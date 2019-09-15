The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 30:
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.22 acres, 214 Dodge Ave., Federal National Mortgage Association, Plano, Texas, sold to Timothy Garner, Watertown $62,500
City of Watertown: 0.29 acres, 1333 Ohio St., Jonathan W. Dodson and Dana Dodson, Hopkinsville, Ky., sold to Tyler Spadine and Hope Spadine, Fort Mitchell, Ala. $211,000
Town of Philadelphia: 69.6 acres, State Route 26, G. Ross Burnham and Linda J. Burnham, Philadelphia, sold to Hendrick William Vandervegt, Watertown $65,000
Town of Adams: 0.46 acres, 17882 N. Adams Heights, RAMCO Inc., Adams Center, sold to Linda O. Piekarski, Brentwood, Tenn. $326,500
Village of Antwerp: 0.58 acres, 312 Main St., Margery Ashwood, Riverside, Calif., sold to Daniel Munroe and Rhonda Monroe, Antwerp $0
Town of Theresa: 6.29 acres, 33841 County Route 46, Andrew S. Young and Jennifer S. Young, Theresa, sold to Matthew R. Williams and Jade M. McKnight, Hammond $173,000
Village of Deferiet: 0.17 acres, 23 Anderson Ave., Timothy J. Irey and Cheryl L. Irey, Deferiet, sold to Logan M. Smith and Samantha S. Smith, Philadelphia $70,000
Town of Lorraine: 5.2 acres, 20261 County Route 189, Tamera M. Berry, Adams, individually and as executor of the Gary J. Berry estate, sold to Zachary Thompson, Adams $22,000
Town of Henderson: 0.3 acres, 11579 Windswept Drive, Lindsay J. Keyes and Joanne M. Keyes, Adams, sold to Peter M. Moreau and Tande E. Moreau, The Woodlands, Texas $260,500
Village of Evans Mills: 1.27 acres, 8669 Cemetery St., Tina M. Wersinger, Evans Mills, sold to Aaron L. Harkness, Watertown $120,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acres, 310 Bugbee Drive, Kathleen L. Mulcahy, East Syracuse, sold to Trevor Klock, Theresa $184,000
Village of Carthage: 0.48 acres, 400 S. Washington St., Jonathan K. Shaffner and Andrea C. Shaffner, Dumfries, Va., sold to Eric Javier Guzman Sr., Columbia, S.C. $174,500
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 1213 State St., Renato T. Montandon, Watertown, sold to Christopher M. Tyo and Dannielle J. Tyo, Evans Mills $148,000
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 215 Arlington St., Virginia Favret, Watertown, as trustee of the Maureen Gates Trust, sold to Zachary Backus and Danielle N. Shanahan, Dexter $63,047
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 143 E. Division St., Gregg Kloster, Castorland, sold to Josef A. Thompson, Calcium $128,000
Town of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.69 acres, 24639 Crane Lane, 2) 0.75 acres, Crane Lane, Jarus R. Dahlberg and Catheryen K. Dahlberg, Watertown, sold to Michael Moore and Selina Villanueva, Watertown $231,900
Town of Henderson: 0.56 acres, 14500 Snowshoe Road, Mark S. Dryden and Paula L. Dryden, Henderson, sold to Troy Fleming and Tracie Fleming, Murfreesboro, Tenn. $685,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.57 acres, 107 Hounsfield St., Jon P. Constance and Karen E. Constance, Sackets Harbor, sold to Daniel Philip Pecora Jr. and Heather Lynn Pecora, Conrad, Mont. $365,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 3:
Town of Antwerp: 78.83 acres, 33852 County Route 22, George A. Bosworth and Janice Helen Bosworth, Theresa, sold to Nicole Jorge, Clayton $92,500
Town of Pamelia: 0.56 acres, 23354 La Martina Drive, John S. Washer, Watertown, and Lynette P. Laisdell, Mannsville, sold to Jacquelyn T. Goyer, Watertown $97,170
Village of Clayton: 0.46 acres, 225 Cornelia Ave., Frederick J. Mason and Cynthia W. Mason, Clayton, sold to Denise R. Huerta, Clayton $185,000
Town of Elilsburg: 45.16 acres, 17445 Hagen Road, Jacob Ladd and Brittany Pavelski, Baldwinsville, sold to James Harkins Jr. and Jeralyn Soule, Mannsville $165,000
Town of Brownville: 1.48 acres, 26514 Weaver Road, Carol C. Allen, Watertown, sold to Ashley E. Lothrop, Chaumont $149,000
Town of Alexandria: 3 acres, 24271 County Route 3, Paul D. Trimper, Watertown, as referee for Tad R. Hilts and Rhonda J. Hilts, sold to KeyBank N.A., Cleveland, Ohio $82,209
Town of Cape Vincent: 6.04 acres, Lot II Nebbia Estate Subdivision, Lisa Drive, Lisa M. Goodman, Fairport, as executor of the Celine Nebbia estate, sold to David Brugno and Abigail Brugno, North Chili $6,644
Town of Cape Vincent: 5.44 acres, Lot IV Nebbia Estate Subdivision, Lisa Drive, Lisa M. Goodman, Fairport, as executor of the Celine Nebbia estate, sold to Michael Fegley and Laurie Fegley, North Syracuse $6,528
Town of Cape Vincent: 7.41 acres, Lot V Nebbia Estate Subdivision, Lisa Drive, Lisa M. Goodman, Fairport, as executor of the Celine Nebbia estate, sold to Robert T. Brown and Lisa Brown, East Syracuse $8,000
Town of Lyme: 0.09 acres, Three Mile Point Road, Michael J. Harris and Anne M. Harris, Chaumont, sold to Christopher J. Martin, Chittenango $0
Town of Rutland: 1.3 acres, 26894 State Route 126, Richard L. Zehr and Elsie I. Zehr, Watertown, sold to William E. Eastman and Rebecca Ann Eastman, Henderson $0
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 707 Water St., Barbara Collado, Jacksonville, Fla., sold to Matthew R. McMacken and Michelle Y. Stephens, Carthage $65,000
Town of Theresa: 5.74 acres, 35230 Snell Road, Edward J. Klepacz, Theresa, sold to Jennifer J. King, Watertown $50,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.18 acres, 117 N. Broad St., Stanley G. Kimmett Jr., Lenoir City, Tenn., as trustee of the Sarah S. Burnham Trust Agreement, sold to Dennis P. O’Brien and Lorie J. O’Brien, Dexter $160,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 4:
Town of Brownville: 0.8 acres, 9005 Middle Road, Gabrielle J. Schwartz, Dexter, sold to Yulisa G. Parisi, LaFargeville $130,000
Town of Adams: 2.12 acres, 11715 K. Francis Kellogg Lane, Nickole L. Shambo, Adams Center, sold to Kevin S. Frederick and Leslie A. Frederick, Watertown $263,250
Town Adams: 0.85 acres, 13672 U.S. Route 11, Andrew Haug and Cathryn Foy Haug, Adams Center, sold to Gary L. Hayes and Rebecca L. Hayes, Rodman $249,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 946 W. Main St., Ruth A. Souri, Watertown, sold to Donna C. Leija and Tariq L. Leija, Watertown $58,500
Town of Alexandria: 1.22 acres, 26953 Clear Lake Camp Road, Richard Thomas Wanner, Rome and Scott Robert Wanner, New Hartford, sold to Scott Robert Wanner and Janice Wanner, New Hartford $85,000
Town of LeRay: 70.22 acres, Ansted Road, Gary L. Tanner and Cherie A. Tanner, Evans Mills, sold to Michael D. Leuze, Philadelphia $55,000
Town of Watertown: 6 acres, 20181 State Route 12F, 84 Properties LLC, Eighty Four, Pa., sold to Opal Development LLC, Watertown $300,000
Town of Ellisburg: Unknown acreage, County Route 91, Rosemary J. Hedger, Adams, sold to Ryan D. Kurtz, Adams $280,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 852 Myrtle Ave., F. Bradley Taylor and Kim S. Taylor, Watertown, sold to Osama Alobaidi and Kathleen Alobaidi, Fort Drum $214,900
Town of Rutland: 17.69 acres, 30201 State Route 126, Edward I. Orr, Black River, sold to Glenn L. Tefft and Carole Tefft, Evans Mills $80,000
Town of Brownville: 0.17 acres, 23342 County Route 59, Michael J. Hayes, Dexter, sold to Genuine Homes LLC, Gouverneur $100,000
Village of Glen Park: 0.21 acres, 614 Main St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Daniel A. Buckley, Glen Park $80,000
Town of Alexandria: Unknown acreage, County Route 1, Howard E. Dorr Jr., Redwood, Lois Toland, Hammond, Karen Davis, Redwood, and Verla Dorr, sold to Howard Dorr III and Emily Dorr, Redwood $90,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.19 acres, 304 N. Morgia Drive, Richard P. Fioretto and Anne S. Fioretto, Sackets Harbor, sold to Jill A. Balfour, Olmsted Township, Ohio $0
Town of Orleans: 1 acre, County Route 13, Richard A. Bartlett and Maureen L. Bartlett, LaFargeville, sold to Chantelle E. Phelps, LaFargeville $5,000
Town of Rutland: 0.75 acres, 31020 Chelsea Road, 1900 Capital Trust II, Greenville, S.C., sold to Jacob M. Allen and Courtney M. Allen, Houston, Texas $179,900
Village of Dexter: 0.19 acres, 223 W. Bradley St., Roxanne Aikey, Wilmington, N.C., Michelle A. Carpenter, Dexter, Robin Oelschlager, Edwards, and Margaret A. Sabre, Dexter, sold to Adam Beshures, Watertown $36,500
Town of Lyme: 6.15 acres, South Shore Road, John Mercer and Mary Colleen Mercer, Three Mile Bay, sold to Anthony J. Salerno, Three Mile Bay $8,610
Village of Theresa: 0.25 acres, 117 Oxbow Road, Stably LLC, Watertown, sold to Candace Teska, Vacaville, Calif. $6,500
City of Watertown: 0.94 acres, 643 Lansing St., City of Watertown, sold to Watertown City School District, Watertown $0
City of Watertown: 0.94 acre, 643 Lansing St., Board of Education of the Watertown City School District, Watertown, sold to Lansing Services LLC, Watertown $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 5:
Town of Hounsfield: 0.15 acres, 19302 Cady Road, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Jon Hirschey and Katlyn Hirschey, Adams Center $4,700
Village of Philadelphia: 0.34 acres, 27 Garden Road, John T. Robinson Jr. and Sandra G. Robinson, Philadelphia, sold to Jared Law and Audrey Law, Philadelphia $110,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.16 acres, 7477 Shore Drive, Christine M. Vogelsang, Syracuse, sold to Steven J. Garraffo and Carol D. Garraffo, Baldwinsville $110,000
Village of Dexter: 1.05 acres, 30 Grant St., David A. Gentleman II, Dexter, sold to Justine J. Moncada and Samuel Moncada, Dexter $279,249
Town of Champion: 7.19 acres, 23281 Mosher Road, Jeanne L. Young, Henderson, sold to Jay R. Martin and Miriam K. Martin, Hagerstown, Md. $105,000
Town of Adams: Two parcels: 1) 0.59 acres, 11891 U.S. Route 11, 2) No acreage, 17845 Michael Road, Stephen P. Smith, Adams, sold to Wesley R. Waters, Mannsville $77,000
City of Watertown: 0.57 acres, 153 Haney St., David E. McNeil, Fair Play, S.C., sold to HSBC Bank USA N.A., Salt Lake City, Utah $70,543
Town of Theresa: 7.6 acres, 36188 County Route 46, Michael T. Corbett, Lake City, Fla., sold to John R. Mattingly, Theresa, and William Mattingly, Theresa $28,500
Village of Adams: 1.47 acres, North Park Street, David Glenn Brown and Polly P. Brown, New Bern, N.C., sold to Kevin David Brown and Mary E. Brown, Adams $63,000
City of Watertown: 0.09 acres, 443 S. Pleasant St., Neighbors of Watertown Inc., Watertown, sold to Michael A. Larrabee, Brownville $124,588
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 1106 Academy St., Anita L. Lee, Watertown, sold to Qing He, Watertown $90,000
Village of Carthage: 0.19 acres, 737 State St., Kimberly C. Perrigo, Carthage, sold to Jeremy D. Dorries and Nicole Olcott-Dorries, Fort Drum $242,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Two parcels: 1) 0.31 acres, 2253 Humphrey Lane, 2) 0.22 acres, Mud Bay, Nancy L. Bliss-Sheridan, Cape Vincent, sold to Carl G. Trowbridge and Fern Trowbridge, Cape Vincent $90,000
Town of Ellisburg: 1.77 acres, 4201 U.S. Route 11, Menzer L. Doud and Rena F. Doud, Pierrepont Manor, sold to Zachary J. Thomas and Ashley L. Thomas, Adams $288,750
Village of Black River: 0.28 acres, 140 West St., John J. Kuderka, Arlington, Va., sold to Justin P. Farman and Melissa A. Farman, Watertown $180,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 743 Cooper St., Jamie M. Gallaher and Tammy L. Gallaher, Watertown, sold to Jamie M. Gallaher, Watertown $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 6:
Town of Antwerp: Unknown acreage, Waite Road, William F. Lewis and Donna L. Lewis, Antwerp, and Scott W. Lewis, Lakewood, Colo., sold to Eli S. E. Miller and Lizzie Miller, Heuvelton $128,000
Town of Theresa: 0.75 acres, 34826 Countryman Road, Joel Spencer, Lake Worth, Fla., sold to Terry E. Hall, Plessis $55,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.47 acres, 43928 State Route 37, HSBC Bank USA N.A., Mount Laurel, N.J., sold to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, Okla. $10
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.25 acres, 54 Anthony St., Dennis Slate, as executor of the Laurence G. Kernehan estate, Geddes, sold to Joseph L. Penna and Lisa Penna, Holley $38,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.6 acres, 4 Carnegie Bay Road, Cynthia Megan, Watertown, sold to Marah C. Clarke, Marcelle C. Morgan, and Clark M. Morgan, Alexandria Bay $248,000
Town of Ellisburg: 62.83 acres, State Route 3, Shel Land Properties 2 LLC, Adams, sold to Shawn Bryant, Henderson $130,000
Town of Lyme: 0.67 acres, 8946 State Route 12E, Barbra R. Guga, Chaumont, sold to Paul M. McLean and Danielle E. McLean, Chaumont $190,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 28:
Town of Lewis: Kotary Road, Dale E. Mathis, sold to Adam Youngs $2,000
Town of Leyden: 1808 Fitch Road, Zackery S. Devoe, sold to Brian E. Snyder $145,000
Town of Lowville: 8809 East Road, REO Trust 2017-RPL1, sold to Shawn P. Tripp $31,151
Town of Turin: 4427 East Road, Clifford J. Cranker, sold to Stephanie N. Kostrub $97,850
Town of Turin: 5249 Carpenter Road, Tanya M. Lavallee, sold to Erik R. Wasel $355,000
Town of West Turin: 1775 State Route 26, Robert A. Morczek, sold to Michael J. Crandall $3,300
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 1:
Town of Greig: 5611 Partridgeville Road, Thomas H. Johnson, sold to Michael James Moss $45,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 2:
Village of Lowville: 5610 Shady Ave., Stittville 291 Properties LLC, sold to Fastrac EG LLC $1,040,000
Village of Lowville: W. State Street, the Eugene M. Renzi Revocable Trust, sold to Lewis County $300,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 3:
Town of Denmark: 3527 Roberts Road, John R. Williams, sold to Peter Willsie $45,000
Town of Greig: 7929 Brantingham Road, Maria Dowling, sold to the Mark R. Lempko Revocable Living Trust $400,000
Town of New Bremen: 7239 Kirschnerville Road, Bradley J. Virkler, sold to Jay W. Virkler $50,000
Town of Watson: 7338 Mossy Pine Lane, Harry E. Capone, sold to Ryan J. Marsh $40,000
Town of Watson: Number Four Road, Edelweiss Holdings LLC, sold to Lee Raymond $42,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 5:
Town of Croghan: 6238 Bear Paw Lane, Edward R. Mohan, sold to Arno B. Louko $11
Town of Denmark: 9933 State Route 26, Carol A. Reed, sold to Buffy L. Hance $0
Town of Denmark: 9388 State Route 12, Terry N. Groff, sold to Kevin A. Groff $150,000
Town of Diana: 14005 S. Creek Road, Richard W. Brown, sold to Patrick J. Byrne $9,000
Town of New Bremen: Yousey Road, Augustus M. Tabolt, sold to Augustus M. Tabolt $140,000
Town of Watson: 6758 Pine Grove Road, Matthew R. Zehr, sold to Timothy D. Shambo $117,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 3, 2019:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, Block Number Ten in Lot Number Ten in Section Number One of VanSolingen Tract, Philip Tynon, Ogdnesburg, sold to Dale A. Robinson, Ogdensburg $55,000
Town of Louisville: 0.69 acres, Sub Lot Number 8, Mile Square of Number 24, east bounds of Browning Road, SeaComm Federal Credit Union, Massena, sold to Leola L. Fredette, Canton $49,000
Town of Hermon: Several parcels of land, Richard Reed, executor of the late Eric Davis Reed, Hermon, sold to Trust for David c/o David Reed, Jacksonville Beach, Fla. $500
Town of Canton: Parcel, Lot Number 9, Section H of Owen D. Young Purchase, John Irving Carter Green, Boxford, Mass., Joanne May Hawkins, Erie, Colo., and Janet H. Green, having life use, Canton, sold to Jason M. Schmitt and Kristen A. Schmitt, Norfolk $166,000
Town of Potsdam: 5 acres, beginning at State Route 11-B, Jacob M. Clicquennoi and Brandi L. O’Shea, Potsdam, sold to Gregory K. Downey and Cindy L. Downey, Ogdensburg $146,000
Town of Massena: 0.278 acres, bounded from Old Racquett River Bridge to Grasse River, Samuel M. Anagnostopoulos, Cicero, and John Anagnostopoulos, Deerfield, Ill., executors for the late Linda H. Anagnostopoulos, sold to Allen F. Rush and brenda DeShane-Rush, Massena $60,000
Village of Massena: 0.21 acres, Randall Drive, Julie A. Serviss, individually and as surviving spouse of the late Kenneth H. Serviss Jr., Sun City, Ariz., sold to Stacey A. Kass, Massena $84,000
Town of Louisville: 0.534 acres, Dover Street, M&T Bank, Buffalo, sold to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, c/of Information Systems and Networks Corporation, Oklahoma City, Okla. $500
Town of Morristown: 0.761 acres, Black Lake Road, James F. Petrello and Brenda L. Petrello, Rensselaer Falls, sold to James F. Petrello Jr., Taberg $500
Town of Colton: 0.38 acres, easterly side of Arbuckle Pond, Lynn C. Meyers, Hannawa Falls, sold to Bruce D. Hale and Sandra R. Nestlerode Hale, Wernersville, Pa. $197,000
Town of Brasher: 25 acres, Bounded by Sabry, Ironton Road, and by the river, Frederick Zindell III, East Durham, sold to George Slate and Jan Slate, Norfolk $23,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 4, 2019:
Town of Massena: 3.05 acres, Roosevelt Road, Rhonda J. Poupore, surviving spouse of the late Anthony B. Poupore, Massena, sold to Gerald M. Soulia and Patricia L. Soulia, Massena $500
Town of Norfolk: 72.008, Market Road, Daniel S. Pease, Massena, executor of the late Harold R. McNamara, Norfolk, sold to Richard Dumas and Theresa Dumas $500
Town of Fine: 0.77 acres, State Highway 3, Michael L. Body and Deborah A. Body, Star Lake, sold to Allen R. McDonald and Sandra L. McDonald, Oswegatchie $500
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.98 acres, Lee Road, Colin S. Loomis, Canton, sold to United States of America, acting through the Rural Housing Service or Successor Agency, United States Department of Agriculture, Syracuse $500
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, Highway from Hewittville to Norwood, Doreen Valade, Norwood, surviving spouse of the late Euclide Valade, sold to Jeffrey L. Lamar and Faye M. Lamar, Parishville $125,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, Lot Number 21 in Block Number “E” of Map Number 5 of Westwood, Brandon C. Downs and Sara E. Downs, Massena, sold to Kaitlin Premo, Norfolk $117,000
Town of Canton: 0.46 acres, Miner Street, Steven M. Grant and Karan S. Grant, Colton, sold to Lorraine A. MacDonald, Canton $60,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, Morrow Road, Robert William Cawthorne, Richmond Hill, Ga., sold to Jeffrey D. Bogrette, Richville $3,000
Town of Canton: 0.009 acres, Bridge Street, Nickolas T. Ormasen, Gouverneur, sold to Linanne Bice, Canton $26,500
Town of Morristown: 0.65 acres, Black Lake Road, Wilbur J. Dawson and Beverly J. Dawson, Belmont, sold to Jesse S. Bradley and Katrina M. Bradley, Clay $110,000
Town of Brasher: parcel, Methodist Church Road, Julie Barney Rubado, Brasher Falls, suriving spouse of Joseph Rubado, sold to Amy J. Rubado, Brasher Falls $500
Town of Oswegatchie: parcel, River Lot Numbers 4 and 5, bounded by Route 37, Eleanor M. Stevenson, Ogdensburg, sold to Joseph Daren Lemke and Amy Renay Lemke, Ogdensburg $20,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1 acre, southerly of Monkey Hill Road, Kenneth J. Tynon and Alice C. Tynon, Ogdensburg, sold to Troy K. Tynon, Ogdensburg $500
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.09 acres, westerly of State Highway Route 812, Brian Shaun Rogers, Greensboro, N.C., sold to Carl W. Fifield and Karen E. Fifield, Rensselaer Falls $500
Town of Canton: 2 acres, beginning in the center of the highway leading from Morley to the Olin Schoolhouse, Debra J. Gilson, Canton, sold to Holly M. Martin, Ogdensburg, and Veronica A. Lynch, Canton $50,000
Town of Canton: 0.61 acres, east side of County Road 62, Jeffrey A. Thayer and Philippe Roques, Canton, sold to Phillip Jacob Hosking, Dos Rios, Calif. $140,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 5, 2019:
Town of Waddington: Two parcels, former St. Lawrence County Highway 105 and St. Lawrence River Lots 40 and 41, Joseph V. Pavelski and Alice E. Pavelski, Lisbon, sold to Michelle A. O’Brian, Lisbon $500
Town of Potsdam: Part of 139.65 acres, southerly of Sykes-Bucks Bridge Road, Frank Sharpe, Canton, and James E. Sharpe, Waddington, sold to James E. Sharpe, Waddington $500
Town of Stockholm: 83.03 acres, beginning in the center of the highway at the southwest corner of land formerly owned by Horace Needham, Jill Gilbert, Rockford, Mich., sold to John Thomas and Dawn J. Jenne, Parishville $52,500
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 125 Benson Mines Golf Course, Timothy J. Brown and Beverly A. Brown, Star Lake, sold to Timothy J. Brown, Star Lake $500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 60 George St., First York LLC, New York City, sold to IHS 2 LLC, Carlsbad, Calif. $10
Town of Massena: 1 acre, southerly from Massena Springs to Village of Winthrop, bounded at Massena Vilalge Corporation, North Country Savings Bank, Canton, sold to George L. Arcet, Massena $14,000
Town of Gouverneur: 1.28 acres, Gravel Road, Ola F. McCrea, Gouverneur, sold to Gary M. Johnson, Gouverneur $500
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 234 State Highway 11B, Charles A. McGowan, power of attorney for Charles F. McGowan, Bloomfi8eld, sold to Zoie M. Turner, Canton, and Jacob Lewis Hatch, Canton $5,000
Town of Potsdam: 55 acres, South Canton Road, Dale W. Healey and Mary Ellen Healty, Potsdam, and David P. Healey, trusty of David P. Healey Land Trust, Clearwater, Fla., sold to Kevin L. Gamble and Amanda L. Gamble, Canton $48,000
Town of Colton: 2.4 acres, Big Cold Brook, Thelma J. Wood, Cossayuna, and Dolores Roberts, Nicholville, sold to Jake Clarkson Crosley, South Colton $21,000
Town of Stockholm: 133.75 acres, County Route 47 at center of culvert bridge over Estes Brook, Venture Vest LLC (f/k/a Lee Curran LLC), Chase Mills, sold to Patrick J. Butler and Lisa A. Butler, Canton $55,000
Town of Stockholm: 11.6 acres, westerly of County Route 47, Future Vest LLC, Chase Mills, sold to Patrick J. Butler and Lisa A. Butler, Canton $20,000
Town of Lawrence: Three parcels, Brian J. Pelkey and Stacy L. Pelkey, North Lawrence, sold to Carlin I. Gollinger, Russell $65,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, being part of lots numbers 5 and 6, Nickole Miller and Arthur P. Baker III, Ogdensburg, sold to Arthur P. Baker III, Ogdensburg $500
Town of Hopkinton: 3.67 acres, 44.95 acres and 59.5 acres, Robert J. Fonda, Nicholville, sold to Robert J. Fonda and Mary E. Fonda, Nicholville $500
Town of Hopkinton: 33.8 acres, south of Fletcher Road in Great Lot Number 24, Dale W. Harper Jr. and Robin Harper, Potsdam, sold to Francis M. Keleher and Karen K. Keleher, Norwood $16,500
Town of Canton: Parcel, North Woods Road, Dawn Cole, administrator of the estate of the late Mary Rose Flanagan, town of Fowler, sold to Dawn Cole, Gouverneur $8,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, 8 Office Road, Colin Loomis, Canton, sold to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, Anaheim, Calif. $84,000
