Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 16:
Village of Black River: 0.13 acres, 124 Leray St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Michael J. Dewitt, Philadelphia $30,000
Town of Orleans: 7.02 acres, Amend Road, Kyle Delaney, Watertown, sold to Scott Morrow, Theresa $7,500
Town of Rutland: 0.8 acres, 30503 Burnup Road, Mildred Seamon, Carthage, sold to Edith B. Cross, Black River $19,000
City of Watertown: 0.3 acres, 165 Mullin St., ETA Enterprises LLC, Watertown, sold to Storino Properties LLC, Watertown $220,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.6 acres, 37 Bridge St., Timothy A. Farley, Carthage, as referee for Franklin W. Davis and Erica Davis, sold to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Mount Laurel, N.J. $262,139
Town of Alexandria: 1.13 acres, State Route 37, Craig Handschuh and Kathryn Handschuh, Redwood, sold to Emily L. Thomas, Redwood $59,950
Village of Chaumont: 0.61 acres, 27660 County Route 179, Rae Ann Loomis, Chaumont, as executor of the Clifford F. Loomis estate, sold to Rae Ann Loomis, Chaumont $78,300
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 213 St. Mary St., Core North Country Inc., Watertown, sold to Michael A. Greenfield and Brittany Greenfield, Watertown $102,000
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 111 Michigan Ave., Jorge Maldonado and Allison E. Maldonado, Fort Benning, Ga., sold to Hua Xi Ye and Jinchai Jiang, Watertown $167,500
Towns of Clayton and Lyme: Clayton: 79.7 acres, 3 Mile Creek Road, Lyme: 0.7 acres, northwest of County Route 5, Alex H. Salisbury Sr., Chaumont, sold to Ivan H. Zitnik, Union City, N.J. $75,000
Town of Rutland: 0.5 acres, 30921 Pinewood Drive, Melissa G. Stuckey, Black River, sold to Lamar Nathaniel Myers, Fort Drum $195,900
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 304-306 N. Hamilton St., Todd D. Kearns, Oberursel, Germany, sold to Dominic Jerome Budzisz, Harrisburg, Pa. $90,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 17:
Village of Black River: 0.5 acres, 142 Pine Drive, Robert P. Redfield, Fallbrook, Calif., sold to Joshua Evan Efthimiades and Jessica M. Efthimiades, Wykoff, N.J. $174,900
Town of Brownville: 0.05 acre, County Route 59, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to The Alvin J. Hasner Revocable Trust, Dexter $1
Town of Rutland: 1.68 acres, Staplin Road, Angela D. Lyle, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., sold to Kimberly Davidson, Black River $181,000
Village of Clayton: 0.05 acre, 308-310 James St., Morgia’s New Attitude LLC, Watertown, sold to H. Riverside LLC, Cicero $340,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.19 acres, 206 W. Washington St., Brendan M. Henesy, Highland, sold to Mathew Corey Oswald, Woodbridge, Va. $164,000
Town of Brownville: 1.08 acres, 16584 Star Schoolhouse Road, Bjorn J. Ahlstrom, Dexter, sold to Joseph Albert Raso, Redwood $207,000
Town of Adams: 85.8 acres, Overton Road, Amanda R. Root and Randy J. Root, Sackets Harbor, sold to William L. Smith, Churchville $75,000
Town of LeRay: 0.93 acres, 27216 Patriot Place, Daland Corporation, Wichita, Kan., sold to E. Ann Myers, as trustee of the E. Ann Myers Separate Property Trust, San Francisco, Calif. $1,166,186
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.12 acres, 803 Morrison St., 2) 0.38 acres, 807 Morrison St., Charlotte A. McConnell, Watertown, sold to William Martin, Watertown $44,000
Village of Clayton: 0.09 acre, Jane Street, Clayton Harbor Hotel LLC, Buffalo, sold to Gerald Marshall and Beth J. Marshall, Clayton $15,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 325 Vanduzee St., Kevin S. Frederick and Leslie A. Frederick, Adams Center, sold to Sean M. Terry, Watertown $137,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 18:
Village of Sackets Harbor: 1.35 acres, 417 Adams Road, Cheryl L. Nielsen, Sackets Harbor, sold to Jolene B. Cook, Sackets Harbor $185,000
Town of Brownville: Four parcels: 1) 34.1 acres, southwest of State Route 12E, 2) 8.1 acres, 18206 State Route 12E, 3) 0.7 acres, three islands in the Black River, 4) 2.3 acres, Turtle Island, H. Clark Livingston Jr., personally and as executor of the Harold C. Livingston estate, Mary G. Livingston estate and Livis LLC, Watertown, sold to H. Charles Livingston III and Gabrielle Montess Slate, Dexter $30,000
Town of Rodman: 3.68 acres, 25202 Freeman Creek Road, David L. Ondrasek and Susan L. Ondrasek, Rodman, sold to Andrew D. Ondrasek and Kaycee A. Ondrasek, Rodman $160,000
Town of Champion: 0.34 acres, 33356 State Route 3, U.S. Bank Trust N.A., Irving, Texas, sold to Stably LLC, Watertown $19,175
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 445 Cross St., Chaz H. Loomis and Joanna J. Loomis, Watertown, sold to Alfreda S. Augustus, Mannsville $84,270
Village of Clayton: 0.2 acres, 603 James St., Victoria H. Collins, Watertown, as referee for Jill E. Evans, sold to NRZ REO VI-B LLC, New York $110,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 19:
Village of Ellisburg: 0.44 acres, 4699 State Route 289, Alfreda S. Augustus, Mannsville, sold to Jacob A. Hammond and Cheyenne T. Hammond, Henderson $74,200
Town of Alexandria: 4.77 acres, 28516 Number 6 Road, Joseph Raso and Shauna Raso, Redwood, sold to Chelsea L. Winters, LaFargeville $85,000
Town of Brownville: 1.53 acres, 26170 Bonney Road, Christopher J. Nethers, Watertown, sold to Dustin-Michael Marolf and Shaylin Marolf, Glen Park $190,000
Town of Lyme: 5.53 acres, 6243 State Route 12E, Michael J. Riley, Watertown, sold to Natasha Delaney, Three Mile Bay $1
Town of Henderson: 0.34 acres, 14185 County Route 75, The Bank of New York Mellon, Coppell, Texas, sold to Robert A. Weldon and Danielle A. Weldon, Adams $9,500
Village of Brownville: 1.1 acres, 211 W. Main St., Mark E. Gunn, Brownville, Kevin J. Gunn, Watertown, and Dawn M. Childress, Knoxville, Tenn., sold to Brownstone Lodge LLC, Chaumont $81,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 20:
Town of Lyme: 2.43 acres, 28113 Old Town Springs Road, Dennis J. Hillick and Jeannette M. Hillick, Chaumont, sold to Terra A. Lear, Watertown, and Trisha M. Kriwox and Gaige D. Fasulo, Adams Center $1
City of Watertown: 0.23 acres, 1328 Marra Drive, James McGuire, Allen Park, Mich., Joseph McGuire, Three Mile Bay, Daniel McGuire, Watertown, Charles McGuire, Schenectady, John McGuire, Watertown, and Mary Jane McGuire, Watertown, sold to Jeanne A. Barker, Watertown $188,000
Town of Rodman: 0.21 acres, 21522 Main St., Sandra Floetenmeyer, Big Bear Lake, Calif., sold to Kaitlyn A. Nichols and Kayla J. Nichols, Rodman $6,477
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.18 acres, Rock Bed Road, Melvin H. Williams and Kathleen R. Williams, Seminole, Fla., sold to Stephen P. Dunn Jr. and Samantha K. Dunn, Churchville $0
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 220 Park Drive W., Donald E. Rowland Jr., Dexter, sold to Phillip Ashley Ludlow, Watertown $141,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.87 acres, County Route 15, Thomas N. Penn, as trustee of the Charles D. Penn Trust, Redwood, sold to Stanley T. Bishop and Cianna J. Bishop, no address listed $128,000
Town of Henderson: 1.1 acres, 12519 Whitney Point Road, U.S. Bank Trust N.A., Irving, Texas, sold to Nicholas Sylvia, Henderson Harbor $19,900
Town of Alexandria: 4.2 acres, 26131 County Route 3, Kathy Marie Allen, Plessis, sold to Chelsea E. Simpson and Brandon M. Simpson, Redwood $1
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.37 acres, 30 Catherine Ave., Helena F. Call, Clayton, sold to Pamela A. Tordy, Alexandria Bay $0
Town of Clayton: 11.91 acres, Clayton Center Road, Timmy P. Hill, Clayton, sold to William Dixon, Albany $22,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.52 acres, 276 Thompson Blvd., 2) 0.28 acres, VL-6 Rear Thompson Blvd., Edward C. Ringwald and Karen M. Ringwald, Watertown, sold to Sara L. Cederstrand, Santa Monica, Calif. $260,000
Town of Champion: 2.98 acres, 20923 County Route 47, Bradley A. Goeman, Montgomery, Pa., sold to Matthew A. Chaffee and Lois L. Chaffee, Deferiet $113,300
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 203 Mechanic St., Chad Pate and Tracie Pate, Castorland, sold to North Star Rentals NNY LLC, Watertown $40,000
Village of Antwerp: 0.32 acres, 14 Fulton St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Alexander J. Hall, Watertown $7,000
Town of Champion: 0.59 acres, 34661 Schwendy Drive, Gail M. Brotherton, Carthage, sold to Joshua Petrus and Madison Lyndaker, Little Falls $129,000
Town of Rodman: 0.87 acres, 10163 County Route 95, United States of America Rural Housing Service, Washington, D.C., sold to Matthew Lucas, Ellisburg $21,500
City of Watertown: 0.69 acres, 505 Washington St., Washington Manor Apartments LLC, Watertown, sold to Washington Street Manor LLC, Watertown $1,350,000
Town of LeRay: 1.97 acres, 26121 U.S. Route 11, Freedom Plaza LLC, Watertown, sold to Washington Street Manor LLC, Watertown $2,200,000
City of Watertown: Three parcels: 1) 1.49 acres, 531 Washington St., 2) 0.35 acres, 513 Washington St., 3) .07 acre, 127 Rear Winslow St., Watertown Holdings LLC, Watertown, sold to Washington Street Manor LLC, Watertown $1,825,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 21:
Town of Croghan: Swiss Road, Carol Foti, sold to Ralph T. Hoch $60,000
Town of Diana: 4274 Factory Road, Scott Murray, sold to Malcolm R. Cully $17,000
Town of Lewis: 3828 Statzer Road, Scott H. MacDougall, sold to Perry J. Morrison $248,000
Village of Lowville: 5380 Eugene St., Wendy L. Rook, sold to Janis A. Leichtweis $1
Town of Montague: 7203 McDonald Road, Brenda Quick, sold to Scott Potter $11
Town of Osceola: Comins Road, James L. Lehr, sold to Raymond A. Brooks $0
Town of Pinckney: Tontarski Road, Mike Breyette, sold to Michael McDonald $30,000
Village of Lyons Falls: 3862 Franklin St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, sold to Jaquelyn Skorupa $21,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 22:
Town of Diana: 7064 Pleasant Point Road, Michael Nichols, sold to Bradley K. Martinez $27,450
Town of Greig: 6186 Independence Lane, Kevin J. Arquit, sold to Angel C. Buschmeier $165,500
Town of Greig: 5668-5672 N. Shore Road, Laureen L. Korber, sold to Robert M. Lewis $358,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 23:
Village of Lowville: 7756 Dewitt St., Ray Rhubart, sold to Kenneth E. Thomas Jr. $140,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 24:
Town of Diana: 6076 State Route 3, Elva L. Smith, sold to Zachary Goldthrite $118,000
Village of Constableville: 3111 Main St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, sold to Courtney L. Hoskins $24,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 23, 2019:
Town of Massena: Parcel, part of original town lot 7 in tract L, Elmore T. Johnson, Massena, sold to Brad J. Mott and Donna M. Mott, Massena $120,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning at Old Plank Road to division line between farms of John Kitts and Bella Hough opposite to M.G. Nortons farm, Empire Livestock Marketing LLC, East Syracuse, sold to Daniel Davis and Alysson Davis $150,000
Town of Fowler: 0.874 acres, Fowler Emeryville Road (County Route 87) from most westerly corner of parcel conveyed to Glenn S. and Vera Streeter, Lillian E. Lewis, Heuvelton, sold to Thomas J. Skroback, Gouverneur $55,000
Town of Macomb: 9.2 acres, portion of lot 15 of Averill Tract, Art Jollie, Rochester, sold to Johnathan G. Morrow and Kimberly A. Cummings, Richville $6,000
Town of DePeyster: 20 acres, part of lot 153 of Goff’s Survey, Richard Pray, DePeyster, and John Tacchino, Heuvelton, sold to Richard A. Pray and Donna J. Pray, DePeyster $5,000
Town of Hammond: 1.15 acres, mainland shore of St. Lawrence River being a part of lands conveyed to St. Lawrence Shores Inc., Kay E. Woodruff, managing trustee of Kay E. Woodruff Revocable Trust, Bonita Springs, Fla., sold to R. Brinkerhoff Lowery, trustee of R. Brinkerhoff Lowery Revocavble Trust, Tequesta, Fla. $475,000
Town of Waddington: 49.15 acres, Randall Road, David B. Beldock, Ogdensburg, sold to Shaun S. DaFoe and Kinderly S. DaFoe, Waddington $82,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 24, 2019:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, westerly side of the Oswegatchie River and being lot 16 in block 55 of “Lenrick Block,” Matthew Dean and Linda Dean, Ogdensburg, sold to Ryan Fifield, Ogdensburg $15,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of farm lot 9 in section 1 of the Van Solingen tract, Cathy C. Piche, Lisbon, sold to Brian Joseph Morley and Lisa Lea Morley, Ogdensburg $181,000
Town of Colton: 0.61 acres, part of section 22 lot, east side of Racquette River, Damita Hogle, South Colton, sold to Christina N. M. Runions, Massena $45,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 61.8 acres, westerly of McCormick Road, part of lots 17 and 19 in Ward’s Tract, Harvey Swartzentruber and Naomi Swartzentruber, Ogdensburg, sold to Levi M. Miller and Susie A. Miller, Ogdensurg $109,000
Town of Stockholm: 0.48 acres, Hatch Road, Donald B. Braddock, Potsdam, sold to Blake A. Moody, Potsdam $70,000
Town of Hammond: 0.41 acres, northerly corner of lands conveyed to Francis D. Foley and Edna F. Foley, Susan Hall, Liverpool, administrator of estate of Kenneth C. Hall, sold to Jennifer G. Maynard and William R. Maynard, Utica $45,000
Town of Gouverneur and Village of Rensselaer Falls: Two parcels, Hailesboro Street, Gouverneur; and Route 186 and State Street, Rensselaer Falls, Shelly Washburn and Murray E. Simons, Gouverneur, sold to Jay Bowhall, Richville $375,000
Town of Stockholm: 9.8 acres, section 83, Michael S. Winters and Eileen C. Winters, Winthrop, sold to Jedidiah M. Arquitt and Alexandria R. Horner, Winthrop $7,500
Village of Canton: 0.38 acres, easterly bounds of Riverside Drive, Tammy J. Bjork, Canton, sold to Robert A. Cree and Elizabeth W. Cree, Ithaca $116,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 25, 2020:
Village of Canton: 0.03 acres, northeast corner of property conveyed to John Ruitberg and Jill A. Ruitberg, Philip A. Royce and Lorene Royce, Canton, sold to Meghan L. Spadaccini and Corey Boyer, Canton $128,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.51 acres, Fox Farm Road, Kimberly Youngs, Gouverneur, sold to David Keefer, Lowville $15,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, part of Kearney Tract, Virginia A. Vercillo, Hammond, sold to Richard A. Decatur Jr. and Carol A. Decatur, Athens $85,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, part of pasture lots 17 and 18 being lot 1 of a plot and survey made by George C. Shutts, Clark R. Porter, Gouverneur, sold to Debra A. Gordon, Potsdam $99,500
Town of Fine: Parcel, cottage lot 91, Michael E. DeCora, Virginia Beach, Va., trustee of DeCora-Reynolds Family Trust, Sold Lynn E. Gerber and Margaret E. Valler, Land O Lakes, Fla. $225,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of lot 12 in block 208, Stacey A. Brunet, Ogdensburg, executrix of the estate of the late James W. Mashaw, sold to Neil Gates, Ogdensburg $59,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, no location given, John O. Chapman, Norwood, sold to Charles E. Collins Jr., Brasher Falls $2,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 8 in block 258, bounded on the north by Oak Street, John Blowers and Elaine Blowers, Geneva, sold to Wayne Cross, Ogdensburg $34,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 28, 2019:
Town of Pitcairn: 1.53 acres, begining at highway at southwesterly corner of lot owned by Harley and Neil Hooper, Alton H. Bishop and Cathy A. Bishop, Harrisville, sold to Vincent A. Avallone and Kimberly M. Meilleur, Harrisville $148,000
Town of Parishville: 0.275 acres, southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Harold and Anita Phippen, John Cardinell and Daphne Cardinell, Manlius, sold to Thomas Michael Dugan and Heather Reichhart Dugan, Suffield, Conn. $317,500
Town of Fine: Parcel, township 12 in great tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, part of subdivision lot 58 of Brodie Tract, Daniel Corsette, Constantia, Kim L. Perkins, Parish, and Earl G. coffin and Frances G. Coffin, sold to Alan Bassette and Kathy Bassette, Oswego $69,000
Town of Russell: 47.54 acres, township 9, Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase section 5, Mark A. Rice and Sally M. Rice, Watertown, sold to Theodore L. Trudeau III and Bobbie J. Trudeau, Edwards $30,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, mile square 54 at West Hatfiel Road, Kim B. Clary, Midway, Ga., sold to Stephen W. Matthes, Massena $132,000
Town of Norfolk: 3.86 acres, in lot 53 at southerly bounds of Route 56, Stephen W. Matthes, Norfolk, sold to Douglas C. Knepper, Beulah, Colo. $265,000
Town of Waddington: 0.75 acres, lot 1 of lots laid out on Maple Street bounded northerly by lots 8,7 and 6, Anne J. White, Boston, Mass., executor of the estate of the late Harold V. White, sold to Nancy Badlam, Massena $185,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 29, 2019:
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 21, house 3 on Stearns Street in block 103, Eugene Labarge and Sam Labarge, Massena, co-executors of the estate of Verna M. Labarge, sold to Chester Bisnett and Janet E. Bisnett, Norwood $45,500
Town of Macomb: 60.05 acres, westerly of Cooper Road and southerly boundary of lands now or formerly of Steven M. Dunlop and Nina R. Young, Harold D. Bresett Jr. and Mary A. Bresett, Hammond, sold to Scott A. Chapple and Bridget A. Chapple, Ogdensburg $42,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.45 acres, 1593 Route 310, Melba F. Reinke, Canton, sold to Cristy A. Mitchell, Canton $46,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 24, house 56 of Cornell Avenue, block 15, North Country Savings Bank, Canton, sold to Brayden K. Wood and Karlee L. Oakes, Winthrop $47,000
Town of Rossie: Two parcels, 0.85 acres and 5.44 acres, County Route 113 at intersection with Hall Road, Andrew M. Beck and Brittany A. Beck, Gouverneur, sold to Levi J. Cole, Gouverneur $61,500
Town of Colton: 0.97 acres, section 14, Pamela D. Smith, Colton, sold to Jorie A. Rose, Hannawa Falls $40,000
Town of Massena: 0.89 acres, lot 16 and west part of lot 15 of block A on a map titled “Map No. 2-Forest Hills Subdivision,” Peter Paul, Hogansburg, sold to Jessica L. Jock, Massena $268,000
Town of Russell: Several parcels, 9 acres southerly side of Grasse River at northeast corner of M.B. Merrill lot; 2 acres in northeast corner of 56.04 acre parcel southweast part of lot 71 of Atwater Tract; 104 acres easterly on land formerly owned by Reuben Ashman; 56.04 acres, southeast part of lot 71 of the Atwater Tract; 41.3 acres being southwest part of lot 71 of the Atwater Tract; and 33.5 acres being northwest corner of lot 79 of the Atwater Tract, Lee P. White and Sandra L. White, Hermon, sold to Howard D. Kinch and Libby A. Kinch, Hermon $160,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 6 and 7 of block C shown on Map 2 of Westwood, Terry B. Compo and Rose M. Zerniak, Massena, sold to Reed A. Donovan and Chelsea L. Donovan, Nicholville $100,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, part of mile square 3 and 4 of fifth range, Dellice M. McGee, individually, personally and as trustee of Dellice M. McGee Revocable Trust, Bloomingdale, sold to Rebecca A. Sykes, Canton $157,500
Town of Fowler: 1.93 acres, County Route 22 east line of lands of Carol Andrews, Tony J. Woodward and Melissa L. Woodward, Gouverneur, sold to Freda J. Stiles, Gouverneur $100,000
Town of Madrid: 0.56 acres, in mile square lot 70, County Route 14, Julie Derouchia, individually, Julie M. Peacock, as guardian for Collin James Peacock, Waddington, and Collin James Peacock, Waddington, sold to Edward A. Rider, Massena $6,500
Town of Lisbon: Four parcels, 50 acres, 31.4 acres, 25 acres and 20 acres, being part of mile square 1 of the ninth range, Diana Lee Gallo, Canton, sold to James T. Smith and Linda M. Smith, Canton $100,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, southwest corner of the premises formerly owned by A.E. Russell, Jeremy F. Laplante, Norfolk, sold to Roy Torrey and Bernadette M. Torrey, Cape Vincent $87,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 16 in block 1, westerly side of Pleasant Avenue, Laurie A. Lashomb, Rockledge, Fla., sold to Jeffrey S. Green and Marcia L. MeLay, Ogdensburg $60,000
