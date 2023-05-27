The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 10, 2023:
Town of Orleans: 0.3 acres, 45115 Winding Avenue, lots 17, 18 and 24, Virginia Jessup Buxton, Warrenton, Va., sold to Anthony Tambasco and Lisa M. Tambasco, Fairport $120,000
Town of Brownville: 5.76 acres, beginning on B. Adams Road from southeasterly corner of parcel owned by Ricky Bourcy and Barbara Bourcy, David J. Davidson and Linda L. Davidson, Dexter, sold to Phillip E. Ledbury and Kelly A. Ledbury, Estacada, Ore. $60,000
Town of Brownville: 1.53 acres, 16957 County Route 59, Daniel E. Morrison and Cammy J. Morrison, Dexter, sold to David N. Ashton and Catherine A. Gridley, Cicero $60,000
Town of LeRay: 5.15 acres, 30451 Conklin Road, Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, Anaheim, Calif., sold to Kenneth Stevens, Philadelphia $60,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 7490 Davidson Street, Kimberly J. Dudley, Watertown, sold to Andrew Thomas Lackey, Watertown $160,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 11, 2023:
Town of Clayton: 11.25 acres, 15739 County Route 3 and East Line Road, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Dillan Nickles, Theresa $120,000
Town of Henderson: 5.793 acres, 8544 County Route 178, Barbara A. Bowman, Henderson, sold to LJP2 Properties LLC, Dexter $60,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 30 Wilna Avenue, Judith New, Carthage, executrix of estate of the late Wilfred E. Lewis, sold to Donna Gibbons, Carthage; and David Paul Gibbons, Watertown $93,000
Town of Rodman: Parcel, Route 177, Emilio A. D’Argenio and Georgena D’Argenio, Rodman, sold to Erick B. Austin and Christine Bach, Rodman $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 12, 2023:
City of Watertown: Parcel, 200 North Hamilton Street, Zechariah Famiano, El Paso, Texas, sold to Juan E. Medina Vazquez, Watertown $160,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 1102 Boyd Street, ICA 6 LLC, Marietta, sold to NNY Equities LLC, Watertown $41,500
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel, 4643 Route 12E, Donald White, Watertown, sold to Green Life Nursery LLC, Cape Vincent $56,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1 acre, 12559 and 12561 Ridge Road, Westcott’s General Store LLC, Watertown, sold to TDM Family Ventures LLC, Dexter $159,900
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 612 State Street, Seaway Realty LLC, Clayton, sold to Anthony J. DiValentino, Clayton $70,000
Town of Rutland: 9.651 acres, 31020 Chelsea Road, Jacob M. Allen and Courtney M. Allen, Black River, sold to Joshua J. Christie and Sarah Christie, Carthage $250,000
Town of Champion: 0.5 acres, 32650 Route 3, Darren Ashcroft Property Services LLC, Carthage, sold to Timothy S. Stoner and Annabelle J. Stoner, Savannah, Ga. $165,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 15, 2023:
Town of Henderson: Parcel, 0 Horseshoe Road, Jeanne M. Colt, Rochester, sold to Andrew C. King and Tammy King, Liverpool $92,000
Town of Clayton: 9.29 acres, 30841 Route 12E, Frederick P. Schmitt and Nancy C. Taylor-Schmitt, Clayton, sold to Bernie Bernhardt and Rachel Bernhardt, Clayton $300,000
Town of Rodman: 0.366 acres, 10176 Maxie Lane, Kruger Company LLC, Clarkson, sold to Aimee Donovan, Watertown, Conn. $220,000
Town of Champion: 1 acre, 24907 Woolworth Street, Paul W. Jones and Jessica M. Jones, Carthage, sold to Joseph P. Seifridsberger, Evans Mills $275,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.131 acres, Military Road, Stephanie A. Cring, trustee of Stephanie A. Cring Revocable Trust, Sackets Harbor, sold to Christopher M. Forte and Ayla C. Forte, Calcium; and Avril C. Boyd, Calcium $98,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 165 Park Avenue, North Star Rentals NNY LLC, Watertown, sold to Kenneth Jacobsen and Jasmin Jacobsen, Fort Meade, Md. $240,500
Town of Ellisburg: Parcel, 7382 Allard Road, Curvin L. Horst, Belleville, sold to Lewis R. Horst and Faith E. Horst, Belleville $28,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 13, 2023:
Town of Greig: 6852 Rocky Shores Point, Robert D. Logan Estate sold to LSFS Legacy Trust $0
Town of Greig: Three parcels, 7994 Winthrop Road, Kenneth D. Murphy sold to Murphy Irrevocable Trust $1
Town of Harrisburg: Humphrey Road, Robert D. Logan Estate sold to LSFS Legacy Trust $0
Town of Lowville: 7528 Route 12, Robert D. Logan Estate sold to LSFS Legacy Trust $0
Town of Martinsburg: 6009 Widmeyer Street, Paul J. Nagy Revocable Trust sold to Donald L. Partridge Jr. $107,000
Town of Watson: 7755 Pine View Drive, Mary Louise Doner sold to Robert Cross $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 14, 2023:
Town of Croghan: 8814 Prentice Road, Proulx Family LLC sold to Garrett Pominville $50,000
Village of Castorland: 5015 Route 410, Paul Lehman sold to Taylor L. Colburn $100,700
Town of Diana: 14467 Mill Street, Sarah Dickinson sold to Nathan D. Reed $0
Village of Lyons Falls: 6916 Laura Street, Thelma S. Poste sold to Jeffrey Poste $1
Town of Osceola: 1431 Gregory Road, Jeffrey S. Post sold to Robert Vanbell $97,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 16, 2023:
Town of Croghan: 12602 Jerden Falls Road, John F. Cook sold to Elizabeth B. Hayden $0
Town of Croghan: 10579 Route 126, James LaValley sold to North Star Rentals NNY LLC $55,000
Village of Castorland: Two parcels, 9507 Comer Road, Clifford Lehman sold to Ryan J. Lehman $0
Town of Greig: 7955 Stonehouse Land, John E. Braun Estate sold to Marc Braun $150,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 7283 Homes Road, Jeffrey A. Smith sold to Amelia M. Hoskins $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 20, 2023:
Town of Croghan: 11550 Route 812, Lisa Ann Steiner sold to Joseph J. Steiner $0
Town of Croghan: 10248 Resha Road, Travis D. Grunert sold to Travis D. Grunert $0
Town of Greig: Linda Place, Linda Place LLC sold to Lee Todeschini $35,000
Town of Lewis: 5031 Golden Road, Cindy L. Drake sold to Cindy L. Drake $4,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 22, 2023:
Town of Greig: 5155 Beaver Dam Rowad, Osborne Properties LLC sold to Bradford J. Lyndaker $490,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 9354 Moose River Road, Philip A. Boardman sold to Barbara Boardman $0
Village of Croghan: Two parcels, William Street, Howard A. Nortz sold to Anne E. Willer $0
Town of Osceola: Glenfiled Western RR Bed, Ann C. Barbara sold to Tug Hill Irrevocable Trust $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 23, 2023:
Town of Diana: 7892 Marshey Road, Gail E. Holcomb sold to Ann M. Hooley $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 24, 2023:
Town of Greig: Two parcels, 5510 North Shore Road, Kenneth M. Cannan Jr. sold to Cannan Irrevocable Trust $1
Town of Greig: Two parcels, Fish Creek Road, Ernest P. Csizsmar Estate sold to Susan E. Csizsmar $1
Town of Martinsburg: 3246 Flat Rock Road, Ernest P. Csizsmar Estate sold to Paul S. Csizsmar $1
Town of Osceola: 1889 Glenfield Western RR Bed, Sanford Hartmand Trust sold to Hartmand Irrevocable Trust $0
Town of West Turin: Two parcels, Route 26, Jeffrey B. Jones sold to Michael Kevin Pritchard $70,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 27, 2023:
Town of Croghan: Two parcels, Wahalua Truck Trail, Vernon C. Duesler sold to Vernon C. Duesler $1
Town of Croghan: 5493 Naumburg Lane, Robert H. Mellnitz sold to Roberta J. Geisthamel $1
Town of Diana: 7425 Hitchcock Bay Lane, Shelly Jean Dusharm Carr sold to Shelly Jean Dusharm Carr $1
Town of Greig: 5451 North Shore Road, Peter A. Dzwonkas sold to J&J Acee Irrevocable Trust $90,000
Town of Martinsburg: Two parcels, Gardner Road, Karl W. Sweredoski sold to K Sweredoski Irrevocable Trust $1
Town of Osceola: 1455 Osceola Road, Michael J. Wilk Estate sold to Ronnie Douglas $12,000
Town of Watson: 8144 Petrie Road, Jamie L. Wier sold to Sebastian David Wier $6,666
Town of Watson: Three parcels, Wetmore Road, Timothy J. Reagan sold to LMR Living Trust $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 28, 2023:
Town of Croghan: 11564 Route 812, Thomas W. Hughes sold to Tom Kottcamp Jr. $135,000
Town of Diana: Round Island, George Sayre sold to Revelry Holdings LLC $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 29, 2023:
Town of Croghan: Two parcels, 5090 Rogers Crossing Road, Patricia A. Sheehan sold to Patricia A. Sheehan $0
Town of Croghan: 6509 LeFevre Street, Amber L. Sawyer sold to Mark e. Schmidt Sr. $115,000
Town of Turin: Snow Ridge Drive, Weona Ski Resort Inc. sold to Robert Keen $25,000
Town of Watson: 6947 Number Four Road, Timothy H. Everson sold to Tina M. Harrold $1
Town of West Turin: 4338 Meyer Road, Michael Mollo sold to Jennifer L. Bonavita $222,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 30, 2023:
Town of Greig: 5117 Pleasant Valley Road, Willard C. Rhone sold to Willard C. Rhone Jr. $0
Village of Lowville: 7671 Lanpher Street, Judith Humphrey sold to Evan Dlugos $90,000
Town of Lowville: Two parcels, 7866 Route 26, Darlene J. Sauter sold to Scott J. Sauter $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 31, 2023:
Town of Croghan: 10129 Route 126, Rebecca J. Schroy sold to Stephen K. Bond $0
Town of Leyden: 5752 Neff Road, James Bauer sold to Craig A. Pollock $60,000
Town of New Bremen: 7765 Route 812, Robert A. Lee sold to Cathy L. Peebles $0
