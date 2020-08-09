Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 27:
Town of Lyme: 2 acres, 20432 S. Shore Road, Jerome M. Hattori, Theresa, sold to Gene M. Taylor and Elaina Hastings Taylor, Hastings $65,000
Town of Henderson: 0.2 acres, 9620 County Route 71, Phyllis Roof, Theresa, sold to Donna Alden, Henderson and Valerie DeRuiter, Henderson $3,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.06 acres, West of Bearup Road, Rupert Rogers, Theresa, sold to Gerald D. Robinson Jr., Theresa $1
Village of Adams: 0.32 acres, 21 Prospect St., Marisa G. Rivenbark, Adams, sold to Jordan M. Snyder, Watertown $175,000
Town of LeRay: 1.2 acres, 25823 Pink Schoolhouse Road, Curtis A. Randall and Stephanie Randall, Theresa, sold to Kimberly Dyson, Theresa $234,000
Town of Clayton: 143 acres, 40790 Head Island Road, Robert E. Purcell, Syracuse, sold to Robert Emmett Purcell Jr. and Jennifer Ellsworth Purcell, Highland Ranch, Colo. $279,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 343 N. California Ave., Patrick J. Wearne, Watertown, sold to Mawad Khalil, Lake Elsinore, Calif. $7,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 631 Grant St., Genuine Homes LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Andrew Morris and Christina Morris, Watertown $134,400
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 776 Lansing St., Concha Crespo, Bell, Calif., sold to Jose J. Cuba, Torrance, Calif. $144,000
Town of Lyme: 0.43 acres, 20297 S. Shore Road, Arthur R. Stearns and Janice M. Stearns, Victor, sold to Russell Schwall and Susanna Schwall, Kerhonkson $105,000
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 1301 Marra Drive, Anthony Heaney, Watertown, sold to Kevin A. Harris Jr., Watertown $155,000
Town of Ellisburg: 3.24 acres, 6010 U.S. Route 11, Sandra J. Hill, Carthage, sold to Jesse B. Allen, Fort Drum $289,900
City of Watertown: 0.28 acres, 134 Smith St., Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Des Moines, Iowa, sold to Myron Charles Kehoe and Sherri Lynn Kehoe, Watertown $22,550
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.64 acres, Dodge Avenue, subdivided as Lot 3, 0.3 acres and Lot 4, 0.34 acres, Canyon Properties LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to Northern Credit Union, Watertown $53,000
Town of LeRay: 14.37 acres, 28488 Rogers Road, Wendy Ann Simmons-Parker and Bruck K. Simmons, Chaumont, sold to Austin R. Rice and Abbey Rice, Clarksville, Tenn. $235,000
City of Watertown: 0.27 acres, 205 Chestnut St., William Lavanchard, Pillar Point, sold to James A. Warner, Watertown $62,727
Town of Clayton: 0.2 acres, 9305 Shady Shores Road, Jeanne K. Carroll, Bushnell, Fla., sold to Shannon Moser, Rochester $1
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 111 St. Mary St., Karen S. Berry, Watertown, sold to Jennifer Hutchins, Carthage $70,000
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 163 Bishop St., Colleen M. Schimpf, Watertown, Maxine M. Quigg and Joseph Quigg, Wellesley Island $179,000
Village of Carthage: 0.4 acres, 416-418 S. James St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Edgar A. Sanchez-Mazo, Bergenfield, N.J. $48,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.2 acres, 71 Champion St., Gwyn F. Monnat, Carthage, sold to Matt A. Paolicelli, Carthage $118,500
Town of Hounsfield:1.04 acres, 20880 Muskellunge Bay Lane, William K. Davis III and Carter Wallinger, Milton, Vt., sold to Ethan M. Dinan, Sackets Harbor $300,500
Village of Carthage: 0.92 acres, 652 S. James St., Candy Martin, Carthage, sold to Clarence Dozier and Michaela Dozier, Carthage $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 28:
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 112 Ward St., James Sylver and Beverly K. Sylver, Watertown, sold to Joshua Jon Groff and Jessica Lee Cumoletti, Watertown $160,000
Village of Theresa: 0.49 acres, 120 Bridge St., 2019 Castle LLC, White Plains, sold to Rodney Caccavo, Theresa $32,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.26 acres, 664 Grant St., 2) 0.05 acre, 664 Rear Grant Street, Hannah Dowdy, Poolesville, Md., sold to Ronald Rice, Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. $0
Village of Philadelphia: 0.29 acres, 14 Clark St., Catherine L. Griffin, Largo, Fla., sold to Matthew McMacken and Lori McMacken, Carthage $40,000
Town of Rutland: 4.51 acres, 31049 State Route 126, Donna Gastelum, Milwaukie, Ore., sold to Maegan M. Baxter, Williamstown $185,000
Village of Brownville: 0.17 acres, 207 Washington St., Charles W. Saks, Portsmouth, Va., as executor of the Gizella M. Szaksz estate, sold to Frank T. Farrington, Watertown $91,000
Town of Henderson: 0.98 acres, 14772 Snowshoe Road, Danelle Diachuk, Cicero, sold to David D. Ciliberti and Melissa F. Ciliberti, Shamong, N.J. $425,000
Town of Watertown: 6.33 acres, 16600 County Route 156, Christopher R. Nelson and Lanya R. Nelson, Watertown, sold to Paul M. King and Victorian C. King, Watertown $250,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 29:
Town of Rutland: 5.9 acres, 20089 Miser Road, Shawn C. Huebner, Black River, sold to Adam R. Adair and Emily S. Adair, Carthage $176,500
Town of Watertown: 7.95 acres, 22440 Swan Road, David Little and Laura L. Little, Watertown, sold to Andrew M. Guyette, Watertown $305,000
Town of LeRay: 0.69 acres, 23144 Converse Drive, Benjamin A. Schneider and Kristen E. Schneider, Watertown, sold to Andrew Dick and Maria Dick, Watertown $278,500
Village of West Carthage: 0.21 acres, 35 1/2 N. Main St., Gregory R. Hancock and Jill T. Hancock, Raeford, N.C., sold to Adam Eugene Choate, Simpsonville, S.C. $154,900
Town of Wilna: 0.76 acres, 36559 State Route 3, Adam R. Adair, Carthage, sold to Anthony Porter Rios and Sarah Umber Rios, Carthage $145,900
Town of Brownville: 4.88 acres, 12670 Road 464, Robert Edwin Solesbee, Dexter, sold to James Anthony Tuchrello and Andrew Tuchrello, Williamson $215,000
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 195 Mechanic St., Vito Orona, Watertown, sold to Kristopher Quinones and Reonna Quinones, Evans Mills $126,500
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.44 acres, 107 N. Broad St., Krystal L. Wheeler, Hounsfield, sold to Lauren Friant and Taylor Friant, Stamford, Conn. $300,000
Town of Lyme: 4.37 acres, 29297 County Route 179, Pierre A. Fallot and Brigitte V. Fallot, Chaumont, sold to Matthew C. McClusky and Sarah E. McClusky, Brownville $374,000
Village of Chaumont: 0.7 acres, 11320 State Route 12E, Scott N. Radley, Chaumont, as executor of the Betty J. White Babcock estate, sold to Paul Swagler and Lynn Swagler, Chaumont $51,475
Town of Antwerp: 21.28 acres, Lot 2, Vrooman Creek Subdivision, County Route 22, Michael Gidzinski, Fords, N.J., sold to Nantume J. Kabanda, Carteret, N.J. $33,300
Town of Alexandria: 0.47 acres, 43928 State Route 37, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to David H. Brunelle and Antonio N. Pontes, New Bedford, Mass. $17,500
Village of Clayton: 0.09 acre, 739 James St., James Duswalt, Clayton, sold to Patricia O’Connor-Mesmer and Kurt Mesmer, East Stroudsburg, Pa. $33,100
Town of Orleans: 0.43 acres, 31398 Shantyville Road, Teddy Nier and Melanie Nier, LaFargeville, sold to Timothy D. Burdick and Nellie M. Williams, LaFargeville $36,000
Town of Clayton: 0.75 acres, Lot 1014, Heritage Drive, Peter Beattie and Molly Beattie, Clayton, sold to Victor F. Natali IV, Clayton $20,000
Village of Antwerp: 0.2 acres, 8-10 Hoyt Ave., Leslie Baker, Colton and Marta Kowalski-Jordan, Massena, sold to Arthur Stevens and Rebecca Allen, Oswego $16,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 30:
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.14 acres, 8362 Strauss Blvd., John M. Bell and Sheri L. Bell, Clayton, sold to Kristen M. Exner and Margaret G. Fiorito, Liverpool $375,000
Town of Rutland: 12.26 acres, County Route 160, Lynn A. Allen and Susan R. Allen, Watertown, sold to Michael R. Studer and Robin M. Studer, Watertown $1
Town of Watertown: 0.33 acres, 24929/933 State Route 126, Charles H. Desormeau Sr. and Valerie J. Desormeau, Watertown, sold to Martin A. Adams, Watertown $25,000
Town of Lorraine: 13.4 acres, Hessel Road, Melanie Jo Washburn, Sackets Harbor and Martin T. Thompson, Ballston Lake, as trustee of the Martin T. Thompson Revocable Trust, sold to Peter R. Lehman and Jessica A. Lehman, Adams $55,000
Town of Brownville: 5.8 acres, 13883/887 State Route 12E, Linda Raville, Glens Falls, David Weaver, Central Square, Joseph Weaver, Harrisville and Gary Weaver, Gouverneur, sold to Jacob Traynor and Maezie McGraw, LaFargeville $32,500
Town of Lyme: 0.82 acres, 29596 Spencer Drive S., Darius Adam Wachnik, Weehawken, N.J., Garth Thompson and Karen Thomspon, Three Mile Bay $46,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 3.62 acres, State Route 12E, Aileen Martin, Clayton, sold to M. James McCormick and Margaret E. McCormick, Baldwinsville $12,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.16 acres, 44-46 Anthony St., Jason D. Pecoy, Imperial Beach, Calif., sold to Renee Pilatsky, Alexandria Bay $42,500
Town of Orleans: 0.83 acres, State Route 180, Matthew R. Dorr, Theresa, sold to Gail B. Siesfeld, Averill Park $7,000
City of Watertown: 0.07 acre, 724 Myrtle Ave., Becky S. Thomas, Watertown, sold to Jefferson W. Smithery III, APO, AE $157,900
Town of Lorraine: 6.2 acres, 17854 Spring St., Florence E. White and Lisa O’Connor, Adams, sold to Paul J. Bond, Adams $130,000
Village of Carthage: 0.15 acres, 148 N. Mechanic St., Kyle Pignone, Dexter, sold to Ahday K. Battle Jr., Jacksonville, Fla. $89,994
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.42 acres, 206 Woolsey St., Mary J. Whalen, Chittenango, individually and as executor of the Charles Howard Whalen estate, sold to Susan M. Dillabough and Jeffrey P. Dillabough, Sackets Harbor $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 31:
Town of Lyme: 1.01 acres, Beaver Meadow Mews, Pierre A. Fallot and Brigitte V. Fallot, Chaumont, sold to Rhonda A. Dwyer and Kevin A. Dwyer, Theresa $45,000
Town of Lyme: 0.42 acres, 25128 Fire Road 23, Harris Lindenfeld, Manlius, sold to Russell C. Falter and Kathryn S. Wilson, Glenfield $150,000
Town of Watertown: 0.45 acres, 19365 Woodside Drive, Bruce R. Beach and Karen L. Beach, Watertown, sold to Claude E. Loomis and Erin E. Loomis, Watertown $259,900
LEWIS COUNTY
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 8:
Town of Lewis: 1048 Ammon Road, Gary L. Parritt, sold to Alonzo R. Johnson $147,250
Town of Osceola: Osceola Road, Jeril H. Quinn, sold to Kristin Gaugler $70,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 9:
Town of Diana: 14247 Church St., Bryan J. Martin, sold to Wells Fargo Bank N.A. $54,084
Town of Diana: 14312 Church St., Paul D. Jackson, sold to Anthony Bond $20,000
Town of Diana: 6337 Old State Road, Jonathan Gorham, sold to Camron J.W. Arnold $34,000
Town of Diana: 14505 Diana Way, Alan E. Deyo, sold to Timothy John Brown $40,000
Town of Lowville: Number Four Road, Dairy Healthy & Mgmnt Service, sold to Grumpet Enterprises LLC $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 10:
Town of Greig: 5749 Van Arnam Road, Benjamin P. Hawley, sold to Time in the Saddle LLC $159,000
Village of Lowville: 5398 Rural Ave., DeWitt D. Olmstead, sold to Richard Vaerewyck $105,158
Town of Osceola: Potter Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Rusty L. Carter $19,995
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 11:
Village of Lowville: 5296 Jefferson St., Troy D. Potter, sold to Karlee J. Duffer $115,000
Town of Osceola: 2029 Florence Road, Darren Wells, sold to Richard N. Meagher $8,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 12:
Town of Turin: 5448 State Route 26, James M. Lord, sold to Alphonse Mercurio $0
Town of West Turin: 3321 Smith Road, Constance C. Tyrrell, sold to Charles A Bower $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 30, 2020:
Town of Clifton: 159 acres, east of Tooley Pond Road in lot 13 of southwest quarter of former Township 4, Harewood of Great Tract 2 of Macomb’s Purchase, Valentino Simoni, Ozone Park, sold to Michael R. Whiting, Southport, N.C. $107,500
Town of Hammond: 1.23 acres, beginning in southwest line of lands conveyed to Milo and Eleanor Hollister, Jessica Halladay, Ogdensburg, sold to Thomas S. Rogers, Hammond $41,000
Town of Louisville: 4.15 acres, part of miles square lot 45, beginning on northerly shore of Racket River intersected by line between the Towns of Louisville and Massena, Kenwall Realty Inc., Paul Smiths, sold to Nova 1 Enterprises LLC, Massena $37,500
Town of Lisbon: 1.03 acres, southwesterly side of Route 68, intersected by westerly boundary of lands now or formerly of Henry D. Miller and Susie L. Miller, Steven T. Grant and Sarah S. Grant, Lisbon, sold to Jeffrey T. Hill and Melissa A. Hill, DeKalb Junction $40,000
Town of Lisbon: 2.22 acres, beginning at northwest bounds of Route 37 at southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Andrew M. and Debbie J. Farrand, J. Michael Patterson and Martha R. Patterson, trustees of Michael and Martha Patterson Living Trust, Williamsburg, Va.,sold to Clint Middlemiss, Ogdensburg $70,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, beginning at Farnes Road at intersection with southerly boundary of property owned by Brian McIntosh, Steven Fobare and Gayle Fobare, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Harry T.J. DeGroat and Chelsea A. Ellis, Canton $90,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, middle third of lot 4 in block 37 beginning at east line of Morris Street, Patti Jo Powell, East Berlin, Pa., executrix of last will and testament of the late Rose Anne Stemples, sold to Martha Shipman, Burke $52,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 1, 2020:
Town of Gouverneur: 75.56 acres, southerly side of County Route 12, beginning at McAllister Road intersected by the easterly boundary of lands of Richard Crawn and Ellen Crawn, Adam J. Young, Gouverneur, sold to Seth J. Moon, Gouverneur $175,000
Town of Stockholm: 0.532 acres, part of Ernest W. Cootware Farm in mile square 1, beginning in easterly bounds of state Road, leading from Massena to Winthrop, Joseph J. Cootware, Winthrop, sold to Zachary M. Arquiett, Brasher Falls $90,000
Towns of Colton and Clare: Several parcels, Danzer Forestland Inc., Sarlington, Pa., sold to J.T. Granshue Timberland LLC, Atlanta, Ga. $11,200,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1402 Ford St., Cheryl A. Abar, Ogdensburg, and Joanne R. Hart, Lake Placid, administratrixes of the estate of the late Nilah W. Sias, sold to Shandericka M. Purser, Ogdensburg $35,000
Town of Oswegatchier: 0.392 acres, part of lots 5, 6, 7 and 8, map by Charles B. Schermerhorn beginning at intersection of southerly bounds of Route 37 and easterly bounds of lot 9, Toni M. Duprey, Ogdensburg, sold to Lawrence M. Morley and Amy L. Morely, Ogdensburg $10,000
Town of Lisbon: 3.14 acres, westerly of Swamp Road and northly of Murphy Road in mile square 4 and 5 of the sixth range, David W. Forsythe, Paul W. Forsythe, Robert D. Forsythe and John H. Forsythe, Ogdensburg, sold to Dwayne S. Donaldson, Lisbon, and Dale J. Donaldson, Ogdensburg $1,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, in Van Solingen Tract in section number 1, part of farm lot 6, beginning on southerly margin of Proctor Avenue and on east by lot of Frank Mullin, Matthew W. Bliss and Rebecca S. Bliss, Altamont, sold to Anthony Drew McNichol, V. and Jacquelyn Christine McNol, Ogdensburg $132,500
Town of Pierrepont: 0.5 acres, beginning on highway crossing Racket River running easterly to northeasterly corner of Jacob H. Miles land, David L. Wagner, administrator of the estate of the late Phillip E. Wagner, Hannawa Falls, sold to Peter R. Neale and Amanda R. Neale, Potsdam $78,500
Town of Gouverneur: 70.19 acres, southeasterly side of Dane Road beginning at southerly corner of lands now or formerly of Roswell F. Dasno and Sherry L. Dasno, Piece of Mine LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Nanette M. Clay, Oswegatchie $70,000
Town of Gouverneur: 41.94 acres, southeasterly side of Dane Road, Piece of Mine LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Nanette M. Clay and Rodney Rooker, Oswegatchie $25,000
Town of Waddington: 0.33 acres, in block 11 beginning on easterly side of Oak Street from southwesterly corner of lot once owned by Guy McBrien, Kathleen Vallance, Norfolk, Elaine Mayette, Goldsboro, N.C., and Stephen Macdonald, Waddington, sold to Jonathan D. Macdonald, Waddington $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 4, 2020:
Town of Louisville: 0.64 acres, beginning at westerly edge of Robert Casselman property, Evan Raymo and Vanessa Raymo, Massena, sold to Teena J. Susice, Massena $164,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.92 acres, beginning at northeasterly bounds of the cul-du-sac at the end of Beech Circle, Peter P. Rajtar and Lissette M. Rajtar, Potsdam, sold to Randy D. McDonald and Lisa T. McDonald, Potsdam $315,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel 1: In mile square 9 of fifth range and part of lot 1 on northerly side of Canton Turnpike and part of lot 2 in Great Lot 8 of lot 1 in Great Lot 9 of Tibbetts Tract; Parcel 2: 1.06 acres, in mile square 9 in fifth range and Great Lots 8 and 9 in Tibbetts Tract, Parker’s Roadside Deli and BBQ LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Route 68 Deli LLC, Ogdensburg $83,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, Ogdensburg-Heuvelton State Highway, Edward R. Coombs and Marilyn J. Coombs, Ogdensburg, sold to Mark R. Purser, Ogdensburg $100,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel 1: 23.73 acres, westerly of Swamp Road and northerly of Murphy Road in mile square 4 and 5 of sixth range; and Parcel 2: 23.43 acres, westerly of Murphy Road in mile square 4 of seventh range, David W. Forsythe, Paul W. Forsythe, Robert D. Forsythe and John H. Forsythe, Ogdensburg, sold to Kevin D. Acres and Phyllis M. Acres, Madrid $118,000
Town of Macomb: 50 acres, 6726 Route 58, Brandon M. Aldrich, Hammond, sold to Nicole R. Davidson, Hammond $104,000
Town of Lisbon: 2.73 acres, northerly of Route 37 in St. Lawrene River Lot 24, Walter B. Hovendon, Ogdensburg; Walter J. Hovendon, Watertown; Linda McAleer, Fayetteville; Thomas M. Hovendon, Copenhagen; Joseph M. Hovendon, Scottsdale, Ariz.; and Mary Guyette, Watertown, sold to Richard Jacobs and Sarah Jacobs, Ogdensburg $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 5, 2020:
Town of Parishville: Parcel, in section 12 of township 14 beginning on south shore of St. Regis River intersected by west line of Henry Benton, Matthew J. Beamer, Winthrop, sold to Brandon J. Baldwin and Debra A. Baldwin, Potsdam $55,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, beginning at Middle Road at southeast corner of the late Seth Putnam farm, Marion P. Davis, Potsdam, sold to Barry J. LaBar II, Norwood $67,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning on East Main Street at southeast corner of store lot owned by F. Erwin Cox, Julie Ablan Woodrow, Gouverneur, sold to the Town of Gouverneur $23,500
Towns of Norfolk and Stockholm: Parcel, southeast of Lynch Road beginning at northerly corner of lands now or formerly of Herbert C. Cota and Deborah E. Cota, Donna Tharrett and Jeremy Lipinski, Norwood, sold to Elizabeth M. Levalley, Norfolk $60,000
Town of Parishville: 52.42 acres, in lots 33 and 40, township12, Macomb’s Purchase, Great Tract 2, Christopher Revord, South Colton, and Jenna Revord, Raleigh, N.C., sold to Darcie Lee Palmer, Colton $162,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 6, 2020:
Town of Lawrence: 3.7 acres, 28 Denton Road, Dean E. Guando, West Babylon, sold to Tara Hickey, Massena $7,500
Village of Massena: 0.19 acres, lot 1 of block 438 on “Southern Development Map 4,” Brock Barney, Massena, sold to Ruth Nesbit, Massena $69,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 7, 2020:
Town of Brasher: Parcel, Maple Ridge Road and westerly bounds of Harold Hewlett farm, William Sommerville and Kirsten Sommerville, Ontario, Canada, sold to Colin Haverstock, Brasher Falls $50,000
Town of Gouverneur: 2.57 acres, 666 Route 11, Tracy L. Young, Gouverneur, sold to Edward Gable, Gouverneur $55,000
Town of Morristown: 10.58 acres, southeasterly side of center Road beginning at intersection with northeasterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Michael R. Crosby, Harvey A. Miller and Susan H. Miller, Ogdensburg, sold to Emanuel M. Miller and Katie M. Miller, Ogdensburg $8,500
Town of Fine: 0.5 acres, beginning at highway leading from Star Lake south to Little River from southwest corner of C.E. Felt cottage lot, Peggy A. Capko, Park Ridge, N.J., and Athena K. Zois, Nutley, N.J., sold to Brandon R. Cruz and katherine Marie Cruz, Candor $15,000
Town of Macomb: Parcel, contiguous to Pleasant Lake, beginning at corner of A.R. Whalen lot, Trudy Evans Meyn, Williamson, sold to James D. Mullin and Tammy L. Mullin, Gouverneur $72,500
Town of Hammond: 3.8 acres, in northwest margin of Route 37 and in northeast line of lands conveyed to Liberty V. Forwin and Mary B. Gleason, Chad Cunningham and Heather Cunningham, Hammond, sold to Thomas C. Galloway, Redwood $120,000
Town of Canton: 0.5 acres, 33 and 33 1/2 West Main Street, Elia Filippi and Denise Dingman, Richville, sold to SSGA LLC, Potsdam $202,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.