Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 14, 2022:
Town of Clayton: Parcel 1: 82.329 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of Route 12 at northeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to Susan Perry; Parcel 2: 57.851 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Route 12 in southerly line of parcel conveyed to John S. Forkey; and Parcel 3: 102.296 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of Route 12 at northeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to Betty J. LaLonde, Parker Henry Group LLC, Chaumont, sold to Mohawk Solar LLC, Portland, Ore. $500,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 40046 Berry Boulevard, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Issac David Joseph Robinson, Albion $9,500
Town of Theresa: Parcel, 214 Mill St., County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Brian Lindell Overbey and Sandra Gigi Overbey, Theresa $13,000
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 540 Alexandria Street, Kendra E. Kittle, Clayton, sold to Tricia L. Cassidy, Clayton $130,000
Town of LeRay: 0.67 acres, 8136 Schell Avenue, Donald L. Kenitzer and Chinyong Kenitzer, Aurora, Colo., sold to Jacob A. Martinez and Haunani N. Martinez, Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. $149,000
City of Watertown: Parcels, 647 and 18 South Hamilton Street, Aaron D. Naklick, Watertown, sold to John M. Mossbarger, Watertown $161,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 15, 2022:
Town of Adams: 1.015 acres, 17825 Spook Hill Road, Greig W. Denny, Radford, Va.; Warren L. Denny, Adams Center; and Kirk R. Denny, Adams, sold to Lindas A. Brown, trustee of Linda Brown Revocable Trust, Adams $225,000
Town of Lyme: 0.35 acres, 26568 County Route 6, Brian DeBoy, Bulverde, Texas, sold to Robert M. Keegan, Chaumont $58,000
Town of Lorraine: Vacant lots, two, block 2, section 113, Berry Drive, John F. Martin, Cicero; and Lawrence Stewart, Brewerton, sold to Community LD LLC, Forest Hills $41,200
Town of Antwerp: 33 acres, 43240 and vacant lot Hickory Hollow, David E. Ferris and Donna M. Ferris, Theresa, sold to Christopher M. Gray and Shelley R. Gray, Philadelphia $392,000
Town of LeRay: Parcel, 22080 Fabco Road, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Daniel Tontarski, Watertown $6,500
Town of Orleans: 5 acres, 35067 Smith Road, Orleans Fields LLC, LaFargeville, sold to Dale J. Seymour and Jessica L. Thompson-Seymour, LaFargeville $1
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, 24853 Route 37, Danielle S. Kemp, Watertown, sold to Sydney E. King and Dustin Buckingham, Lowville $305,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 1 acre, 36980 Linda Island, Michael C. Wallman and Melody J. Wallman, Clayton, sold to Douglas A. Low and Carol A. Low, Jordan $364,800
Town of Henderson: 0.04 acres, beginning on Harbor View Road (County Route 72) on division line between parcels of Richard A. Harvey and Melissa L. Harvey on the west and Matthew T. Owen and Angela M. Owen on the east, Matthew T. and Angela M. Owen, Henderson, sold to Richard A. and Melissa L. Harvey, Henderson $5,000
Town of Adams: Parcel, 19002 Minkler Road, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Christina M. Sattazahn, Watertown $23,000
Town of Antwerp: Parcel, 306 Main Street, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Christina M. Sattazahn, Watertown $33,000
Town of Antwerp: Parcel, 41 Main Street, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Christina M. Sattazahn, Watertown $17,250
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 18609 County Route 2, June N. Roof, Watertown, administrator of estate of the late Bernard C. Roof, sold to Paul Recor, LaFargeville $25,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, 35930 North Lake Road, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Christina M. Sattazahn, Watertown $14,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 231 Schley Drive, Karla N. Cintron-Pichardo, Waipahu, Hawaii, sold to Tau Maya Gurung, Brooklyn $185,500
Town of Henderson: Parcel, 10729 County Route 152, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Leo L. Valley, Henderson $20,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 512 John Street, Wells Fargo Bank NA, Des Moines, Iowa, sold to Travani Construction LLC, Watertown $50,000
City of Watertown: 0.09 acres, 18092 County Route 156, Gary A. Platt Jr., Shiocton, Wis., sold to Arlandy Paul-Dorval, Watertown $130,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 156 East Main Street, Arie Shavit, Ocala, Fla., sold to Troy Reichert, Peyton, Colo. $132,900
Town of Champion: Parcel, Freeman Drive West, Gerald Bunker and Heather Bunker, Pulaski, sold to Jeffrey Walsh, Orchard, Mass. $34,000
Town of Henderson: Parcel, County Route 71, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Christina A. Sattazahn, Watertown $10,000
Town of Orleans: Parcel, 38980 County Route 15, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Christina M. Sattazahn, Watertown $4,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 35888 Route 3, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Christina M. Sattazahn, Watertown, $53,000
City of Watertown: 0.115 acres, 941 Water Street, Northern Federal Credit Union, Watertown, sold to Barbosa Real Estate LLC, Watertown $125,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 191 Thompson Boulevard, Jacob J. Larkowich and Jacqueline E. Larkowich, Mechanicsburg, Pa., sold to Luis E. Reyes Jr. and Ruth A. Reyes, Watertown $232,000
Town of Champion: 0.64 acres, 28 Barr Street, Penelope Ferraro, San Francisco, Calif., executor of last will and testament of the late Athena Dawes, sold to Daniel Mullin and Maya Mullin, Evans Mills $153,900
City of Watertown: 0.081 acres, 914 Remington Street, Corine A. Young, Watertown, sold to Aquasco Properties LLC, Sackets Harbor $52,000
City of Watertown: 0.138 acres, 717 Nellis Street, Alekzandra J. Huttemann-Kall, Watertown, sold to Jonathan Grinsell and Nicole Grinsell, Watertown $200,000
Town of Henderson: Parcel, Route 3, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Salvatore Macri, Middletown $14,000
Town of Orleans: Parcel, Route 411, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Christina M. Sattazahn, Watertown $9,250
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 18, 2022:
City of Watertown: Parcel, 613 Frontenac Street, M&V Ventures LLC, Watertown, sold to Tammy Paro, Watertown $48,500
City of Watertown: Parcel, 412 Holcomb Street, Robert McKain, Chaumont, sold to Sydney S. Bones and Miguel A. Bones, Watertown $169,500
Town of Hounsfield: 1.002 acres, 14389 Military Road, Lindsay N. Zehr, Castorland, sold to Sarah K. Maney, Sackets Harbor $169,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 249-251 Hamilton Street, Ann P. LaFex, and Jeffrey Patterson and Renee L. Patterson, Watertown, sold to Jeffrey Patterson and Renee L. Patterson, Watertown $1
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 42978 Murray Island, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Jessica Baxter and Evan Butler, Albany $15,500
Town of Orleans: Parcel, 46719 Waterson Point Road, Amy Marie Boswell, Ormond Beach, Fla.; and Jacquelyn Ann Hightower, Winter Park, Fla., sold to Kathryn B. Elliott, Wellesley Island $970,000
Town of Rutland: 36.99 acres, beginning at northwesterly margin of West Remington Street at northeasterly property line of parcel conveyed to Helen E. Carney, The Stebbins Engineering and Manufacturing Company, Watertown, sold to Ryan P. Donohue and Laurie A. Donohue, Watertown $1
Town of Watertown: 0.62 acres, 21219 Route 232, Patricia J. Smith, Watertown, sold to Lucy Smoot and Sean McGrath, Watertown $190,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 260 Thompson Boulevard, Kathryn E. Warmington, Wichester, Mass., executor of estate and last will and testament of the late David A. Morrison, sold to Dyanna A. Morrison White, Providence, R.I. $111,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.098 acres, 18 Otter Street, Christopher J. Erdman and Jodi M. Erdman, Hammond, sold to Otter St. LLC, Shavertown, Pa. $361,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 1, 2022:
Village of Copenhagen: 10058 Loud Street, Garrett Wheeler sold to Garrett A. Wheeler $1
Town of Martinsburg: Flat Rock Road, Glenn Miller sold to Sandalwood Studios LLC $0
Town of New Bremen: 9152 Cut Off Road, Joshua A. Halko sold to Sharon Fredenburg $88,000
Village of Turin: 4181 Route 26, Alpine Equity LLC sold to Gina Mariano Bunch $140,000
Town of Turin: 4766 East Road, William J. Widrick sold to Woods Hill Farms LLC $425,000
Town of Watson: Two parcels, Number Four Road, Eric A. Walters sold to Jason C. Reimers $59,900
Town of Watson: 6326 Hemlock Road, Evelyn Moonan sold to Dawn Rowsam $15,000
Town of Watson: 7711 Sand Pond Road, George Kornorowski sold to Ian Kornorowski $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 5, 2022:
Town of Greig: Partridgeville Road, Andrew Trumble sold to Claudia A. Higby $0
Town of Martinsburg: 6173 Blue Street, Elaine M. Cannan sold to Nicole L. Black $1
Town of New Bremen: 6555 Tillman Road, Richard W. Hoch sold to Hock Irrevocable Family Protected Trust $1
Town of West Turin: 5120 George Kraeger Road, Magen Rae Bauer sold to Heather Bauer $11,100
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 6, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 7170 Wahalula Truck Trail, Thomas G. Bietz sold to Ali Fathi Mahmoud Fiefil $33,000
Town of Harrisburg: 7712 Route 12, Lilian I. K. Linswefewn sold to Walter J. Kennell $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 7, 2022:
Village of Copenhagen: Cataract Street, Matthew J. Cooper sold to Matthew J. Cooper $0
Town of Diana: Four parcels, Strong Road, Loran J. Widrick Sr. estate sold to Loren J. Widrick Jr. $74,581
Village of Lowville: 7717 West State Street, David J. Young sold to Karen S. Richardson $142,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 8314 Buck Road, Gene Grant Houghton sold to Bradley L. Lamie $11,000
Town of West Turin: Lyman Road, Robert A. Nix sold to David Deines $8,000
