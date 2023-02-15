The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 7th:
Town of Wilna: .275 acres, 332 South Washington Street, Terri Lockart, Killeen, TX, sold to Shawn Glick, $30,000
Town of Brownville: 0.13 acres, 23401 Road 908, David Petteys Trust, Stacy Pettey, Lyons Falls, NY, sold to John Devine $205,000
Town of Antwerp: Parcel, Lots 3 and 4 as shown ona subdivision map entitled “Vrooman Creek Subdivision,” 36670 Co Route 22, George Typhair and Michelle Cettina, sold to Diane and Kenneth Morley $385,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, Lot No. 19 to the center of Burchard street, 658 Burchard Street, Nicolette and Steven Werner, sold to Maci Wilson $141,400
Town of Lyme: Parcel, East bank of Chaumont River and being a lot fifty feet wide, VL N Conklin Drive S, David and Peggy Putnam, Dexter, NY, sold to Jason and Teri Reichert $25,000
Town of Adams: 0.425 acres, 32 Hungerford Avenue, Dennis and Pamela Jerome (life use), sold to Julie Jakubowski $170,040
Town of Henderson: 0.83 acres, 15276 Snowshoe Road, Rosemary Eastman, Wakefield, MA, sold to Douglas Mcrae $10
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 8th:
Town of Hounsfield: 0.07 acres, 14530 Dodge Avenue FKA CR 75, James Rogers, Admas,NY, sold to Nicholas Incollingo $254,300
Town of Henderson: 1.00 acres, Snowshoe Road 13650, Kristi Ryan, Hilton Head, SC, sold to Eric Larson Revocable Trust $90,000
Town of Ellisburg: 3.5 acres, 8502 State Route 289, Sharon and Robert Parow, Sauquoit, NY, sold to Crystal Sutton $164,300
Town of Pamelia: 0.62 acres, 23604 NY Acres Drive, May Bryant, Watertown, NY, sold to Lydianil and Rose Ortiz $177,500
Town of Champion: 2.0 acres, 35167 North Lake Road, Shanna Roberts, Carthage, NY, sold to Allan Sipos and Elizabeth Yandow $180,900
Town of Clayton: 32 square rods of land, 601 Merrick Street, Schnauber Properties LLC, Clayton, NY, and Melissa Pallop, New Tripoli, PA, sold to Charlotte Costantino $250,000
Town of Watertown: 5.1154 acres, 23613 Swan Road, Paul and Renee Ferendzo, Watertown, NY, sold to John Masneri $298,500
Town of Orleans: 10.98 acres, Tubolino Road, Alan and Laurie Juiliani, Lafargeville, NY, sold to Jeffrey Helmer $25,000
Town of Brownville: 5.54 acres, 25000 Miller Road, Roberts Living Trust, Madree Roberts, Dix Hills, NY, sold to Robert Augliano $120,000
Town of Watertown: 5.08 acres, 15850 Pheasant Run Road, Aeklavya Panjali, Watertown, NY, sold to Julio Novelo $580,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, Lot No. 33, according to a map of lands of the said The Griffin Land Company, 312 McClelland Street, Jodi Jellie, Black River, NY, sold to Briffen Ames $180,000
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, lying in Great Lot 26, 19649 NYS Route 12F, Philip Venello and Stacy Galvin, Mannsville, NY, sold to Christopher and Chevon Braham $220,000
Town of Watertown: 4.13 acres, TNLCM Enterprisies LLC sold to Grindstone Holding LLC $52,000
Town of Adams: 7.2 acres, Cobbville Road, Steven Nichols, Adams, NY, sold to Thomas Cesta and Chris Bassette $1,050
Town of Theresa: Parcel, part of Lot No. 90 and 94, 29976 Crystal Lake Road, Water and Cheryl Davis, Theresa, NY, sold to John and Kimberly Fleming $175,000
Town of Clayton: 0.47 acres, 34836 French Creek Road, Ricardo Pacific, Clayton, NY, sold to William and Kimberly Couch $80,000
Town of Brownville: 3.158 acres, 11348 Middle Road, Frederick and Christine Spinner, Dexter, NY, sold to David Gould $75,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, Beginning in the Northerly line of Anne Street and being Lot 45 of Anna M. Binsse’s Homestead Addition to Watertown, 818 Anne Street,Robert Burgenstock Estate, Lynn Burgenstock, Watertown,NY, sold to Taylor Reardon $137,800
Town of Watertown: 1.15 acres, 24300 Gotham Street, Wendy Lehman, Watertown, NY, sold to Jason and Leigh Badalato $350,000
Town of Adams: 0.518 acres, 56 Wardwell Street, Ellen Discioscia, Adams, NY, sold to Joshua Shelmidine $46,000
Town of Wilna: 4.01 acres, 40550 Selos Road, Laurie Desjardins, Carthage, NY, sold to Matthew Draper and Katherine Gross $138,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, West margin of Franklin Street and 1 chain 25 links to the place of beginning, 708 Franklin Street, James Kalk, Watertown, NY, sold to Donald Woodworth and Renee Carrow $95,000
Town of Wilna: 5.0 acres, 965 West Street, Chelsea Ashcroft, Carthage, NY, sold to Dianna Williams and Patrick Green $159,650
Town of Leray: 4.32 acres, 27262 County Route 16, James Gifford and Amber Swan, Evans Mills, NY, sold to Taylor Piercey $223,000
Town of Clayton: 0.69 acres, 37090/100 NYS Route 12, Tourinn INC C Way, sold to Anne Lefevere $1
Town of Clayton: 1.39 acres, Tourinn INC C Way, sold to Patricia Natali $1
City of Watertown: Parcel, Beginning at a point Westerly margin of Sherman street, 618 Sherman Street, Barbara Sargent, sold to Frank and Joan Ellis $189,900
Town of Rodman: 1.60 acres, 21655 County Route 69, Donald and Melissa Leddick, Adams, NY, sold to Jamey and Jamie Ackley $77,400
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 9th:
Town of Watertown: Parcel, Beginning ata point in the centerline of County Route 155 (Dry Hill Road), 16824 County Route 155, Jeremy Kitto, Chesterfield, VA, sold to Dominic Monaco II $410,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, Beginning at the intersection of the southerly margin of Bishop Street, 1103 Myrtle Avenue, Mary Carr, Watertown, NY, sold to Marcia Slocum $190,000
Town of Theresa: 5.01 acres, 36840 County Route 136, Rayshan Clark, Theresa,NY, and Margaret Miller Estate, sold to Shawn Mckinney and Sheena Seguin $235,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, Beginning at a point in the northwesterly margin of West Street, 861 West Street, Norbert Martin Estate and Kevin Martin, Carthage, NY, sold to Sarah Potter and Robyn Goff $234,900
Town of Antwerp: 2.3 acres, Part of 36349 County Route 22, Klem LLC, Webster,NY, sold to Laura Baughman $140,000
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, Beginning at a point in the centerline of Sulphur Springs Road, 15868 County Route 62, Virginia Sherrill, Watertown, NY, sold to Katrina Johnson $168,000
Town of Clayton: 48.37 acres, 37803 Greenizen Road, Jean and Sheryl Turck, Clayton, NY, Nancy Randall, Landsdowne. ON, CA, Dawn Willmert, Clayton, NY, Thomas Turck, Homer, NY, Caryl Mallette, Clayton, NY, Sheryl Fries, Clayton,NY, sold to Kelly Mallette $100,000
Town of Wilna: .06 acres, 28 Norris Avenue, Luis Rodriguez, Mcdonough, GA, sold to Monica Gaspo $81,600
Town of Theresa: 161.77 acres, Pool Road, Timothy Shawl, Philadelphia, NY, sold to Louis and Trisha Amato $5,000
Town of Theresa: 10 acres, 30827 County Route 22, Timothy Shawl, Philadelphia, NY, sold to Louis and Trisha Amato $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 10th:
Town of Alexandria: 0.90 acres, 34 High Street, Molly Clemons, Alexandria Bay, NY, sold to Kimberley Bradley $164,900
Town of Watertown:1.256 acres, 25028 State Route, Scott Lund, Watertown, NY, sold to Mikela Dietrich $182,000
City of Watertown: 0.353 acres, 325 Paddock Street, Robert and Judy Moore, Watertown, NY, sold to Fisher Rector $217,000
Town of Brownville: 5.014 acres, 25359 NYS Route 180, Dexter, NY, Scott and Julie Amell, Dexter, NY, sold to Keldon Jones JR., and Morgan Burns $392,500
City of Watertown: 0.222 acres, 1366 Washington Street, Andrew and Maureen Hillabrandt, Watertown, NY, sold to Robert and Judy Moore $155,000
Town of Champion: 0.107 acres, 4 Stone Street, Clifford and Wendy Head, Carthage, NY, sold to Kyle Grampp $169,000
Town of Henderson: 0.75 acres, 13967 Snowshoe Road, Tammi O’Brien, Adams, NY, sold to Karen Zukowski $50,000
LEWIS COUNTY
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 14th:
Village of Copenhagen: Parcel, 9770 State Route 12, David Ekiss, sold to Jacob Moulton $109,500
Town of Denmark: Parcel,East Road, Samuel Famham, sold to Tanner Bush Trust $100,000
Village of Lowville: Parcel, 5344 Dayan Street, Judith Humphrey, sold to Matthew Zehr $36,000
Town of Martinsburg: Parcel, Corrigna Hill Road, Christmas & Assoc., Inc., sold to George Vickers $29,995
Town of Montague: Parcel,Olin Road, Christmas & Assoc., sold to Jeffrey Cerio $19,995
Town of Watson: Parcel, 7087 Peckham Road, Tyler Roggie, sold to Bryce Woolschlager $369,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.