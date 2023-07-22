The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 29, 2023:
Town of Rutland: 4.952 acres, 17007 County Route 161, Timothy Karnuth and Jenneffer Karunth, Watertown, sold to Christopher W. Hodge and Joscelyn E. Hodge, Steilacoom, Wash. $344,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, 32 Franklin Street, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Robert Hazard, Croghan $48,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.54 acres, 13976 Military Road, Robert C. Marsden, Sackets Harbor, sold to Todd R. Farrington Jr., Sackets Harbor $20,000
Town of Adams: 1.45 acres, 12811 Wright Street Road, Chad C. Deshayes, Adams, sold to Constance M. Martin, Henderson Harbor $138,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 25797 Fire Road 22, Douglas Nichols and Jacqueline F. Nichols, trustees of Nichols Revocable Living Trust, Three Mile Bay, sold to Thomas P. Cahill and Kimberly A. Cahill, Watertown $300,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel, 252 South James Street, Robert Nemecek, by Randall Carr Nemecek, agent, Canandaigua, sold to Janelle A. Carlton, Cape Vincent $154,000
Town of LeRay: 0.438 acres, 21900 Admirals Walk, Elizabeth A. Padgett and Caleb A. Padgett, Lakeland, Fla., sold to Lisa M. Doran and James A. Anderson, Watertown $190,000
Town of LeRay: 0.468 acres, 27856 Route 11, Austin J. Rochester, Evans Mills, sold to Nicole R. Barbee and Jeremy J. Barbee, Philadelphia $260,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 524 Frontenac Street, Ora L. Soluri, Watertown, sold to Roger J. Jobson, Watertown $5,000
Town of Adams: Parcel, beginning on Thomas Road from northwest corner of parcel conveyed to L. Patrick and Stephanie L. Gillette, Mark R. Hogan and Patricia W. Hogan, trustees of Mark R. and Patricia W. Hogan Living Trust, Trinidad, Texas, sold to Cody Scott Enterprises LLC, Adams Center $51,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 1151 Harrison Street, Rosa M. Chavez, Watertown, sold to Robert K. Van Wagenen and Casey J. Van Wagenen, Honolulu, Hawaii $230,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 30, 2023:
Town of Alexandria: 0.76 acres, 44978 Taylor Road, Louise A. Honeywell, Alexandria Bay, sold to Justin D. Weaver and Francesca Marie Weaver, Watertown $118,450
Town of Clayton: 0.05 acres, 664/666 Riverside Drive, Amy G. Johnston, Clayton, sold to Marius Withington and Augusta Withington, Clayton $795,000
Town of Philadelphia: 17.85 acres, 34741 Route 11, Jason Ross Forni and Micah Marie Forni, Philadelphia, sold to Nikoma Bamburg and Shelly Rene Bamburg $485,000
Town of Clayton: 0.06 acres, 312 Mary Street, Jared C. Ey, Clayton, sold to Shannon C. Woodring, Clayton $113,400
Town of Antwerp: 36.31 acres, 37028 Keyes Road, Dennis Murphy and Luanne Murphy, Tubac, Ariz., sold to Trevor Scott Seaman and Tianna Louise Seaman, Fort Riley, KIS $291,000
Town of Brownville: 1.03 acres, 43 Grant Street, Jimmy L. Williams, Dexter, sold to Gregory A. Simcic, Swansboro, N.C. $375,000
Town of Ellisburg: Parcel, 9088 Renshaw Bay Road, Catherine M. Quartier, Jamesville, sold to 9088 Renshaw Bay LLC, Cicero $288,640
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel, 390 Elm Street, Frederick R. Priestly, by Kathleen Lane, power of attorney, Cape Vincent, sold to Michele Carlton and Alonzo Carlton, Cape Vincent $14,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Lot 1: 7.99 acres; and Lot 2: 5.4 acres, 33117 County Route 4, Rebecca K. Schmitt, Clayton, sold to Gregory Covell, Watertown $45,000
Town of Rutland: Parcel, 31771 County Route 143, Arlys Stoughtenger, Elkin, N.C., sold to Edith Cross, Black River $28,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 3, 2023:
City of Watertown: Parcel, 811 Academy Street, Donna M. Combs, Jacksonville, Fla., sold to Benjamin John Burt and Ashley Shannon Marie Burt, Watertown $116,600
Town of Alexandria: 0.08 acres, 6 Rock Street, B&M Holdings LLC, Watertown, sold to Sandra M. Vigliotti and Jeffrey M. Morgan, Brewerton $264,894
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel 1: 0.17 acres; and Parcel 2: 0.15 acres, 2321 Kelly Street, Frederick W. Lang, Rochester, sold to Tammy M. Breclaw and Michael A. Breclaw, Syracuse $205,000
Town of Theresa: 2.8 acres, beginning at intersection of County Route 21 (English Settlement Road) with northeast boundary of Sears Road, Mark Sears, Redwood, executor of last will and testament of the late Alice J. Sears, sold to Stephen R. Backus and Catherine D. Backus, Redwood $150,000
Town of Champion: 1.615 acres, 23519 County Route 47, Skylare Humburd, Carthage, sold to Kate Marie Indreland and Davis Michael Graham, Fort Drum $230,000
City of Watertown: 0.459 acres, 450 Harris Drive, Jacob A. Mazurek and Milena Mazurek, Watertown, sold to Jordan S. Smith and Nikki L. Smith, Mannsville $363,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.58 acres, 23634 Route 11, Zachary M. Heibel and Daisy E.P. Heibel, Calcium, sold to Gnabana Teraou and Mana Bakenou, Calcium $253,000
Town of Brownville: 0.99 acres, 219 St. Lawrence Avenue West, Robert F. Wood, Liverpool; Suzanne J. Mackey, Brownville; Stephen F. Wood, Watertown; and Gregory M. Wood, Cicero, sold to Christopher T. Maring and Janna L. Maring, Brownville $125,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 326 North Clinton Street, Darmel Carrasquillo, Carthage, sold to Michael Francis Gummel II and Lacie A. Gummel, Black River $238,400
Town of Henderson: 1.67 acres, 12521 County Route 72, Kristin L. Cook and Tony A. Cook, Henderson, sold to Alec Edward Johnson and Gabrielle Noel West, Watertown $206,000
Town of Orleans: 0.549 acres, 39176 Route 180, Jonathan R. Pupillo and Johnna R. Pupillo, LaFargeville, sold to Alexis Stewart and Cody Ryan Shippee, Watertown $240,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 5, 2023:
Town of Alexandria: 0.16 acres, 43498 Mill Street, Jeramie R. Beebe, Redwood, sold to Felder’s Rentals LLC, Redwood $55,000
Town of Champion: 0.71 acres, 22094 Freedom Drive, Joshua R. Ingram and Tamara M. Ingram, Carthage sold to Adreas Heiss and Lisa Marie Heiss, Carthage $334,000
Town of Orleans: 0.436 acres, 20199 County Route 181, Stephen B. Caldwell, LaFargeville, sold to Nicholas Andrew Oderkirk and Olivia Erin Oderkirk, Fort Drum $189,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel, 313 South James Street, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Lisa Schneider and Ronald J. Schneider Jr., Rochester $42,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, 34292 Route 26, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Kent Burto and Robert Peluso, Carthage $110,000
Town of Rutland: Parcel, 31352 Route 3, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to James C. Harter, Copenhagen $375
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 550 South Mechanic Street, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Robert J. Hoffman, Carthage $3,200
Town of Lyme: 0.57 acres, 10258 Cemetery Road, Jeffery Swartwood, Groton, sold to Frederick Paul Welsh, Ontario, Canada $12,500
City of Watertown: 0.202 acres, 227 Thompson Boulevard, Nicholas S. Penna and Esmirna G. Penna, Fort Belvoir, Va., sold to Christopher Dopler and Kelsea Dopler, Hinesville, Ga. $250,000
Town of Antwerp: 4.4 acres, part of 36349 County Route 22, Klem LLC, Webster, sold to Andrew Watson, Moselle, Miss. $190,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 6, 2023:
Town of Theresa: Parcel, 29609 Route 26, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Naomi Brons Tapia, Philadelphia $450
Town of Theresa: Parcel, Fredericks Road, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Naomi Brons Tapia, Philadelphia $600
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, 23442 Route 37, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Hasan Berber and Maral Berber, Ontario, Canada $134,000
Town of Rutland: Parcel, 30860 Burnup Road, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Kimberly Campbell, Carthage $19,000
Town of Watertown: 6.47 acres, 18780 Route 11, Birnbaum-Watertown LLC, Pittsford, sold to 18780 Route 11 LLC, Watertown $80,250
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, Route 12, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Aaron Netto, Watertown $48,000
Town of Rutland: Parcel, Stone Drive, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Aaron Netto, Watertown $10,500
Town of Theresa: Parcel, 107 Morgan Street, Eric S. Shakespeare, Theresa, sold to Joseph Edward Kittok, Evans Mills $193,000
Town of LeRay: 25.2 acres, 110 Hadley Drive, Marsha E. McEvoy, trustee of Marsha E. McEvoy Trust, Black River, sold to Scott T. Bub, Watertown $324,900
Town of Clayton: 0.673 acres, 15451 Lyellton Drive, Thomas R. Grant, Clayton, executor of last will and testament of the late Sue G. Grant and the late Daniel L. Grant, sold to Frederick D. Grant, Clayton $607,000
Town of Rutland: 2.473 acres, beginning on Andrews Road at intersection with northeast corner of parcel conveyed to Allen A. and Linda J. Peterson, Timothy Shawn Stephan, Black River, sold to Jamie Toner and Cleann Toner, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii $393,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, 34658 North Lake Road, Rick S. Allen, Lowville, sold to Julio E. Hall and Traci C. Hall, Carthage $30,000
Town of Lorraine: Parcel, 7300 Charnick Drive, Satricia Rice, Concord, Ohio, administratrix of estate of the late Stanley E. Hall, sold to Michael D. Covey, Mannsville $18,000
Town of Clayton: 0.1 acres, 549 James Street, Erich L. Leonard and Diane H. Leonard, Clayton, sold to Kira M. Doll, Syracuse $185,000
City of Watertown: 0.567 acres, 430 Lachenauer Drive, Jorden D. Pope and Melissa S. Pope, Watertown, sold to Joel F. Markham and Jill Ann Markham, Niskayuna $360,000
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 17765 County Route 59, Ryan Hensel and Kenzie Taylor Hensel, Dexter, sold to Katherine F. Mortensen and Jordan D. Northrop, Watertown $299,900
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 7, 2023:
City of Watertown: Parcel, 1362 Sherman Street, Clarissa A. Godfrey, Watertown, sold to Carol A. Hughes, Watertown $173,000
Town of Adams: 3.02 acres, 14447 Route 11, Paul Geremy Alberry, Adams Center, sold to Jose Alexis Ruiz and Maira Ruiz, Troy $212,000
Town of Pamelia: 5.1 acres, 24511 Plank Road, Joseph D. Horan, Calcium, sold to Cameron Daniels and Cassandra Daniels, Black River $235,000
Town of Antwerp: Parcel, 35722 Carpenter Road, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Todd Jewett and Theresa Jewett, Antwerp $16,000
Town of Ellisburg: Parcel, 8963 Grove Street, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Jaryn Fassett, Adams $5,250
Town of Theresa: Parcel, shore of Indian River, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Alexandra Lari Wetmore, Watertown $50
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, 24888 County Route 32, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Maplewood Enterprises Inc., Watertown $17,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, northwest of Bailey Settlement Road, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Richard R. Leclerk, Alexandria Bay $1,800
Town of Theresa: Parcel, River Road, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Arnold Hollenbeck Jr., Watertown $100
Town of Lorraine: 26.98 acres, vacant lot, Morre Road, Daniel E. Moore, Adams, sold to Vincent W. Moore and Amy J. Moore, Adams $60,750
City of Watertown: Parcel, 675 South Hamilton Street, Sarah A. Gidley, Stamford, Conn., administratrix for estate of the late Susan M. Newman, sold to River Homes & Consulting LLC, Watertown $76,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, County Route 163, lot 4, Michael Ranieri and Julie Ranieri, Carthage, sold to Shamus I. Mangan, Carthage $37,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.04 acres, 45949 Barnette Road, David L. Martini Sr., Rome, sold to Daniel E. Muraszko, Denville $380,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.16 acres, beginning in southeast margin of James Street at intersection with northeast line of 33 James Street Inc., Sharon J. Bondellio, Watertown, sold to 22 & 25 James Street LLC, Alexandria Bay $600,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.098 acres, 13887 Hess Road, Kevin D. Snow, Sackets Harbor, sold to ERB Enterprise Holdings LLC, Derry, N.H. $281,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 10, 2023:
Town of Lyme: 0.352 acres, 9362 County Route 125, Alvin R. Davis and Elizabeth A. Davis, Adams Center, sold to Brett Quader and Katie Quader, Chaumont $327,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 136/138/14 Central Street, NCPS Realty Group LLC, Watertown, sold to Christian David Reese, Watertown $265,000
Town of Watertown: Parcel, 21930 Holcomb Street Extension, Shirley J. Salisbury, Watertown, sold to Blade Alan Umstead and Katherine Allebach, Harker Heights, Texas $285,000
Town of Wilna: 7.98 acres, 42339 Milady Road, Janet G. Rivers, Carthage, sold to Dylan Sweeney, Carthage $158,500
Town of Champion: Parcel, 35651 and 35808 North Lake Road, Nelson E. Hoose Jr., Myrtle Beach, S.C., executor of estate of the late Nelson E. Hoose Sr., sold to Diane Lawler, Carthage $65,000
Town of Clayton: Parcel, Blanchard Lane East, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to William H. Colwill and Karen B. Colwill, Bethany Beach, Del. $34,000
Town of Wilna: 0.48 acres, 1080 West Street, Roslyn A. Marolf, Carthage, sold to Diane Renodin, Copenhagen $265,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 172 Dorsey Street, Adam P. Soules, Adams Center, sold to John K. Stoop, Watertown $127,600
City of Watertown: Parcel, 442 Dimmick Street, Joseph H. Coniglio, Watertown, sold to Joey A. Johnson Jr. and Molly K. Johnson, Watertown $210,000
Town of Clayton: 1.25 acres and 3.82 acres, 40424 Potter Boulevard, Joseph M. Hewitt, Bovina Center, sold to Potter Garage LLC, Shavertown, Pa. $129,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 11, 2023:
Town of Adams: 0.35 acres, 43 Liberty Street, Phyliss Schenck, Ellisburg, sold to Kathryn Monaghan, Adams Center $80,000
Town of Clayton: 6.459 acres, 16624 County Route 181, Gebbia Realty Management Company LLC, Brookhaven, sold to Rebecca Schmitt, Clayton $160,000
Town of LeRay: 0.622 acres, 24928 Crysler Drive, Zachary Grenier, Calcium, sold to Tina M. Hebert, Oregon, Ill. $230,000
Town of Brownville: 4.214 acres, 23563 Turkey Hollow Drive, Tasha Nelson and Peter Nelson, Dexter, sold to Travis W. Hott, Savannah, Ga. $344,000
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, 517 Abrose Street, Rosemary V. Gulliver, Allentown, Pa., executrix of estate of the late Theodore M. Eckhoff, sold to Lyda A. Shambo, Sackets Harbor $425,000
Town of Adams: 0.3 acres, 18363 Route 177, Frederick C. Piche and Kathy A. Piche, Adams Center, sold to Nicholas B. Duerson and Bridgette M. Duerson, Watertown $262,900
Town of Ellisburg: 12.5 acres, 2920 Route 3, Richard R. Kiblin, Henderson Harbor, sold to Joshua R. Decker, Pulaski $185,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 110 Girard Avenue, Timothy H. Lamay Jr., Watertown, sold to Zachary Love and Janet Love, Watertown $157,000
Town of Champion: 1.068 acres, 25259/261 Stewart Drive, Eugene Kuhar, Evans Mills, sold to Joseph Papin, Carthage $158,000
Town of Adams: Parcel, 14050 County Route 75, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Jason Magos, Adams $2,200
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 19434 Allen Road, Empower Federal Credit Union, North Syracuse, sold to David A. Brown, Watertown $78,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 720 Cooper Street, Nelson C. Schorr Sr. and Donna Schorr, Watertown, sold to Howard Mahoney and Cormac Mahoney, North Hampton $70,000
