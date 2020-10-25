The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 7:
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 149 Barben Ave., Bonnie J. Riley, Alexandria, Va., sold to Emily Sipher and Corey Ellis Watson, Carthage $114,000
Town of Orleans: 0.61 acres, 20281 County Route 181, Brandi Bryant, LaFargeville, sold to Michael Langness, LaFargeville $188,000
City of Watertown: 0.26 acres, 241 Elm St., Richard C. Canori and Joseph G. Canori, Webster, sold to Bradley Stephen Mercer and Corinne Mercer, Indian Land, S.C. $224,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.26 acres, 17 High St., Garry M. Scholes and Deborah L. Scholes, Alexandria Bay, sold to Bobby J. Williams, Marina Del Rey, Calif. $110,000
Town of Henderson: 0.4 acres, 8174 Fargo Road, Blanche LaJoie, Clermont, Fla., sold to Paul E. Jones, Adams $85,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 34 acres, County Route 4, Judith V. Green, Clayton, sold to Gregory E. Calhoun and Jennifer A. Calhoun, Clayton $32,950
Town of Theresa: 11.4 acres, Lot 8W, Grass Lake Road, M. Lee Cleveland, as trustee of the Evelyn M. Lussier Revocable Trust, Lyndonville, Vt., sold to Silverio Morales and Caitlin Martusewicz, Brooklyn $50,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 216 Farwell St., Manuel L. Ferreira, Watertown, sold to William Evanski Jr. and Kelly J. Evanski, Watertown $139,900
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 665 Burchard St., Ken Bodah Contracting Inc., sold to Joanna D. Grewe, Watertown $102,500
Town of Orleans: 2.9 acres, 32638 Wilder Road, Kerri A. Perkins, Clayton, N.C. and Eric M. Fitchette, Cortland, sold to Joshua A. Kimball, LaFargeville $50,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.35 acres, Number Nine Island, Elaine M. Goerger, Alexandria Bay, sold to Matthew Elliot and Sara Elliot, Fayetteville $18,700
Town of Philadelphia: 12.3 acres, 35869/873 County Route 30, Roberta J. Novak-French and Timothy W. French, Pulaski, sold to Susan M. Manning, Lyons Falls $1
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.61 acres, 2939 Martin Drive, Willard G. Zimmer, Cape Vincent, sold to Robert Zwecker and Kate Zwecker, Syracuse $161,400
Town of Clayton: 4.97 acres, 37060 State Route 12E, Arthur E. Knight, Cape Vincent, as executor of the Karen A. Knight estate, sold to Rogers Construction Inc., Clayton $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 8:
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 409 Coffeen St., John E. Morgia and Margaret J. Morgia, Watertown, sold to Ernest Smith and Siera Smith, Watertown $88,000
Town of Wilna: 0.36 acres, 36771 State Route 3, Kevin M. Holzle, North Tonawanda, sold to Melvin Cuevas, Carthage $168,000
Village of Chaumont: 0.88 acres, 12404 State Route 12E, Susan P. Pawling, Chaumont, sold to Nicholas M. Birchenough, Chaumont $84,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.12 acres, 703 Greensview Drive, 2) 0.3 acres, 705 Greensview Drive, James Pelletier, Watertown and Yolanda Bogues, Watertown, sold to Bob Bujakera and Gloria Ngama, Watertown $265,000
Town of Brownville: 1.55 acres, 16808 Star Schoolhouse Road, William R. Rivers and Kathleen E. Rivers, Dexter, sold to Scott J. Lytle and Michele L. Lytle, Dexter $241,000
Town of Lyme: 0.5 acres, 24023 Hayes Bay Road S., Robert F. Rhinehart and Christina A. Rhinehart, Manlius, sold to John W. Taylor and Bethany Taylor, Fayetteville $204,900
Town of Philadelphia: 0.61 acres, 31147 County Route 29, Daniel J. Hutchison and Kathy A. Hutchison, Philadelphia, sold to Gary A. Kallay, Philadelphia $47,800
Town of Orleans: 6.99 acres, Amend Road, Michael McConlogue, Gouverneur, sold to Michelle Jones, Wellesley Island $12,500
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.15 acres, 2202 Humphrey Lane, Robert B. Womack and Betty A. Womack, Cape Vincent, sold to Gregory Coons, Syracuse $65,000
Village of Adams: 0.17 acres, 47 Wardwell St., David W. Horr, Adams, sold to Kelsey L. Naklick, Adams $126,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.55 acres, 2183 Rock Bed Road, Judy S. Allen, Springville, Pa., sold to Fredrick Russell and Tamera Weller, Baldwinsville $55,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.82 acres, 25988 Liberty Ave., Daniel J. Werho, Fort Bragg, N.C., sold to Larren M. Reddy and Taylor P. Reddy, Hinesville, Ga. $238,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 9:
Town of Adams: 7.56 acres, 11732 County Route 77, Paul E. Jones, Adams, sold to Dan B. Sampson, Dexter $144,350
Village of Carthage: 0.21 acres, North Clinton Street, Jefferson County, sold to Kimberly C. Perrigo, Carthage $107
Town of Henderson: 8.36 acres, Sand Road, Francis W. Clark and Linda M. Clark, Adams, sold to Hy-Light Farms LLC, Adams Center $25,000
Village of Philadelphia: 0.41 acres, 26 1/2 Main St., Larry Alan Pike, Gouverneur, sold to Sarah M. Karoum, Canton $8,000
Town of Pamelia: 1.15 acres, 23260 Gardner Drive, Michael E. Ashford and Constance V. Ashford, Nolanville, Texas, sold to Joseph R. Morris and Rachael M. Morris, Watertown $235,000
Town of LeRay: 0.76 acres, 22476 Duffy Road, Richard James Hongo and Dian Elizabeth Hongo, Watertown, sold to Robert J. Ingerson and Korine J. Clark, Watertown $255,000
City of Watertown: 0.37 acres, 527 Coffeen St., Suzanne Cavallario, Smithville, Texas, sold to David Holmes, Athens, Ala. $137,500
City of Watertown: 0.37 acres, 527 Coffeen St., David Holmes, Athens, Ala., sold to 527 Coffeen Street LLC, Liverpool $0
Town of Watertown: 1.02 acres, 25450 State Route 126, Jason E. McCann, Arab, Ala., sold to Mackenzie J. Simmons, Watertown $117,000
Town of Adams: 1.38 acres, 10718 Cobbville Road, Keith C. Schultz, Adams, sold to Roger M. Craig and Susan Marie O’Leary, Evans Mills $277,000
Village of Adams: 0.13 acres, 6 Clay St., Bruce H. Young and Jane E. P. Young, Adams, sold to Jerome Hudson, Adams $46,000
Town of Hounsfield: 2 acres, 20222 Burton Road, Jack W. Weston and Mary A. Weston, Chaumont, sold to Ruth R. Werner and Michael D. Werner, Watertown $172,000
Town of Lyme: 0.6 acres, 9420 County Route 125, Mary Lou VanDusen, Sackets Harbor, sold to Tjaart Kruger and Audrey Kruger, Clinton $105,000
Town of Clayton: 0.48 acres, 15072 Valley Drive, Rosemary A. Kehoe, Albany, sold to Austin Bach and Jarah Papin, Clayton $239,900
Town of Pamelia: 0.91 acres, 25934 Liberty Ave., Brandon Dixon and Blythe Malinda Dixon, Copperas Cove, Texas, sold to Jeffrey S. Timmerman, Watertown $265,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 13:
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.59 acres, Lot 61, Fuller Bay Drive, David John Schmeer, Largo, Fla., sold to Stephen Brady and Karen Brady, Doylestown, Pa. $85,000
City of Watertown: 0.05 acre, 109 Haley St., Earl W. Rilington Jr., Savannah, Ga., sold to Amanda Sue Bush and Henry G. Bush, Watertown $66,950
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 114 Bishop St., Kenneth E. Moran, Fort Leavenworth, Kan., sold to Erik Oakes, Watertown $143,500
Town of Orleans: 0.4 acres, 19776/19782 Crestview Drive, Larry Jones and Linda Jones, Cortland, sold to Mary Pat Adams, Oneida $300,000
City of Watertown: 1.86 acres, 920 Ives St., Anna M. Youngblood and Charles D. McArthur, Watertown, sold to Chandrala Chaitanya, Evans Mils $440,000
City of Watertown: 0.54 acres, 140 Boon St., Anna F. Warner, Watertown, sold to Timothy M. Esposito, Watertown $30,000
Town of Theresa: 0.3 acres, 44503 Saw Mill Road, Henry C. Pape and Linda A. Pape, Victor, sold to Timothy Griffiths and Mary Jo Griffiths, Oswego $295,000
Town of Theresa: 5.13 acres, 40456 Hyde Lake Road, Adam Michael Nicholson and Morgan E. Nicholson, Theresa, sold to Steve G. Oslin Jr., Dexter $229,000
Town of Rutland: 15 acres, County Route 161, Justin L. Woodruff, Carthage, sold to Alexandra R. Kiser and Dustin D. Lehman, Copenhagen $32,000
Town of Lyme: 7.3 acres, County Route 57, Perch River Farms LLC, Holmdel, N.J., sold to Sean Stevens and Jennifer Stevens, Watertown $49,000
Town of LeRay: 0.68 acres, 23255 Diane Drive, Kelly L. Baldwin and Donna L. Baldwin, Opp, Ala., sold to Alex D. Delong, Fort Drum $215,250
Town of Alexandria: 0.85 acres, Stump Road, Robert Helmand, Scottsdale, Ariz., sold to David Essig, Central Square $275,000
Village of Carthage: 0.44 acres, 640 Adelaide St., Julio Hall, Carthage, sold to Danny R. Washington, Carthage $5,000
Town of Watertown: 4.35 acres, 18288 U.S. Route 11, JKA Enterprises LLC, Watertown, sold to Agree Stores LLC, Bloomfield Hills, Mich. $1,927,488
Town of Brownville: 5.26 acres, 17640 County Route 59, Robert L. Spencer and Rhonda L. Spencer, Dexter, sold to Frank Ruscito, Sackets Harbor $290,000
Town of Brownville: Two parcels totaling 2.08 acres, 12528 Road 464, John C. O’Connor and Amber M. O’Connor, Dexter, sold to Erick Heise and Emily Heise, Watertown $270,000
Town of Lyme: 0.97 acres, 8342 State Route 12E, John G. McCabe and Elizabeth McCabe, Three Mile Bay, sold to Scott E. Gauthier, Ponfret Center, Conn. $149,900
Town of Champion: 0.29 acres, 32651 Railroad St., Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Carrollton, Texas, sold to Padler Mimy, Brooklyn $20,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.21 acres, 47785 Dingman Point Lane, L. David Hawkins and Loralie Hawkins, as trustees of the L. David and Loralie Hawkins Family Trust and L. David Hawkins Family LLP, Scottsdale, Ariz., sold to Elaine M. Wood, Chocowinity, N.C. $450,000
Town of Lyme: 5.1 acres, 8073 State Park Road, Thomas Madeline and Jennifer Madeline, Arrington, Tenn., sold to Luke Timothy Netto II and Ashley Elizabeth Netto, Brighton, Colo. $640,000
City of Watertown: Six parcels: 1) 0.28 acres, 1401 Ohio St., 2) 0.23 acres, VL Ohio Street, 3) 0.14 acres, M155 Colorado Ave., 4) 0.14 acres, M156 Colorado Ave., 5) 0.14 acres, 168 Wyoming Ave., 6) 0.14 acres, 169 Wyoming Ave., Mark E. VanNess, Watertown, individually and as executor of the Earl W. VanNess estate, Daniel K. VanNess, Watertown and David M. VanNess, Sackets Harbor, sold to David B. VanNess, Watertown $125,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 14:
Town of Orleans: 0.34 acres, 15715 Park Lane, Thomas J. Hart, Westmoreland, sold to E. Jerome Walz Jr. and Debra A. Walz, Marcy $375,000
City of Watertown: 0.27 acres, 205 James A. Warner, Watertown, sold to David M. Warner and Chantel J. Warner, Dexter $85,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 61.6 acres, Bedford Road, Lisa M. Goodman, Maricopa, Ariz., as executor of the Celine Nebbia estate, sold to Terence Falzano, Cape Vincent $47,799
Town of Ellisburg: 0.19 acres, 9032 Seamans Island Road, Robert J. Byrnes, New Hartford, sold to Brandon P. Schwerdt, Mexico $10
Town of Ellisburg: 6.28 acres, 10688 Nash Road, Brenda L. Glass, Mannsville, sold to Monica King, Gate City, Va. $0
Town of Adams: 0.34 acres, 13449 Depot St., Carolyn J. Gosier, Watertown, sold to John D. Beese and Rebeka L. Beese, Watertown $65,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.17 acres, 428 Ambrose St., Kristofer Suri-Finn, West Babylon, sold to Kane Mayette and Stacy Stauffer, Sackets Harbor $70,000
Town of Theresa: 0.27 acres, 29930 Kunkel Road, Jack Abbey, Lee Abbey and Sara Abbey, Binghamton, sold to David E. Morris and Kristee L. Morris, as trustees of the Revocable Living Trust of David E. Morris and Kristee L. Morris, Lebanon, Pa. $235,000
Town of Orleans: 0.2 acres, 43232 County Route 100, Julie LaLonde and Brenda Sanchez, Merritt Island, Fla., sold to Kevin G. Shaw and Amy B. Shaw, Binghamton $184,000
Village of Clayton: 0.44 acres, 543-547 Merrick St., Gerald J. Schneeberger and Donna G. Schneeberger, Clayton, sold to Nicholas R. Donnelly and Julie A. Donnelly, Clayton $280,000
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 1315 Sherman St., Brenda S. Irby and LaJonna I. Tillman, as executors of the Evelyn T. Sinclair estate, Watertown, sold to Timothy Combs and Karen M. Combs, Adams $85,000
Town of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 25521 Ridge Road, Fifth Third Bank N.A., Cincinnati, Ohio, sold to Jessica Porter and Brandon Porter, Watertown $75,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 15:
Village of Carthage: 0.3 acres, 829 Edwards St., Levi D. Passage and Kimberly L. Passage, Carthage, sold to Trever J. Tummons and Melissa S. Tummons, Carthage $60,000
Town of Ellisburg: 2.96 acres, State Route 3, Joseph Puggioni, Weedsport, sold to Chad Edwards, Mannsville $0
Village of Dexter: 0.2 acres, 328 E. Grove St., Tasha M. Pierson, Watertown, sold to Cameron W. Foster, Watertown $122,300
Town of Watertown: 1.48 acres, 16688 U.S. Route 11, Joshua T. Cox and Jana L. Cox, Watertown, sold to Jamel J. Flag and Ebony H. Flag, Princeton, N.J. $231,500
Town of Orleans: 21.58 acres, Honey Flats Road, Jeffrey Sammons, LaFargeville and Gerri Sammons, Orwell, sold to Kevin Fischer and Christina Fischer, Pensacole, Fla. $295,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 169 Cedar St., Mark S. Gentile and Nannette E. Gentile, Watertown, sold to Anthony S. Lane and Briana L. Vigneault, El Paso, Texas $147,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 1304 Sherman St., Quang Trung Do and Selene Nguyen, Watertown, sold to Joshua J. VanEpps, New York $193,500
Town of Lyme: 0.79 acres, 9564 County Route 125, Suzanna G. Sawyer, Chaumont, sold to Phillip L. Fay, Sackets Harbor, Patricia S. Fay, Watertown and Kathleen A. Tamblin, Adams $0
Town of Henderson: 8.3 acres, 10515 Grandjean Road, Alan H. Montclair, Central Square, sold to Mark Kabbeko and Sherri Kabbeko, Marmora, N.J. $56,600
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 611 Cooper St., Dustin E. Simmons and Alexa DZ Simmons, Watertown, sold to Ezra W. Willis, Evans Mills $84,000
Town of Watertown: 1.04 acres, 20396 State Route 3, Suzanne C. Adderley, Watertown, sold to Michelle C. Snyder, Dexter and Robert C. Farney, Chulota, Fla. $0
Town of Brownville: 5.01 acres, 16848 County Route 59, Edwin Bolton and Alberta Bolton, Dexter, sold to Brandon Kenney and Amy Kenney, Dexter $25,000
Town of Ellisburg: Two parcels: 1) 0.34 acres, 8366 U.S. Route 11, 2) 0.52 acres, 8338 U.S. Route 11, Russell S. Snyder, Adams, sold to Keith Schultz, Adams $214,000
Town of Orleans: 5.13 acres, Hax Road, Dylan M. Matice, Theresa, sold to Nicole Evans, LaFargeville $6,000
Town of Clayton: 1.8 acres, 40331 Potter Blvd., JoAnn M. Anderson, Rochester, sold to Jeffrey Soules, Clayton $140,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.6 acres, Lot 63, Fuller Bay Drive, Kurt Charles Schmeer, Conifer, Colo., sold to John Stephenson and Margaret Stephenson, Gansevoort $87,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 31:
Village of Lowville: 7701 N. State St., Megan E. LaClaire, sold to Jonathan R. Diddle $270,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 4202 Shibley Road, Jeffrey S. Rogers, sold to Jean Capron $1,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 1:
Town of Diana: 14402 Cottage Road, Don H. Young, sold to Bryce Ballway $285,000
Town of Lowville: 8635 State Route 26, Michael Turck, sold to Brianna Koberger $129,900
Town of Watson: 8621 Number Four Road, Constance W. Hirsch, sold to Donald A. Morin $60,000
Town of West Turin: 2029 Apple Mill Road, Douglas J. Watson, sold to Joshua J. Krywosa $82,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 2:
Village of Lowville: 5370 Eugene St., Trevor J. Bradish, sold to Richard H. Cloe $121,000
Town of Lowville: 4566 Arthur Road, David W. Fraser, sold to Connor Dykeman $235,000
Town of Watson: Buck Point Road, Francine L. Ross, sold to Derek J. Guadagnolo $7,000
Town of Watson: 6854 River Road, Wayne D. Mihalyi, sold to Community Bank N.A. $70,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 3:
Town of New Bremen: 8385-8386 Pine Bluff Road, DMCLAND LLC, sold to Charles Bartholomai $19,900
Town of New Bremen: 8385-8386 Pine Bluff Road, Charles Bartholomai, sold to Luke Davis $25,000
Town of Watson: 6567 Bradish Road, Edward Scott Wilson, sold to Pine Grove Sanctuary Irrevocable Trust $0
Town of Watson: 6567 Bradish Road, Rebecca A. Wilson, sold to Christina Davis $0
Town of Watson: Bradish Road, E. Scott Wilson, sold to Pine Grove Sanctuary Irrevocable Trust $0
Town of Watson: Bradish Road, Rebecca A. Wilson, sold to Pine Grove Sanctuary Irrevocable Trust $0
Town of West Turin: 3629 Michigan Mills Road, Donald J. Premo estate, sold to Jeffrey Kobler $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 4:
Town of Diana: 14247 Church St., Wells Fargo Bank N.A., sold to Betsy T. Boliver $24,500
Town of Lewis: William Ernst Road, Wayne Kwasniewski, sold to Nick R. Polce $25,000
Town of Watson: 7209 Number Four Road, Eugene J. Bates, sold to Ryan Sauer $60,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 6, 2020:
Town of Norfolk: 80.96 acres, northerly of Lacomb Road in mile square lots 73 and 74, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Dylan Casselman, Norfolk $47,000
Town of Hopkinton: 5 acres, beginning on road leading from Parishville to Sylvan Falls at point marked by a post running thence westerly at right angles to road to the middle of St. Regis River, Dennis G. Avery and Marjorie J. Avery, Charlestown, West Va., sold to Michael J. Black and Kelly J. Black, Long Lake $120,000
Town of Brasher: 5.075 acres, in lot 258, Brodie Tract, township 18, Great Tract 2 of Macomb’s Purchase, Michael Mujsce and Stacey Mujsce, Hampton Bays, sold to Larry A. Ross, Altona $7,500
Town of Colton: 0.22 acres, in section 14, township 10, beginning on easterly shor of a bay on Higley Flow, from southwest corner of parcel formerly conveyed to Arthur Flanders, Teresa Reed and William Reed, Colton, sold to Donald E. and Jennifer J. Andrews, Roanoke, Va. $198,000
Town of Potsdam: 68.84 acres, beginning in northerly line of lot formerly deeded to Peter White at southeasterly corner of lot formerly deeded to M. Hughes, Stephen W. Herbst and Donna M. Wlliott, Madrid, sold to Harold Pickering III and Amanda Pickering, Madrid $96,500
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, beginning on Star Road at intersection of west bounds of lands formerly owned by Walter Fredenburg, Jason Thompson, Massena, sold to Larry James Goodspeed III and Maria E. Peacock, Norfolk $7,500
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 9, Block K on amended map 4 of Westwood, Charles Janikowski and Mary Elizabeth Janikowski, trustees of teh Charles Janikowski and Mary Elizabeth Janikowski Family Trust, Norwalk, Calif., sold to Betty Starks, Massena $140,000
Town of Fine: 6 acres, beginning on Sucker Lake Road at most northerly corner of parcel on map entitled “Preliminary Site Plan of a Portion of the Lands of Elmer V. Dowling, Town of Fine, County of St. Lawrence, State of New York,” William Magill, Kim Magill and Tina Fafard, trustees of 546 Sucker Lake Road Realty Trust, Scituate, Mass., sold to Jenelle N. Licalsi and Ryan J. Cordeiro, Penfield $160,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 7, 2020:
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, part of mile square 82, beginning on “Mill Road,” at southerly line of Antwine Farm, Emma M. Bush, individually and as surviving spouse of Robert E. Bush, Massena, sold to Trevor Hall, Norfolk $16,500
Town of Clifton: Parcel, beginning at shore of Cranberry Lake at northeasterly corner of lot 9 and northwesterly corner of lot 8 of Idlewild Realty Corporation Subdivision, Timothy Nargi and Cristine Nargi, Cranberry Lake, sold to Gloria Albertalli-Wenson and Michael F. Wenson, Glen Gardner, N.J. $295,000
Town of Clare: Parcel, beginning on north bank of Grasse River at southeast corner of lands of the “power” company so-called, Mark A. Ford and Susan A. Ford, Potsdam, sold to Corey J. Deshaies and Jennifer L. Deshaies, Massena $40,000
Town of Colton: 25 acres, beginning at southwest corner of Hurley lot, a point in the town line between Pierrepont and Colton, Garry R. Morrow and Christine M. Morrow, Mechanicville, sold to Leslie G. Baker, Colton $15,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, beginning on highway leading from Helena to Landing Bridge at northeast corner of premises conveyed to Clement H. White and Ida Mae L. White, Ronald Morrill Jr. and Sarah Morrill, Winthrop, sold to Elizabeth M. Nolan and Marsha A. Chapman, Winthrop $100,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning in north margin of Preston Street at southwest corner of lot conveyed to Frank A. Barber, Beverly Mills, Gouverneur, sold to Lawrence Rider, Gouverneur $33,000
Town of Edwards: 32.59 acres, beginning at southwesterly corner of Turnpike Lot 11, Douglas F. Fuller, Edwards, sold to Kathleen Mullaney Huber, Reston, Va. $155,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.52 acres, beginning in west boundary of Route 56 at intersection of Woodlawn Drive, Donald A. Baker and Deborah A. Baker, Massena, sold to John K. O’Grady and Pamela S. O’Grady, Massena $100,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, 104 Main Street, Ellen Mills, Ogdensburg, sold to Steven E. Pitts, Gouverneur $5,500
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, southerly quarter part of one acre purchased by John E. McFerran of Milton Barney in 1982, Tracy L. Goodale and Cory S. Goodale, Gouverneur; and Northern View Properties LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Rosemary L. Briscoe, Gouverneur $49,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, part of lot 16 of Samuel Anderson Survey, beginning on Maple Ridge Road at intersection of Harold Hewlett Farm, Carolyn McGrath, Massena, sold to Ricky J. Francis and Judith A. Francis, Bloomfield $14,000
Town of Waddington: 0.652 acres, part of river lot 16, beginning at intersection of Massena-Waddington Highway and east bounds of McGinnis Farm, Jason L. Hicks, Waddington, sold to Brianna L. Baillargeon, Canton $160,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 10, 2020:
Town of Massena: 0.15 acres, lot 31 on “Map of Trotting Association Plot,” beginning on south bounds of Chase Street at northeast corner of land of Benn, Ryan T. Reynolds and Crystal Reynolds, Arvada, Colo., sold to Spencer Colter and Breanna M. Love, Massena $72,000
Town of Waddington: 0.71 acres, beginning at County ROute 28 from intersection of northeasterly line of Marvin and Shirley Middlemiss lot, Larry Osoway, Madrid, sold to Dustin Stebbins, Madrid $19,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, lot 11 in Block D of Riverside Heights Subdivision, David Laplante and Mary Alice Laplante, Massena, sold to Andrew D. Solley and Sarah A. Solley, Canton $125,000
Town of Pierrepont: 1 acre, beginning on road leading from Colton to School District from intersection of Irish Settlement Road, Alicia Walter, Hopkinton, executrix of last will and testament of Elizabeth Hawley, sold to John Sweeney and Carol Sweeney, South Colton $127,000
Town of Pierrepont: 3.63 acres, part of section 9, beginning in westerly bounds of Farnes Road at intersection of northerly bounds of County Route 29, Jeffrey N. St. Andrews and Christine L. St. Andsrews, Canton; and Neil J. St. Andrews Jr. and Robin M. St. Andrews, Canton, sold to Tyler J. Clark and Kristin N. Leggo, Ogdensburg $151,000
Town of Hermon: 6.9 acres, lot 8 on “Christmas & Associates Inc., Owl Pond Subdivision, situate in lot 47 of Atwater Tract in Russell, situate in lot 19 and 22 in Hermon, in East third of Township 4 of Macomb’s Great Tract 3, Town of Hermon and Russell, St. Lawrence County, New York,” Robert L. Roff and Diane S. Roff, Hellertown, Pa., sold to Sean Fitzgerald and April Fitzgerald, Baldwinsville $50,000
Town of Madrid: 10 acres, in mile square 59, beginning on Cogswell Corners Road at northeasterly corner of land of Murray and Burwell, Richard J. Peacock and Susan Peacock, Madrid, sold to Kevin A. Angstadt, Tpsilanti, Mich. $285,000
Town of Morristown: 50 acres, beginning on “Mill” Road in town line between Morristown and Oswegatchie, Lawrence Green, Waco, Texas, sold to Robert J. Otis Jr., Ogdensburg $19,500
Town of Pierrepont: 14.6 acres, in sections 36 and 27, beginning on Post Road from intersection with County Route 68, Robert R. Demarais and Ann M. Demarais, Colton, sold to Jason E. Crosby and Erin M. Crosby, La Habra Heights, Calif. $213,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 11, 2020:
Town of Norfolk: 0.58 acres, northwest of Route 310, in mile square 58, beginning in southerly boundary of lands now or formerly of Clyde Baxter and Bonnie Baxter, Peter E. Barkley and Melanie I. Barkley, Norfolk, sold to Michael P. Swienton and Malissa N. Swienton, Norfolk $2,500
Village of Hermon: Parcel, beginning on West Main Street Road, from west bounds of parcel of Vivian Hill, Cassandra L. Leonesio, Pulaski, sold to Robert A. LaClair, Hermon $80,000
Town of DeKalb: 313.78 acres, in lots 3, 4, 7, 8, 11 and 12 of Nathaniel B. Smith Tract, Frank Sica, Cato, sold to Kenneth R. Fleuriet and Kari L. Fleuriet, Shady Side, Md. $159,000
Town of Stockholm: 4.02 acres, north of Route 11 and south of west branch of St. Regis River in Great Lot 47, Robert A. Bronson and Ann Bronson, Potsdam, sold to Shawn M. Pulver, Massena $129,000
Town of Gouverneur: 1.76 acres, beginning at road leading from Gouverneur to Hermon at northeasterly bounds of premises conveyed to Charles L. Storrin and Margaret M. Storrin, Vance W. Shampine and Anne M. Shampine, Gouverneur, sold to Kyle W. Backus and Bridget A. Backus, DeKalb Junction $125,000
Town of Gouverneur: 23.64 acres, northwest of Peabody Road, beginning on northeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Oswegatchie Properties 2 LLC, Dale Lehmer and Sophie Lehmer, Sebastian, Fla., sold to Martin J. Wolken, Gouverneur $14,500
Town of Parishville: Parcel, in great lot 12, beginning on Catherinesville Road from intersection of division line between Towns of Hopkinton and Parishville, Donald Snyder Logging Company LLC, Potsdam, sold to Curtis W. Snyder, Potsdam $30,000
Village of Rensselaer Falls: 0.68 acres, 213 State Street, Patricia M. Palmer, Fayetteville, sold to Ashlee R. Downing-Duke, Canton $80,500
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, in section 22, beginning at intersection of Butternut Ridge Road and Route 56, Jacob R. Poste, Potsdam, sold to Randy Snyder, Potsdam $100,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 12, 2020:
Town of Fine: Parcel, lot 6 of “Star Lake Estates,” Donald Hobart Wright, Republic, Pa., sold to Susan J. Hanley, Saranac Lake $8,000
Town of Canton: 0.5 acres, beginning on Buck Street from center of Lincoln Street, Kathy L. Matzell, Colton; and Karen M. Layhee, Canton, sold to David D. Pearson, Canton $80,000
Town of Canton: 5.84 acres, in mile square 1 of fifth range, beginning at intersection of Judson Road with Town line between Towns of Potsdam and Canton, Robert W. Thacker and Deborah J. Thacker, Fort Collins, Colo., sold to Joseph K. Allen and Carmen M. Allen, Madrid $206,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, 40 Hanson Road, Thelma J. Sullivan and Penny Vazquez, East Quogue, sold to Kevin M. Sullivan, Potsdam; Danny J. Fullerton, Colton; and Megan M. Fullerton, Colton $2,500
Town of Madrid: 0.47 acres, beginning on east side of School Street at northwest corner of J.S. B. Hough’s lot, Joseph K. Allen and Carmen M. Allen, Madrid, sold to Allison Barkley, Madrid $60,000
Town of Parishville: 2 acres, easterly of Hanson Road, part of mile square 35, Schuyler Van Kurin, Riverhead, sold to Kevin M. Sullivan, Potsdam; Danny J. Fullerton, Colton; and Megan M. Fullerton, Colton $5,000
Town of Hopkinton: 130 acres, beginning at southwest corner of section 4 of Palmer Tract, to southwest corner of land deeded to James A. Martindale in 1872, Roger Wood, Ogdensburg, sold to Robert Francis Charlesworth and Elizabeth Ann Charlesworth, Liverpool $44,000
Town of Clifton: 0.399 acres, northeast of Columbia Road on Cranberry Lake, Kathryn B. Raymo, Cocoa Beach, Fla., sold to Mark Beasock and Sandra Beasock, Boonville $335,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 229 McGinnis Road, Patricia M. O’Geen, Waddington, executor of estate of Michael A. O’Geen, sold to Jay D. Fuller, Ogdensburg $100,000
Town of Fine: 40.269 acres, part of lot 31, beginning at intersection of westerly margin of Kerr Avenue and northerly margin of Lake Road, Star Lake Harbor LLC, Severna Park, Md., sold to Congregation Yeshivas Lubavitch Inc., Star Lake $542,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, beginning on northerly bounds of Route 37 along westerly bounds of Cline Drive, Traci M. Greco, Massena, sold to Jason C. Taraska and Amanda L. Taraska, Massena $185,000
