Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 12:
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 139 California Ave., Corey C. Boulio, Watertown, sold to Darren Loucks, Amherst $82,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.31 acres, 111 E. Hamilton St., Jeremy Cook and Erin Cook, Sackets Harbor, sold to Kevin W. McCauley and Tammie B. McCauley, Greene $351,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.18 acres, 103 Hounsfield St., Dawn M. Grant, Sackets Harbor, sold to Walter E. Giles and Patricia A. Giles, Sackets Harbor $270,000
Town of Champion: 0.6 acres, 35432 Lewis Loop, JKS Design Build LLC, Watertown, sold to Danielle E. Rossney and Clay D. Russell, Watertown $375,773
Village of Dexter: 0.13 acres, 208 E. Bronson St., Thomas R. Schneider and Cynthia J. Schneider, Lowville, sold to Roseletta A. Maracle and Edgar R. Vegaalban, Watertown $145,000
Town of Orleans: 1 acre, 36457 State Route 180, Lee H. Bretsch and Marsha K. Bretsch, LaFargeville, sold to Edward Rodriguez and Liza Rodriguez, Fort Drum $249,000
Town of Wilna: 1.37 acres, 36988 State Route 3, Murphy L. Newman, DeKalb Junction, sold to Steven R. Gamble and Donna L. Gamble, Carthage $138,000
Town of LeRay: 0.69 acres, 26971 Victory Lane, Judith L. Jones, Watertown, sold to Rodney J. LaFave and Wendy F. LaFave, Watertown $278,500
Town of Hounsfield: 1 acre, 13692 Military Road, Sandra L. Kriff, Sackets Harbor, sold to Curtis Eaton, Geneva $115,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 705 Cleveland St., Ricky D. Velez, Watertown, sold to Cody Shippee, Watertown $104,000
Town of Champion: 0.55 acres, 32756 State Route 26, Brenda J. Glick and Sharla B. Lodico, Carthage, sold to Gisell Grullon and Rolando Vega, Great Bend $310,000
City of Watertown: 1.25 acres, 742 Ives St., Edward P. Lashomb and Mary L. Lashomb, Watertown, sold to William R. Steward and Christina Steward, Aub, Germany $380,000
Town of Lorraine: 1.6 acres, 17426 County Route 189, Michael E. Piehl and Carla M. Piehl, Watertown, sold to Muhamed Hussain, Patterson $268,800
Town of Alexandria: Two parcels totaling 0.43 acres, 47257 Iroquois Island Drive, Murray Ltd., Denver, Colo., sold to Christopher Wakeman and Anne Wakeman, Boxford, Mass. $950,000
Town of Watertown: 1.15 acres, 16990 Ives Street Road, Joseph Morris and Joan G. Morris, Watertown, sold to Maverick LaDuke and Brittany R. LaDuke, Watertown $138,000
Village of Deferiet: 0.46 acres, 2 Martin Ave., Ean T. Adamson, Alexander City, Ala., and Leslie N. Adamson, Deferiet, sold to Kyle Dugaue and Stephanie Dugaue, Clarksville, Tenn. $238,500
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 259 Stuart St., Anthony Porcaro, Brooktondale, sold to Sean Miklas, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska $156,500
Village of Theresa: 2.3 acres, 102 Lafargeville Road, Peter D. Young and Erin R. Young, Herndon, Va., sold to Michelle Y. Lutz, Clayton $185,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 13:
Town of Watertown: 6.59 acres, 19343 Woodside Drive, Kelly J. Filkins, Adams Center, sold to David S. Gerni and Jennifer A. Gerni, Fulton $260,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.4 acres, 378 Centre St., Charles Erik Landers, Syracuse, sold to Richard H. Cornaire and Lana M. Cornaire, Rochester $174,900
Village of Adams: 0.26 acres, 9 Grove St., Paul D. Trimper, Watertown, as referee for the Carol Stoughtenger estate, sold to Matthew Dewitt, Adams $26,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.21 acres, 118 Highland Ave., 2) 0.21 acres, 90 Highland Ave., Jon K. Holcombe, Wellesley Island, as referee for Benjamin B. Bleidorn-Piper, sold to Robert Augliano and Vincent R. Augliano, Watertown $68,000
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 617 Gotham St., Robert A. Malloy and Gabriella C. Malloy, Leander, Texas, sold to William Evanski Jr. and Kelly J. Evanski, Watertown $156,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 130 Flower Ave. E., Arthur Lukomyansky, Watertown, sold to Dissakul Siyapong and Walisa Somsri, Rosemead, Calif. $237,000
Town of LeRay: 1.15 acres, 23195 Converse Drive, Benjamin J. McKay and Hannah B. McKay, Watertown, sold to Bradley A. Reichert, Watertown $299,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.29 acres, 208 Bayard St., Battlefield Commons LLC, Latham, sold to Arthur Lukomyansky, Watertown $328,400
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 336 Flower Ave. E., NNYFlips LLC, Watertown, sold to Keegan Davis Goodwin Connolly, Alpharetta, Ga. $189,900
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 354 Arlington St., Clayton Navarez Lugo and Madeline Vazquez Gonzalez, Watertown, sold to James Cagle, Sackets Harbor $151,000
Village of Philadelphia: Two parcels totaling 0.5 acres, 1 Sophia St., Anthony G. Sparks and Jennifer K. Sparks, Charlotte, Mich., sold to Kristen Petrie, Evans Mills $132,000
Town of Lyme: 5.28 acres, Lot 2, Three Mile Point Road Jonathan B. Hunter, Marion; Bradley J. Hunter, Rochester and Michael R. Hunter, New Woodstock, sold to Michael A. Zebney and Amy H. Zebney, Dayton, Ohio $50,000
Town of Rutland: 0.3 acres, 24360 Main Street LLC, South Plainfield, N.J., sold to Going Merry Properties LLC, Felts Mills $72,000
Village of Carthage: 37.5 acres, State Route 3, Kenneth E. Marshall, Duryea, Pa., sold to Gerald J. Gagne III and Ashley Gagne, Carthage $40,000
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 155 Bishop St., Thomas J. Fossett and Karin M. Fossett, Watertown, sold to Brandon Wade Potter and Lauren Kali Potter, Atco, N.J. $210,000
Village of Brownville: 0.4 acres, 109 Patrician Lane, Michael W. French, Brownville, sold to Chance M. Harling and Samantha L. Harling, DuBoius, Pa. $268,900
Town of Cape Vincent: 3 acres, 4868 State Route 12E, Tammy Elsbury, Cape Vincent, sold to Danielle G. Adams and Patrick J. Adams, Cape Vincent $91,000
Town of Theresa: 8.21 acres, 34246/34284 State Route 37, John E. Angus and Lucy C. Angus, Dexter, sold to Rebecca A. Taylor, Gouverneur $18,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 1.22 acres, 219 Palmer St., 2) 0.27 acres, 221 Palmer St., Suzanne M. Arquette, Watertown, sold to Lisa Huynh, Quincy, Mass. $87,000
Village of Carthage: 0.4 acres, 315 N. Clinton St., Maria Weissenberger and Thomas J. Weissenberger, Lacey, Wash., sold to Alberto Weissenberger, Lacey, Wash. $40,000
Town of Lyme: 5.11 acres, Lot 1, Three Mile Point Road Jonathan B. Hunter, Marion; Bradley J. Hunter, Rochester and Michael R. Hunter, New Woodstock, sold to Reynold Hanson, Chaumont $15,000
City of Watertown: 0.34 acres, 242 E. Hoard St., Joseph G. Brabant, Roanoke, Va., as executor of the Patricia Ann Brabant estate, sold to Diana M. LaRose, Cape Vincent $75,000
Town of Orleans: 2.97 acres, 19188 Woodard Road, Joshua Funk, Gouverneur, sold to Kory C. Robbins and Jolene L. Robbins, Watertown $117,730
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 14:
Town of LeRay: 1 acre, 29830 State Route 971V, Brandon J. Moore, Temple, Texas,sold to Michael D. Saunders, American Fork, Utah $250,000
Town of Ellisburg: 11.7 acres, Montario Point Road, Gregory Harmych and Heather Harmych, Henderson, sold to Tyler R. Bean and Tedra J. Bean, Mannsville $36,900
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 940 W. Main St., Rafael Soler Jr., Miami, Fla. and Rosita Soler, Carmichael, Calif., sold to Janet Klock, LaFargeville $25,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.17 acres, 715 Starbuck Ave., 2) 0.17 acres, 12 Starbuck Ave., Ashley J. Gagnon, Carthage, sold to John Ryan M. Delarosa, Fort Drum $133,000
City of Watertown: 0.72 acres, 499 Barben Ave., William Barna II and Jamilyn M. Barna, Leavenworth, Kan., sold to Waldemar Ruiz and Suzan Ruiz, Watertown $270,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 201 Indiana Ave. N., Dylan E. Hardwick and Lauren M. Hardwick, Watertown, sold to Bradley Michael McKinney, Watertown $143,000
Village of Chaumont and Town of Lyme: Village: 1 acre, 27787 County Route 179, Town: 0.1 acre, Chaumont River, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Lottie Heyl and Jonathan Heyl, Chaumont $43,464
Town of Alexandria: 85 acres, 46745 Route 1 S, Donna Jo Beck, Bloomingburg, as administrator of the David J. Langlois estate, sold to Annette L. Nelson, Alexandria Bay $38,333
Village of Ellisburg: 10.98 acres, 11810 S. Main St., Susan Veley, Adams, individually and as executor of the Aubrey Veley estate, sold to Karen Peachey, Ellisburg $225,000
Town of Watertown: Three parcels: 1) 0.53 acres, 21093 State Route 12F, 2) 1.28 acres, 21087 County Route 12F, 3) 2.59 acres, North of State Rotue 12F, Marra’s Homecare Equipment & Supplies Inc., Watertown, sold to J & N Properties of Watertown LLC, Watertown $1,142,610
Town of Ellisburg: 5 acres, Lemay Road, Joshua A. Thompson and Lauren M. Thompson, Adams, sold to Karen A. Peebles and John F. Peebles, Adams $25,000
Village of Carthage: 0.2 acres, 226 S. James St., Charles W. Kelley and Rebecca M. Kelley, Carthage, sold to Joseph C. Roy, Fort Drum $192,710
Town of Brownville: 2.55 acres, 17902 State Route 12E, Michael William Eddy, Waynesburg, sold to Jon Keggins and Julie Keggins, Watertown $218,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 15:
Town of LeRay: 0.45 acres, 22512 Riverglade Drive, Juan R. Ortiz, Hialeah, Fla., sold to Maria Yvelisse Santiago, Chesapeake, Va. $343,000
City of Watertown: 0.27 acres, 454 State St., JSJ NNY LLC, Watertown, sold to 454 State Street NNY LLC, Watertown $750,000
Town of Orleans: 2.06 acres, State Route 12, Anchor Development Corp., Wellesley Island, sold to TLSEB LLC, Redwood $81,800
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.28 acres, 302 Dodge Ave., John A. Repaty and Donna M. Repaty, Avondale, Ariz., sold to Meaghan Weitz, Sackets Harbor $244,000
Town of Brownville: 7.91 acres, 26073 Smith Road, Mark A. Lee and Christina M. Lee, Dexter, sold to Stephen T. Gnall Jr., Dexter $236,000
Village of Carthage: 0.15 acres, 213 N. Clinton St., Michelle R. Johnson, Olympia, Wash., sold to Jennifer J. Rodriguez and Jonathan I. Rodriguez, Vista, Calif. $105,000
Town of Orleans: Two parcels: 1) 0.15 acres, 42753 County Route 100, 2) 0.47 acres, 42761 County Route 100, Mark Castro, Troy, Vt. and Sharon Castro, Fineview, sold to Stephen Keleher and Emily D. Keleher, Bryn Mawr, Pa. $100,000
Town of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 1221 Myrtle Ave., Nancy J. Christy, East Syracuse; Daniel C. Christy, Cazenovia and Joan M. Christy, Skaneateles, sold to Bruce Grable and Diane Grable, Watertown $195,000
Town of Lyme: Two parcels totaling 0.49 acres, 3440 Flanders Road, Richard M. Palmer and Karen L.F. Palmer, Fayetteville, Tenn., sold to Michael B. Moran and Keena B. Patel-Moran, Boston, Mass. $290,000
Town of Lyme: Two parcels: 1) 0.1 acre, 26972 Fire Road 6, 2) 1.13 acres, County Route 57, Steven J. Saya and Joanne Saya, Cicero, sold to Kathleen Centolella and Paul Hagenloh, Fayetteville $225,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 20:
Town of Lyonsdale: 3653 Fowlerville Road, Amber M. LaFountain, sold to Matthew G. Dano $74,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 26:
Town of Greig: 5703 Long Point Road, Christopher D. Miller, sold to Timothy S. Mowers $350,000
Town of Greig: Copper Lake Road Ext., James Howard Lux, sold to Marjorie E. Greene $13,000
Village of Port Leyden: 7140 E. Main St., Sheila Callahan, sold to Janis Gregory $90,000
Village of Lowville: 5612 Hillside Drive, Lowell V. Zehr, sold to Paul F. Vinette $275,000
Town of Lowville : East Road, Carrie Virkler, sold to Nicholas Kilionski $19,000
Town of Lowville : West Road, Cathryn Hosmer, sold to David C. Byler $500
Town of Lowville : 7443 West Road, Cathryn Hosmer, sold to David C. Byler $5,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 27:
Town of Denmark: Merz Road, Randy L. Widrick, sold to Kyle P. Widrick $171,380
Town of Diana: 8255 High St., Mark A. Sibley, sold to Zayne D. Bridge $110,000
Town of Lewis: Kirk Road, Brian Tanner, sold to Daniel W. Byler $100,000
Town of Martinsburg: 7182 West Road, Jay M. Curry, sold to Cody Farney $218,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 28:
Village of Lowville : 5390 Bostwick St., Daniel J. Lawton, sold to Scott W. Brigham $135,000
Town of Lowville: 8692 State Route 26, Darryl W. Roggie, sold to Thomas O. Baltozer $670,000
Town of Martinsburg: 3611 Gardner Road, Diane Panzarino, sold to McCaffrey Carroll $270,000
Town of Watson: 7532 Kotel Road, Taylor M. Farney, sold to Isaiah Dosztan $200,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 29:
Town of Denmark: 9950 East Road, Nathan L. Cranker, sold to Ryan VanEpps $127,720
Town of Greig: 6537 Partridgeville Road, William Cuppernell, sold to Emelie Cuppernell Glitch $0
Town of Greig: 7894 Cappy Road, Karen Shaw, sold to Michael A. Shaw $35,000
Town of Leyden: 3654 McDonald Road, Jacobus Vanderbaan, sold to Tiffany M. Brown $175,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 29, 2021:
Town of Waddington: 039 acres, beginning in northerly boundary of Clark Avenue at southwesterly corner of lot 15, R&G Realty, Waddington, sold to Trevor A. Johnson and Jasmine M. Johnson, Waddington $26,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.196 acres, beginning in northwest margin of State Street at intersection by southwest line of lands of Raymond J. McGee and Ruth W. McGee, 5D Ventures LLC, Tucson, Ariz., sold to Phillip Wagschal, North Tonawanda $100,000
Town of Stockholm: 6.9 acres, Crane Road, David Todd, Brandon, Vt.; Cecile Todd, Brandon, Vt.; Aaron Todd, Goshen, Vt.; and Wyatt Todd, Benson, Vt., sold to Ethan Dick, Pittsford, Vt.; and Brandi Bilodeau, Pittsford, Vt. $2,500
Town of Hammond: 1.09 acres, beginning in southerly margin of private road designated by St. Lawrence County Real Property Tax Service as Chippewa Point Road at northwesterly corner of parcel conveyed to Andrea D. and Thomas N. Marotta, Leslie J. Mitchell and Neil G. Nicol, Hammond, sold to Daniel G. Sweet and Lynne G. Sweet, Hammond $38,000
Town of Pitcarin: 6 acres, beginning on Edwards Road along Rullergill Road, David Fleming and Catherine Z. Fleming, Clayton, sold to Herbert F. Frost III, Harrisville $4,000
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, beginning on Toothacher Road at intersection of Lyle Coffee and Fred and Zenia Dobson lot, Thomas M. Flavin Jr., Watertown, sold to Herbert F. Frost III, Harrisville $1,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, beginning in northwesterly line of lands of Morning Star Homes Inc., northeasterly of northeasterly line lands of Robert M. Carswell, Tina Holmes, Ogdensburg, sold to David Coletti, Shortsville $166,000
Village of Canton: 0.5 acres, beginning at intersection of northeasterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Judith C. Gibson at northwesterly boundary of State Street, Christine R. Thrasher, Canton; and Michael J. Thrasher, Canton, sold to Amy L. Richardson and Claire Richardson, Rensselaer Falls $172,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of block 5, block 156, New City Map; and beginning in southerly boundary of Market Street at intersection with westerly line of lot 4, block 156 with easterly line of lot 3, block 156, Kevin A. Palmer and Denise A. Palmer, Ogdensburg, sold to Theodore A. Gagnon Jr. and Jenna L. Gagnon, Ogdensburg $39,000
Town of Potsdam: 2 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of road leading from Potsdam to Hannawa Falls on west side of Racquette River, David A. Smith and Lora A. Smith, Broad Brook, Conn., sold to Xun He, Quebec, Canada $145,000
Village of Heuvelton: Parcel, beginning in northeast bounds of State Street at southeast corner of premises conveyed to Howard M. Friot and Rita P. Friot; part of lot 2, block 2, beginning in northeasterly bounds of State Street at northerly corner of George Seaman lot; and beginning in northerly corner of land in block 2, running along northeasterly bounds of McLaren land, Steve G. Fenton and Debbie M. Fenton, Heuvelton, sold to JM McGaw LLC, Heuvelton $1,000
Town of Louisville: 1.97 acres, beginning on state road leading from Raymondville to Massena at southwesterly corner of lot excepted in a deed to Michael J. Curran and Pauline E. Curran, Mark Wright, Roanoke, Ind., executor of estate of the late George J. Wright, sold to Robert G. Fritz and Alice A. Fritz, Las Vegas, Nev. $140,000
Village of Massena: 0.158 acres, beginning in west bounds of Park Avenue marking southeast corner of land of Schmenkel, Johnathan R. Hirschey, Massena, sold to Joshua J. Spener and Alicia D. Smith, Brasher Falls $72,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 30, 2021:
Town of Hermon: 0.21 acres, beginning in southeasterly corner of S.H. Ladd’s cottage lot at margin of Trout Lake at high water mark, Susan J. Allen, Hermon, sold to Lucas J. Perrigo and Ashley M. Perrigo, Gouverneur $160,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 8, block 45 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Cedars Real Estate Inc., Ontario, Canada, sold to Casey L. Hammill, Massena $49,000
Village of Waddington: 0.51 acres, beginning in northerly boundary of Clark Avenue at southwesterly corner of lot 15, Richard D. Pandel, Waddington, sold to Wendy L. Nash, Canton $26,000
Town of Pierrepont: 2.39 acres, beginning on Route 68 at bridge over Leonard Brook, running westerly, Sharon A. Lawrence, Colton, sold to Scott A. Lalumiere and Mary L. Lalumiere, Hinesburg, Vt. $290,500
Town of Pierrepont: 1.43 acres, beginning at southwest corner of lot 12 of Postwood Homes Subdivision, Salvatore J. Cania and Lisa M. Cania, Potsdam, sold to Bebonchu Atems and Celine Aperce, Potsdam $265,000
Town of Pierrepont: 3.267 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of premises conveyed to Richard J. and Janet L. Brown from southerly bounds of parcel conveyed to Murray C. and Deborah A. Seymour, Scott A. Hazen and Joy D. Hazen, Potsdam, sold to Michael S. Marnell, South Huntington; Daniel N. Parsons, Branford, Conn.; and Connor T. Walsh, Melville $250,000
Town of Pierrepont: 3.338 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of parcel conveyed to Murray C. and Deborah A. Seymour at northwest corner of premises conveyed to Richard J. and Janet L. Brown, Scott A. Hazen and Joy D. Hazen, Potsdam, sold to Michael S. Marnell, South Huntington; Daniel N. Parsons, Branford, Conn.; and Connor T. Walsh, Melville $250,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel 1: 1.99 acres, beginning in southeast line of parcel on private road at northeast corner of parcel owned by Allen and Shirley Lehigh; and Parcel 2: 1.71 acres, beginning in northerly corner of lands of Ranisa Nichole V. Melillo at southeast line of lands now or formerly of Lallier, William F. deLorraine and Joanna K. deLorraine, trustees of W.J. deLorraine Irrevocable Trust, Gouverneur, sold to Domminick D. Melillo and Janet L. Melillo, Gouverneur $4,500
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, lot 44 in “Subdivision Map of Gull Pond Estates,” Adirondack MT Land LLC, Long Lake, sold to Robbin Smith and Marisa Mitrano, West Hartford, Conn. $175,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of block 15 of Mansion House Property, beginning south of intersection of easterly line of New York Avenue with southerly line of Rensselaer Avenue, Dalla Sutton, Ogdensburg, sold to Ryan A. Fifield and Benjamin Reed, Ogdensburg $40,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, part of lot 25 of Palmer Tract in Great Tract 2 of Macomb’s Purchase, Joan L. Woody, individually and as surviving spouse of the late Joseph M. Woody, Webster, sold to Eyal Kedar and Maren Wolfe, Potsdam $225,000
Town of Colton: 0.54 acres, beginning in south bounds of county highway leading from Colton to Parishville at northeast corner of parcel deeded to Paul E. and Barbara A. Watson, Barbara Ann Watson, Colton, sold to Mark Richard and Emily Watson Richard, Colton $65,000
Town of Massena: 12,371.31 square feet of land, lot 19 of subdivisions of Beach Tract, Richard Rakoce, Massena, sold to Pauline M. Wilson, Port Charlotte, Fla. $89,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 2, 2021:
Village of Potsdam: Three-twentieths of an acre, beginning at northwest corner of the Welch’s lot, running along Edward Joy’s lot in westerly direction, Laura A. Foster, Hermon; and Selma V. Foster, Hermon, sold to Kristopher Grohn and Ksenia Dubrovina, LaFayette $139,000
Village of Massena: 0.12 acres, 8 Madison Avenue, Michael Bourque, Bishop, Calif., sold to Cory Courson, Massena $26,000
Town of Fowler: 1 acre, beginning at southwest corner of lands of David L. Spilman Sr. Family Trust, along south boundary of lands in west boundary of lands now or formerly of Anna Jane Van Slyke, Michael W. Tyler and Marcy Tyler, Gouverneur, sold to Michael Neuroth Summer Home LLC, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. $6,000
Town of Edwards: 87.97 acres, beginning at Able Pratt’s southwest corner on highway of lot 28; 58.36 acres, beginning at northeast corner of lot 35, running east on line between lots 29 and 30, Judy A. Chapin, Holyoke, Mass.; Michael J. Chapin, Gibsonton, Fla.; and Barbara L. Chapin, Shortsville, sold to Stephen W. LaPlante and Sherri A. LaPlante, Edwards $72,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, northerly half of lots 17 and 18, subdivision of block 24, beginning on corner of Madison Avenue and Howard Street; and part of lot 13, block 208, beginning in southeast corner of lot 13, block 202, running westerly, Nancy A. Skelly, Raleigh, N.C., sold to Nathan Tyler LaPointe, Chaumont $72,500
Village of Canton: Parcel, lot 50 on “Fairlane Development, Sections “B: and “C,” Village of Canton, New York,” Peter Schrauth and Christine Schrauth, Canton, sold to Jeffrey L. Proulx and Sarah Franklin, Ogdensburg $278,000
Village of Waddington: 0.82 acres, beginning in north boundary of St. Lawrence Crescent at southwest corner of lot 9, Linda K. Tacci and Carl J. Tacci, Sterling, Va., sold to Terra Development Inc., Potsdam $160,000
Town of Hermon: 30.28 acres, lot 10 on “Christmas and Associates Inc. Owl Pond Subdivision, situate in lot 47 of Atwater Tract in Russell, situate in lots 19 and 22 in Hermon, in East third of Township 4 of Macomb’s Great Tract 3, Town of Hermon and Russell, St. Lawrence County, New York,” Christmas and Associates Inc., Camden, sold to Christopher Hemingway and Maura Hemingway, Alban, Vt. $60,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on Blancahrd Road from northerly bounds of parcel formerly conveyed to Zevos, Nicole Charleson, Potsdam, sold to Christopher Bleau and Alivia Sheffield, Potsdam $170,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning in westerly side of Morris Street at northeasterly corner of lot 8, block 11, Gene L. Love and Margie M. Love, Ogdensburg, sold to Edward N. Casselman, Ogdensburg $35,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 3, 2021:
Town of Morristown: 1.856 acres, beginning on southeasterly right of way of Route 37 at intersection with division line between lands now or formerly of Memory D. Hockey on northeast and lands now or formerly of Edward L. Evans, Edward L. Evans, Ogdensburg, sold to DG Morristown LLC, Park City, Utah $80,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 8, house 5, Malby Avenue, block 101, on Map E-9439-I, Jehangir H. Taraporewalla, Waddington, sold to Daniel John Allen, Watertown $30,000
Town of Waddington: 0.45 acres, beginning in southwesterly corner of lot sold to Horace Montgomery along line of Widow Rookey lot, Timothy T. Brady and Sharon L. O’Neil, Waddington, sold to Zackary A. Kelley and Brittanie L. Jones, Waddington $80,000
Town of Macomb: 0.098 acres, beginning in west boundary of North Shore Road at intersection with southerly boundary of lands now or formerly of Robert L. Lyons, Douglas Gormley, Massena, sold to Mary Compeau, Alexandria Bay $81,000
Town of Macomb: 0.23 acres, beginning at the corner of parcel deeded to James J. Norton and Gretchen Gundlach, running along southwest line, Dale L. Raymo and Melissa J. Raymo, Antwerp, sold to Ray L. Roberts and April R. Roberts, Antwerp $100,000
Town of Pierrepont: 1.41 acres, beginning on Ridge Road west of junction with Route 56, Julie L. Green, Parishville, sold to Andrew C. Moffitt and Brooke E. Moffitt, Potsdam $50,000
Town of Potsdam: 11.6 acres, beginning on May Road, northeast of intersection with Reagan Road, Paul L. Schaffer and Eileen P. Schaffer, San Diego, Calif., sold to Charles Bell and Jess Maggi, Velarde, N.M. $15,000
Towns of Hopkinton and Parishville: 13 acres, beginning on highway leading from turnpike to Blair’s settlement from southwest corner of Leonard Land, Town of Hopkinton; 41.85 acres, beginning on St. Lawrence Turnpike from intersection with town line between Parishville and Hopkinton, Town of Parishville; 16.68 acres, beginning in turnpike road running from Hopkinton to Parishville at northwest corner of land deeded to John hart, Town of Hopkinton; 12.81 acres, beginning on highway at northwest corner of lot now or formerly of Eliphalet Leonard, Town of Hopkinton; 14 acres, beginning on highway at southeast corner of lot conveyed to John Hoyt and later owned by William Oliver, Town of Hopkinton; 32.43 acres, beginning on highway leading from turnpike to Blair Settlement, southerly long road from southwest corner of Leonard Lands, Town of Hopkinton, John L. Blevins, Massena, sold to Samuel Robert Dennon and Andrea Dennon, Loomis, Calif. $400,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, lot 78 of Postwood Park, Robert F. Earle, Cicero, sold to John L. Hughes and Kimberly A. Hughes, Massena $85,000
Town of Brasher: 0.344 acres, beginning on highway running between road and block 28, Michael S. O’Brien, Brasher Falls, sold to Jessica Ashley, North Lawrence $132,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning in southerly bounds of county road from Massena Springs to Racquette River Bridge along southerly side of Racquette River, Wayne E. Seguin, Massena; and Brenda Lee M. Seguin, Massena, sold to Howard Williamson and Deborah Williamson, Massena $80,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 16 on map of J.B. Bayley Tract, Howard C. Williamson and Deborah A. Williamson, Massena, sold to Brent W. Cook, Massena $138,500
Town of DeKalb: 5.2 acres, lot 17, County Route 17, White Holdings LLC, Rochester, sold to John Ashlaw, Potsdam $10,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, lot 8 on Front Street on Village of Wanakena, Barbara J. Anderson, Woodbridge, Conn., sold to Edwin C. Callahan Jr. and Mary E.B. Callahan, Evans Mills $200,000
Village of Canton: 0.39 acres, beginning in westerly bound of Riverside Drive at southeasterly corner of parcel of land now or formerly of Helene Mellon, Green Hammer Properties LLC, Richville, sold to Aprille Ruiz, Darien, Conn. $110,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 1 and 2, block 97, David W. Hamilton, Milton, Vt., individually and as executor of last will and testament of the late Wayne S. Hamilton, sold to Michael Erwin Kennedy, Ogdensburg $20,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on intersection of northerly bounds of Smith Road and westerly line of McQueen, George H. Ross, Geneva, sold to Christopher J. Frisina and Alicia Forbes, Ogdensburg $125,000
Town of Brasher: 10.65 acres, beginning on Eamon Road at intersection with Upper Ridge Road, Keith B. Peterson Jr., Adams Center, sold to Craig Rombough Jr., Norfolk $12,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of lots 1 and 2, block 46 of Ford Mansion Property, south of Main Street, Janice K. Sayer and Jeorjianna M. Sayer, Lisbon, sold to Kamie R. Johnson, Ogdensburg $57,000
