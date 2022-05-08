Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 25:
City of Watertown: 0.04 acre, 1137 Bronson St., Mawad Khalil, Riverside, Calif., sold to Fakhrey A. Habashi, Watertown $0
Town of Clayton: 20.12 acres, 34348 State Route 12, Morris Felt, Clayton, sold to Taylor Brown and Thomas P. Brown, Greenwood Village, Colo. $465,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 1.58 acres, Adams Road, M&R Realty I LLC, Watertown, sold to Nico A. Morgia, Watertown $1
City of Watertown: 0.48 acres, 475 Bugbee Drive, Sean M. McAuliffe and Elysa I. McAuliffe, Watertown, sold to William Putnam, Henderson $350,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 2.5 acres, McKeever Road, Wood Farms LLC, Clayton, sold to Collin Bourcy, Cape Vincent $0
Town of Lyme: 0.83 acres, 6567 State Park Road, Keith B. Caughlin, Watertown, as referee for Benjamin E. VanTassel, sold to Carthage Federal Savings and Loan Association, Carthage $61,995
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 758 Cooper St., Northside Holdings NNY LLC, Watertown, sold to Mariann Cabness, Evans Mills $129,900
Town of Champion: 7.19 acres, 23281 Mosher Road, Jay R. Martin and Miriam K. Martin, Carthage, sold to Heather M. Saski, Black River $249,000
Town of Watertown: 10.45 acres, Sandy Creek Valley Road, Vandewater & Associates Inc., Lyons Falls, sold to Cameron S. Heasley and Jennifer R. Heasley, no address listed $77,000
Town of Rutland: 0.3 acres, 15985 Odell Road, Zakary Woodruff, Lowville, as referee for the Richard L. Berghorn estate, sold to Joseph Murtha II, Brownville $61,000
Village of Black River: 0.53 acres, 200 Maple St., Dillan Villa and Meli’sa D. Villa, Helotes, Texas, sold to Jonathan J Espinomolinar, Columbia, Ga. $215,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 26:
Village of West Carthage: 0.47 acres, 55 N. Jefferson St., Craig P. Brennan and Rosemary A. Brennan, Carthage, sold to Jennifer Rae Connor, Carthage $0
Town of Brownville: 1.33 acres, Lot 2, Country Route 53, Richard W. Stevenson and Jaye J. Stevenson, Dexter, sold to Lisa Jaye Drumm, Dexter $0
Town of Pamelia: 0.72 acres, 22444 Wayside Drive, Anthony J. Ponterio Jr., Green Township, N.J., sold to Thomas A. Joles, Watertown $220,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 419 Gotham St., Irvine Capital Group LLC, Watertown, sold to Jason Gregory Lane and Jenelyn Lane, Watertown $180,000
Town of Rutland: 5.2 acres, 26678 Cramer Road, Ernest A. Blunt, Mexico, sold to Todd E. Cope and Tonia L. Cope, Ault, Colo. $30,000
Town of Adams: 0.26 acres, 13414 North St., April R. Williams, Rodman, sold to Jeremy Pitkin, Adams $162,500
Town of Rutland: 2 acres, 23508 Rex Drive, Paden Charles Gillispie, Black River and Meliza Mery Gillispie, Kuna, Idaho, sold to Bradford Z. Vance and Sherryanne I. Vance, Watertown $319,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 124 Fairmont Ave., Joseph Murtha II, Brownville, sold to North Star Rentals NNY LLC, Watertown $70,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.86 acres, 3072/3086 Morrison’s Loop Drive, James E. Salber and Kathleen M. Rigby, as trustees of the Conrad F. and Mary A. Salber Living Trust, Palmyra, sold to Kathleen Sweeny Kiernan and Donald F. Kiernan , Ulster Park $250,000
Town of Watertown: 6.29 acres, County Route 67, James Biccum Jr., Watertown, sold to Kate Harrienger and Michael Harrienger, Watertown $7,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 27:
Village of Theresa: 0.34 acres, 115 Pleasant St., Brett M. Leeson, Natural Bridge, sold to Kailey Logan Mitchell, Alexandria Bay $122,500
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 142 Arcade St., 200 Washington Street Associates LLC, Watertown, sold to Jaeden Rose LLC, Dexter $245,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 924 Summer St., Brandon L. Coyer, Watertown, sold to Kalon Jeter and Cinthia Jeter, Fort Drum $117,794
Town of Antwerp: 2.46 acres, 33039 County Route 22, Jeremy L. Wildhaber, Theresa, sold to Jay Ringenbach and Emiley Ringenbach, Theresa $300,000
City of Watertown: 0.05 acre, 155 St. Mary St., Michael R. Hall and Danielle Stover, Watertown, sold to Rebecca L. Chitwood, Fountain, Colo. $153,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 408 Franklin St., Lynn Macnay, Watertown, as administrator of the Beverley Grace Wowk estate, sold to Michael Harrienger and Kate Harrienger, Watertown $122,500
City of Watertown: 0.07 acre, 723 Academy St., Chad Martin and Mary Martin, Sandy Creek, sold to Matthew R. Lucas, Rodman $85,000
Town of Wilna: 0.28 acres, 43804 Lewisburg Road, Daniel J. Smith and Ruby H. Smith, Fulton, sold to Angelina Hernandez-Fraps, Liberty $19,000
Village of Philadelphia: 1 acre, 13 Main St., Peter B. Kilcer and Joan Kilcer, Watertown, sold to Brooke Gutowski, Evans Mills $224,025
Town of LeRay: 1.13 acres, State Route 283, Samuel Glick, Carthage, sold to Manuel Garcia, Watertown $5,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 115 Haley St., Kaitlyn Lafferty, West Seneca, sold to Cody Coons and Brittany Coons, Colorado Springs, Colo. $199,395
Town of Champion: 1.36 acres, 33612 State Route 3, Diane Damon-Spelz, Rhea A. Pelletier and Fausta M. Poste, Carthage, sold to Alexis Burroughs and Zachary Burroughs, Carthage $167,900
Town of Wilna: 0.74 acres, 24805/24809 County Route 37, Keith B. Caughlin, Watertown, as referee for Mathew R. Reed, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $140,900
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 311 Keyes Ave., Teresa Onofre, Sugarland, Texas, sold to Tyler Knudson, Saint Robert, Mo. $185,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 28:
Town of Henderson: 1.47 acres, County Route 152, Russell Youngs, Henderson, sold to Derek M. Stoner and Ashley L. Stoner, Henderson $0
Town of Alexandria: No acreage listed, Ridge Avenue, Parcels 49.1A and 49.4A, Gary H. Rushmer, Ocean City, N.J., as trustee of the Gary H. Rushmer Revocable Trust, sold to Matthew Duell, Oswego $0
Town of Alexandria: No acreage listed, Ridge Avenue, Parcels 49.3A-1 and 50A, Gary H. Rushmer, Ocean City, N.J., as trustee of the Gary H. Rushmer Revocable Trust, sold to Evelyn Hayes Fredericks and Mary Ann Hayes, Syracuse $0
Town of Alexandria: No acreage listed, Ferry Place, Parcel 82A, Gary H. Rushmer, Ocean City, N.J., as trustee of the Gary H. Rushmer Revocable Trust, sold to Mark Henry and Karen Henry, Syracuse $0
Town of Alexandria: No acreage listed, Ferry Place, Parcel 86A and 80A, Gary H. Rushmer, Ocean City, N.J., as trustee of the Gary H. Rushmer Revocable Trust, sold to Gary D. Burdell Sr. and Deborah S. Burdell, Lake Placid, Fla. $0
Town of Antwerp: 1.1 acre, 40422 Delphi Hall Road, Renee Eager, Antwerp, sold to David B. Scully, Antwerp $18,500
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, VL Lincoln St., City of Watertown, sold to Frederick A. McWayne, Watertown $3,000
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 226 Ward St., Kenobo LLC, Watertown, sold to Travis J. Bodah, Watertown $180,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.5 acres, 35297 County Route 4, Randy L. Bourcy, Clayton, sold to B & A Home Solutions LLC, Evans Mills $37,500
Town of Clayton: 0.46 acres, 10667 Quebec Head Lane, Maryann Newman, individually and as trustee of the Susan Delorio Irrevocable Trust, Liverpool, sold to Dru Anna Jackson and Michael David Jackson, Hampton, Va,. $389,900
Town of Champion: 0.29 acres, 32645 State Route 26, Georgina Renee Clark, Great Bend, sold to Stewart’s Shops Corp., Ballston Spa $200,000
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 352 S. Rutland St., Raymond A. Gregory and Lou Ann Gregory, Harrisville, sold to Robert J. Buchman, Katy, Texas $206,000\
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 29:
Village of Carthage: 0.4 acres, North of N. Washington Street, Stanley Flasher, Smithfield, Pa., sold to Mark J. McIntosh and Deborah L. McIntosh, Carthage $500
Town of Lorraine: 0.32 acres, 21030 County Route 93, Oren J. Lawrence and Carrie G. Lawrence, Mannsville, sold to Fortune Global Monopoly LLC, Brooklyn $5,000
Town of Worth: 1 acre, County Route 93, Joshua Michael Conley, Lorraine, sold to Kevin E. Ciarpelli and Jodi L. Ciarpelli, Baldwinsville $65,000
Town of Rutland: 0.55 acres, Boot Jack Hill Road, David L. Edgar and June M. Edgar, Felts Mills, sold to Andrew J. Hermanowski Sr. and Cathy J. Hermanowski, Felts Mills $10,000
City of Watertown: 0.32 acres, 1419 Olmsted Drive, Edward David Habeeb, Wirtz, Va. and Cynthia Habeeb Bufalini, Watertown, sold to Amber A. Small and Matthew Pelkey, Watertown $309,900
Town of Brownville: 3.42 acres, 25168 State Route 180, Rianna Sutton, Cortland, as administrator of the Cindy S. Sutton estate, sold to Robert L. Locy II, Three Mile Bay $142,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 522 W. Mullin St., Tyler J. Patterson and Erin C. Patterson, Watertown, sold to Zackery Williams Stokes and Bethany R. Stokes, Watertown $153,700
Town of Orleans: 0.89 acres, 42650 State Route 12, Mark L. Constance and Sandra M. Constance, Redwood, sold to George H. Stephens IV, Wellesley Island $69,000
Town of Lyme: 8.3 acres, South Shore Road, Dennis E. Wisniewski, Cicero, sold to Snug Harbor Hideaway LLC, Three Mile Bay $20,000
Town of Worth: 1.2 acres, 23088 County Route 189, Brandon Pooler, Lorraine, sold to Zachary Stokes and Victoria Stokes, Lawton, Okla. $230,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.26 acres, 343 Elm St., Stephen Moss and Lorrie A. Moss, South River, N.J., sold to Maret M. Salsbury, Rochester $32,000
Town of Clayton: 3.49 acres, 35011 Ellis Road, Kristy A. Jongeneel, Watertown, sold to Robert Bazinet, Clayton $130,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.47 acres, 481 E. Broadway, Norman R. Weir and Joanne M. Richard, Cape Vincent, sold to Maria F. Purcell, Richmond, Va. $900,000
City of Watertown: 0.38 acres, 460 Barben Ave., Vicente I. Castro, El Paso, Texas, sold to Stephen A. Walter and Lindsey Walter, Enterprise, Ala. $199,900
Town of Brownville: 0.06 acre, Southwest of Maynard Avenue, Richard D. Keller, Baldwinsville, sold to Shawn Dorr, Theresa $4,000
Town of Rutland: 0.51 acres, 30921 Pinewood Drive, Lamar Nathaniel Myers and Farrah S. Myers, Black River, sold to Parker A. Gray and Brianna Gray, Fountain, Colo. $260,000
City of Watertown: 1.2 acres, 241 Clinton St., The Taylor Mansion LLC, Carthage, sold to The Emma Flower Taylor Mansion LLC, Watertown $1,650,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 14:
Town of Greig: 6549 Bliss Road, Linda L. Livingston, sold to Allen J. Bender $23,000
Town of Greig: 7876 Middle Road, Shawn Miller, sold to Blaine P. Leppo $50,000
Town of Turin: Platt Road, Eastern Resort Management LLC, sold to Horse Power Hill LLC $41,415
Town of Watson: Austin Road, Donald B. Wilder, sold to Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. $150,000
Town of West Turin: 3803 Michigan Mills Road, Gerald R. Gullo, sold to Keith A. Lefferts $105,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 15:
Town of Diana: 14208 Dobson Road, Sandra E. Lund, sold to Carolyn M. Drerup $0
Town of Harrisburg: 7883 Mile Square Road, Larissa Kutzuba, sold to Tyler Delaney $11
Town of Lyonsdale: Pennysettlement Road, Cold Brook Campsites Inc., sold to KJM Reese Enterprise LLC $0
Town of Lyonsdale: Pennysettlement Road, KJM Reese Enterprise LLC, sold to Cold Brook Campgrounds LLC $550,000
Town of Watson: 6943 Number Four Road, Charlotte R. Morak, sold to Michael G. Pleskach $115,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 16:
Town of West Turin: 2013 State Route 26, Heather Bauer, sold to Chad Douglas Hutchins $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 17:
Town of Denmark: 10617 Station Road, David C. Swain, sold to Gail M. Brotherton $108,000
Town of Diana: 14418 Hands Flat Road, Donna M. McClure, sold to Adrian C. Fraser $69,000
Town of Greig: Partridgeville Road, Jesse G. Christian, sold to Stephen J. Paragon $23,000
Town of Lowville: Ridge Road, Donald G. Lehman, sold to Marc D. Lehman $14,514
Town of New Bremen: 6986 Kirschnerville Road, Eugene Aucter, sold to Sandra Terry $0
Town of Watson: Buck Point Road, Renee J. Ross, sold to Jeremy Nicometo $0
Town of Watson: 6469 George Hill Road, Elizabeth J. Western estate, sold to Timothy M. Stanford $23,000
Town of West Turin: 4219 Cherry St., Kevin E. Waterman, sold to Cily E. Rueda $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 18:
Town of Diana: 13779 French Settlement Road, Michael P. Murphy, sold to Joshua R. Hughto $173,000
Town of Diana: 7756 Marshey Road, Ayrin M. Wilmoth, sold to David Jackson $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 8, 2022:
Town of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 411 Kiah Street, Colin S. Loomis, Esq., as referee, Canton, sold to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Coral Gables, Fla. $48,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.33 acres, 169 Rock Island Street, Gordon F. Ayen Jr. and Kelly A. Ayen, Gouverneur, sold to Dylan Morrison, Gouverneur $70,000
Town of Fine: 0.07 acres, 23 Folsom Road, Bruce E. Hubbard and Brenda L. Hubbard, Fine, sold to Craig Sibley, Heuvelton $71,500
Town of Morristown: 0.33 acres, 303 Gouverneur Street, Nicole LaPlante, trustee of Kim S. Palermo Family Trust, Peru, sold to Frank E. O’Malia and Kathleen O’Malia, Ormond Beach, Fla. $150,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.11 acres, 69 Clinton Street, Brian S. Weber and Jamie L. Weber, Gouverneur, sold to Michael B. Riley, DeKalb Junction $21,000
Town of Edwards: 11.58 acres, beginning at northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Patrick J. Hughes and Patricia A. Hughes, Stephen W. Laplante and Sherri A. Laplante, Edwards, sold to Patrick J. Hughes and Patricia A. Hughes, Waynesboro, Pa. $6,000
Town of Fine: 25 acres, beginning in northerly highway boundary of Route 3 at intersection with east bounds of Lyndaker parcel, Michael J. Lyndaker and Sally A. Lyndaker, Castorland, sold to David B. Webb and Kathleen M. Webb, Fairport $42,500
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 311 East Main Street, Jay R. Strawder, Louisville, Ohio, sold to Winston Elliott, Gouverneur $79,000
Town of Madrid: 0.45 acres, 2261 Route 310, Heritage Homes Inc., Massena, sold to David W. Mattoon and Felisha Mattoon, Rome $275,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, lot 12 on map prepared by Robert J. Lawson on “Final Plat Whitetail Ranch Subdivision,” Gary L. Parrish, Hanover, Pa., sold to Vandewater and Associates Inc., Lyons Falls $65,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, lot 12 on map prepared by Robert J. Lawson on “Final Plat Whitetail Ranch Subdivision,” Vandewater and Associates Inc., Lyons Falls, sold to Makau Mutua and Athena Mutua, Buffalo $85,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 9, 2022:
Town of Pierrepont: 1.43 acres, 93 Plains Road, Zachary A. Cole and Michele L. Cole, Colton, sold to Angela M. Gollinger, Canton $15,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 194 Center Street, David P. Dunkelberg and Kathy S. Dunkelberg, Massena, sold to Tiffany Susan Kerr, Massena $64,000
Town of Lawrence: 0.83 acres, 11292 Route 11, Ervin E. Francis III, Palm Bay, Fla., sold to SFLH LLC, North Lawrence $30,000
Town of Stockholm: 47.5 square rods of land, 260 Route 420, Stephen F. Yandoh, Winthrop, executor of last will and testament of the late Beverly P. Yandoh, sold to Roger A. Smith and Stephanie J. Smith, Brasher Falls $50,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 503 River Road, James H. Smith and Wendy S. Smith, Statesville, N.C., sold to Grant G. Naderhoff and Chelsei Holt Corkins, Blaine, Wash. $57,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 49 Grove Street, Terry Bush and Deborah Bush, Wadsworth, Nev., sold to Zachery Jandreau, Gouverneur $43,000
Town of Brasher: 25.7 acres, County Route 37, Patrick A. Mahoney, Brasher Falls, sold to Thunder C.J. Anderson, Hogansburg $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 10, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 106 Stoughton Avenue, Avery Johnathon Barney, Massena, sold to Kyrith Evans, Winthrop $60,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 417 Pine Street, Cookie J. Lovely, Ogdensburg, administratrix of estate of the late Wayne L. Washburn, sold to Valerie L. Dufore, Ogdensburg $37,000
Town of Fowler: 0.258 acres, beginning on County Route 24 from intersection with northerly extension of east line of lands of Tony L. Wilson, Joseph D. Hunter, Gouverneur, sold to Michael S. Burns, Richville $30,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel 1: 47.88 acres, northerly subdivision of lot 23 in Ward’s Tract; Parcel 2: 49.77 acres, beginning in corner of lots 21 and 23 running south; Parcel 3: 52.25 acres, southeasterly half of lot 21, Ward’s Tract; and Parcel 4: 52.73 acres, beginning on corner lots 21 and 23 to road opposite, Harvey S. Swartzentruber and Naomi H. Swartzentruber, Arcade, sold to Levi J. Swartzentruber and Anna M. Swartzentruber, Ogdensurg; and John J. Swartzentruber and Elizabeth Swartzentruber, Hammond $220,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.5 acres, 21 Hanlon Road, Catherine C. Dowling, Harrisville, sold to Patrick J. Green, Lisbon $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 11, 2022:
Town of Hammond: 0.51 acres, beginning at southeast or most easterly corner of lot conveyed to William J. Sheridan and Amanda J. Sheridan, Christine M. Porpiglio, Baldwinsville, sold to David E. Bearup and Debra A. Bearup, Redwood $130,000
Town of Potsdam: 5.72 acres, beginning in westerly boundary of Route 310 at southeasterly corner of permanent easement appropriated by the NYSDOT, Bonnie B. Tracy, Canton, sold to Michael J. White, trustee of the Michael J. White Revocable Trust, Canton $22,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, Lot 1 on “Final Plat Subdivision of Island Branch Road and Emeryville Road,” David T. Zon and Stacey E. Zon, Greenfield Center, sold to Michelle L. Tartaglia, Central Square $56,500
Town of Morristown: 0.42 acres, beginning on Black Lake Road from northwesterly corner of Gillette property, Brian C. Burlingame, Hammond, sold to Mishar Holdings Inc., Alexandria Bay $205,000
Town of Edwards: 89.79 acres, 151 and 152 River Road, Roger S. Averill, Glenfield, sold to Timothy W. Green and Lori L. Green, Edwards $100,000
Town of Hammond: 1.5 acres, beginning at intersection with northwest boundary of Riverledge Road and lands conveyed to Richard P. Dyer and Mary K. Dyer, Margo Storie, Cape Coral, Fla., sold to John Benson, Cape Coral, Fla. $160,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 525 Ford Avenue, Timothy S. Boyer, Ogdensburg; Anne E. Dodge, Ogdensburg; Edward E. Boyer, Plattsburgh; Maureen J. Fennessy, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Lori Jean Badlam, Williamsburg, Va.; Brenda M. Field, Cicero; and Thomas Ramie Boyer, Myrtle Beach, S.C., sold to George S. Joanette Jr., Ogdensburg $110,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 14, 2022:
Town of Oswegatchie: 5.47 acres, beginning on County Route 4 at southwest end of bridge over Oswegatchie River, Luc Perrier and Johanne M. Matte, Ogdensburg, sold to Joel Abar and Taylor Abar, Ogdensburg $40,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 5.47 acres, beginning on County Route 4 at southwest end of bridge over Oswegatchie River, Luc Perrier and Johanne M. Matte, Ogdensburg, sold to Matthew Congleton and Megan Charleston, Ogdensburg $40,000
Town of Parishville: 1.96 acres, 400 Route 72, Jennifer L. Ferguson, East Syracuse, sold to David Hannon and Rebecca Hannon, Winthrop $125,000
Town of Massena: 0.22 acres, 87 Water Street, David G. Labelle and Wendy D. Labelle, Massena, sold to Jean Francois Gedeon and Geraldine Viard, Quebec, Canada $35,000
Town of Madrid: 0.53 acres, 685 Ruddy Road, David M. Lafaver and Connie A. Lafaver, Madrid, sold to James Anson and Kristin Anson, Hermon $81,000
Town of Hopkinton: 4.352 acres, 3108 Route 11B, Theresa Drentwett and Karlo O. Drentwett Sr., Valkaria, Fla., sold to Katie L. Seelman and Vicki L. Pellegrino, Utica $165,500
Town of DeKalb: 0.8 acres, 177 Main Street, Michael S. Burns, Richville, sold to Dylan Jay Kimble, Gouverneur $143,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 15, 2022:
Town of Parishville: 16 acres, 26 Gynn Road, Donald G. Grant Jr., Constantia, sold to Alan J. Cole and Vicki Lynn Cole, Parishville $42,000
Town of Hopkinton: 0.345 acres, beginning on southeast corner of lands conveyed to Joseph A. and Susan A. Bick, northerly of northerly bounds of lot 95, Christopher B. Quilter, St. Regis Falls, sold to David L. Rodkey and Karen S. Rodkey, Littlestown, Pa. $105,000
Town of DePeyster: 0.5 acres, beginning on westerly shoreline of Oswegatchie River, from intersection with parcel conveyed to Newell Stewart, Melanie A. Hays, Gouverneur; and George W. Hays Jr., Gouverneur, sold to Gary J. Brabant Jr., Ogdensburg $25,000
Town of Hammond: 47.01 acres, beginning on east corner of lot sold to William Webster, Donald A. Ceresoli, Hammond, sold to Rogers HNY Inc., Hammond $77,500
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 27 Wright Road, David N. Lowry Successor Trustee of the Norman K. Lowry and Barbara B. Lowry Revocable Living Trust, Fairport, sold to Joseph E. Ott, New Hartford, Conn. $350,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel 1: Beginning in southwest corner of lot or parcel conveyed to Christopher Backus; and Parcel 2: Beginning at southeast corner of lot conveyed to Alfred L. and Anna Kilbourn, Christine F. Stromberg, executor of last will and testament of the late Irmtraud Hanna Backus, sold to Blake Backus, Omak, Wash.; Kyle Backus, DeKalb Junction; and Grant Backus, Rensselaer $9,000
Town of Hermon: 79.13 acres, beginning on west side of Russell on road leading to Marshville; 1.5 acres, beginning in easterly line of William E. Cory’s land; and 58.3 acres, beginning at southeast corner of Byron McCollum’s home lot, Donna Collins, executrix of last will and testament of the late Donald W. Cook, Hermon, sold to Stuart Law and Bonnie Law, Hermon $17,500
Town of Lisbon: 4.01 acres, beginning on Sanderson Road at northwest corner of lands now or formerly of Eli A. Miller and Lena Miller and Andrew S. Miller and Lydia Miller, Dan J. Miller and Lizzie M. Miller, Heuvelton, sold to John M. Miller and Sarah L. Miller, Heuvelton $70,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 11.48 acres, 1104 Bishop Road, Jonas S. Miller and Mary Miller, Heuvelton, sold to Rudy M. Miller and Lovina S. Miller, Heuvelton $65,000
Town of Fowler: 0.8 acres, 239 River Road, Ronald Blair, Gouverneur, sold to Amanda Hance, Richville $106,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.