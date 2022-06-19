Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 1, 2022:
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 22719 County Route 59, Sauter Living Trust, by Roy J. Sauter and Shirley J. Sauter, trustees, Dexter, sold to Pillar Point Sunset Shores LLC, Dexter $239,000
Town of Leray: Parcel, 22163 Riverbend Drive, Lester Schermerhorn and Victoria Schermerhorn, Watertown, sold to Michael Ablan, Watertown $560,000
City of Watertown: 0.261 acres, 207 East Division Street, North Star Rentals NNY LLC, Watertown, sold to Joshua Alexander Countryman and Emily A. Rivera, Watertown $96,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 330 Coffeen Street, City of Watertown sold to Alexander J. Arines Garcia, Brooklyn $7,100
City of Watertown: Parcel, 1377 Ives Street, Brian D. Keller, Watertown, sold to Brandon D. Marshall and Sintia V. Marshall, Watertown $375,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 116 Girard Avenue, NNYFLIPS LLC, Watertown, sold to Dominic N. Grillo, Monterey, Calif. $170,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 852 Myrtle Avenue, Kathleen Alobaidi and Osama Alobaidi, Watertown, sold to Aubrey A. Struchen and Michael R. Struchen, Watertown $255,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 122 Moore Avenue, Sintia V. Marshall and Brandon D. Marshall, Watertown, sold to Bradly D. Johnson, Jacksonville, Ore. $230,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 2, 2022:
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 222 South James Street, Sean P. Kelly and Amy Renee Kelly, Brighton, Mich., sold to John Lawton and Kimberly Lawton, Carthage $190,000
City of Watertown: 0.574 acres, 384 Colorado Avenue North, Donald J. Landry Jr., Portland, Tenn., sold to Dylan Michael Bice, Watertown $229,000
Town of Wilna: 0.05 acres, 43941 Church Street, Daen Marie Tondi, Burlington, N.J.; and Victoria Morgan Butler, Bear, Del., administrator of estate of the late Thomas Andrew Butler Jr., sold to Stephen Clarke, Natural Bridge $30,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 44042 and 44044 Church Street, Victoria Morgan Butler, Bear, Del., administrator of estate of the late Thomas Andrew Butler Jr., sold to Stephen Clarke, Natural Bridge $40,000
Town of Theresa: 10.2 acres, 35085 Schell Road, Alberto Gonzalez and Shelly Gonzalez, Theresa, sold to Tyler Young and Kimberly Klopp, Chaumont $330,000
Town of Champion: Two parcels, 33928 North Lake Road, Douglas E. Coleman, Ballston Lake, sold to Jeffrey Michael Getman and Stephanie Getman, Lowville $210,000
Town of Clayton: 3.09 acres, 17705 County Route 11, Milton A. Wiltse, trustee of the Milton A. Wiltse Revocable Living Trust, Fairbanks, Alaska, sold to Ridge Wesley Hagar and Karissa Violet Hagar, LaFargeville $120,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 3, 2022:
City of Watertown: Parcel, 126 Park Drive West, Kimberly A. Spinelli, Watertown, sold to Michael B. Melnyk and Heather R. Melnyk, Fort Drum $301,154
Town of Alexandria: 1.6 acres, beginning on Bullhead Bay Road, Elmhurst Enterprises LLC, Victor, sold to Jason F. Poplaski and Robin M. Colello-Poplaski, Watertown $40,000
Town of Leray: 1.204 acres, 23600 Woodland Drive, William R. Rogers and Rhonda L. Rogers, Watertown, sold to Daniel T. King and Ashley T. King, Kapolei, Hawaii $342,000
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 29 Grant Street, Mary Josephine Charlebois and John Harold Charlebois, trustees of The Charlebois Family Trust, Dexter, sold to Robert Schonfield, Sackets Harbor $350,000
Town of Leray: Parcel, beginning in northerly margin of Pine Drive from southwest corner of lands conveyed to Edwin J. Simmons, Clayton P. Tinker and Brandie L. Tinker, Black River, sold to Nway Nway Win, Fort Drum $299,900
Town of Antwerp: 10 acres, 37771 County Route 25, Ronald W. Halladay, Harrisville; Michael G. Halladay, Antwerp; Shelene A. Atkinson, Harrisville; and Charles D. Halladay, Antwerp, sold to Joseph L. Finnerty and Amber R. Finnerty, Hammond $140,000
City of Watertown: 0.152 acres, 619 Lansing Street, Karissa N. Arel and Quinton E. Bauer, Watertown, sold to Shawn Williams, Watertown $96,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 27, 2022:
Town of Lewis: 1184 Route 26, Weleho Properties LLC sold to Aaron Ettinger $80,000
Town of Martinsburg: Corrigan Hill Road, Christmas and Associates Inc. sold to Paul Fischer $35,995
Town of Montague: 1514 Mad River Lane, Randolph T. Winston sold to Randalph Winston Revocable Trust $0
Town of Watson: 6784 and 6785 River Road, Patricia Lhosky Bullington sold to Patricia Lehosky Bullington $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 28, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 8884 Long Pond Road, Brooke R. Pate sold to Tyler D. Hoch $84,800
Town of Diana: Blue Heron Drive, Stephen R. Ersteniuk sold to Michael Lee Ersteniuk $0
Town of Leyden: 2025 Route 12D, Lucy C. Wawrzyniak sold to Daniel Hunter Planck $60,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 3013 River Road, Heather L. Fahey sold to Heather L. Fahey $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 29, 2022:
Town of Denmark: 2053 Doran Road, Peter M. Warner sold to Peter M. Warner $7,000
Town of Diana: Three parcels, North Shore Road, Eileen Burge sold to Terry A. Burge $0
Town of Diana: 5629 Lewisburg Extension Road, Arthur D. Frisina sold to Michael Raymond Clounch $115,000
Town of Greig: 8436 Cottage Road, Hammecker Irrevocable Trust sold to Breezy Pines LLC $1
Town of Osceola: Ryan Road, Roger A. Odell sold to Mark Voudren $41,900
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 2, 2022:
Village of Croghan: 6916 Covent Street, Kenneth F. Strife sold to Rose Largett $0
Town of Osceola: Two parcels, Mary Street, Milton J. Lilly sold to Jonathan M. Lilly $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 3, 2022:
Town of Pinckney: 956 County Route 194, Daniel C. Pearson sold to Denise P. Nyce $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 4, 2022:
Town of Diana: Route 3, Lew J. Humphrey sold to Brandon L. Ingram $55,000
Village of Lowville: 7659 East State Street, Heather L. Groff sold to Michael Brockway $175,000
Town of Pinckney: 7591 McDonald Road, Sean M. O’Brien sold to Sean M. O’Brien $0
Village of Turin: 6323 East Main Street, Ilga M. Varik sold to Jeffrey Robinson $77,500
Town of West Turin: 5172 Zimmer Road, Jeffrey Robinson sold to Zachary J. Zahorsky $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 5, 2022:
Town of Diana: 14518 Diana Way, Lisa A. Melo sold to William Love $15,000
Town of Harrisburg: 2637 Boshart Road, MMP Developers Inc. sold to Top of the Tug LLC $11
Town of Lewis: Kirk Road, Brian Tanner sold to Ryan Pocchiari $28,000
Village of Lowville: 7634 East State Street, Clifford B. Lehman sold to Diane Moore $168,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 7967 Pennysettlement Road, Steven R. Crist sold to Carolanne Saginario $0
Town of Montague: Two parcels, 2415 Gardner Road, John A. Richardson sold to Top of the Tug LLC $10,000
Town of Watson: 8773 Number Four Road, estate of W. Peter Nortz sold to Rick L. Nortz $1
Town of Watson: 6746 River Road, Lawrence A. Haggerty sold to James F. Haggerty $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 6, 2022:
Town of Greig: Two parcels, 7775 Deer Run Road, Jennifer L. Nightingale sold to Gary J. Thomasberger $430,000
Town of Lewis: Weiler Road, Robert D. Koch sold to James A. Yerger $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 9, 2022:
Town of Diana: Two parcels, 7895 Marshey Road, Gregory J. Bowen sold to Mary K. Hedden $95,000
Town of Diana: 6788 Patchin Road, Malcolm C. Wetmore sold to Howard Detraglia $35,000
Town of Lowville: 7979 Route 26, Ashley M.E. Skiff sold to Justin M. Lyndaker $144,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 10, 2022:
Town of Harrisburg: Mile Square Road, James W. Vosburg sold to Carey L. Koster Jr. $21,370
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 11, 2022:
Town of Leyden: 6603 Domser Road, Rynola Yelton Estate sold to Ryan Green $1
Town of Turin: Two parcels, Route 26, Kyle T. Meiss sold to Kyle T. Meiss $0
Town of Watson: 6919 Austin Road, Debra L. Barnard sold to Edward G. Kiefhaber $45,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 12, 2022:
Town of Diana: Six parcels, Maple Street, David Briggs sold to Briggs Family Irrevocable Trust $0
Town of Diana: 5698 Old State Road, Nicolette B. Oiree sold to Chase Crump $132,500
Village of Lowville: 5384 Stowe Street, Rachael Vary sold to Cody W. Peters $116,000
Town of Lowville: 7834 Number Three Road, SBC Tower Holdings LLC sold to American Tower Asset Sub II LLC $10
Town of Lyonsdale: Moose River Road, Eric N. Nelson sold to Kathyjo Dick $39,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 13, 2022:
Town of Diana: 7225 South Bonaparte Road Extension, Thomas E. Coloney sold to Hunter A. Coloney $1
Town of Lewis: 631 Witzigman Road, Mitchell L. Moore sold to Emily D. Austin $147,500
Town of Lyonsdale: 8298 Boonville Road, Gary W. Hamburg sold to Scott J. Archibald $7,800
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 16, 2022:
Village of Lyons Falls: 4065 Center Street, Christopher Podkowka sold to Bonnie L. Podkowka $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 17, 2022:
Town of Harrisburg: 2306 Route 177, Timothy A. Jantzi sold to Yong Chang $25,000
Village of Port Leyden: 3002 South Elm Street, Darren P. Peebles sold to Kristen M. Peebles $0
Town of Lowville: 5786 Waters Road, Glendon E. Roggie sold to Samuel J. Roggie $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 18, 2022:
Town of Croghan: Beartown Road, Loren J. Widrick estate sold to Timothy W. Widrick $0
Town of Croghan: Two parcels, 10673 Route 126, Phyllils A. Schwendy sold to Glenn Beller $240,000
Town of Diana: 14236 South Creek Road, Terry Irish sold to Sandra J. Weaver $117,500
Village of Lowville: 7737 Dewitt Street, Terry Gardner sold to J. Gardner Properties LLC $0
Town of Lyonsdale: 7408 Pennysettlement Road, Donald M. White sold to Stephan Schunk $35,000
Town of New Bremen: 9233 Deveines Road, Kerry A. Sheehan sold to Scott Watkins $330,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 1, 2022:
Town of Macomb: 0.1 acres, 57 Stone Quarry Road, Daniel A. Loveland, Central Square, sold to Robert Sweet and Kelly Sweet, Cazenovia $45,000
Town of Canton: 2.07 acres, 78 Jingleville Road, Lisa Holmes, Canton, sold to Elizabeth Johns, Canton $4,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.03 acres, beginning in northerly boundary of Route 68 at southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Lonny J. and Patricia A. Carpenter, Society of the United Helpers, Ogdensburg, sold to Lonny J. Carpenter and Patricia A. Carpenter, Richland, Mich. $85,000
Town of Canton: 3 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of County Road 25 at southeast corner of Eugene Legault property, Star Route Auto Service LLC, Canton, sold to County Route 25 Auto LLC, Canton $150,000
Town of Morristown: 0.13 acres, beginning on southerly shore of St. Lawrence River at cedar post in line between land formerly owned by George Wilson and William Holliday, Richard Scranton, Tupper Lake, sold to Vicki A. McEwen, Russell $164,500
Town of Pierrepont: 1.07 acres, 9 Whipporwill Lane, Chee Keong Tan and Xiaolu Yu, Potsdam, sold to Robert P. Deblois, El Paso, Texas $282,000
Town of Fowler: 0.5 acres, 139 Main Street, John H. Shippee, Gouverneur, sold to Reginald Abraham, Grovetown, Ga. $178,000
Town of Canton: 0.3 acres, 18 Cleaveland Avenue, Laurie S. Humes, Canton, sold to James Joseph Donahue III, Potsdam $164,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 918 Paterson Street, Joel L. Lauson, Ogdensburg, sold to Tina Ramsey and Melissa Ramsey, Avon $60,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 376 Lakeshore Drive, Henry W. Bradley and Penny S. Bradley, Norwood, sold to Sandra Miller, Norwood $18,000
Town of Massena: 0.14 acres, 34 Cornell Avenue, Toby J. White, Waddington, sold to Wilfredo Perez, Massena $45,000
Town of Hopkinton: 0.32 acres, beginning on south shore of island in Sylvan Falls in west branch of St. Regis River at southwest boundary of Kayem Partners LLC, Adirondack MT Land LLC, Long Lake, sold to Daniel P. Slattery and Timothy Slattery, Wayland $85,000
Town of Hopkinton: 50.4 acres, beginning in northeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to Norco Farms, Cheri Phillippi, Bethel Park, Pa., sold to Michael Hamlin, Canton $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 4, 2022:
Town of Morristown: Parcel, Thompson Island, Craig W. Haettich, Angola, sold to Matthew J. O’Brien and Patricia A. O’Brien, Skaneateles $155,000
Town of Massena: 0.918 acres, 144 Dennison Road, Rocket Mortgage, Detroit, Mich., sold to Sylvanus Paul Supernault, Massena $29,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 4 1/2 Clinton Street, David F.C. Rishe, Potsdam; and Sharon Cady, Theresa, sold to Mountain Run Realty LLC, Gabriels $70,000
Town of Piercefield: 1 acre, 9763 and 9769 Route 3, Joan D. Dumas and Kris Dumas, Victor, sold to Charles Pilger, Piercefield $140,000
Town of Potsdam: 113.13 acres, beginning in westerly line of Mile Square Lot 4 at southwesterly corner of John Ford’s lands, Rueben J. Graber and Rose Marie Graber, Waterloo, sold to Jonas J. Graber, Norwood $135,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 5, 2022:
Town of Massena: 0.17 acres, 17 Laurel Avenue, Briana M. Takhtani, Westmister, Colo., sold to Austin W. Jandrew and Sarah A. Jandrew, Brasher Falls $109,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 60 and 70 Hollow Drive, Cynthia E. Crane, Fremont, N.H., sold to Cast-N-Blast LLC, Clay $30,000
Town of Fowler: 1.04 acres, 3981 Route 58, Ronald Blair, Gouverneur, sold to Ruby A. Douglas, Pulaski $60,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, 1810 County Route 24, Joshua J. Whitford and Jessica L. Whitford, Edwards, sold to Danielle J. Peake, Gouverneur $105,000
Town of Pitcairn: 7.14 acres, 18 Greenwood Road, Vandewater and Associates Inc., Lyons Falls, sold to George Moon, Odenton, Md. $20,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 35 Park Avenue, Gail M. Chapman, Massena, sold to Bernard Kelly Bradley, Ogdensburg $62,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel 1: 1.59 acres, beginning in easterly bounds of Route 3; and Parcel 2: 18.53 acres, beginning in east boundary of Route 3, Seneca Waterways Council Inc., Boy Scouts of America, successor to Otetiana Council Inc. Boy Scouts of America, Rochester, sold to Paul J. Mitchell and Mary L. Mitchell, Tupper Lake $65,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, 330 Main Street, Linda Pickering and Neil Pickering, Piercefield, sold to Wayne LaPierre and Crystal Boucher, Tupper Lake $15,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.536 acres, beginning in north boundary of Elm Street at southwest corner of lands now or formerly of David L. and Lya M. Powers, John R. Lindsey and Amornrat P. Lindsey, Potsdam, sold to Edifice Asset Management LLC, Rochester $205,000
Town of Waddington: 1.05 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Linden Street at southwesterly corner of land conveyed to James R. and Elizabeth J. Blackmore, Luke Miller, Waddington, sold to David P. Ferency, Waddington $17,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 6, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: 32.37 acres, portion of 1328 and 1334 County Route 35, Kenneth W. Grant and Betty C. Grant, Canton, sold to Shane Murphy and Amy Murphy, Canton $5,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 647 Maple Ridge Road, Stefan Dufresne, Brasher Falls, sold to Spencer J. Warner and Ania K. Kowalski-Warner, Frederick, Md. $325,000
Town of Russell: 12.58 acres, beginning in northwesterly corner of lot 74 at intersection with Boyd Pond Road with easterly boundary of Webb Road, East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls, sold to Allen Aldridge, Barnegat, N.J. $32,000’
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 752 County Route 38, Donald Deleel, Massena, executor of estate of the late Cynthia Deleel, Norfolk, sold to Michael D. Gladding, Massena $75,000
Town of Stockholm: 240.53 acres, Old Market Road, Lyle F. Kennedy, Potsdam, sold to Mark Mallette, Winthrop $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 7, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 58 Douglas Road, Luke R. Caskinett, Winthrop, sold to Dustin Gotham, Massena $5,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 117 East Main Street, Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association, Gouverneur, sold to Hisao Kanazawa, Tokyo, Japan $79,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1000 Pickering Street, William Dillabough and Michelle Dillabough, Ogdensburg, sold to William T. Irvine Jr., Ogdensburg $92,000
Town of Lisbon: 11 acres, in St. Lawrence River Lot 8 and 9, Alan L. Laughman and Ruth A. Laughman, Canton, sold to Blake P. Gendebien and Carmen Gendebien, Ogdensburg $200,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 8, 2022:
Town of Hermon: Parcel, 100 Washington Street, Sondra J. Bouchey, Hermon, sold to Joseph E. Sharpe and Megan E. Sharpe, Hermon $58,500
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning on Antwerp-Gouverneur Highway 5287 on westerly line of lot conveyed to Emory Tyler, Somerville Assets LLC, Antwerp, sold to Welman Holdings LLC, West Monroe $160,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 38 Ridge Street, Katie Lucas, Norwood, sold to Randal Phelix and Barbara Phelix, Mitchell, Ind. $215,000
Town of Louisville: 0.64 acres, beginning on southeastern right of way of Route 56 on western most corner of lands now or formerly of Full Wave Audio LLC, Thomas Gramuglia, Massena; and Jeffery Lashomb, Norfolk, sold to Jeffery P. Lashomb, Norfolk, and Joseph H. Lashomb $27,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 11, 2022:
Town of Louisville: 9.139 acres, 14614 Route 37, Sue E. Simms, Massena, sold to Brandi Aileen Weaver, Massena $54,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 19 Liberty Avenue, Robert R. Martell, Massena, sold to Anthony J. Oakes, Conyers, Ga. $45,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, northerly part of lot 36 in McDowell’s Survey, Douglas F. Abar, Ogdensburg, sold to Randy A. Abar and Joel A. Abar, Ogdensburg $16,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1009 Green Street, Gerald D. Lajoie, Neosho, Mont., sold to Elijah L. Downie, Waddington $83,000
Town of Morristown: 0.25 acres, 202 English Settlement Road, Douglas F. Abar and Randy A. Abar, Ogdensburg, sold to Douglas F. Abar and Cheryl A. Abar, Ogdensburg $16,000
Town of Canton: 194 Northwoods Road, Melissa Skidds, Lyon Mountain, sold to Melinda Orologio, Tampa, Fla. $14,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 21 Oak Street, Britney A. Conklin-Wells and Colleen Conklin-Wells, Waddington, sold to Jennifer R. Greene, Massena $177,000
Town of Lisbon: 8.22 acres, Pray Road, Backus Morning Star Inc., Ogdensburg, sold to Timothy J. Murray II and Julianne W. Backus, Ogdensburg $32,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, 271 Lazy River Road, Ronald E. Sokolowski and Alice E. Sokolowski, Hermon, sold to Pamela N.K. Moyer, Longview, Wash. $125,000
Town of Russell: 0.75 acres, 19 Boyd Pond Road, James E. Franklin, Canton; and Sarah E. Franklin, Canton, sold to Sarah E. Franklin, Canton $41,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 12, 2022:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 317 Jefferson Avenue, Helena M. Jenkins, Ogdensburg, sold to Nolan M. Hogle and Keeley E. Grizzuto, Canton $55,000
Town of Lisbon: 12.25 acres, 564 Murphy Road, John H. Forsythe, Ogdensburg; Robert D. Forsythe, Lisbon; and David W. Forsythe and Paula W. Forsythe, Lisbon, sold to Alysha M. Kennedy, Lisbon $175,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.35 acres, 5383 County Route 6, Michael C. Cusano, Ogdensburg, sold to Kaitlyn E. Parcell, South Colton $140,000
Town of Massena: 83.38 acres, beginning on north line of township 17 on highway leading from Racket River Bridge to Helena, Vaughn N. Aldrich, individually and as president of VNA Inc., Hogansburg, sold to CVGC LLC, Rooseveltown $105,000
