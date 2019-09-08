The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 26:
Town of Alexandria: 0.62 acres, 26919 Clear Lake Camp Road, Gene Sherman and Bette J. Sherman, as trustees of The Gene Sherman Family Trust, Leesburg, Fla., sold to Clear Lake LLC, Port Orchard, Wash. $165,000
Town of Watertown: 9.04 acres, 26038 E. Gotham Road, Derrick D. West and Nicole R. West, Watertown, sold to Michael F. LaDuc, Charlottsville, Va. $250,000
Town of Theresa: Two parcels: 1) 26.12 acres, 39686 Dogwood Drive, 2) 0.75 acres, Pool Road, Brian J. Albro and Carina Shelmadine, Theresa, sold to Michael F. Rush and Elizabeth A. Rush, APO, AE $360,500
Village of Black River: 0.47 acres, 164 S. Main St., Grey Street Partners LLC, Ridgefield, Conn., sold to Alex J. Meier, Fort Drum $175,000
Town of Ellisburg: 1.91 acres, 7793 Lake Road, Joshua L. Gray and Megan M. Gray, N. Reading, Mass., sold to Patrick J. Briggs and Diane M. Briggs, Adams $91,500
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 669 Bronson St., Matthew Coppola and Karen Coppola, Watertown, sold to Robert Connell, Watertown $18,150
Town of Lyme: 0.2 acres, 30433 Conklin Dr. S., Dianne L. Gaspar, Slatington, Pa., as executor of the Arlene M. Lewis estate, sold to Dennis Parker and Julie Parker, Clayton $17,000
Town of Wilna: 1.8 acres, 35421 County Route 36, David A. Thomasson and Julie K. Thomasson, Carthage, sold to Kyle W. Mitchell and Brianne N. Mitchell, Fort Drum $178,500
Town of Lorraine: 0.94 acres, 8068 County Route 97, Brian R. Hughes, Adams, sold to Jordan Cooper and Tracy Cooper, Adams $50,000
City of Watertown: 0.09 acres, 428 Prospect St., Angelo Guarino and Tracy Guarino, Watertown, sold to AmeriCU Credit Union, Rome $80,392
Town of Watertown: 1.39 acres, 21951 County Route 60, Marlene R. Ingwell, Watertown, sold to Matthew Samuel Swift, Watertown $212,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 308 Butterfield Ave., Rita J. McBride, Watertown, sold to Debra E. Bubb, Watertown $135,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.42 acres, 430 S. Real St.,. Robert Adams and Mireille M.T. Mandanice-Adams, Cape Vincent, sold to Martalydee S. Martinez, Philadelphia $29,900
Town of Theresa: Two parcels: 1) 6.6 acres, 31055 Pool Road, 2) 8.5 acres, North of Pool Road, William A. Gissel, Aledo, Ill., sold to Melanie Locklear, Saint Pauls, N.C. $234,000
Town of Clayton: 1.1 acres, 15543 Lyellton Dr., Madeline A. Shoen, Evans Mills, sold to Toby J. Dwyer and Amy J. Dwyer, LaFargeville $210,000
Town of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 3.58 acres, 16029 County Route 156, 2) 5.85 acres, County Route 156, Dustin A. Frost and Rachel C. Frost, Watertown, sold to Christopher A. Becker and Wafaa Becker, Watertown $269,000
Town of Wilna: 0.24 acres, 35811 State Route 3, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Jayhoz LLC, Wellesley Island $14,500
Town of Hounsfield: 1.75 acres, 15292 County Route 62, U.S. Bank Trust N.A., Irving, Texas, sold to Stably LLC, Watertown $15,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.7 acres, Kring Point Road, The Dori Ann Broudy Revocable Trust, New York, sold to Russell Schroth and Lorraine Schroth, Alexandria Bay $207,500
Town of Alexandria: 0.4 acres, Butterfield Lake Road, Richard A. Pizzo and Valerie J. Pizzo, Sodus, sold to Peter S. Muraj, Clyde $0
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 937 Superior St., Brett Belfield, Watertown, sold to Steven W. Hibbitts, Watertown $126,000
Town of LeRay: 21.39 acres, 25587 County Route 16, U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., Irving, Texas, sold to Andrey Komar and Svetlana Komar, Watertown $43,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 27:
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.37 acres, 444 Ontario St., Village of Sackets Harbor, sold to American Battlefield Trust, Washington, D.C. $0
Town of Alexandria: 0.9 acres, 24132 County Route 3, Ronald D. Side, as executor of the Julie A. Side estate, sold to Guy Dean Angel and Delores Irene Angel, Plessis $24,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.41 acres, Goose Bay Loop, Barbara Grant, Niantic, Conn., sold to John Huddleston and Sharon Huddleston, Redwood $0
Town of Clayton: 0.96 acres, State Route 12, Judy A. Gardner, Clayton, sold to Amber M. Hoivik, Depauville $0
City of Watertown: 0.43 acres, 670 Hazelhurst Ave., Austin M. Boots, Columbia, S.C., sold to Tara D. Center and Heather M. Center, Watertown $189,400
Town of Cape Vincent: 5.05 acres, Lisa Drive, Lisa M. Goodman, Fairport, as executor of the Celine Nebbia estate, sold to Nicholas Vero and Joann Vero, Cape Vincent $5,555
Village of Carthage: 0.4 acres, 323 S. Clinton St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Michael C. Virkler and Kathryn J. Harvey, Croghan $82,600
Town of LeRay: 0.35 acres, No address listed, Richard D. McNuty and Becky L. McNulty, Watertown, as trustees of the McNulty Living Trust, sold to Matthew R. Flo and Stacie M. Flo, Watertown $95,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 5.65 acres, Lisa Drive, Lisa M. Goodman, Fairport, as executor of the Celine Nebbia estate, sold to David Crasper and Nicole Crasper, Watertown $6,780
Village of Chaumont: 0.29 acres, 11933 Academy St., Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011-1, Boston, Mass., sold to Gail W. Miller, Chaumont $40,000
Town of Alexandria: Two parcels: 1) 0.41 acres, Butterfield Lake, 2) 0.5 acres, Butterfield Lake, David W. Boothby and Jennifer J. Boothby, Farmington, sold to Susan Allen-Mahoney, East Aurora $59,000
Town of Adams: 29.16 acres, County Route 66, John K. Stoodley, Adams, sold to Roger Tremont and Sally Tremont, Adams $58,320
Town of Lyme: Two parcels: 1) 0.26 acres, 3596 Flanders Road, 2) 0.3 acres, Flanders Road, Bonnie J. Thibadeau, Hillsborough, N.C., sold to Brian S. Rivers, Syracuse $140,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 121 Cedar St., Deborah J. McLean, as executor of the Jean M. Morgia estate, Watertown, sold to Dominic J. Morgia, Watertown $50,000
Village of Carthage: 0.08 acres, 509 John St., Tom Atkins and Sabra Atkins, Carthage, sold to Michael Sherman, Carthage $70,225
Town of Lorraine: 15 acres, West of Redfield Lake, Martin T. Thompson and Denise B. Thompson, Ballston Lake, sold to Richard E. Kohl and Carol L. Kohl, Adams Center $18,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 28:
Town of Henderson: Unknown acreage, Bishop Street, Jason L. Williams, Adams, sold to Derek A. Card, Adams $0
Town of Clayton: 11.4 acres, 16400 County Route 11, Cindy Helmer, LaFargeville, sold to Raymond E. Davis and Yvonne L. Davis, Depauville $10,000
Town of Adams: 0.16 acres, 10953 Wright Street Road, Lisa Weldon, Watertown, as referee for Jean Baker Groff and Roland Groff, sold to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Wilmington, De;. $100,542
Town of LeRay: 1.49 acres, 26265 State Route 3, Matthew A. Goettel, as referee for Charles H. Peters, Watertown, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $181,180
Town of Lorraine: 2.2 acres, 2143 County Route 95, Gordon Cronk, Lorraine, sold to Robert Harper, Grand Island, as trustee of the Margaret Harper Supplemental Needs Trust $7,688
Town of Theresa: 25 acres, No address listed, Glenn Ridsdale, Theresa, sold to Brittany L. Pierce, Theresa $1
Town of Adams: 0.91 acres, U.S. Route 11, Ramsey Homes Inc., Adams Center, sold to Lisa M. McCauley, Adams Center $20,000
Town of Orleans: 0.18 acres, 42171 Arcadia Park Road, Pat A. Fontana Sr. and Carol K. Fontana, Watertown, sold to Steven Marcus and Rosemary S. Marcus, Clinton $365,000
Town of Adams: 4.3 acres, 11293 County Route 77, Christopher Lall and Carol Lall, Adams, sold to Anthony Sweet, Watertown $119,992
City of Watertown: 0.1 acres, 181 Bowers Ave., Richard E. Gonzalez and Amanda L. Gonzalez, Parkton, N.C., sold to Brandon A. Johnson and Morgan N. Johnson, Dover, Ohio $148,400
Village of Black River: 0.55 acres, 104 Huntington St., Patrick M. Gaines and Cathy L. Gaines, Black River, sold to Robert Spencer and Rhonda Spencer, Dexter $17,250
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 29:
Town of Rodman: 0.87 acres, 10163 Coutny Route 95, Susan J. Kraeger, Brantingham, as referee for Linda M. Keech and Lawrence H. Johnston, sold to U.S. Rural Housing Service, Syracuse $5,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.31 acres, 34530 State Route 12E, Paul F. Aubertine, Cape Vincent, sold to Holly C. Boname, Clayton $135,500
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 310 Arlington St.,Steven G. Munson, Watertown, as referee for Amy J. Quesenberry, Charles Johnson and Kristi Tanner, sold to JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., Columbus, Ohio $141,563
Town of Brownville: 3.28 acres, 14966 Middle Road, Matthew A. Goettel, Rodman, as referee for Jennifer F. Beamish and Joel M. Beamish, sold to Federal National Mortgage Association, Columbus, Ohio $228,258
Town of Lorraine: 0.07 acres, 20921 County Route 93, Gerald Oatman, Carthage, sold to Jonathan Abbott, Lorraine $3,000
City of Watertown: 0.09 acres, 302 High St., City of Watertown, sold to Thomas Chiarelly and Linda Chiarelly, Watertown $5,117
Town of Lyme: 0.27 acres, 6738 Montonna Shores Road W., Gary Stinson, Rodman, sold to Timothy M. Hodge and Dessiray J. Goutremout, Chaumont $85,000
Town of Alexandria: 7.35 acres, 44170 State Route 12, 44170 NY-12 Realty LLC, Westwood, Mass., sold to Caprara Realty LLC, Watertown $1,400,000
Town of Lyme: 0.36 acres, 24867 Logans Road, Michael Clary and Cheryl Clary, Roanoke, Va., sold to Keith A. Fountain and Donna J. Fountain, Pawleys Island, S.C. $192,000
City of Watertown: 0.34 acres, 735 Gotham St., Karen A. Montondo, Watertown, sold to Bryce A. Barbosa, Watertown $129,900
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 19:
Town of Diana: 8023 Washington St., LPS Real Estate and Development Company LLC, sold to County of Lewis IDA $350,000
Town of West Turin: 5885 Lyman Road, Thomas Callahan, sold to Bernard Ward $5,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 20:
Town of Leyden: 2611 East Road, Brandon Widrick, sold to Stacey L. Moscicki $255,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 21:
Town of Denmark: 2020 Doran Road, Carl W. Doolittle, sold to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC $79,713
Town of Denmark: 2146 Doran Road, Jean Brunson, sold to Daryl P. Zubrzycki $15,456
Town of Lyonsdale: 7382 Pennysettlement Road, Jeffrey Amarando, sold to Michael Wilhelm $30,000
Town of Osceola: 2879 Osceola Road, DMCLAND LLC, sold to James R. O’Neill $70,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 24:
Town of Denmark: 3449 Deer River Road, Bernard A. Brady, sold to Cynthia Cooper $1
Town of Denmark: 3853 Deer River Road, James F. Hancock, sold to James F. Hancock $50,000
Town of Watson: 6331 Number Four Road, Winifred Dunn, sold to JoAnna Melnik $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 25:
Town of Croghan: Second Road, Andy P. Noftsier, sold to Han Van Der Veeken $23,630
Town of Croghan: Wahalula Truck Trail, Robert Banks, sold to Brownstone Lodge LLC $81,500
Town of Greig: 6352 Partridgeville Road, Brad D. Myers, sold to Ryan P. Widrick $40,000
Town of Turin: 5463 State Route 26, Jason A. Mealus, sold to Dale E. Brown $107,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 26:
Town of Diana: 8276 State Route 3, Jeanna M. Kill, sold to Francine Billings $75,000
Town of New Bremen: 8702 Artz Road, Jonah Stevens, sold to Paula Allis-Batuyong $170,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 27:
Town of Croghan: 10625 State Route 812, Marilyn E. Shaw, sold to Michael A. Shaw $160,000
Town of Croghan: Old State Road, John M. Pate, sold to Nicholas J. Fuller $0
Town of Greig: 7754 Hiawatha Lake Road, Fay Fuerch, sold to Irina Kasperovich $165,000
Town of Harrisburg: 9157 State Route 12, Thomas P. Aubin, sold to Christopher J. Aubin $40,000
Village of Port Leyden: 3369 Pearl St., JLB Irrevocable Trust, sold to Jonathan F. Cough $57,000
Town of Pinckney: 1113 Rustic Ridge Drive, David P. Van Dusan, sold to Jeffery Hollenbeck $3,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 28, 2019:
Town of Brasher: Parcel, Brasher center to Helena on east side of St. Regis River, Jill B. Benedict, Hogansburg, sold to Keegan F. Comins, Potsdam $500
Town of Hammond: 1.7 acres, bounded by shore of Chippewa Bay, Donald Fredericks, trustee of The Donald Fredericks Revocable Trust, Hammond, and Christine Fredericks, trustee of The Christine Fredericks Revocable Trust, Hammond, sold to Chippewa Grove LLC, Allentown, Pa. $280,000
Town of Hammond: 6.87 acres, Oak Point Road at most southerly corner of lands, Martin Brothers Farms LLC, Hammond, sold to John G. Gaige and Kristine Leigh Gaige, Hammond $70,000
Town of Hammond: 22.95 acres, River Road at most northerly corner of lands, Martin Brothers Farms LLC., Hammond, sold to Christopher M. Roberts, Hammond $25,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, Route 3 bound by Young’s Road, Lehigh Gas Wholesale Services Inc., Allentown, Pa., sold to CST New York LLC, San Antonio, Texas $942,500
Town of Lisbon: 1.499 acres, River Road, Dorothy M. Thompson, Ogdensburg, Robert E. Thompson, Waddington, and Ellen M. Thompson, Waddington, sold to Robert R. Thompson, Ogdensburg, and Dorothy M. Thompson, Ogdensburg $500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 29, 2019:
Town of Fowler: Seven parcels of land, 400 Island Branch Road, Tamara L. Kukula, trustee of BBC Irrevocable Trust, Brewerton, sold to Toran W. Tibbits, Gouverneur $500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1901 Jay St., Wells Fargo Bank, trustee for Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust, West Palm Beach, Fla., sold to Reality Investments LLC, Mount Pleasant, S.C. $17,000
Town of Waddington: 0.76 acres, County Route 125 where it intersects center line of Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Railroad, Eleanor M. Noreau, Chase Mills, and Dorothy A. Allen, Warners, sold to Eleanor M. Noreau, Chase Mills $500
Town of Canton: Six parcels, various locations, LeBerge and Curtis Inc., Canton, sold to Russell Road Properties LLC, Canton $500
Town of Lisbon: 0.67 acres, River Road bounded by St. Lawrence River and New York State Power Authority, Christopher A. Havens and Bridgette Havens, Ogdensburg, sold to Daniel R. McMahon and Rhonda L. McMahon, Youngstown, Ohio $16,500
Town of Gouverneur: Three parcels, Clinton Street, Dayle B. Burgess, Gouverneur, Lynne J. Brown, Washington, D.C., and Craig H. Brown, West Frienship, Md., sold to Matthew E. Terry, Festus, Mo. $57,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, Lot 11 Block D, Westwood, Michael J. Bresett, Massena, sold to Thomas J. Kraynak and Sophie M. Kraynak, Camp Lejeune, N.C. $173,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, Lot Number 10, Block Number 9, bounded by Water Street, Patterson Street, Washington Street and Hamilton Street, Barbara S. Kotz and George E. Kotz, Ogdensburg, sold to Linda M. Kotz, Baldwinsville, George E. Kotz Jr., DeKalb Junction, Karen S. Crandall, Cicero, and Laura J. Kotz, Ogdensburg $500
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, Lot 8 of Chimney Island Overlook, Barbara S. Kotz and George E. Kotz, Ogdensburg, sold to Linda M. Kotz, Baldwinsville, George E. Kotz Jr., DeKalb Junction, Karen S. Crandall, Cicero, and Laura J. Kotz, Ogdensburg $500
Town of Morristown: 4.88 acres, Route 37, Gary P. Premo, Ogdensburg, sold to Stephen R. Ritchie and Angela M. Ritchie, Ogdensburg $127,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, Birch Street, Stephen G. Bellinger, Marietta, Pa., sold to Christine F. Nadeau, Canton $113,500
Town of Canton: Two parcels, Barnes Road, Beatrice Fellnor, Canton, surviving spouse of late Charles Fellnor, sold to Beatrice Fellnor, Canton, and Thomas B. Bryant, Potsdam $500
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, West Main Street, Brennan R. Shampine and Kimberly A. Shampine, Antwerp, sold to Jay L. Bowhall, Richville $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 30, 2019:
Town of Potsdam: 0.42 acres, Pierrepont-Crary Mills Road, Dennis Briggs and Linda Briggs, Canton, sold to Tammy L. Stiles, Canton $500
Town of Colton: 0.77 acres, bordered by Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation right-of-way and Racquette River Road, Edward J. Woolston and Marilyn R. Woolston, South Colton, sold to Marilyn R. Woolston, South Colton $500
Town of Canton: Four parcels, 85.5 acres, Russell Road, Richard C. Nautel, Canton, sold to Amanda Forbes and Zach Gregori, Canton $80,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, north bounds of Main Street, Mark C. Scanlin, Canton, sold to Hodge LLC, Canton $160,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, unrecorded location, Paul Streeter, Gouverneur, Leon David Thompson and Kevin Richard Thompson, Gouverneur, heirs of the late Freida M. Tomlinson, sold to Roman Sendejas, Cedar Hill, Texas $1,500
Town of Pierrepont: 10.37 acres, Southeasterly of Noyes Road, Great Lot Number 16, Michael C. Rygel and Adrienne C. Rygel, Potsdam, sold to Matthew King and Carol Natarelli-King, Philadelphia $166,500
Town of Canton: 2.58 acres, northerly bounds of Pyrites to Russell Road, Nancy McIntosh, Harrisville, sold to Joseph Fordyce, Canton $500
Town of Fine: Parcel, Oswegatchie Trail Road, CR 2018 LLC, White Plains, sold to Donald R. Stull Jr., Fine $9,500
Town of Hermon: Lots 14, 16 and 18 of Halcyon Cottage Lots, Bryan Harmer, Madried, Julie Ann (Fletcher) Bush, Freeville, Todd Harmer, Fairfax Station, Va., and Tara Jenne, Russell, sold to Kathryn N. Fletcher, Edwards $500
Town of Louisville: 0.73 acres, east bounds of Browning Road, Diane M. Perras, Massena, sold to Virgil J. Love II and Alicia N. Love, Massena $179,000
Town of Massena: Four parcels1.377 acres, Sarah L. Cardinell, Massena, sold to John J. Kearns, Massena $500
Town of Lisbon: 12.69 acres, bounded by Van Rensselaer Road and Dawley Road, C. Bruce Green, Lisbon, executor of the late Clinton W. Green Jr., sold to C. Bruce Green, Lisbon $500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, easterly bound of New York Avenue, John B. Miller and Leona S. Miller, Ogdensburg, sold to Jennifer A. McGowan, Montgomery, Ala. $55,000
Town of Russell: 147 acres, part of Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Barbara S. Kotz and George E. Kotz, Ogdensburg, sold to Linda M. Kotz, Baldwinsville, George E. Kotz Jr., DeKalb Junction, Karen S. Crandall, Cicero, and Laura J. Kotz, Ogdensburg $500
Town of Edwards: Three parcels, 194 acres, Thurman and Sons Inc., Renssalaer Falls, sold to Roman Sendejas, Cedar Hill, Texas $219,000
Town of Canton: 0.27 acres, northerly boundry of Elm Street, Stone Mill Capital LLC, Mount Kisco, sold to Michael Carpenter and Megan Carpenter, Canton $189,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, Lot Number 25, Reginald A. Nadeau, Massena, by Nancy R. LaShomb, as agent per power of attorney, and Blanche Nadeau, Massena, by Nancy R. LaShomb, as agent per power of attorney, sold to Jay M. St. Hilaire, Brushton $24,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.255 acres, south side of Chestnut Street, Mohamed A. Mekhaimer, Rochester, sold to Sara R. Rocchio, Canton $122,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, French Pond Road, Gregory W. LaRock and Sandra G. LaRock, Waddington, sold to Amanda L. Potter, Potsdam $24,000
Town of Canton: 3.11 acres, Goodrich Street, Mark A. Darou and Deborah L. Darou, Canton, sold to David J. Schryver and Zoe Schryver, DeKalb $135,000
Town of Russell: 0.7 acres, 73 Dutton Road, Marilyn Mackin, Russell, sold to Milton Bessette, Russell $500
Town of Russell: 8 acres, 623 County Route 17, Franklin Mackin Jr. and Marilyn Mackin, Russell, sold to Milton Bessette, Russell $500
Town of Brasher: 1.2 acres, intersection of Small Road and Daly Road, Michael P. Pomainville and Keely L. Pomainville, Massena, sold to MaKayla M. Gabor, Massena $500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, bounded by Lafayette Street and Park Street, Deborah Wilms and Norma J. Wilms, Ogdensburg, sold to Deborah Wilms and Norma J. Wilms, Ogdensburg $500
Town of Lawrence: 1.6 acres, Brasher Road, Rebecca Wheeler, Layton, Utah, and Ricky Judware, North Lawrence $500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.