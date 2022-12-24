The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 7, 2022:
Town of Wilna: 0.182 acres, 37 Riverside Drive, St. Paul’s Church, Black River, sold to Michael Gavigan, Lyons Falls $45,000
Town of Watertown: 61.636 acres, 18130 Alpine Ridge Road, Dry Hill Management Corp., Watertown, sold to Wells-Jareo Holdings LLC, Adams $415,000
Town of Adams: Four parcels, 10 Fifth Avenue, West Church, Carla Cambridge, Thornton, Colo., sold to David Jones, Adams $1
Town of Brownville: Two parcels, 24994 Road 416 North, Bobby A. Rice, Chaumont, sold to Stanley J. Shambo, Oswego $80,000
City of Watertown: 0.09 acres, 134 Breen Avenue, Grutz Lakeside Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to Kyle F. Westerlund, Sackets Harbor $161,500
Town of Adams: Parcel, Route 11, Herbert K. DeJourdan, Watertown, trustee pursuant to Herbert K. DeJourdan Living Trust, sold to This Is It Properties LLC, Adams Center $26,500
City of Watertown: 0.154 acres, 265 and 371 Franklin Street, Laura Soboleski, Watertown, sold to Alfred Baker, Redwood $95,000
City and Town of Watertown: Parcel, 1444 Holcomb Street, Kristin M. Lewis and Brenton J. Lewis, Syracuse, sold to Travani Construction LLC, by Matthew R. McMacken and Michael Hall, Watertown $130,000
Town of Orleans: Parcel, beginning on westerly side of Hodge Land, Cornwell Crossings LLC, Rochester, sold to Jerry Thompson and Donelle Thompson, LaFargeville $100
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, 21892 County Route 16, Beverle Gilmore, surviving trustee of James L. Gilmore and Beverle Gilmore Revocable Trust, Watertown, sold to Jamie Lynn Clookey, Calcium $175,000
Town of Brownville: 2.43 acres, County Route 54, Paul S. Olson and Bertha Cave-Olson, Mont Alto, Pa., sold to Doley W. Cave Jr., Watertown $25,000
Town of Watertown: 23.04 acres County Route 60, Jay Hall, Columbus, Ohio, sold to Kevin K. Richardson and Susan E. Richardson, Watertown $35,000
Town of Theresa: 0.15 acres, 31880 Webster Tract Road, Joyson F. Campbell and Jill C. Campbell, Cato, sold to Jesse W. Campbell and Joy Campbell, Baldwinsville $1
Town of Pamelia: 1.2 acres, 2417 Route 37, James A. Moore Jr. and Karen A. Baker, Fort Knox, Ky., sold to Craig Smithers and Valeria Smithers, El Paso, Texas $300,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, Creek Road, Michael Ringer and Margaret Ringer, Alexandria Bay, sold to David Moffatt and Amy J. Moffatt, Theresa $25,000
Town of Lyme: 0.561 acres, 24987/93 Warner Road, Jeffrey L. Marsh and Claudia W. Marsh, Watertown, sold to Leonardo F. Rubio and Lori J. Rubio, Liverpool $80,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, beginning at northeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to William Frederick Lowery Sr. and Marian Thelma Lowery, Tamara L. Lamb, Mexico; and William F. Lowery Jr. and Helen L. Howery, Mexico, sold to Leonardo F. Rubio and Lori J. Rubio, Liverpool $10,000
Town of Lyme: 0.11 acres, 25005 Warner Road, Tamara L. Lamb, Mexico; and William F. Lowery Jr. and Helen L. Lowery, Mexico, sold to Leonardo F. Rubio and Lori J. Rubio, Liverpool $190,000
Town of Henderson: 0.66 acres, 14305 County Route 123, Paul M. Coppinger and Elizabeth J. Coppinger, Lewes, Del., sold to Thomas W. Coppinger and Marjorie D. Coppinger, Sandy Hook, Conn. $10
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 11, 2022:
Town of Orleans: 3.75 acres, 32438 Wilder Road, Dennis M. McKerrow and Ann Marie McKerrow, Lynchburg, Va., sold to Brooke E. Hartle, LaFargeville $17,000
City of Watertown: 0.308 acres, 727 Cadwell Street, Bryan M. Mclaughlin, Watertown, sold to Michael W. Gray, Watertown $100,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 177 Haley Street, Andrew Setiawan and Dewi KC Setiawan, Howell, N.J., sold to Christopher Sarratori and Gwendoline M. Sarratori, Ballston Lake $180,000
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 24487 Perch Lake Road, Russell T. Greeley and Krystal Greeley, Evans, Ga., sold to Brian T. Kampnich, Watertown $290,000
City of Watertown: 0.126 acres, 753 Davidson Street, John D. Lamkin, Lehi, Utah, sold to James and Sonia Conlin, Black River $65,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 130 Wyoming Avenue, Pamela J. Hughes, Watertown, sold to Johnathan Seth Cortes and Jazmyne Cecilia Cortes, Calcium $126,900
Town of Wilna: 0.114 acres, 313 North Clinton Street, Camron Sanders and Samantha Sanders, Fort Hood, Texas, sold to Amber Weaver, Carthage $178,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 36207 Route 3, Logan C. Wheat, Battle Creek, Mich., sold to Harley A. Wuesthoff, Watertown $131,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, 67 1/2 Champion Street, Edward R. Campbell, Clarksville, Tenn., sold to Michael Stewart and Kelly Stewart, Aurora, Colo. $135,000
Town of Watertown: Parcel, 19911 County Route 63, Edwin Crowner, Watertown, sold to Robert Fowler and Kelly Fowler, Theresa $23,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 12, 2022:
Town of Lyme: 6.45 acres, northerly of County Route 57, at southwesterly corner of parcel owned by Eagles Nest Cove LLC, Jennifer Jeanne Lance, Three Mile Bay, sold to John L. Cross and Denise D. Cross, Chittenango $120,000
Town of Lyme: 10 acres, 12766 Route 12E, Audrey Corby, ,Cross Roads, Pa., sold to Nancy Hadjasz, Cape Vincent $100,000
City of Watertown: 0.23 acres, 1323 Sherman Street, Mary C. Jones Gorman, Watertown, sold to Paul Recor and Jacquelyn Amanda Lopez, Watertown $225,500
Town of LeRay: 0.4 acres, 26804 Holbrook Road, Marjun P. Malvas and Grace F. Malvas, Calcium, sold to Michael Jacob Ur, Fort Drum $238,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 363 Flower Avenue East, Chad J. Johnson, Watertown, sold to Draven Caraballo, Colorado Springs, Colo. $163,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 1, 2022:
Town of Lewis: 1924 Kotary Road, Lemieux Living Trust sold to Jeremy T. Goldbach $200,000
Village of Lowville: 5438 Trinity Avenue, Sandra L. Collins sold to Willow Brook Farm 77 LLC $0
Village of Lowville: 7711 Prospect Street, Virginia C. Jones sold to Lindsey L. Golas $190,000
Village of Lowville: 5471 Elm Street, Robert A. Niblett sold to Robert A. Niblett $0
Town of Lowville: 7900 Ridge Road, Daniel Hirschey sold to Timothy C. Widrick $45,000
Town of Montague: Two parcels, 2121 Pitcher Road, Karen S. Felker-Harrity sold to Steven R. Felker $1
Town of Turin: Platt Road, Patricia J. White sold to Brian F. Semancik $15,000
Town of Turin: 4095 East Road, Christopher Decker sold to Deanna R. Decker $53,875
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 2, 2022:
Town of Martinsburg: 5535 Cemetery Road, Matthew James Chandler sold to William Domingo Frausto $171,750
Town of West Turin: Three parcels, 4171 Cherry Street, Michele R. Ellis sold to Michele R. Ellis $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 3, 2022:
Town of New Bremen: 7806 Erie Canal Road, F. William Dana sold to Matthew Chandler $195,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 4, 2022:
Town of Denmark: 1722 Hayes Road, Mary L. Lyndaker Estate sold to Brian Lyndaker $1
Town of Greig: 5678 Partridgeville Road, Jeffrey S. Shambo sold to Amber Stevens $295,000
Town of Osceola: 2387 Deerhart Road, David A. Renfew sold to Shane D. Renfew $100,000
Town of Watson: 6729 River Road, Joy A. Wisner sold to Karl P. Wisner $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 7, 2022:
Town of Denmark: 3404 Deer River Road, Cody L. Lyndaker sold to Zachary P. Jones $230,000
Town of Lewis: Kotary Road, Rodney Mathis sold to Michael John Gluck $105,000
Village of Lowville: 5387 Bostwick Street, Todd A. Galarneau sold to Dustin Lehman $185,000
Village of Port Leyden: 7210 East Main Street, Gerald W. Schaffner sold to Matilda Schaffner $1
Town of Lyonsdale: 3652 Fowlerville Road, Salvatore Macri sold to John G. Maroney Jr. $30,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 3652 Fowlerville Road, John G. Maroney sold to Sanela Dizdarevic $45,000
Town of Watson: 6368 West Shore Road, Howard Billington sold to Jane M. Toomey $400,000
Town of West Turin: Two parcels, Crofoot Hill Road, Robert Wendt sold to Robert R. Sullivan $100,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 8, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 5564 Cotton Road, JoAnne Derouin sold to Troy D. Eleen $220,000
Town of Croghan: 5930 Meadow Land, Patricia Thompson sold to Hollie R. Powis $0
Town of Croghan: Soft Maple Road, John C. Hirschey Estate sold to McAndrews Family Revocable Trust $42,000
Village of Castorland: 4962 Route 410, Graves Family Trust sold to Mary L. Graves Family Trust $0
Town of Leyden: 6516 Domser Road, William E. Bourgeois sold to Julia P. Brigandi $15,000
Village of Lowville: 5435 Shady Avenue, LCJ Properties LLC sold to Moser-Lehman Irrevocable Trust $1
Village of Lowville: 7649 Easton Street, Mallory M. Augustus sold to Alyssa M. Laribee $175,000
Village of Lowville: 7591 Church Street, Duane R. Berry sold to Rebecca A. Elliott $1
Village of Turin: 4176 Route 26, William M. Kapfer Living Trust sold to Carl McConnell $179,000
Town of Watson: 7802 Stony Lake Road, Frederick A. Barber sold to James Roy Milligan $40,500
