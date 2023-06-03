The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 16, 2023:
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, Lot 10, Tennis Island North, David C. Muraco, Fayetteville, sold to Gene Benedetti, Cazenovia $85,000
Town of Theresa: Parcel, High Street, Richard A. Tanner, Theresa, sold to Amanda L. Williams and Unique Williams, Theresa $1,000
Town of Adams: 5.05 acres, 14365 North Street, Larry William Owings Jr., Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, sold to Robert Perkins and Jennifer Perkins, Rodman $262,820
City of Watertown: 1.03 acres, 1120 Gill Street, Phillip B. Stevens and Jenna J. Stevens, Watertown, sold to Ian Michael Jones, Colorado Springs, Colo. $199,900
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 330 Flower Avenue East, Josh L. Hall, Fort Lee, Va., sold to Jaymes Willoughby, Austin, Texas $110,900
Town of Philadelphia: 5.009 acres, beginning at intersection of Route 11 and southwesterly property line of parcel conveyed to Steven K. Tanner and Steven K. and Michelle A. Tanner, Eric J. Pope and Lori L. Pope, Philadelphia, sold to Gad Alexander Burgo Fontan, Evans Mills $360,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 212 St. Mary Street, Earl L. Nicholson and Sandra J. Nicholson, Watertown, sold to Joseph D. Murtha II, Brownville $111,000
Town of Adams: Parcel, 12873 Route 11, Edwin E. Stinson, executor of last will and testament of the late Linda S. Stinson, sold to Makayla Marie O’Riley, Adams Center $80,000
Town of Watertown: 5.15 acres, beginning on Cagwin Road at intersection of northwest line of parcel conveyed by deed on March 13, 1987, Michael Gonzales and Ezra Gonzales, Columbus, Ga., sold to Jacqueline Trim and Joey Sieredzinski, Monroe Township, N.J. $335,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 17, 2023:
Town of Antwerp: Two parcels, 64 Main Street, Devin Fulton, Redwood, sold to Caleb Widrick, Chaumont $3,000
Town of Champion: 2.01 acres, 23743 Pennock Road, Marco E. Bochmann and Dawn M. Bochmann, Carthage, sold to Amanda Lee Gonzalez and Richard Eric Gonzalez, Fort Lee, Va. $461,000
Town of Wilna: 0.26 acres, 27619 Depot Street, Zak Woodruff Esq., referee, Philadelphia, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $63,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 8929 Route 12E, Franklin C. Hirrill, Chaumont, sold to John R. Hodge and Michelle J. Titus, Watertown $315,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1 acres, vacant lot, bounded by Anderson and Military Road, Charles Kimmett, Westfield, Mass.; and Stanley G. Kimmett Jr., Knoxville, Tenn., sold to Eagle Cash Buyers LLC, Orlando, Fla. $10,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 146 North Orchard Street, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, West Palm Beach, Fla., sold to Moet Properties LTD $37,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 18, 2023:
Town of Theresa: 138 acres, east of County Route 126, Bryan G. Oster and Cynthia M. Oster, Evans Mills, sold to Kurt Davis Logan, Tiverton, R.I. $130,000
City of Watertown: 0.144 acres, beginning in southerly margin of Academy Street with intersection with westerly margin of Clay Street, Ferris Holdings LLC, Watertown, sold to Stone D. Klingaman, Fort Drum $174,900
City of Watertown: 0.158 acres, 287 East Main Street, Ranny K. Choi, New York City, sold to Joshua Scanlon, Watertown $113,300
Town of Clayton: 9.2 acres, between Old Town Springs Road and Chaumont River, Thomas R. Hicks Jr., trustee of Thomas and Janet Hicks Irrevocable Trust, sold to Brian Ulmen and Heather Ulmen, Elkton, Md. $45,000
Town of LeRay: 0.599 acres, 26575 Andrew Drive, Paul J. Ginsburg and Michelle Ricci Ginsburg, Watertown, sold to Colin M. Ross, Brewerton; and Meaghan M. Paige, Watertown $293,550
Town of Orleans: 0.442 acres, 36822 Sprucedale Drive, Timothy M. Gydesen and Krista L. Paquin, LaFargeville, sold to Joseph E. Robillard and Stephanie J. Robillard, LaFargeville $178,800
Town of Pamelia: 0.43 acres, 23667 Route 37, Eric J. McLane, Watertown, sold to Jacob Stein and Alexis Higgins, Evans Mills $180,900
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 19, 2023:
Town of Theresa: 215.8 acres, vacant lot, Eddy Road, Wetlands America Trust Inc., Memphis, Tenn., sold to HGS LLC, Bellaire, Texas $421,600
Town of Orleans: 0.356 acres, 36852 Middle Road, Matthew Morin, LaFargeville, sold to Kevin W. Raabe and Katherine M. Raabe, Columbus, Ga. $201,000
Town of Watertown: 0.565 acres, 20201 Overlook Drive, Nathan B. Marriam, Madison, Ala., sold to Brianna Young and Connor Young, Fort Drum $210,000
City of Watertown: 0.226 acres, 117 Bowers Avenue, Trevor C. Garlock, Watertown, sold to Adrian Hanusiewicz and Magdalena Mroz, Ontario, Canada $165,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, 36200 Route 26, Susan D. Moser, Carthage, sold to Bradley W. Moser and Samantha L. Moser, Carthage $205,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 3, 2023:
Town of Lowville: 5871 Number Four Road, Robert P. Antonius sold to Brittany Rose Antonius $0
Village of Croghan: Two parcels, William Street, Howard A. Nortz sold to Anne E. Willer $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 4, 2023:
Town of Lewis: 3519 Osceola Road, Ashley Parsons sold to John Parsons $1
Village of Lowville: 7624 Easton Street, Karen R. Kozloski sold to Kaitlin Bellas $137,750
Village of Lowville: 7394 Utica Boulevard, Morse Berlsterling Properties sold to Lowville Producers Dairy Co-Op $572,500
Town of New Bremen: 7738 Number Four Road, Thomas Houppert sold to Lori Ann Peters $0
Town of Osceola: 3009 North Osceola Road, Michael Anthony Cipullo sold to Michael Osowski $149,900
Town of Turin: 4642 Whiskey Lane Road, Deanne Speidel sold to GREM LLC $275,000
Town of Turin: 5061 Brenon Road, Kim Roberts sold to Roberts Revocable Living Trust $0
Town of West Turin: 5971 Swackhammer Road, Jody K. Durgan sold to Stephen E. Leuthauser $319,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 5, 2023:
Town of Greig: 5658 Partridgeville Road, Darryl Pennisi sold to Partridgeville ADK Properties $176,900
Town of Greig: Partridgeville Road, Darryl Pennisi sold to Anthony Volk $40,000
Town of Lewis: 3519 Osceola Road, Linda Parsons sold to Linda Parsons $1
Village of Lowville: 5411 Bostwick Street, Charles S. Dibble sold to Donna Jerome $0
Town of New Bremen: 8734 Cut Off Road, Jamie P. Stanley sold to Ren L. Rumble $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 6, 2023:
Town of Martisburg: 6525 Route 12, Jana Horne sold to Elizabeth Moynihan $0
Town of New Bremen: 8734 Cut Off Road, Ren L. Rumble sold to Zane Marcus Lehman $75,000
Town of New Bremen: Dicob Road, Ernest A. Smith sold to Joseph Schneeberger $20,000
Village of Constableville: 5915 James Street, Mariah A. Sullivan sold to Corey B. Elsby $185,000
Village of Lyons Falls: 4111 Markham Street, Louise S. Fox sold to Tyler R. VanAlstine $0
Town of West Turin: Two parcels, Turin Road, Jane Ellen Klint Trust sold to Jane Ellen Klint $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 7, 2023:
Village of Croghan: 9903 Route 812, Nicholas L. Augustyn sold to Rachael E. Jones $0
Town of Denmark: 10618 Route 26, DeVere D. Rumble sold to Hunter J. Dearden $162,000
Town of Lewis: 3519 Osceola Road, Linda Parsons sold to Ashley Parsons $1
Town of New Bremen: 8741 Cut Off Road, Scott D. Houppert sold to Wade J. Mattis $11
Town of Pinckney: 475 Denning Road, Nicole Tubolino sold to Beth Ann Recore $66,900
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 10, 2023:
Village of Lowville: Three parcels, 7826 East State Street, Donna L. O’Connor sold to O’Connor Irrevocable Trust $1
Village of Lowville: 5607 Water Street, Scott J. Sauter sold to Jessica Erin Jones $174,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 11, 2023:
Town of Osceola: Three parcels, Glenfield Western RR Bed, Paul A. Baker Estate sold to Chris D. Baker $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 12, 2023:
Town of Martinsburg: 5965 Main Street, J. Moseman Esq., referee, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs $104,022
Town of West Turin: 2152 Route 26, Donald C. Smith sold to Jennifer Reinhardt $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 13, 2023:
Town of Croghan: 10566 Youngs Mill Road, Dale K. Streeter sold to Jeremy S. Streeter $1
Town of Denmark: 4724 Route 410, Donald J. Campany Estate sold to Russell Gerald Houck $195,000
Town of Leyden: 2101 Dutch Hill Road, Florence May Hrim sold to Brian G. VanDuser $103,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 3602 Riverstone Drive, Richard Castellane sold to David Lundeen $295,500
Town of New Bremen: 7176 Brewery Road, Dale S. Buckingham sold to Dale S. Buckingham $1
Town of New Bremen: 8586 Erie Canal Road, Frederick J. Kohler Estate sold to Nicholas L. Jones $119,000
Town of New Bremen: Brewery Road, Dale Stephen Buckingham sold to Dale S. Buckingham $1
Town of Osceola: Three parcels, 1735 West Deerheart Road, Brittany Daniels sold to Michael Houde $14,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 14, 2023:
Town of Denmark: 9596 Route 26, Matthew J. Schrag sold to Danny S. Tejeda-Arias $174,000
Village of Lowville: 7467 Campbell Street, Penelope S. Jay sold to Katherine M. Ryan $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 17, 2023:
Village of Croghan: 6911 Bank Street, Michael A. Kampnich sold to Cara McIntosh $175,000
Town of Pinckney: Route 177, Mary M. Farley sold to Alvin H. Hatcher $142,000
Village of Lyons Falls: 3828 Franklin Street, Matthew O’Brien sold to Amelia M. Hoskins $60,000
