Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 13:
Town of Alexandria: 1.1 acres, 44733 Olney Road, Lisa A. Ford, Massena, sold to Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association, Gouverneur $37,994
Town of Alexandria: 1.1 acres, 44733 Olney Road, Stacy A. Ford, Rome, sold to Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association, Gouverneur $37,994
Town of Wilna: 0.12 acres, 44063 State Route 3, The Roman Catholic Church of St. Francis Solanus, Harrisville, as successor to St. Henry’s Mission Church of Natural Bridge, Harrisville, sold to Steven C. LaGraff and Beth E. LaGraff, Natural Bridge $15,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 322-324 Arlington St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Nicholas Sundberg, Beaver Falls $13,900
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 527 Hamlin St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Peter D. Young and Erin R. Young, Arlington, Va. $62,150
Town of Antwerp: 2.27 acres, County Route 26, Allen D. Filiatrault and Kara M. Filiatrault, Antwerp, sold to Orlando Lawson and Teddi Lawson, Watertown $1
Town of Orleans: 1.76 acres, 34881 Apple Wood Road, Stephen J. Calhoun and Susan M. Calhoun, LaFargeville, sold to Scott A. Draper, Theresa $140,000
Town of Clayton: 1.77 acres, 37472 Greenizen Road, Kevin J. Wilson and Kimberly N. Wilson, Clayton, sold to Mark A. Natali Jr. and Brooke E. Natali, Clayton $140,000
Village of Theresa: 0.15 acres, 208 Pine St., Przemyslaw D. Kwiecinski, Junction City, Ga., sold to Matthew A. Keiper and Paige A. Keiper, Castorland $63,600
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 15:
Town of Rutland: 0.09 acres, County Route 160, Gary B. Allen and Judith Allen, Watertown, sold to Terry R. Staplin, Watertown $0
Town of Henderson: 10.1 acres, Cedarvale Road, James T. Wiggins Jr., Henderson, sold to Donald Spencer, Henderson $20,000
Town of Lyme: 17.53 acres, Lot 10, Guffin Bay Estates Drive, Michael L. LaBarge, Carthage, sold to Brandon S. Sherman, Watertown $20,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.35 acres, 220 Monroe St., Nicholas Kerner, Orlando, Fla., sold to Margaret M. Driscoll, East Syracuse $85,000
Town of Adams: 0.65 acres, 13538 U.S. Route 11, Cynthia M. McKenzie, Watertown, as referee for Byron French and Christina M. French, sold to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Salt Lake City, Utah $154,866
Town of Pamelia: 5.07 acres, 25617 Miller Road, James M. Crandall and Heidi L. Baker, Watertown, sold to John R. Peckham Jr. and Casilda M. Peckham, Watertown $10,000
Town of Hounsfield: 14.1 acres, State Route 3, John R. Laskowski and Nadezhda Laskowski, Watertown, sold to Annuta Nekoz, Fayetteville $85,000
Village of Chaumont: Two parcels: 1) 236.5 acres, 12625/711 Morris Tract Road, 2) 140 square feet, State Route 12E, Forester Corp., Rochester, sold to 12625 Morris Tract Road, Rochester $500,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Five parcels totaling approximately 100 acres, 28341/354 Stony Point Road, Dale Merchant, Terry Merchant and Brian R. Merchant, Watertown, as executors of the Alan J. Merchant estate, sold to Bryan Saylor and Kimberley Saylor, Dover, Pa. $135,000
Town of Champion: 0.83 acres, 21695 Rock Lane, Richard Miller, Carthage, sold to Donald S. Rutherford, Carthage $75,000
Town of Lorraine: 3.95 acres, 5838 County Route 97, Leone G. Stinson, Adams, sold to Melissa Liggitt, Danielsville, Pa. $34,000
Village of Black River: 0.92 acres, 115 W. Remington St., Virginia F. Joels, Watertown, sold to Thomas H. Podhrazsky, North Charleston, S.C. $55,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 17:
Town of Theresa: 3.11 acres, 36043 County Route 46, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Darlene Ward, Theresa $23,500
Village of Theresa: 2.3 acres, 102 LaFargeville Road, John Parmeter Jr., Watertown, as referee for Linda Collins, sold to U.S. Bank Trust N.A., Irving, Texas $145,000
Town of Theresa: Two parcels: 1) 140.61 acres, 30615 Pool Road, 2) 114.03 acres, Pool Road, Shara K. Peets, Theresa, sold to Timothy H. Shawl, Philadelphia $427,500
Town of Orleans: 0.41 acres, 35832 State Route 180, Ella K. Wilson, LaFargeville, sold to Christine P. Jaspersohn, Watertown $100,000
Town of Hounsfield: 5.43 acres, 19001/049 Cady Road, Robert H. Lefevre Sr. and Pamela J. Lefevre, Adams Center, sold to Jonathan D. Cormier and Destonie D. Cormier, Fort Lee, Va. $274,000
Town of Brownville: 35.05 acres, Middle Road, David J. Davidson and Linda L. Davidson, Dexter, sold to Beau M. Ledbury and Katie E. Ledbury, Dexter $35,000
Town of Rodman: 5.1 acres, County Route 155, Joseph M. Hess, Lorraine, sold to Diesel A. Hitt and Kathryn B. Hitt, Adams Center $25,000
Town of LeRay: 21.61 acres, Ansted Road, Gary L. Tanner and Cherie A. Tanner, Evans Mills, sold to Benjamin Groen and Ainsley Groen, Colorado Springs, Colo. $315,000
Village of Carthage: 0.75 acres, 542 Adelaide St., Matthew A. Goettel, Watertown, as referee for Daniel E. Durant Jr., sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $162,648
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.12 acres, 107 Monroe St., Samuel J. Falvo, Southport, N.C., C. Lynn Falvo, Norfolk, Va., and Karen Gross, Tequesta, Fla., sold to Chad Kolb and Vicky Kolb, Watertown $57,5000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 2:
Town of Osceola: 1870 Florence Road, The Hipp Living Trust, sold to Jeffrey M. Simmons $133,900
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 3:
Town of Leyden: Hells Kitchen Road, Mario Benedetto, sold to Teresa J. Bourgeois $7,500
Town of Lyonsdale: River Road, Kimberly A. Redmond, sold to Herman J. Wood $11
Town of Watson: 8251 McMullen Road, Mary Thurston, sold to Michael Todd Haley $75,200
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 4:
Town of Diana: 14253 Parks Road, Alan Bassette, sold to James Arnott $12,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 5:
Town of Lewis: 709 Kirk Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Brian Teuton $39,995
Village of Lowville: 5390 Bostwick St., R. Stephen Moncrief, sold to Daniel J. Lawton $105,900
Town of New Bremen: 7270 River Road, Nicholas T. Coletti, sold to State of NY Mortgage Agency $51,934
Town of Pinckney: Liberty Road, John N. Moose, sold to Charles E. Petras $31,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 6:
Town of Croghan: 10009 Erie Canal Road, Gregg G. Kloster, sold to Angela M. Fort $73,000
Town of Lewis: Kotary Road, DeForest M. Flansburg, sold to George L. Penny IV $45,000
Town of Lewis: 3287 Osceola Road, Paul Wrobbel, sold to Keith D. Herbott $65,000
Village of Lowville: 7749 W. State St., Clifford L. Aucter, sold to Ann L. Hastings $135,000
Town of Lowville: 8085 State Route 26, Daniel E. Beyer, sold to Jason L. Helmer $175,000
Town of Martinsburg: 6166 River St., Audrey J. O’Shea, sold to Jesse P. Stoffle $114,000
Town of Osceola: 1415 Osceola Road, Karl Kohn, sold to Mark Brandl $0
Village of Turin: 6385 E. Main St., Timothy G. Kranbuhl, sold to Heather S. Bates $82,000
Town of Watson: 7356 Number Four Road, Donald A. Mooney, sold to Town of Watson $4,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 19, 2019:
Town of Fowler: 0.53 acres, southwesterly bank of Oswegatchie River, Sue Ellen Caswell, Waddington, Cynthia Carol Fuller, Gouverneur, and Clayton S. Boney, Chalfont, Pa., sold to John L. Welborn IV and Sarah E. Welborn, Philadelphia $95,500
Town of Fine: 1 acre, northwesterly corner of premises conveyed to Daniel and Deborah H. Reil, Randolph B. Clark, Star Lake, sold to Sharon A. Snider, Star Lake $54,500
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, norteasterly corner of a parcel of land conveyed to Matthew J. Brown and Kathy M. Brown, Loren R. Mehaffy, DeKalb Junction, sold to Matthew J. Brown and Kathy M. Brown, DeKalb Junction $1,000
Town of Gouverneur: 50.05 acres, southwest corner of premises owned by Cataldo and Lucille E. Petitto, Daniel L. Holmes and Sheryl D. Holmes, Gouverneur, sold to Corey D. Degon and Alisa degon, Nicholville $132,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 3.2 acres, northerly half of lot 2 in tract 4 of Van Solingen lands, Steven M. Kirby and Paula M. Kirby, Ogdensburg, sold to John Allen Moore and Zachary Moore, Ogdensburg $5,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.11 acres, mile point tract, Washington Street, Wayne A. Woodward II, Ogdensburg, sold to Benjamin M. Gushea, Ogdensburg $45,000
Town of Lawrence: 5 acres, beginning at a corner formed by a private road owned by Clarence and Doris Duquette and lot deeded to Wayne Remington, Patrick A. Lawrence, North Bangor, sold to Howard F. Greenwood, North Lawrence $17,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 20, 2019:
Town of Oswegatchie: 7.55 acres, beginning in center of Lost Village Road at southwest corner of lands now or formerly of Michael D. DeVincentis, Walter H. Wheater Jr. and Janet M. Wheater, Ogdensburg, sold to KDC Acres LLC, Heuvelton $14,000
Town of Stockholm: 1 acre, Livingston Road, part of mile square lot 58, Beth Ann Rice, West Stockholm, sold to Jeffrey Hunter and Patricia Hunter, West Stockholm $6,500
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning at northwest corner of a lot on Chestnut and Missouri Avenue, Sherry L. Veitch, Potsdam, attorney-in-fact for Rita C. Blevins, Hermon, sold to Sheila R. Neal, Central Bridge $95,000
Town of Stockholm: 0.67 acres, beginning on highway leading from Winthrop to Brasher Falls at northeast corner of lot conveyed to Josephine Ashton, Katherine Karlberg, individually and as surviving spouse of John A. Karlberg, Brasher Falls, sold to Joseph J. Cootware, Brasher Falls $157,500
Town of Louisville: 0.59 acres, mile square lot 31, Ridge Road, Nancy Crinklaw, Sandown, N.H., sold to Angela A. Barbone, Massena $36,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 21, 2019:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, Park Street lot 32, Jesse D. Fregoe and Sara M. Fregoe, Potsdam, sold to James Kirka, Potsdam $15,000
Town of Potsdam: 15 acres, centerline of County Road 48 with junction of Route 56A, Michelle Lapointe, Norwood, sold to Paul G. diVincenzo, Norwood $65,000
Town of Stockholm: 28.76 acres, south of Benton Road east of Needham Road, great lot 80, James Deshane and Cheryl Deshane, Norwood, sold to Eli J. Troyer and Amanda Troyer, Lisbon $55,000
Town of Fine: 40.366 acres, lot 15 of east half of township 12 of grat tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Jerry Wayne Earl, Biloxi, Miss., sold to Cory V. Famalette, Fine $82,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 22, 2019:
Town of Louisville: Parcel, beginning on road leading from hamlet of Louisville to Willard School, Bruce E. Thompson, Burlington, Vt., and Susan M. Kelley, Burlington, Vt., co-executors of the estate of Rose M. Thompson, sold to Mark Dietz, Searcy, Ariz. $42,000
Town of Norfolk: 1.48 acres, part of Parker Gibson Lot, Ted F. Ashley, Norfolk, Dianne Shambo, Massena, Franklin Ashley, Massena, Denise Furnace, Massena, and Karon Tomlinson, Mentor, Ohio, sold to Daniel E. Jacob, Massena $20,000
Town of Hopkinton: 29 acres, Blair Road at intersection with west line of lands of the People of teh State of New York (lot 29, proposal F, area 8), Gary J. Collins and Diane M. Collins, Potsdam, sold to Bruce W. Collins, Penfield, and Jonathan D. Collins, Penfield $29,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of block 216 on map made by T.B. Tate in 1868, Sally Hughes, Ogdensburg, sold to Gregory M. Gross, Ogdensburg $65,000
Town of Colton: 0.88 acres, 184 West Higley Flow Camp Road, Wayne L. Stevens and Susan Stevens, Canandaigua, sold to David Peters and Vicki Peters, Westerville, Ohio $72,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Three parcels, 3 and 5 Rivers Edge Circle, H. Wayne Houmiel and Barbara K. Houmiel, Englewood, Fla., sold to David L. Doe and Teresa I. Doe, Canton $270,000
Town of Canton: 1 acre, part of mile square 8 fo fourth range, lot 10, Marilyn Skipka, Canton, sold to Robert Woodard and Aurora Savage, Hermon $98,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, lot 39 on map 2 of J.E. Clary Subdivision, Thomas J. Snider, Waddington, and Elizabeth Snider, Massena, sold to Thomas Spinner, Massena $16,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 25, 2019:
Town of Waddington: Parcel 1: 0.43 acres, part of easterly parcel of two parcels deeded to George G. Adams and Geraldine E. Adams; and Parcel 2: 1.032 acres, 12 of lots laid out in mile swuare bounded northeast of Runions and southeast by Murray, Kody R. Sharlow, Madrid, sold to Dean A. Weimer and Ashley L. Allen, Waddington $79,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, beginning on town road leading from Star Lake to Little River known as Youngs Road, northerly of northwest corner of a lot owned by Augustus Peppe, Richard W. Hitchman, Star Lake, sold to Craig R. Demmon, Oswegatchie $62,000
Town of Brasher: 0.3 acres, 201 West Cotter Road, Rick Seguin, Brasher Falls, sold to belle L. Burgoyne, Waddington $77,000
Town of Brasher: 17.2 acres, Lalon Road, Terrianne Yanulavich, Merrill, sold to Venture Vest LLC, Chase Mills $13,000
Town of Brasher: 0.66 acres, lot 262 per Stevens Survey made October 1838, Ryne R. Martin and Christine A. Compo-Martin, Philadelphia, Pa., sold to Karen L. Pitcairn, Medford, Ore. $63,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, mile square lots 69 and 70, Patricia M. Hunter, West Stockholm, administratrix of the estate of the late Marie T. Baxter, sold to Damita Hogle, Potsdam $48,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, township 15, Heath Road, Lyndon Seaver, Kingston, sold to Michael J. Seaton and Andrea E. Seaton, East Dover, Vt., and Robert L. Seaton and Thomas R. Pinion, Norfolk, Va. $270,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, intersection of northerly line of Main Street and easterly line of Water Street, James Snell, Potsdam, sold to David Bass and Allison Burris, Potsdam $320,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, mile square lot 64, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Leon Cantwell, Norwood $13,000
Several Towns: Several parcels, Towns of Gouverneur and Fowler, Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association, Gouverneur, sold to GAB Ventures LLC, Lisbon $116,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, west bound of lot sold to Mike Lafian intersected by southwest corner of Howard Stanton lot, Bruce Converse and Carolyn Converse, Massena, sold to Gerald Compo and Linda Rusaw, Massena $28,000
Town of Parishville: 0.32 acres, section 11 of the township of Catherinesville, Stephen A. Green, Potsdam, sold to Annie Helfgott, Huntingdon, Pa. $45,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 26, 2019:
Town of Russell: Parcel, part of turnpike lot 2, southeast side of the turnpike, William Hogg Jr., Pembroke, Va., sold to Zachary Hogg, Russell $15,000
Town of DeKalb: 8.14 acres, southeast of Jenkins Road in great lot 264 of Potter Goff survey, Kori Garwood Stay, Richville, and Ashley Marie Stay, Richville, sold to Ashley Marie Stay, Richville $45,000
Town of Parishville: 2.21 acres, Cook Road southerly of intersection of County Route 58, Christopher James Revord, Colton, and Jenna Marie Revord, Raleigh, N.C., sold to Robert Michael Cox and Karen Ann Cox, Colton $1,500
Town of Lisbon: 0.25 acres, part of the former Foresyth home farm in mile square 5 of third range, Becky L. Duprey and Barbara J. Burwell, Lisbon, sold to Kaleb J. Bertrand, Lisbon, and Brittaney A. Barr, Ogdensburg $100,000
Village of Potsdam: parcel, southwest margin of Beal Street at northwest corner of parcel conveyed to Potsam Urban Renewal Agency, Robert T. Rogers II, Potsdam, sold to J.R. Coleman Properties LLC, Potsdam $125,000
Town of Morristown: 20 acres, Walrath Road, Joseph Hershberger and Emma Hershberger, Hammond, sold to Vernon A. Lowery, Hammond $20,000
Town of Hermon: 1 acre, beginning on road leading from Marshville to Hermon Village at the northeast corner of a lot belonging to John Huggins, Bernice M. Aldrich, Hermon, Kenneth E. Aldrich, Canton, and David Aldrich, Casselberry, Fla., sold to James R. Kirker and Angela S. Ayen Kirker, Gouverneur $35,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 6 in block 5 on Ransome Avenue of subdivision of the Nightengale Tract known as Prospect Heights, Sharon L. Kinne, Massena, sold to Donnita L. Firnstein, Massena $90,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, part of lots 28 and 29 in township 13, Great Tract 2 of Macomb’s Purchase, Randy Guyette and Christine Guyette, Potsdam, and Peter W. Wimmer and Vicky L. Murphy-Wimmer, Pyrites, sold to Tristen Phippen, Parishville $82,000
Town of Pitcairn: 49.62 acres, part of township 11 in Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Christopher N. Seeley, executor of the estate of Suzanne G. Seeley, sold to Theodora A. Loveridge, Sharon Springs $27,500
Village of Morristown: 0.216 acres, west of Water Street to southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Louis C. Stoakley and Elizabeth M. Stoakley, Gregory D. Lyons and Mary K. Lyons, Morristown, sold to Ricky D. Velez, Watertown $179,500
Town of Lisbon: 2.32 acres, part of mile square 7 of the First Range, westelry of Ross Road, William Cruikshank, Potsdam; Tina Pray, Jay; Sandra Cruikshank, Ogdensburg; Brian Cruikshank, Ogdensburg; and Susan Rosen, Clilfton Park, sold to Andrew Rheome and Caitlin Tracy, Ogdensburg $8,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, beginning in north bounds of West Main Street from southwest corner of land recently conveyed to the Edward John Noble Hospital, Canton, Joyce M. Lawrence, Canton, and Ted L. Lawrence, Canton, sold to Glenn J. Bullock and Sheila N. Bullock, Russell $73,500
