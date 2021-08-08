Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 26:
Town of Henderson: 0.64 acres, 14021 County Route 123, Diane Martin Cozad, Henderson Harbor and Linda Grace Thompson, Watertown, as trustees of the Carol B. Martin Living Trust, sold to Daniel M. Queri and Jennifer K. Queri, Syracuse $185,000
City of Watertown: 0.37 acres, 227 Ten Eyck St., Carol A. Wardwell, Watertown, sold to Maura Smith, Sackets Harbor $340,500
Town of Rutland: 0.69 acres, 30944 Burnup Road, Roger W. Andrus Jr., Rodman, as executor of the Dorothy J. Andrus estate, sold to Robert W. Smith, Carthage $140,000
Town of Ellisburg: 1.2 acres, 4974 County Route 97, Jess P. St. Croix, Adams, sold to Joshua T. Cox and Jana L. Cox, Watertown $303,850
Village of Antwerp: 5.1 acres, 33 Main St., Robert J. Jessmer Sr. and Bonnie S. Jessmer, Antwerp, sold to Jed N. Buote, Philadelphia $90,000
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 232 Chestnut St., Robert I. Snell III and Ann Marie Snell, Watertown, sold to Erik Namestnik and Mary Susan Namestnik, Watertown $206,895
Town of Brownville: 9.77 acres, 26134/158 State Route 180, Michael Wetmore and Alexandra Grieco, Dexter, sold to Paul Farmer and Etosha Farmer, no address listed $32,000
Town of Brownville: 0.5 acres, 24671 Mullin Road, Jared W. Flath, Dexter, sold to Brandon S. Sherman, Watertown $140,000
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 215 Ward St., Ford O. Gotham Jr., Bradenton, Fla., sold to Lynne Bates, Watertown $103,000
Town of Wilna: 4.21 acres, 38907 State Route 3, Kurt A. Neibacher and Theresa A. Neibacher, Carthage, sold to Gerard Gagne and Ashley Gagne, West Carthage $300,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Two parcels: 1) 2 acres, Little Grenadier Island, 2) 0.3 acres, Off Grenadier Island, John T. Tucker, Cape Vincent, sold to Thousand Islands Land Trust Inc., Clayton $0
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 313 Prospect St., Grace Wesleyan Church, Watertown and Penn York District of the Wesleyan Church, Horseheads, sold to Hoseah Njuguna, Alexandria Bay $33,500
Town of Champion: 6.01 acres, 34629 Line School Road, Paul D. Trimper, Watertown, as referee for Michael J. Grant, sold to Naumberg Realty LLC, Castorland $72,000
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 271 Ward St. Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington D.C., sold to Phillip A. Venello and Stacy Galvin, Stanhope, N.J. $55,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 27:
Town of Lyme: 0.41 acres, 4833 Lances Drive, John Alan Murphy, Hanover, Pa., sold to Kevin Clancy and Michele DeCaire, Cicero $225,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 131 Bowers Ave., Holly Booth, Church Hill, Tenn., sold to Julie Gardner, Watertown $130,900
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 219 N. Hamilton St., Kyle J. Wilke, Colorado Springs, Colo. and Lindsay G. Wilke, Westchester, Ohio, sold to Quory H. Soluri and Merisa Soluri, Watertown $130,011
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.06 acre, 10 James St., Critter & Donna Holding Company Inc., Alexandria Bay, sold to DBJ Holdings LLC, Watertown $425,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.04 acre, 12 James St., ABay Critter LLC, Alexandria Bay, sold to DBJ Holdings LLC, Watertown $480,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 500 Stone St., Jared T. Domsic, Watertown, sold to Richard J. Alexis, Watertown $145,496
Town of Adams: 1.58 acres, North Street, Hardy W. Hoppenworth and Virginia K. Hoppenworth, Adams Center, sold to Melissa Broadhurst and Lane M. Broadhurst, Adams Center $0
Town of Orleans: 0.98 acres, 30353 State Route 180, Castle 2020 LLC, White Plains, sold to Jonathan M. Northrop and Jennifer M. Northrop, Watertown $22,500
Town of Watertown: 5.61 acres, Sandy Creek Valley Road, Shirley F. Barone, Watertown, sold to Noella A. Tiberend, Watertown $29,000
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 1216 State St., Ursula I. Mickle, Indian Trail, N.C., sold to Vandev Realty LLC, Santa Monica, Calif. $75,000
Village of Carthage: 1.36 acres, 975 West St., Sandra J. Hill, Carthage, sold to Ian Schneider and Amanda Schneider, Indianapolis, Ind. $209,000
Town of Champion: 0.7 acres, 35730 Jackson II Road, Daniel W. Cobb and Julie M. Cobb, Carthage, sold to Robert J. Brotherton III, Carthage $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 28:
Town of Alexandria: 0.61 acres, County Route 3, Russell L. Shultz and Tina M. Shultz, Plessis, sold to Hunter Hansen, Theresa $68,000
Town of Adams: 4 acres, 19265 State Route 177, Joseph Larson and Kimberly Ann Larson, Adams Center, sold to Brad Erlenbach, Carthage $322,750
Town of Philadelphia: 6.63 acres, 34519/34521 County Route 28, G. Ross Burnham and Linda J. Burnham, Philadelphia, sold to Jade F. Montressor and Jamie E. Montressor, Calcium $299,900
Village of West Carthage: 0.09 acre, 20 Vincent St., Michael Harris, Hinesville, Ga., sold to Devin C. Wormwood and Lillian G. Christman, Lowville $110,000
Town of Clayton: 5.89 acres, State Route 12, Dorr Marine & Excavation Inc., Clayton, sold to Rogers Construction Inc., Clayton $10,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.81 acres, 28253 Stony Point Road, John E. Taylor and Lynn A. Taylor, Harleysville, Pa., sold to Anthony Pietropollo and Laurie Pietropollo, Howell, N.J. $130,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.1 acres, 46041 Barnette Road, Jaye A. Miller, Fineview, sold to Mosholu Partners of 1893, Delray Beach, Fla. $295,000
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 706 S. Massey St., Daniel H. Young and Kerry A. Young, Watertown, sold to Sharon L. Deliquori, Watertown $89,900
Town of Rutland: 0.92 acres, 24406 Back St., Robert Reynolds, Lowville, sold to Nathan Refsland and Jami Refsland, Rodman $211,500
Town of Pamelia: Two parcels: 1) 245.83 acres, 25075 State Route 37, 2) 3.31 acres, State Route 37, Willowbrook Property Investments LLC, Salt Lake City, Utah, sold to Willowbrook Enterprises Inc., Watertown $375,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 29:
Town of Alexandria: 0.14 acres, 21796 Club Road, Ronald E. DuMond, Englewood, Fla., and Basil E. Rigas and Doris M. Rigas, as trustees of The Rigas Family Trust, The Villages, Fla., sold to Ronald E. DuMond, Englewood, Fla. and William J. Scherdin and Joan V. Scherdin, Rochester $190,000
Town of Rutland: 1.38 acres, 23055 Glass Road, N., Kevin S. Kramer and Teresa D. Kramer, Carthage, sold to Franklin G. Roberts and Kimberly E. Roberts, Black River $186,000
Town of Hounsfield: 7.21 acres, 14927/14935 Fawdrey Road, Maury J. Peters, Sackets Harbor, sold to Richard C. Cunha, Sackets Harbor $80,000
Village of Clayton: Unit E, 610 Riverside Drive, 610 Riverside LLC, Clayton, sold to William J. Bonisteel and Maria Marilley Bonisteel, Adams Center $750,000
Village of Clayton: Unit F, 610 Riverside Drive, 610 Riverside LLC, Clayton, sold to William J. Bonisteel and Maria Marilley Bonisteel, Adams Center $750,000
Town of Henderson: 1.5 acres, 10312 Lasher Road, Jeffrey L. Bebernes and Sheryl L. Bebernes, Henderson, sold to Jeffery M. Valentino and Jill E. Valentino, Moorestown, N.J. and Robert J. Brandsma and Kim Brandsma, Canton, Ga. $510,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.34 acres, 402 Jefferson St., Battlefield Commons LLC, Latham, sold to Tobi J. Montgomery and Naomi M. Montgomery, Adams $387,603
Town of Rutland: 1.2 acres, 31157 Percy Chicks Drive, Jeffrey W. Oliver and Kimberly J. Oliver, Black River, sold to Robert J. Merchant and Leah Jones-Merchant, Watertown $315,000
Town of Alexandria: 5.11 acres, County Route 3, Timothy E. Robinson and Carmel M. Robinson, LaFargeville, sold to Brian Willix and Diane Willix, Theresa $365,950
Town of Ellisburg: 0.47 acres, County Route 89, Carmel A. Thompson, Mannsville, sold to Terry L. Beattie and Susan M. Beattie, Mannsville $7,000
Village of Carthage: 1.2 acres, 860 Parham St., Keith A. Rondo, Colorado Springs, Colo. and Madeleine C. Rondo, Riverview, Fla., sold to Shawn L. Bailey, Carthage $122,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 30:
Town of Orleans: 0.3 acres, 45228 County Route 191, Pauline Forsythe, Fineview, sold to James A. Ross and Hope M. Woodcock-Ross, Chenango Forks $199,000
Town of Antwerp: 36.31 acres, Keyes Road, Joan M. Maloy, Philadelphia, sold to Dennis Murphy and Luanne Murphy, Alexandria Bay $230,000
Town of Champion: 0.62 acres, 34093 Wellington Circle, Paula Maria Brooks, Carthage, sold to Kelsey Brady and Mackenzie Brady, Middlebury, Vt. $350,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.75 acres, 26040 Liberty Ave., Damien Bangle and Cheyenne Bangle, Elizabethtown, Ky., sold to Guillermo Diazcarrion, Fort Rucker, Ala. $274,000
Town of Antwerp: 0.65 acres, 40752 County Route 26, Elias H. Shippee Jr. and Ida Faye Shippee, Gouverneur, sold to Brian Blair and Chantel Blair, Gouverneur $50,000
Town of Henderson: 4.4 acres, 8539 County Route 178, John J. Culkin and Claudia Jo Maurer, Henderson, sold to David P. Ditch and Cheryl L. Ditch, Henderson Harbor $355,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.94 acres, 46797 Carnegie Bay Road, Robert J. Hughes and Arlene V. Hughes, as trustees of the Hughes Family Trust, Grant, Fla., sold to Jessica A. Johnson and William P. Johnston, Bristol, Vt. $355,000
Town of Orleans: Two parcels: 1) 1.28 acres, 43195 County Route 100, 2) 0.35 acres, 43197 County Route 100, Patricia Lamb, Fineview, sold to Michelle D. Jones, LaFargeville $0
City of Watertown: 0.33 acres, 708 State St., Big Windy LP, Minden, Nev., sold to 100 Keys Properties LLC, Watertown $210,000
Village of Brownville: 0.41 acres, 207 St. Lawrence Ave. W., Matthew B. Crosson and Karri L. Crosson, Brownville, sold to Kendra M. Benware, Watertown $185,400
City of Watertown: 0.29 acres, 217 Colorado Ave., Kimberly A. Kobler, Watertown and Eric E. Kobler, Rome, sold to NNYFlips LLC, Watertown $66,520
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 17:
Town of Croghan: 10376 Second Road, Douglas E. Marolf, sold to Randy A. Mullin $0
Town of Diana: Melanie Lane, Roberta K. Faul, sold to Loren F. Bush Jr. $25,000
Town of Greig: 7589 Otter Creek Truck Trail, Robert Keane, sold to Matthew Gilpin $10,000
Town of West Turin: State Route 26, Gustave A. Peduto, sold to Grant Gannon $15,052
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 18:
Village of Croghan: 9709 State Route 812, John M. Campany, sold to Emmylu Royer $145,000
Town of Osceola: 1514-1518 Florence Road, William D. Nugent, sold to Osceola Enterprises Inc. $40,000
Town of Osceola: County Line Road, William D. Nugent, sold to Osceola Enterprises Inc. $2,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 19:
Village of Lowville: 5552 Woodlawn Ave., Scotty A. Sweeney, sold to Matthew E. Urrutia $156,000
Village of Lowville: 7450-7452 S. State St., RJDL Smith Holdings LLC, sold to Gordon J. Yancey $122,000
Village of Constableville: 5942 James St., Michele Marie Girard estate, sold to Nichole Yvonne Evans $11
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 20:
Town of Croghan: State Route 812, Robert A. Dederick, sold to Loren Boliver $13,500
Town of Watson: Dart Trail, RRH Inc., sold to Fisher Forestry LLC $54,750
Village of Constableville: 3193 N. Main St., Clarence C. Moshier, sold to Denise M. Flansburg $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 21:
Town of Croghan: Besha Road, David B. Schneider, sold to Scott Liberati $220,000
Town of Greig: 4600 Copper Lake Road, Holly A. Ferruggia, sold to Richard Rodriguez $18,000
Town of Watson: 8902 Dart Trail, Fisher Forestry LLC, sold to Jane L. Hough $187,600
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 20, 2021:
Town of Gouverneur: 0.21 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of Babcock Street at intersection with westerly bounds of Park Street, Theodore R. Parsons and Regina M. Parsons, Gouverneur, sold to Michael A. Marinella and Stormy L. Marinella, Idaho Falls, Idaho $78,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 2.68 acres, beginning in southeasterly corner of William Barbour’s lot, east from southeasterly corner of W. Allen Newell’s lot, Michael Montalvo, Ogdensburg, sold to Ali Boolani, Potsdam $255,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.5 acres, beginning at southwesterly corner of H.K. Spencer lot, running north along center of Rock Island Road, Christina G. Hawkins, Norfolk, sold to Shawn Lashua, Gouverneur $127,500
Town of Parishville: 1.71 acres, beginning on westerly shore line of Joe Indian Pond, David R. Lobbett and Patricia B. Lobbett, Duluth, Ga., sold to Walter S. Valkema and Marilyn T. Valkema, Liverpool $285,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 308 Lake Street, City of Ogdensburg, sold to Charles F. Wilkinson, Ogdensburg $1,500
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, beginning in westerly bounds of State Street from southeasterly line of Charles Hutchinson property, Michael J. Macaulay and Megan L. Macaulay, Heuvelton, sold to Andrew J. Jackson and April E. Canon, Heuvelton $89,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 21, 2021:
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 16, block D on Final Plat Map 1, Springdale Subdivision of Urban Estates Section of Village of Massena, St. Lawrence County, State of New York, Dana L. Hardy, Orange, Mass.; Darcy L. Heald, Barre, Mass.; and Danielle J. Adomaitis, New Orleans, La., sold to Robert L. Kalman, Massena; and Debra Cota, Massena $80,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, being part of section 14, beginning in east line of Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation on Racquette River at Higley Flow, Edgar Corwine and Susan Corwine, Spring Hill, Fa., sold to Brian T. Helenbrook and Julie A. Helenbrook, Potsdam $205,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning at southeast corner of parcel reference in a conveyance to Joseph W. Cormier, on Oswegatchie River, John Yanan, Green Lane, Pa., sold to Eric C. Wilsman and Kathryn A. Wilsman, Akron $72,500
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, lots 11, 12 and 13 of Helen Inman Parker’s South Side Village Lots, Charles Burt and Meredith Burt, Gouverneur, sold to Marisa A. Johnson, Roanoke, Va. $58,000
Town of Pierrepont: 68.78 acres, beginning in northeast corner of lot 39, running south; and 77.89 acres, beginning on St. Lawrence Turnpike Road at westerly corner of lot deeded to Reuben Hosmere, Kenton Zehr and Heather Zehr, Colton, sold to Zachary R. Willis and Caroline E. Willis, Potsdam $355,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on Potsdam-Hopkinton Road at northwesterly corner of lot deeded to Frank Eastman and Irene Eastman, Richard L. Scott, Potsdam, sold to Crystal D. Kipp, Potsdam $36,000
Village of Edwards: 0.21 acres, beginning on Fine Street from intersection with Grant Street, Ricky K. Whitford, Gouverneur, sold to Caleb L. Fuller, Gouverneur $27,000
Town of Canton: 1.93 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of Canton-Russell Road, southerly from northerly bounds of Thomas Aldous property, Bradley Rafter and Kira Rafter, Canton, sold to Kimberly A. TeRiele, Canton $80,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.19 acres, lot 11 and north half of lot 12-A, block 88, on 1925 official map of City of Ogdensburg, beginning in west bounds of Morris Street at northeast corner of lot now or formerly owned by Awan and Ashley, John H. Missert III, Ogdensburg, sold to Wendy Hamilton, Stanridge, Conn. $100,000
Town of Canton: Parcel 1: 1.47 acres, beginning in northeast corner of land of Raymond and Steven Peters Inc.; and Parcel 2: 2.77 acres, beginning in easterly bounds of St. Lawrence County Route 27 at southwesterly corner of lands of Village of Canton, Paul S. Vanhyning and Betty J. Vanhyning, Canton, sold to Kimberly Matthews, Canton $165,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel 1: 1 acre, beginning in westerly right of way limits of Massena-Winthrop Route 420 from intersection with Plum Brook Road; and Parcel 2: 1.13 acres, beginning in southwesterly corner of parcel formerly conveyed to Phillip J. Simons, Christine A. Mcphilomy, Poughkeepsie, sold to David J. Yelle and Cheryl J. Yelle, Norfolk $105,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 24, 2021:
Town of DeKalb: 1.429 acres, beginning in west bounds of Route 812 at point non-tangent to a curve concave to the northwest, Tehmeena Hassan, Baltimore, Md., sold to Frisina’s General Contracting LLC, Ogdensburg $6,000
Town of Morristown: 55.73 acres, beginning on road from Turnpike to Black Lake Road and at westerly corner of lot now or formerly of Benjamin Cobb, Daniel P. Moriarty, White Plans, sold to Daniel E. Skamperle, Ogdensburg $25,000
Town of Morristown: 0.85 acres, beginning on Black Lake Road at northwest corner of lands now or formerly of Randy Goble, Eva M. Bobb, Sayre, Pa., sold to Ashley Goble and Steven Policastro, Springfield, Va. $150,000
Town of Gouverneur: 5.88 acres, beginning in southerly margin of Route 11, leading from Gouverneur to Somerville at northwesterly corner of premises conveyed to Guiseppe Pistolesi and Mario Pistolesi, Clearview Motel Inc., Gouverneur, sold to Perrigo Properties LLC, DeKalb Junction $190,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 5.47 acres, beginning on Haggert Road at northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Andrew and Tawni Rickett, Brenda J. Dulmage, Morristown, sold to Andrew J. Rickett and Tawni L. Rickett, Ogdensburg $10,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, westerly part of block 7 in Ford lot 5, south of Main Street, Angela Mary Molinary Anderson, Ontario, Canada; and Donald Everett Cowles, Hermon, co-ancillary administrators of the estate of Paul Boyd Kniseley, sold to Nancy C. Ladd, Wingate, N.C. $55,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, beginning in southeast corner of lot 5, running on northerly side of Goss Street, Scott A. Miller, Madrid, sold to Nikolis Sean Miller, Madrid $96,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, portion of abandoned Ogdensburg Branch of the Railroad of the grantor, southerly of St. Lawrence River, Debbie W. McDonald, Ogdensburg, sold to Bremar Management LLC, Montgomery $330,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 25, 2021:
Town of Brasher: 51.83 acres, beginning on McCuin Road at southwest corner of lot 91, Ken Mueller, Warminster, Pa., sold to Phillip Wagschal, North Tonawanda $53,000
Town of Potsdam: 35.3 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of section 22 at northwest corner of premises conveyed to Gerald J. and Carol A. Smilgin, David L. Smith and Deborah M. Smith, Canton, sold to Andrew Hurlbut and Elisha Hurlbut, Canton $30,000
Town of Brasher: 18.8 acres, beginning on Dullea Road at northwest corner of land of Town of Brasher, M. Kathleen Demo, individually and as surviving spouse of William D. Demo, Brasher Falls, sold to Steven Kormanyos Jr. and Allison Kormanyos, Brasher Falls $7,000
Town of Pierrepont: 37.06 acres, beginning in northwesterly corner of Great Lot 22, Michael Ferris, Ogdensburg, sold to Timothy J. Murray, Heuvelton; and Timothy J. Murray II, Ogdensburg $25,000
Town of Morristown: 1 acre, beginning on southerly shore of St. Lawrence River, about 82 links down the river from Boat House Rock, Mark D. Nevin, Pickerington, Ohio, executor of the estate of David A. Nevin, sold to Matthew David Zegil, Alachua, Fla. $80,000
Town of Morristown: 1 acre, beginning on southerly shore of St. Lawrence River, about 82 links down the river from Boat House Rock, Charles O. Nevin, Watertown; and James P. Nevin, Watertown, sold to Matthew David Zegil, Alachua, Fla. $160,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, lot 2 on map and survey made by Robert J. Lawson, Gary E. Plowman, Ashburn, Va., sold to Dylan M. Klock and Sarah K. Klock, DeKalb Junction $32,000
Village of Massena: 0.11 acres, beginning in west bounds of Haskell Street at northeast corner of lot 16, Geraldine Bolt, Fort Myers, Fla., administrator of estate of Christopher John Bolt, sold to Tobey Premo, Massena $15,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, beginning in bank of St. Lawrence River where northwest corner of lands owned by Fred Perry meets northeast corner of river lot owned by Roy Bowdish, Richele E. Ford, Ravena, sold to Matthew J. Pontius and Heather Pontius, North Lawrence $161,500
Town of Hammond: Parcel, beginning in easterly line of farm now or formerly of Edaline Forrester McQueer at intersection with River Road, Billy Benson Biggs and Betty Moore Biggs, co-trustees of Billy Benson Biggs Revocable Trust, Sarasota, Fla., sold to Richard S. Biggs and Janette L. Biggs, North River $285,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 26, 2021:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, Jane Anne Allen property, located on corner of State and Montgomery Streets, Ironwood X LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to R&P Curtis Properties LLC, DeKalb Junction $35,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.48 acres, northerly side of Johnstown Street, at intersection with southwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Evelyn J. Horton, Catheryn M. Hamilton, Gouverneur, sold to Manuel A. Laso and Rachel A. Laso, Canton $56,000
Town of Clifton: 1.3 acres, beginning at northeast corner of church lot at Cranberry Lake and in southeasterly line of William H. Rasbeck’s lot, Cranberry Lake Sone Manor Inc., Cranberry Lake, sold to Base Camp 50 LLC, Canton $220,000
Town of Canton: 1.898 acres, beginning in north boundary of Tully Road at intersection with southwest boundary of Route 68, Ghulam Sabir, Canton, sold to Ella Obrosky and Andrew Obrosky, Rutland, Vt. $150,000
Town of DeKalb: 0.25 acres, beginning at intersection with Borland Road and Price Road, William K. Cousino, Watertown, administrator of estate of Jane C. Rue, Richville, sold to Tyson R. Terpstra and Brittany L. Terpstra, Richville $37,000
Town of Russell: 1.01 acres, beginning in north margin of St. Lawrence Turnpike from southwest corner of tavern lot, Darlene L. White, Russell, sold to Emily Carol Powell and Shaun Patrick Powell, Gouverneur $106,000
Town of Pierrepont: 2 acres, beginning on highway at southeast corner of Collette farm, running southwest, Henry D. Dominy, Canton, sold to Allen R. Stewart, Hammond $139,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 27, 2021:
Town of Louisville: 0.36 acres, beginning on road leading from Massena Village to Raymondville, westerly from line dividing Town of Louisville from Village of Massena, Jordan N. Wilkins, Massena, sold to Emily J. Wilkins, Massena $62,000
Town of Hopkinton: 80 square rods of land, beginning east of northeast corner of Samuel Goodell farm lot, running north and west to south line of highway, Kathy R. Lahendro, Potsdam, executrix of last will and testament of Murland C. Chesbrough, Nicholville, sold to Kathy R. Lahendro, Potsdam $60,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, beginning on Black Lake Road at intersection with Lost Village Road, Patricia Weston, Ogdensburg, sold to Denise L. Legacy, Ogdensburg $133,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, part of lot 1, township 14, Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Nancy Hinkson, individually and as trustee of Daniel Hinkson III and Nancy Hinkson Revocable Trust, Apache Junction, Ariz., sold to Randolph B. Clark, Star Lake $4,000
Village of Canton: 0.38 acres, beginning in easterly bounds of Riverside Drive, southerly from southerly bounds of Fairlane Drive, Robert A. Cree and Elizabeth W. Cree, Ithaca, sold to Christopher R. Grant and Candace Grant, Canton $148,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, beginning in easterly side of Eighth Street, southerly from Sedwick Street, Victoria Bishop, Evans Mills, sold to Amber J. LaShomb, Norfolk $68,000
Town of Potsdam: 4.91 acres, beginning on Route 11B at intersection with Heath Road, Shawn J. Grant, Rockville, Md., sold to Ryley H. Travis, Parishville $80,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning from southerly bounds of Walnut Street in easterly line of lot conveyed to John J. Majoney and Kathryn Agnes Mahoney $80,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning in northerly boundary of Route 37 at intersection with westerly boundary of Parker Avenue Extension, Coupal Investors LLC, Massena, sold to Northern Credit Union, Watertown $369,000
Town of Morristown: 0.61 acres, beginning at southwesterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Michael Michaelides and Suzanne Michaelides in southerly bounds of abandoned Ogdensburg Branch of new York Central Railroad Company, Kathrine Hannan Wears, Ogdensburg, sold to Juan Luis Sotomayor Jr., North Syracuse $369,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.11 acres, 307 Elizabeth Street, James A. Flood, Ogdensburg, sold to Meaghan Flood, Ogdensburg $124,000
Town of Brasher: 1.61 acres, beginning on Maple Ridge Road, at southeast corner of land of currier, Alan M. Tessier, North Lawrence, sold to Joseph Dupra Jr., Norfolk $115,000
Town of DePeyster: Parcel, northerly half of lot 1, bounded on east by State Road and south by lands of John Heydorn; beginning on easterly corner of lot 1 on west side of Old State Road; and beginning at northwesterly corner of lot held by Austin fronting southeasterly on Old State Road, Elton Philip Bayne, DePeyster, sold to Gebarten Acres Real Estate Holding LLC, Hermon $613,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 15 and 16, block 413; southerly half of lot 17, block 413; and southeasterly corner of lot 15 on Champlain Street, Susan Tooley, Ogdensburg; Diane Para, Ogdesburg; and Michael Para, Kingwood, Texas, sold to Richard J. Bromley and Jean Marie Bromley, Ogdensburg $90,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning in north margin of Main Street at southwest corner of lot deeded to Lucia A. Davis, Jan M. Merchant and Kayla M. Merchant, Canton, sold to Daniel Ashley, Gouverneur $80,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning in northerly bounds of West Hatfield Street at southwesterly corner of lot now or recently owned by Irene G. Wilson, Patricia M. O’Green, Waddington, executor of the estate of Ruth E. Morris, Massena, sold to Nathaniel Darling, Massena $69,960
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.