffrey M. martin $0
Town of Denmark: 9865 Route 26, Georgina M. Page sold to Kimberly A. Bray $0
Town of Lewis: 1379 Fish Creek Road, Cota Venttures LLC sold to Alistair R. Canal $325,000
Village of Lowville: 5369 Dayan Street, Brandon M. Roggie sold to Grace Alexis Metzler $134,000
Town of Montague: 5516 Salmon River Road, Lloyd George Woodruff sold to Evergreen Hideaway LLC $1
Town of Turin: 4159 West Road, BedBug Busters Pest Control LLC sold to Dash Management Group LLC $32,000
Town of Turin: 4159 West Road, Weona Ski Resort Inc. sold to Dash Management Group LLC $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 20, 2023:
Town of Croghan: 9572 Main Street, Ray E. Falk sold to Ray E. Falk $1
Town of Diana: 14315 Pearl Street, Rachel M. Hooper Estate sold to jane Hooper $0
Town of Watson: 6602 Snell Road, Benjamin Wood sold to Paul S. Pierce $310,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 21, 2023:
Town of Diana: 6073 Route 3, Luis Rodriguez sold to Michael Vignault $149,414
Town of Diana: Route 3, Michael Vignault sold to Luis E. Rodriguez $1
Tow nof Lyonsdale: 7052 Rumble Road, Christine Mooney sold to Richard H. Baslow $15,000
Town of New Bremen: Dicob Road, James T. Hirsch sold to Timothy J. Baker $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 24, 2023:
Town of Diana: 8741 Goose Pond Road, James M. Moran Estate sold to Kathleen A. Walters $0
Village of Lowville: 7715 Park Avenue, Jerome R. Schantz sold to Bradley Jackson Forbus $189,900
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 25, 2023:
Town of Croghan: 10237 Fish Creek View Drive, Fred C. Anderson sold to Ian W. Anderson $0
