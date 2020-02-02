The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 21:
Town of Hounsfield: 3.51 acres, 12622 State Route 3, Jeffrey C. Hambsch and Joleen R. Hambsch, Sackets Harbor, sold to Igor Malyshev and Elena Shapovalova, Natural Bridge $174,000
Village of Carthage: 1.09 acres, 859 Parham St., Gail M. Taylor, Carthage, and Dawn D. Roll, Carthage, sold to Antonio W. Hagiperos, Carthage $60,000
Town of Philadelphia: 1.49 acres, 36920 Ore Bed Road, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Antonio Brancatella, Philadelphia $31,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.6 acres, 21 Lathrop St., Thomas E. Hutt and Susan L. Hutt, Carthage, sold to Rick D. Higgins and Dana A. Higgins, Windsor, Calif. $91,500
Village of Adams: 0.26 acres, 7 S. Main St., Robert A. Macy and Carrie Ann Macy, Maxton, N.C., sold to James Wadsworth, Mannsville $115,000
Village of Philadelphia: 0.18 acres, Antwerp St., Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Delles Contracting Inc., Philadelphia $34,000
Town of Theresa: 3.2 acres, vacant land on Indian River, Janice S. Barone, Rochester, as executor for the Mary H. Greene estate, sold to Jonathan J. Hicks, Spencerport $3,000
Village of Evans Mills: Two parcels: 1) 1.67 acres, 8623 Leray St., 2) 1.67 acres, Leray St., Brooke Delles, Philadelphia, sold to Evan Alexander Murray, Elgin, Okla. $240,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.13 acres, 41755 Clear Lake Road, Charles E. Klahn, Palm Harbor, Fla. and Karyn M. Klahn, Theresa, sold to Karyn M.Keller, Theresa $15,800
Town of Lyme: 22 acres, 9974 County Route 125, Catherine M. DeGeorge, Chaumont, sold to Theodore Misiewicz and Lisa Misiewicz, Sackets Harbor $442,000
Town of Champion: 1.25 acres, 33840/862 State Route 3, KeyBank National Association, Cleveland, Ohio, sold to Robert L. Moyer, Watertown $30,500
Town of LeRay: 0.35 acres, 22000 Admirals Walk, Richard D. McNulty and Becky L. McNulty, Watertown, sold to Daniel K. Flynn and Christina J. Fusch, St. Louis, Mo. $112,000
Town of Lyme: 49.41 acres, State Route 12E, Jason G. Degenaro, Guilford, Conn., sold to David Bourquin and Jeanine Bourquin, Chaumont $60,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 22:
Town of LeRay: Two parcels totaling 3 acres, 28699 Steinhilber Road, Earl D. Goodrich and Heather E. Goodrich, Evans Mills, sold to Raymond Valerio Velasquez and Reysel Velasquez, Evans Mills $225,500
Village of Alexandia Bay: 0.14 acres, 27 Avery Ave., Joshua R. Cullen, Redwood, sold to Casey L. Salisbury, Alexandria Bay $103,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 1018 Boyd St., George F. Emrich, Watertown, sold to LJP1 Properties LLC, Chaumont $84,500
Town of Hounsfield: 5.21 acres, 18035 State Route 12F, Robert P. Bogdan, Sackets Harbor, as referee for Kevin R. Martin, sold to Federal National Mortgage Association, Plano, Texas $133,538
Village of West Carthage: Four parcels totalling 1.61 acres, 95 Bridge St., Theodore Nevills, Copenhagen, as executor of the Leslie C. Nevills estate, sold to Gary Johnson, Carthage $250,000
Town of Ellisburg: Three parcels totaling 0.81 acres, 7539 Sunset Bluff Road, Har-Vall Enterprises LLC, Penfield, sold to Christopher Packard and Renee Scott-Packard, Quincy, Mass. $390,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 23:
Town of Alexandria: 0.1 acre, 48222 Hibbard Point Road, David E. Schroeder and Vicki L. Schroeder, Rochester, sold to Stacey L. Hares, Redwood $1
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.3 acres, 10174 County Route 9, Michael L. Ingerson and Lisa A. Ingerson, Clayton, sold to Eric M. Clum and Stacy M. Clum, Scott Township, Pa. $32,500
Town of Brownville: Two parcels: 1) 52.35 acres, County Route 59, 2) 5.04 acres, Eveleigh Point Drive, Wellington Financial Services LLC, Merrifield, Va., sold to Lindsey Lefevre, Dexter $60,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 130-132 N. Pearl Ave., Matthew A. Goettel, Rodman, as referee for Luis G. Angarita, sold to Kenneth Hanners, Sacketts Harbor $13,900
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 24:
City of Watertown: 0.66 acres, 120 Haney St., Cameron Watertown LLC, Camillus, sold to 1241 Arsenal Street LLC, Syracuse $5,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.17 acres, 46615 Tennis Island Road, Edward A. Gilbert and Ora Anne Gilbert, Wellesley Island, sold to Francis Edwin Martin III and Lillian Hope Himmler-Martin, as trustees of the Martin Living Trust, Corinth, Texas $280,000
Town of Lorraine: 6.13 acres, 17168 County Route 189, Larry F. Stinson, Port Charlotte, Fla., sold to Joseph H. McLendon and Kristin N. McLendon, Adams $0
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 334 Brainard St., Michel Gravelle and Michelle R. Gravelle, Watertown, sold to Robin S. Quintana, Evans Mills $158,000
Village of Theresa: 0.35 acres, 413 Main St., 2019 Castle LLC, White Plains, sold to Desmond L. Miller and Latissha Cobbs, Theresa $21,500
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.22 acres, Gosier Road, John H. Veith and Sandra L. Ivey, Cape Vincent, as trustees of the Arthur F. and Lois I. Veith Trust, sold to Gary A. Schwartz and Cheryl J. Schwartz, Sarasota, Fla. $0
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.34 acres, 6074 Gosier Road, Gary A. Schwartz and Cheryl J. Schwartz, Sarasota, Fla., sold to Jason T. Frasier and Karen J. Frasier, Churchville $81,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 6:
Town of Greig: 6186 Independence Lane, Kevin J. Arquit, sold to Kevin J. Arquit $69,750
Town of New Bremen: 9534 Artz Road, Bert Austin, sold to Beaver River Central School District $117,000
Town of Osceola: 1875 Florence Road, James L. Hankey, sold to Darwin Snow $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 7:
Village of Copenhagen: 9886 Maple Ave., LSF8 Master Participation Trust, sold to Tracie Scoville $27,000
Town of Lewis: Sweeney Road, Edward Bitner, sold to Aaron D. Nourse $50,000
Town of Lewis: Muha Road, David C. Muha, sold to Douglas Croniser $6,000
Town of Lowville: 7637 Lyonsdale Road, Mary S. Fawcett, sold to Fritz Thomas O’Hora $320,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 8:
Town of Denmark: 9488 East Road, Donald J. Campany, sold to Damian R. Clark $0
Town of Greig: Hiawatha Lake Road, David P. Vandewater, sold to Annette Seyler $25,900
Town of Greig: 7313 Town Line Road, Paul Ryan, sold to James F. Sikora II $0
Village of Lowville: 5413 Stowe Road, Edward J. Kaldowski, sold to Michelle Davoy $87,500
Town of Lowville: 7430 Emi Lane, Donovan R. McFarlane, sold to Alex J. Boccio $113,875
Town of Martinsburg: 6719 State Route 26, Rebecca S. Hlad, sold to Benjamen Elijah Manning $99,500
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 12:
Town of Greig: 7626 Buck Ridge Road, David P. Vandewater, sold to Lorri A. Lovett $61,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 13:
Town of Watson: Sperryville Road, John B. Myers, sold to Andrew W. Boettcher $65,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 14:
Town of Watson: 8266 McMullen Road, Everett G. Burdick, sold to Robert M. Kirch $1,250
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 15:
Town of Greig: 7007 Sweeney Road, Patrick J. Paragon, sold to Edward J. Dolan $190,000
Village of Lowville: 5536 Trinity Ave., Jeanette M. Everson, sold to Christy M. Everson $25,000
Town of Watson: 6897 Austin Road, Carrie A. Manning, sold to Randy E. Freeman $140,000
Village of Lyons Falls: 3828 Franklin St., Nancy N. Lucas estate, sold to Matthew O’Brien $47,000
Village of Turin: 6324 E. Main St., Ryan C. Salmon, sold to Gail M. Kiser $39,900
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 4, 2019:
Town of Macomb: 0.62 acres, easerly show of Black Lake at the northwesterly corner of a 1.32 acre lot conveyed to Jack Winder, Camille Demperio, Syracuse, sold to John F. Bishop and Amy L. Bishop, New Milford, Pa. $105,000
Town of Gouverneur: Two parcels, 0.24 acres, lot 12 of WH Browne’s vilalge lots, and 0.23 acres northwest corner of lot 9, Floyd R. Cousino, Gouverneur, sold to Larry Arquitt, Hermon $8,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, Route 37, westerly of the easterly line of Mayfred S. Warren lot, Maureen Gordon, New Orleans, La., sold to Kyle T. Rafferty and Brittany R. Rafferty, Ogdensburg $83,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, lot number 3, east side of Miner Street, Luke Rumbaugh and Cara Rumbaugh, Canton, sold to Joseph R. Spadaccini and Mary Jane Spadaccini, Saratoga Springs $55,000
Town of Stockholm: 44.3 acres, mile square lot number 11, beginning at southeast corner of E.W. Grow Lot, Edmund J. Walker, Winthrop, sold to Daniel R. Reif, Brasher Falls $35,000
Town of Norfolk: 80.68 acres, mile square lot number 56, beginning on line between mile squares 56 and 66, William L. Wright and Jennifer L. Wright, Norfolk, sold to Michael T. Hawkins and Christina G. Roddy, Gouverneur $220,000
Town of Brasher: Six parcels, 31.02 acres, 32.14 acres, 40 acres, 19 acres, 3.3 acres and 40.66 acres, Trout Brook, Clifford B. Meacham, trustee of Clifford B. Meacham Family Trust, Port Charlotte, Fla., sold to John D. Schlabach and Elizabeth J. Schlabach, North Lawrence $38,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 5, 2019:
Village of Waddington: Two parcels, unlisted locations, William J. Brown Jr., Fredericksburg, Va., sold to Joshua P. Tiernan, 84 Nell Manor Drive $25,000
Town of Potsdam: 129.26 acres, part of lot 11, Morley-Potsdam Road, Eric C. Barr, Canton, sold to Paul S. Westall and Carole A. Mathey, Potsdam $206,000
Town of Macomb: 0.29 acres, northwest corner of Luther and Shirley Keymel 0.55 acre lot on southerly shore of Black Lake, Eileen B. Campbell, Webster, as surviving tenant by the entirety, sold to Daniel R. Vinch and Kenneth J. Chrestler, Minoa $84,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.37 acres, parcel number 2814, Janet E. Moore, Ogdensburg, sold to Charles P. Recker, Ogdensburg $10,000
Town of Ogdensburg: Three parcels, easterly bounds of Wall Street and westerly boundary of lands of Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority, northerly of Ford Street and easterly of Wall Street, and northerly of Ford Stret and easterly of Wall Street, Kevin H. Manke and Maureen E. Manke, Ogdensburg, sold to GJR Family Enterprises LLC, Alexandria Bay $220,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, part of lot number 5 of a map made by Elisha E. Barber in May and June of 1820, Kim Wells and Sheila Wells, Massena, sold to Darlene S. Mainville, Massena $25,000
Town of DeKalb: 4.27 acres, Canton Street, southwesterly line of farm now or formerly belonging to Ara J. Moore’s estate, Donna D. Prashaw, administratrix of last will and testament of the late Laureen L. Prashaw, Gouverneur, sold to Joshua P. Behm and Jamie L. Manning, Norwood $50,000
Town of Morristown: 1.27 acres, southeasterly of River Road East, Roxanne C. Frame, Ogdensburg, sold to Joshua J. Hunter and Meagan L. Hunter, Ogdensburg $20,000
Town of Macomb: 49.14 acres, lying between Black Lake and Popes Mill Pond, lot number 9, Daniel J. O’Neill, ancillary executor of the last well and testament of the late Patricia M. O’Neill, Danbury, Conn., sold to Scott S. Zeller, Gouverneur $36,000
Town of Stockholm: 42.1 acres, Catamount Ridge Road, Marsha Rushford, Winthrop, Melinda Douglas, Winthrop, and Melissa Munson, Norfolk, sold to Gerald Cootware, Winthrop $15,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, northerly bounds of East Hatfield Street, David Yelle and Cheryl Yelle, Norfolk, and Anne M. Smith, Massena, sold to Anthony J. Lamica, Henrietta $78,000
Town of Morristown: Two parcels, 1.75 acres and 1.75 acres, Black Lake Road, Douglas W. Deyo and Joanne R. Deyo, Hammond, sold to B-Creek Properties LLC, Funkstown, Md. $305,000
Town of Hermon: 0.18 acres, Sunrise Circle where it is intersected by the southerly line of a parcel of land conveyed to Judith A. McLaughlin Living Trust, Margaret O’Connor, trustee to McLaughlin Living Trust, Hermon, sold to Kory Reed, Harrisville $260,000
Town of Norfolk: 9.97 acres, northwest of County Road 40, in mile square number 53, Robert K. Morris, Massena, John A. Morris, Port Charlotte, Fla., Deborah A. Morris Verville, North Port, Fla., Bradley M. Morris, Englewood, Fla., and Daniel C. Morris, Englewood, Fla., sold to Josh McLear and Erin McLear, Massena $21,000
Town of Potsdam: 2.08 acres, northwesterly bounds of Potsdam-Winthrop Road, Donald Ferguson and Illona Gillette-Ferguson, Cobleskill, sold to Zachary T. Shaw and Emily K. Shaw, Rochester $180,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, in Van Solingen Tract in section number one, easterly of farm lot number 6, Bruce J. Robinson, Ogdensburg, sold to Maxwell A. McCarney, Ogdensburg $145,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 6, 2019:
Town of Brasher: 49.77 acres, west part of lot 119, Joann Andress, individually and as surviving spouse of Leon Andress, Chase Mills, sold to Sandor P. Donalis and Tricia M. Donalis, North Lawrence $23,500
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 5715 County Route 10, US Bank Trust NA, trustee for LSF8 Master Participation Trust, c/o Hudson Homes Management LLC, Irving, Texas, sold to Debra J. Stevenson, Lisbon $35,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcels, part of pasture lots 17 and 18, Carson Smith, Potsdam, sold to Phillip P. Gennarelli and Rae L. Gennarelli, Cedar Park, Texas $179,000
Town of Fine: 0.5 acres, 500 Oswegatchie Trail Road, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, d/b/a Christiana Trust as trustee for Hilldale Trust, Chicago, Ill., sold to Edwin C. Dowling and Edwin C. Dowling II, Gouverneur $17,500
Town of Norfolk: 33.63 acres, 1113 County Route 38, Jason M. Schmitt and Kristen A. Schmitt, Canton, sold to Jeremy LaPlante and Brenna Mayer, Massena $169,000
Town of Massena: 0.4 acres, all of lot 6 and parts of lot 1 and 2 and three of block 3 of map titled “Hatfield Tract,” Trisha L. Gray, Brasher Falls, sold to Kyle J. Cooke, Akwesasne $63,000
Town of Louisville: 0.7 acres, north bounds of Tucker Terrace Road, David R. Peterson and Janet Peterson, Clay, sold to Michael L. Neal and Danielle M. Neal, Massena $65,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 6 in block 10 of Dilcox Farm, Michael R. MacCue and Theresa MacCue, DeKalb Junction, sold to Amber Meier, Massena $34,500
Town of Oswegatchie: 8.19 acres, southwest of Horseshoe Road, Roland J. Newcombe, DePeyster, sold to Dawn Carr, Ogdensburg $25,000
Town of Madrid: Two parcels, part of mile square 65 bounded north by Tiernan Farm and East by Allan Corners-Chamberlan Corners and part of mile square 65 bounded north by Bernard and Sandra Campbell, Randy J. Campbell, executor of the estate of the late Sandra Campbell, Chase Mills, sold to Spencer P. Jessmer and Elizabeth M. Mclean, Norwood $75,000
Town of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 9 in block 279 bounded northerly by Spruce Street, Troy K. Tynon, Ogdensburg, sold to Carrie J. Conger, Ogdensburg $48,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, Depot Street, village lot 9, Delbert Anson, Ramona Anson and Dorothy White, Madrid, sold to Thomas Losey, Madrid $6,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 9, 2019:
Town of Clifton: 1.15 acres, Route 3, lot 1 of subdivision titled “Survey Map Prepared for Robert and Eunice Hayes,” Wayne R. Hayes, Cranberry Lake, sold to Robert E. Adams and Patricia E. Adams, Conroe, Texas $85,000
Town of Hopkinton: 3 acres, Roberts Road, Matthew P. French, St. Regis Falls, sold to Nikia Arquiett and Kyle A. Logan, Brasher Falls $90,000
Town of Stockholm: 18.8 acres, County Road 35, Robert J. Richard and Jacqueline S. Richard, Norwood, sold to Matthew P. French and Ashlee F. Whalen, St. Regis Falls $176,000
Town of Morristown: 0.82 acres, all of lots 1, 3, 5 and 7 of block 26 on map titled “Map of Morristown Village,” Eric Engelbrecht, Brantingham, sold to Terry Remington and Marijean Remington, Canton $110,000
Town of Rossie: Several parcels, 1 acre, 25 rods of land, 5,868 feet and 19.5 rods, Judy Fairbanks, Littleton, Colo., sold to Lane Robert Besaw, Antwerp $42,000
Town of Lawrence: Two parcels, 111.33 acres and 27.71 acres, Brent Harmon Dragon and June Elizabeth Dragon, Milton, Vt., sold to Camp Acres LLC, St. Albans, Vt. $95,000
Town of Norfolk: 3.448 acres, in lot 66, David Sanford and Judith Sanford, Potsdam, sold to Patricia Shaft, Bombay $50,000
Town of Hammond: 0.44 acres, 3 Island 35, Gregory Crawford and Brenda K. Crawford, Macedon, sold to Kenneth J. Barager Jr., and Katherine J. Barager, Fairport $17,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.31 acres, part of St. Lawrence River lots 9 and 10 in the first 10,000 acre tract, part of what was known as Heirs of Edwin Clark 67.4 acre lot, Jing Jing Zhong, ShenZhen, China, sold to Brendan M. Johnson and Rachel M. Johnson, Oswegatchie $298,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, County Road leading from Knapps Station to Homes Hill at northwesterly corner of premises owned by Evelyn G. Murcray, Helen R. Cole, Constable, sold to William Payne, Malone $4,500
