Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 22:
Town of Ellisburg: 114.81 acres, Lane Road, Wayne Blount, Henderson, sold to S R Bryant Enterprises Inc., Henderson $175,000
Town of Rutland: 14.75 acres, State Route 126, Melanie I. Rafferty, Dexter and Mark D. Stackel, Watertown, as trustees of the Douglas J. and Irene H. Stackel Trust, sold to Collins Kellogg Jr. and Monica Kellogg, Black River $25,000
Town of Lyme: 0.48 acres, West of County Route 179, Claims Services & Information Network Inc., Spencerport, sold to Daniel Lighthall and Giuseppina Distefano, Utica $28,000
Town of Clayton: 1.99 acres, 15677 Round Island, Jennifer K. Fruehauf, Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich. and Kathryn O’Neill, Auburn, sold to James P. McCarthy and Ursula Z. McCarthy, Fayetteville $800,000
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 119 Casey St., Hollis M. Price, Watertown, sold to Laurie A. Walsh, Greenville, N.C. $80,000
Town of Lyme: 0.17 acres, 3942 Flanders Road, Lynn A. Seelbinder, Williamsville; Steven A. Howes, Waxhaw, N.C. and Richard E. Howes, Lockport, sold to Elizabeth Feldman, Lyndonville $197,000
Towns of Theresa and LeRay: Theresa: 72.44 acres, 34245 Countryman Road, LeRay: 60 acres, West of Countryman Road, Donald A. Roberts and Rachel A. Roberts, Theresa, sold to Katherine Isabel Roberts Grose, LaFargeville $100,000
Town of Theresa: 1.87 acres, 42735 State Route 37, Karen Frances Wilcox, Redwood, sold to Kelly Louise Frost, Redwood $1
Town of LeRay: 73.9 acres, Countryman Road, Donald A. Roberts and Rachel A. Roberts, Theresa, sold to Elizabeth Rachel Roberts Ackman, Canastota $22,000
Town of Wilna: Two parcels: 1) 0.43 acres, 39323 State Route 126, 2) 0.28 acres, 39335 State Route 126, Danny K. Davis and Renee Davis, Carthage, sold to Beryl K. Zehr and Cynthia J. Zehr, Croghan $85,000
Town of Alexandria: Two parcels totaling 0.95 acres, 43725 Lake St., Diane J. Frost, Redwood, sold to Marlene R. Blaisdell, Alexandria Bay $146,600
Town of Ellisburg: 1.37 acres, 14060 County Route 90, Michele P. Richter, Adams and Patrick T. Pearson, Adams Center, as executors of the Richard H. Pearson estate, sold to John S. Richter and Rebecca S. Richter, Mannsville $63,000
Town of Brownville: 0.23 acres, 24491 County Route 53, Michael G. Cook and Tabitha D. Cook, Watertown, sold to Robert V. Peterson, Dexter $65,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.52 acres, 182 S. Vincent St., Nancy W. Del Borgo, Cape Vincent, as trustee of The Nancy W. Del Borgo Living Trust, sold to John J. Crosswaite, Cape Vincent $164,000
Town of Champion: Unknown acres, County Route 47, Roger A. Hadley and Penny A. Hadley, Carthage, sold to Michael R. Hadley and Rachel L. Hadley, Carthage $284,200
Village of Adams: 0.19 acres, 11 Clay St., Community Bank N.A., Olean, sold to Jullie Searor, Adams $63,000
City of Watertown: 0.23 acres, 1144 Harrison St., Shirley G. Siegemeier, Watertown, sold to Thomas J. Cheney and Kathleen C. Cheney, Watertown $100,000
Village of Philadelphia: 0.21 acres, 22 Garden Road, Delles Contracting Inc., Philadelphia, sold to Margaret Traufler, Philadelphia $123,600
Village of Antwerp: 0.19 acres, 6 Mechanic St., Diane L. McIlroy, Adams Center, sold to Scott R. Canfield and Amy L. Canfield, Philadelphia $17,500
Town of Watertown: 0.59 acres, 17774 Old Rices Road, Jerome A. Sherman and Catherine E. Sherman, Watertown, sold to Kyle Denny, Watertown $180,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 5.1 acres, Lot 6, Bates Road, Michael V. Nebbia, Cape Vincent, sold to Jaeden Kempisty, Syracuse $2,000
Town of Henderson: 0.66 acres, 13608 County Route 123, Constance J. Clasby and Martin E. Clasby, Henderson, individually and as trustees of the Constance J. Clasby Revocable Trust, sold to Henderson House LLC, Henderson Harbor $520,000
Town of Clayton: 0.22 acres, 42980 Murray Island, Renee Smey, Cape Coral, Fla., sold to Calvin Bellegarde and Lorie Bellegarde, Albany $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 25:
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.2 acres, 32169 County Route 6, Neale L. Farrell and Mary Farrell, Cape Vincent, sold to Warren T. Smith and Dawn C. Smith, Cape Vincent $190,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.15 acres, 178 S. Real St., Rebecca J. Dowling, Cape Vincent, sold to James J. Mahachek and Sandra L. Jennings, Bedminster $135,000
Town of Champion: 2.16 acres, Bud Lo Drive, Tim Thomas, Great Bend, sold to Great Bend DG LLC, Birmingham, Ala. $250,000
Town of Lyme: 0.37 acres, 2 Bay View Drive, Stephen R. Backus, Redwood, individually and as trustee of the Nancy J. Backus Trust, sold to James E. Bieren and Cheryl M. Bieren, Groton, Mass. $230,000
Village of Adams: 0.5 acres, 64 Wardwell St., Deborah M. Timerman, Walworth, as executor of the Paul F. Bond estate, sold to Louie A. Farone and Sharon K. Farone, Watertown $60,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 419 Fairview St., Nicholas Sherwood, Watertown, sold to Raymond John Hirst Jr., Watertown $145,400
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.14 acres, 15 Avery Ave., Nicholas J. Speach, Alexandria Bay, sold to Daniel Bower, David Roberts III and Desiree Roberts, Alexandria Bay $107,000
City of Watertown: 0.3 acres, 324 Bugbee Drive, Michael D. Britt and Mary G. Britt, Watertown, sold to Mitchell Sanchez and Danelle Reddy Sanchez, Fort Sill, Okla. $350,000
Town of Lyme: 0.51 acres, 19724 S. Shore Road, John W. MacHold and Nancy A. MacHold, Three Mile Bay, sold to William W. Whalen and Cynthia T. Whalen, Saratoga Springs $144,900
City of Watertown: 0.58 acres, 701 S. Massey St., Michael Steinke, Watertown, sold to Kyle S. Fell, Watertown $178,700
City of Watertown: Two parcels totaling 0.46 acres, 755 Gotham St., Timothy Ryan Garland and Katrina Marie Garland, Fort Knox, Ky., sold to Joshua Hurlburt, Watertown $249,100
Town of Theresa: Three parcels totaling 11.81 acres, 38146 State Route 37, Walter Perry, LaFargeville, sold to Douglas H. Bowers and Ashley Bowers, North Pole, Alaska $326,000
Town of Rutland: 0.56 acres, 30995 Pinewood Drive, Leon D. Farrell Jr. and Laura Farrell, Black River, sold to Jessica Kirk, Watertown $168,000
Town of LeRay: 4.93 acres, 32050 County Route 46, Edward J. O’Brien and Vicki M. O’Brien, Evans Mills, sold to Lance M. Goodale and Kimberly L. Goodale, Evans Mills $500
Village of West Carthage: 0.52 acres, 35 Franklin St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Aubrey Stieg, Natural Bridge $24,000
Village of Black River: 0.5 acres, 133 Stafford Drive, Scott A. Richards, Jerome, Idaho, sold to Dilan W. Andrade-Piedrabuena, Edison, N.J. $201,294
Town of Watertown: 5.07 acres, 16370 Deer Run Road, Rosina D. VanDewall, Sackets Harbor, sold to John Farrell and Sandra Farrell, Granada Hills, Calif. $450,000
Town of Champion: 2.56 acres, 31865 County Route 143, Andrew M. Burch and Veronica M. Burch, Killeen, Texas, sold to Marc H. Jeanbaptiste and Jessica Jeanbaptiste, Fort Drum $291,200
City of Watertown: 0.03 acre, 310 Gotham St., Brownstone Lodge LLC, Chaumont, sold to Ashrar & Zee LLC, Watertown $15,107
Town of Champion: 0.58 acres, 35296 Lewis Loop, William Necker and Brittany Nicole Necker, Carthage, sold to Andrew Visconti, Watertown $280,000
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 121 Haley St., Fannie Mae, Plano, Texas, sold to Jeremy Briggs, Watertown $83,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.8 acres, 47601 Dingman Point Road, Timothy D. Wagoner, Alexandria Bay, sold to Dingman Point Properties LLC, Watertown $801,000
Town of Henderson: 11.3 acres, 11609 State Route 3, Willows on the Lake RV Park Resort Inc., Henderson Harbor, sold to Willows on the Lake LLC, Pittsfield, Mass. $1,400,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 26:
Town of Clayton: 2.4 acres, 16093 Round Island, Rulett LLC, Manlius, sold to Christopher H. Greendale, Stockbridge, Mass., as trustee of the Christopher H. Greendale Trust $790,000
Town of Orleans: 0.16 acres, 41885 Bay Ave., Michael A. Ferrucci, Herkimer, sold to Jane North, Ilion $36,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.17 acres, 12729 State Route 3, Gerald R. Standford and Tammie L. Standford, Sackets Harbor, sold to Bedford Creek LLC, Pittsfield, Mass. $500,000
Town of Hounsfield: Seven parcels: 1) 5.58 acres, 12743/12755 State Route 3, 2) 16.08 acres, State Route 3, 3) 24.67 acres, 16750 Allen Drive, 4) 0.89 acres, 12699 State Route 3, 5) 0.22 acres, State Route 3, 6) 0.85 acres, 16785 Allen Drive, 7) 3.99 acres, 16707 Allen Drive Bedford Creek Properties LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to Bedford Creek LLC, Pittsfield, Mass. $1,667,800
Town of Hounsfield: 0.86 acres, 15743 Military Road, Randolph L. Johnson and Colleen A. Johnson, Sackets Harbor, sold to Mary M. Sawyer, Watertown $160,900
Town of LeRay: 0.69 acres, Victory Lane, Thomas J. Converse, Watertown, sold to Judith L. Jones, Watertown $28,000
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 740 Gotham St., James T. Jackson, Fort Collins, Colo. and Emily A. Jackson, London, U.K., sold to Paul B. Dingman Jr., Lorraine $174,900
Village of Adams: 0.38 acres, 26 N. Park St., Stephen R. Cairns and Joanne S. Cairns, Adams, as trustees of the Stephen R. Cairns and Joanne S. Cairns Revocable Trust, sold to Barbara J. Taylor, Adams $208,600
Village of West Carthage: 0.15 acres, 22 1/2 N. Jefferson St., Steven Waldner, Watertown, sold to Lee Ann Moses, Black River $149,000
Town of Brownville: Two parcels totaling 10.48 acres, 13151 B Adams Road, Curtis D. Gallamore and Ellen R. Gallamore, Dexter, sold to Dylan L. Peckham, Watertown $185,000
Town of Lyme: 6.58 acres, County Route 179, Michael Wetmore and Alexandra Grieco, Watertown, sold to Nicholas Borkowski and Melissa Borkowski, Fairport $68,000
Town of Clayton: Unknown acres, State Route 12, Timothy J. Black, Harrisburg, Pa., sold to MC Family LLC, Clayton $111,666
Town of Clayton: Unknown acres, State Route 12, Jennifer L. Ricker, Harrisburg, Pa., as trustee of the K&J Real Estate Trust, sold to MC Family LLC, Clayton $111,666
Town of Clayton: Unknown acres, State Route 12, Patricia A. Ricker, Marysville, Pa., as executor of the Robert W. Ricker estate, sold to MC Family LLC, Clayton $111,666
Town of Brownville: 0.4 acres, 21808 Baldwin Road, Paul E. Allen and Virginia M. Allen, Dexter, sold to Scott J. Roux and Jeannette M. Roux, Dexter $141,000
Town of Lyme: 6.24 acres, County Route 179, Todd Knight, Watertown, sold to Nicholas Borkowski and Melissa Borkowski, Fairport $25,000
City of Watertown: 0.62 acres, 328 Paddock St., Phillip D. Amrine, Sumter, S.C., sold to Joseph L.D. Cavitt, Watertown $350,000
Village of Carthage: 0.2 acres, 205 S. James St., Shane P. McKenna and Mollie Martina McKenna, Carthage, sold to Gentry Ward and Bethany Black, Phoenix City, Ala. $174,000
Village of Brownville: 0.16 acres, 109 W. Main St., Joseph Murtha II, Brownville, sold to John D. Currier and Jennifer L. Currier, Brownville $127,200
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 27:
Village of Adams: 0.47 acres, 19/21 Spring St., H. Wayne Lindsey and Dawn E. Lindsey, Spring Hill, Fla., sold to Jacob Abner Zehr and Debora Laura Zehr, Henderson $79,900
Town of LeRay: 2.3 acres, 23783 Woodland Drive, Donald J. Converse and Robin M. Converse, Watertown, sold to Benjamin Rubacha and Holly Rubacha, Dexter $434,000
Town of Hounsfield: 26.25 acres, 18000 State Route 3, Alpine Fence LLC, Watertown, sold to Nicholas L. Washburn and Carla J. Washburn, Watertown $0
Town of Rutland: 0.46 acres, 26703 State Route 126, Marion M. Maxim, Watertown, sold to Diane Wood, Watertown $137,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 17.19 acres, Carleton Island Road 1, RHMonks LLC, Woodcliff Lake, N.J., sold to Derrick Robinson, Steamboat Springs, Colo. $115,000
City of Watertown: Three parcels: 1) 0.19 acres, 527 Water St., 2) 0.19 acres, 525 Rear Water St., 3) 0.03 acre, VL-3 Water St., Marvin J. Massey, Erwin, N.C., sold to Robert Sampson and Michaela Sampson, Watertown $90,000
Town of Brownville: Two parcels totaling 66.47 acres, 23001/23002 Timerman Road and Middle Road, Curt J. Hewett, Dexter, sold to Shellie Anne Green, Dexter $340,000
Town of Pamelia: 1.41 acres, 25248/25250 County Route 32, Gregory J. Greeson and Brenda M. Greeson, Eldridge, Mo., sold to Hannah Marie Woodley, Clayton $158,000
Town of Henderson: 0.18 acres, 9404 Water St.,Ashley A. Hazelton and Dennis S. Workman, Henderson, sold to Michael J. Grimshaw, Adams $90,000
Town of Champion: 2.78 acres, Woolworth Street, William H. Nier Jr., Great Bend, sold to Christian B. Drennen, Carthage $1,700
Town of Champion: 3.26 acres, 32356 State Route 3, Christian B. Drennen, Carthage, sold to Anthony M. Silva and Elisabeth Silva, Fort Polk, La. $278,500
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.29 acres, 206 Bayard St., Battlefield Commons LLC, Latham, sold to Austin M. Niblett, Budd Lake, N.J. $317,840
Town of Orleans: 0.83 acres,19604 Queen Annes Lane, James L. Day, Victor, as trustee of the James L. Day Revocable Trust, sold to Todd Michael Savard and Kristin Louise Savard, Youngstown $675,000
Village of Glen Park: 0.12 acres, 107 Glen St., Gregory A. Parkinson, Watertown, as executor of the Phyllis Jane Parkinson, sold to Rebecca Lynn MacDuffie, Pulaski $76,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 28:
Town of Rodman: 2.09 acres, 14320 County Route 68, Deanna R. Nelson, Rodman, sold to Donald D. Prosser, Plattsburgh $227,000
Town of Hounsfield: 15.36 acres, 13239 Ridge Road, Gus Wessels, Sackets Harbor, sold to Jessica Noel and Brian Noel, Fort Eustis, Va. $278,000
Town of Antwerp: 81 acres, Spicer Road, Donald A. Desrosiers, Concord, N.C., as executor of the Herbert D. Desrosiers Sr., sold to Ekaterina Ferzoco $69,900
City of Watertown: 0.37 acres, 121 Duffy St., Konner W. Gould and Lauren Abney, Watertown, sold to Ngan Dinh and Thi Ngoc Linh Thach, Watertown $150,000
Town of Lorraine: 39.7 acres, County Route 97, Michael A. Cardinell, Auburn, sold to Maurice V. Gould, Adams $25,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 126 S. Meadow St., Daniella M. Robichaud, Watertown, sold to James Chambers and Victoria A. Ciarfella, Watertown $122,000
Town of Lyme: 0.65 acres, 29650 Ashland Road, Citizens Bank of Cape Vincent, Cape Vincent, sold to Ken Bodah Contracting Inc., Watertown $18,000
Town of Hounsfield: 2.15 acres, 20127 Storrs Road, Kathryn E. Calhoun, Spring Lake, N.C., sold to Frank Blahut and Inna Matushevsky, Enterprise, Ala. $200,000
Town of Ellisburg: 180.4 acres, 1226 County Route 87, Clyde A. Horst and Lorene F. Horst, Mannsville, sold to Joshua L. Horst and Lorene F. Horst, North Rose $300,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Two parcels: 1) 0.3 acres, Off Grenadier Island, 2) 2 acres, Little Grenadier Island, Thousand Islands Land Trust Inc., Clayton, sold to Matthew Ashbocker, Ogdensburg; Gary Plantz, Alexandria Bay; Geronimo Bates, Alexandria Bay and John Durand, Alexandria Bay $130,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 152-154 Flower Ave., E., Sean P. Hansen, Clarksville, Tenn., sold to Juan Figueroa and Aleta Reese, Evans Mills $175,500
Town of Lyme: 0.17 acres, 23983 Fire Road 31, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Jeremy Brownell, Watertown $4,800
Town of Theresa: 0.4 acres, Red Lake Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Jeremy Brownell, Watertown $2,800
Town of Champion: 24.5 acres, 31188 County Route 69, Jeffery S. Young, Copenhagen, sold to Stephen L. Eisel, Copenhagen $110,000
Town of Clayton: 12.71 acres, 36854 State Route 12E, Joseph Esposito and Ellen E. Esposito, Clayton, sold to Michael Paladino and Hillary Paladino, Cape Vincent $255,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 9:
Town of Croghan: 12312 Beartown Road, Robert D. Woodside, sold to Beartown Works LLC $0
Village of Castorland: 4854 State Route 410, Gingerich Irrevocable Trust, sold to Isaac Jacob Gingerich $169,000
Town of Greig: 7592 Otter Creek Truck Trail, Robert Keane, sold to Yvonne L. Davis $40,000
Town of New Bremen: Soft Maple Road, John C. Widrick, sold to Gregory Pantuosco $3,000
Town of Osceola: 1066 Comins Road, Limestone Ridge LLC, sold to Jason J. Widger $15,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 10:
Town of Greig: 6255 Lustyik Road, Arthur J. Larkins, sold to Michael Z. Kolenda $1,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 3652 Fowlerville Road, Matthew Fredriksen, sold to Salvatore Macri $18,780
Town of New Bremen: 6909 Brewery Road, Michael T. Walseman, sold to Ashley Hoffman $137,000
Town of Turin: 4065 West Road, Robert T. Gilfillan, sold to Mark W. Kinghorn $75,000
Town of Watson: 10440 Soft Maple Reservoir Loop, Douglas Olmstead, sold to Jason M. Cammarata $145,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 11:
Town of Croghan: Beartown Road, Loren J. Widrick estate, sold to Vincent M. Widrick $7,550
Town of Croghan: 6207 Bear Paw Lane, Dwayne J. Spiess, sold to Eric M. Krise $82,800
Town of Diana: Kimballs Mill Road, Joseph A. Kampnich, sold to Christmas & Associates Inc. $51,000
Town of Greig: Greig Road, Robyn Goris, sold to Mandy J. Evans $230,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 9769 Moose River Road, Edward J. Heffernan, sold to Paul E. Sandell $225,000
Town of New Bremen: Briot Road, William M. Gracey, sold to Dean F. Briot $47,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 12:
Town of Diana: 5682 Old State Road, Neil Sanders, sold to Anthony J. Abele $94,000
Town of Greig: 7876 Middle Road, Jeffrey R. McMahon, sold to Stephen J. Paragon $25,000
Town of Greig: 5195 Beaver Dam Road, Thomas Rudar, sold to Camp Farrington LLC $349,900
Town of Greig: 7285 Town Line Road, Delia Brooks, sold to James D. Brooks $15,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 13:
Town of New Bremen: State Route 126, Michael Tabolt, sold to Dylan Gracey $0
Town of Turin: 5695 State Route 26, Jorge A. Viveiros, sold to Ridge View Dairy LLC $400,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 11, 2021:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 7, division 2, park lot 3, Edward P. Lynch map, Gregory P. Hart and Jayne E. Hart, Keeseville, sold to Robert Bouchard, Ogdensburg $10,000
Town of Edwards: 0.25 acres, beginning at intersection of Creek Road with Gardner’s line, Merissa A. Erdman, DeKalb Junction, sold to Tyler J. Jandreau, Edwards $35,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, lot 8 on map and survey prepared by Robert J. Lawson of “Final Plat Mallard Pond Subdivision Rec.,” George F. Smith Jr. and Wendy L. Smith, Russell, sold to Aleksandr Zaslavskiy, Brooklyn $245,000
Town of Stockholm: 3.16 acres, beginning in northeasterly bounds of Route 49 at intersection with line between lots 23 and 33, Thomas J. Teneyck and Mary Lee Teneyck, Winthrop, sold to Sanford Newvine and Marissa Newvine, Potsdam $240,000
Town of Stockholm: 12 acres, beginning on Haack Road (Seaver Road) from southeast corner of land of Rabbitt, Philip R. Wagner Sr. and Susan M. Spearance, Winthrop, sold to David Alan Thurlow, Youngstown $417,500
Town of Hermon: Parcel, 883, 887 Trout Lake Road, Anita Fenlong, DeKalb Junction, sold to Caleb E. House and Kayna House, Hermon $15,000
Town of Louisville: 0.8 acres, beginning in westerly boundary of County Route 41 at northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Highland Waterfowlers LLC, James R. Rupert and Brenda J. Rupert, Massena, sold to Nicholas Premo, Massena $115,000
Town of DePeyster: 41.17 acres, beginning on East Road at northeast corner of lands now or formerly of Mark Kelley and Patricia Kelley, Carl Bickel and Joyce Bickel, Heuvelton, sold to Mark L. Kelley, Heuvelton $12,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, part of mile square lot 48, beginning at northeasterly corner of lands conveyed to first party deed, northerly to Castle Drive, Betty C. Rothermel, Forest, Va., sold to Nicole M. LeBeau, Potsdam $140,000
Town of Lawrence: 8 acres, beginning on Cemetery Road at northeasterly corner of lands of Christopher P. Sharlow, Paul M. Prosper, North Lawrence, sold to Corey J. Larowe and Mindy Larowe, Potsdam $85,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 502 King Street, City of Ogdensburg, Ogdensburg, sold to Marilyn P. Roberts and Michael R. Roberts, Ogdensburg $3,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 12, 2021:
Town of Brasher: parcel, 45 Smith Road, Paul S. Masuk, Bombay, sold to Jeremy Russell and Amy Russell, Brasher Falls $28,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 3, block 3, on map 2 of Village lots filed by Massena Improvement Company, H. John Witkop, Massena, administrator of estate of the late Jeannette Witkop, sold to Joshua D. McLear and Erin R. McLear, Massena $65,000
Town of Louisville: 0.273 acres, beginning east bounds of Dover Street at southeast corner of lands of Edward and Hazel Bateman, Thomas C. Cameron, Massena; and Theresa A. Cameron, Bluffton, S.C., sold to Rebecca McDermott, Massena $104,000
Town of Canton: 1.78 acres, beginning at northeast corner of lot owned by A. Burnham along easterly line, Jared M. Ashley and Shannon R. Ashley, Canton, sold to Duane H. Curtis, Canton $77,000
Village of Massena: 0.14 acres, beginning in south bounds of Belmont Street at northwest corner of lands of Stickney, Thomas J. Spinner, Massena, sold to William L. Stephens III, Cassandra Ann Hunter and Kimberly H. Stephens-Zelazny, Potsdam $65,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, easterly half of lot 9, block 97, bounded on north by David Street and east by Pickering Street, Timothy James Reese Jr., Gary City, Texas, sold to William Harold Kench, Ogdensburg $20,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning on Horton Crossroad from intersection with south bounds of Lewis Fregee farm, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Philadelphia, Pa., sold to Jessica Goodfellow, Massena $48,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.51 acres, beginning on Bagdad Road from northwest boundary of lands now or formerly of Brian G. Collins, Christopher B. Collins, Robin A. Snyder and Rebecca L. Collins, Una C. Frank, Potsdam; Leslie C. Frank, Potsdam; Lauren G. Frank, Potsdam; and Linda M. McDonald, Kissimmee, Fla., sold to Brittany M. Bailey and Travis G. Frank, Potsdam $67,000
Town of Parishville: 0.981 acres, beginning in south boundary of Route 72, westerly of intersection with west boundary of lands now or formerly of Joseph Banks, Brian K. Sullivan, South Colton; and Heather M. Sullivan, Colton, sold to Ryan M. Sullivan, Colton $65,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 13, 2021:
Town of Louisville: Parcel, beginning in south bounds of Road No. 8100 (extension of Andrew Street) at northwest corner of plot of land owned by John J. Mahoney, Kathleen A. Parrott, Charlotte, N.C.; and Mark L. Parrott, Massena, sold to Tracie Tyo, Massena $140,000
Town of Lawrence: 1.065 acres, beginning in southwesterly boundary of Route 11 at northwesterly corner of Alan Tessier, Arnold V. Arquette Jr., Oswegatchie; and Beatrice A. Arquette, Massena, sold to Shawn R. Murphy and Normal M. Murphy, North Lawrence $20,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 12, Elm Street of Subdivision of the Joy Property; and part of lot 14, Elm Street of Subdivision of the Joy Tract, Thomas D. Hyde and Linda B. Hyde, Wadsworth, Ohio, sold to Anthony J. Diagostino and Megan E. Diagostino, Massena $150,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, beginning in south bounds of Judson Street at northeast corner of premises conveyed to Grant H. and Marguerite K. Cornwell, Dwight H. Stevenson, Canton, sold to Sean O. Lennox and Rachel A. O’Shea, Puyallup, Wash. $162,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.47 acres, beginning at northeasterly corner of lot conveyed to Robert . LaVigne and Barbara R. LaVigne on High Street, Shalyn Linnemeier, Norfolk, sold to Ryan Francis Vollmer and Kate Lynn Rowe, Plattsburgh $136,000
Town of Macomb: 5.56 acres, beginning at intersection of Black Lake Road with parcel conveyed to Molly C. Brauen and Karl F. Brauen, Richard L. Youngs and Susan L. Youngs, Hammond, sold to Karl F. Brauen and Molly C. Brauen, Yorkshire $6,000
Town of Norfolk: 11.49 acres, beginning on Lacomb Road at southwesterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Robert L. Greenspan, Kevin W. Baxter, Norfolk, sold to Jennifer L. Trejos, Jeffrey Chudzinski and Susan Vandamme, Massena $240,000
Town of Lisbon: 10.67 acres, beginning at southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Bruce M. Easton, northeasterly from intersection of County Routes 30 and 28, Virginia Thrasher, Lisbon, sold to Susan M. Spearance, Winthrop $30,000
Town of Pitcairn: 5.29 acres, beginning at intersection of southerly boundary of Route 3 with Greenwood Road, Vandewater and Associates Inc., Lyons Falls, sold to Samuel and Cristina McDermott, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. $80,000
Town of Brasher: 0.65 acres, beginning on Church Street at southeast corner of land of Peets, Elyse L. Jacot, Brasher Falls, sold to Shawn Mark Patrick and Jessica Jay Patrick, Massena $134,000
Town of DeKalb: 0.99 acres, beginning on Jeffers Road (formerly known as Rundell Road) from southwest corner of lands formerly conveyed to Maurice L. and Lenore Mattot, Kristin W. Guyette, DeKalb Junction; and Bruce Grant and Bonnie Grant, DeKalb Junction, sold to Brooke K. Woodrow and Jordan N. Davis, Russell $139,000
City of Ogdensburg: 1.293 acres, beginning on southerly bounds of Ford Street Extension at northwesterly corner of parcel conveyed to Ogdensburg Associates LLC, Ogdensburg Associates LLC, Albany, sold to Fairlane Drive LLC, Traverse City, Mich. $405,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 16, 2021:
Town of Colton: 0.207 acres, beginning in easterly bounds of Gulf Road from intersection with Hanson Road, Stewart Plumley and Lisa Pachmayer Plumley, Baldwinsville, sold to David Shoulette and Reannette Shoulette, Canton $222,500
Town of Pitcairn: 4.7 acres, beginning on eastern right of way of Route 812 at northwest corner of lands now or formerly of Jacqueline F. Sibley, John B. Sibley Jr., Harrisville; and Jacqueline F. Bellinger, by Tracie Watson-Currier, attorney in fact, Greeneville, Tenn., sold to Eric Szlamczynski, Star Lake $143,500
Town of Oswegatchie: 3.8 acres, northwesterly of County Route 10 at southwest corner of lands now or formerly of Robert C. Woodard and Lisa A. Woodard, Eloise A. Sterling, Heuvelton, sold to Matthew Jasikoff, DeKalb Junction $80,000
Town of Lawrence: 25.24 acres, beginning on Ferris Road at southeast corner of Warren Clark’s lot; and 0.353 acres, beginning on Noble Ferris Road at southeast corner of Josiah F. Saunders lot, Paul M. Prosper, North Lawrence, sold to Jeffrey Puffer and Rachel Puffer, North Lawrence $7,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning on Wilson Street at northwesterly corner of lot 17, Arlene M. Bero, Liverpool, sold to Ryan M. Johnson, Heuvelton $56,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, beginning at northwest corner of lot 6 in west bounds of Broad Meadow Heights Tract in east line of Mrs. Ferguson’s lot fronting on Goodrich Street, Paul S. Rader and Lois A. Rader, Rochester, sold to Pamela Desantis, Camillus $169,000
Town of Morristown: 0.16 acres, beginning on River Road at southeasterly corner of Earl Mead lot, Jeffrey V. Spriggs and Paul S. Patterson, Canton, sold to William McNally and Maureen McNally, Ogdensburg $230,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning on easterly right of way of Morris Street and southwesterly corner of herein described lot, Jessica L. Walker and David C. Walker, Ogdensburg, sold to Jordan A. Fifield and Sarah A. Burdick, Ogdensburg $84,500
Town of Fowler: Parcel, beginning on Island Branch Road at intersection with westerly shoreline of Oswegatchie River, Vickie Lutz and Lucky Lutz, co-executors of last will and testament of the late George R. Moore, Gouverneur, sold to Timothy L. Hays, Gouverneur $112,500
Town of Lisbon: 3.17 acres, beginning on Pray Road at northerly corner of lands now or formerly of William H. Lawton and Janet Elaine Hobbs Lawton, The Don E. Russell Family Trust, by Don E. Russell, sole trustee, Ogdensburg, sold to Jared G. Poore and Alissa L. Poore, Ogdensburg $135,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 17, 2021:
Towns of Macomb and Rossie: 70.16 acres, southeasterly side of Black Lake Road at intersection with southwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of David B. Duff, David R. Furgison and Jonathan D. Furgison, Hammond, sold to Karl S. Kanzenbach and Krista A. Kanzenbach, Ogdensburg $65,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning on North Racket River Road from easterly line of lot 5 of map made by Elisha W. Barber, Allyson Mitchell and Kyle Brisebois, Massena, sold to Darlene S. Mainville, Massena $27,000
Town of Waddington: 2.3 acres, beginning at southwesterly corner of premises of grantor herein, proceeding northeasterly to permanent easement surrounding Little Sucker Brook, Lawrence W. Thomas, Venus, Fla., sold to Christopher A. Mayette, Waddington $10,000
Town of Canton: 1.068 acres, beginning on Miner Street Road at southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Randy S. Frank and Lisa A. Frank, Robert Ramsay and Matthew Hafer, Potsdam, sold to Justin D. Sipher and Amy J. Sipher, Canton $205,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, beginning in southerly bounds of highway across lot 27 where southerly bounds are intersected by easterly line of farm formerly known as the H.F. Crooks Farm; and part of subdivision lot 27 of Subdivision of Jeremiah Van Renssalaer 4,000 Acre Patent (Tract M), Econo Fuels Inc., Massena, sold to JBSL Corp., Massena $110,000
Village of Waddington: Parcel, beginning in west boundary of lands of Keith Stile and Thomas Fiacco (formerly a railroad bed of the Ogdensburg bridge and Port Authority RailRoad), at intersection with south boundary of lands of the People of the State of New York, Thomas Fiacco, Norwood, sold to Thomas Fiacco Jr., Norwood; and Malcolm D. Fiacco, Norwood $40,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 47 on Bridges Avenue, David C. Barnum and Jamie D. Barnum, Massena, sold to Steven J. Hunt, Massena $125,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, beginning in southerly line of Chapel Street at northwest corner of Kip lot, Allison M. Cole, Canton, sold to Kristy A. Weiss and Alexander Jandreau III, Madrid $112,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in northerly corner of land conveyed to Joseph Austin, running northerly along southerly bounds of land nor or formerly owned or occupied by David Guiney, Christine J. Byrnes, Potsdam, sold to Leacy Marie Dupre and Darius L. Lawrence, Potsdam $165,000
Town of Hammond: 0.4 acres, beginning on ledge near shore of St. Lawrence River in northeast line of lands appropriated by the People of the State of New York for the Alexandria Bay-Morristown Highway Part 2, Brenda L. Lalonde, Ogdensburg, sold to Dean A. Rogers, Hammond; and Bradly A. Rogers and Kathleen B. Rogers, Hammond $310,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning in easterly line of Church Street at southwesterly corner of Mrs. R.P. Martin’s lot, Kirstin Newman and Paul Newman, DeKalb Junction, sold to Allison M. Cole, Canton $140,000
