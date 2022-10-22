Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 31, 2022:
Town of Brownville: 44 rods of land, 100 Pike Street, Donald J. Dupell and Martha A. Dupell, Brownville, sold to Destynie N. Wood, Brownville $127,200
Town of Antwerp: Parcel, NY of Sampson Road, Lucky Hall, Antwerp; Arlind Hall, Antwerp; Charmaine Regelman, Antwerp; and Lucas Hall, Clayton, heirs and distributees of the late Charles H. Hall, sold to Harold Crowner, Philadelphia; and Allen Crowner, Antwerp $800
Town of Brownville: 0.344 acres, 940 Doane Road, Janet McLear, administrator of estate of the late Thomas L. Sibley, Watertown, sold to Donald Gould and Annie Lynch, Lebanon, N.J. $5,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.395 acres, 202 Funnycide Drive, Bruce A. Rogge and Lynne R. Rogge, Sackets Harbor, sold to Kevin D. Pollock and Valerie A. Pollock, Adams $340,000
Town of Rutland: 0.913 acres, 113 Stafford Drive, Burton T. Schieffler, Pooler, Ga., sold to Joel D. Hensley and Ashley C. Hensley, Fort Polk, La. $249,000
Town of Rutland: 3.41 acres, 30428 Route 12, Gene E. Hodge, Watertown, sold to Tonia L. Graham, Watertown $269,900
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 603 State Street, Mishar Holdings Inc., Alexandria Bay, sold to Netmat Capital LLC, Watertown..$116,400
Town of Champion: Parcel, 10 South Main Street, Katherine L. Root, Carthage, sold to Kayla Marx-Rhoades, Carthage $100,000
Town of Pamelia: 2.42 acres, 26724 Nellis Road, Randall F. Harn, Killeen, Texas, sold to Gary and Janelle Bush, Adams $185,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 1, 2022:
City of Watertown: 0.203 acres, 219 Iroquois Avenue West, Elizabeth L. Clark, Watertown, sold to Geoffrey Thomas Urda, Watertown $188,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 615 State Street, George G. Redfield, Carthage, sold to APN Properties LLC, Watertown $133,000
Town of Lyme: 0.74 acres, 30201 County Route 179, Margaret Ann Macaulay, Depauville, sold to Thomas Courtney and Kristina Courtney, Saranac $191,900
Town of Ellisburg: 11.9 acres, 2260 County Route 87, Janelle M. Lehman, Mannsville; and Joanne K. Bender, Williamsville, individually and as co-executrices of Adeline Marie Knechtel Estate, under last will and testament of the late Adeline Marie Knechtel, sold to Gary L. Rhodes and Jolene K. Rhodes, Henderson $10,000
Town of Clayton: 0.266 acres, part of 11176 County Route 9, SAF Enterprises LLC, Clayton, sold to William D. Bach and Susan P. Bach, Clayton $1
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 27673 Three Mile Point Road, Bruce C. Strough and Lynn M. Strough, Watertown, sold to Steven Adams and Julie Adams, Caledonia $830,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 11931 Route 12E, Dale P. Hubbard, Chaumont, sold to Carleton Villa LLC, by Ronald Clapp, member, Lantana, Fla. $165,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel, 143 South Murray Street, Susan M. Brownell, Copenhagen, sold to Mary Jordan, Cape Vincent $185,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 25759 Cottage Way, Richard Pierson and Linda Pierson, Dexter, sold to Michael Pierson, Watertown $23,000
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, 26280 Allen Drive, Hoa T. Hoang, Colorado Springs, Colo., sold to Matthew J. Robertson, Watertown $287,000
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 419 Paddock Street, Micheal A. Dietz and Jade E. Dietz, Watertown, sold to Cassandra Blunt, Cayce, S.C. $300,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel 1: 3.2 acres; and Parcel 2: 11.69 acres, lost A and C, south of Route 12, David H. Docteur, Cape Vincent, sold to James Docteur, Cape Vincent $60,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 4 acres, 4501 Sunset Point Road, Robert Scales and Ann Scales, Vestal, sold to Tereasa M. Ferguson, Blairstown, N.J. $300,000
Town of Champion: 2.2 acres, beginning on Switzer Road at intersection of southwest corner of parcel conveyed to Mark F. Gaines, Mark F. Gaines, Copenhagen, sold to Carl A. Urbaniak and Eliza J. Urbaniak, Watertown $1
Town of Henderson: 0.86 acres, 13608 County Route 123, Henderson House LLC, Henderson Harbor, sold to Mark R. Lavarnway and Joanne Lavarnway, Watertown $527,500
Town of Henderson: 0.08 acres, beginning in northwest line of parcel conveyed to Joseph A. Fedorko and Marie-Claude Delorme Fedorko at southwest corner of parcel conveyed to Jane A. Verbeck or K. Channing Verbeck, trustees of Jane A. Verbeck Living Trust, Joseph A. Fedorko and Marie-Claude Delorme Fedorko, Adams, sold to Stephen Robert Hays and Deborah Single Hays, Iowa City, Iowa $2,000
Town of Henderson: 0.04 acres, beginning in southeast line of parcel conveyed to Jane A. Verbeck or K. Channing Verbeck, trustees of Jane A. Verbeck Living Trust, at northeast corner of parcel conveyed to Joseph A. Fedorko and Marie-Claude Delorme Fedorko, Joseph A. Fedorko and Marie-Claude Delorme Fedorko, Adams, sold to Jane A. Verbeck, trustee of Jane A. Verbeck Living Trust, Fayetteville $1,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 2, 2022:
Towns of Alexandria and Theresa: 14.5 acres, 2904/069 Butterfield LK/ Cottage Hill Road, Dylan J. Manning, Redwood, sold to Richard Peal, Reading, Pa. $36,000
Town of Clayton: 0.19 acres, 906 James Street, Frederick E. Jackson Jr. and Lynda L. Jackson, Chaumont, sold to PACINC LLC, Clayton $140,000
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 20955 County Route 59, Dennis P. O’Brien and Lorie J. O’Brien, Dexter, sold to Paul J. Renaud and Erin Renaud, Carthage $230,000
Town of Champion: 0.67 acres, 25 Barr Street, Danny W. Brooks and Deborah J. Brooks, Carthage, sold to Amanda Nguy and Jennifer Poulin, Lowville $159,793
Town of Clayton: 0.25 acres, 535 John Street, Mark Frickman, Dexter; and Marcia Kuhn, Pahoa, Hawaii, sold to Gordon G. Bonisteel and Julia R. Bonisteel, Hammond $212,500
Town of Henderson: 0.173 acres, 10392 Grandjean Lower Road, Barbara L. McCabe, Henderson, sold to Steven Zuidema and Penny Hunter-Zuidema, Tolland, Conn. $35,000
City of Watertown: 0.186 acres, 146 West Main Street, Mazer Industries LLC, Watertown, sold to Pink Palace Properties, Cape Coral, Fla. $255,000
City of Watertown: 0.106 acres, 138 West Main Street, Chuijenny LLC, Watertown, sold to Pink Palace Properties LLC, Cape Coral, Fla. $254,000
Town of LeRay: 0.327 acres, 122 Union Street, James P. R. Ambrose and Jennifer Ambrose, Monroe, N.C., sold to Andrew Locke and Kayla Locke, Webster $159,650
City of Watertown: 0.34 acres, 453 Harris Drive, Theodore R. Moore and Kelly Moore, Dexter, sold to Joseph R. O’Donnell and Amy E. O’Donnell, Watertown $240,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 908 Salina Street, Peter Skobic, Watertown, sold to Marty G. Mathieu and Deborah Mathieu, Chaumont $165,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.797 acres, 36139 Route 12E, Barbara J. Green, Clayton, sold to Barbara J. Green, Clayton; and Cynthia M. Green, Stuart, Fla. $1
Town of Rodman: 2 acres, 26407 County Route 69, Karen M. Donato, Watertown, sold to Joshua Beutel, Watertown $204,970
City of Watertown: 0.148 acres, 415 Sherman Street, Park Place Communications LLC, Watertown, sold to EPF Property Management LLC, Watertown $137,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 6, 2022:
Town of Alexandria: 1.1 acres, 46759 Carnegie Bay Road, Joy P. Townsend, successor trustee of Hugh P. Papworth Trust, Boones Mill, Va., sold to Yuri Yanuk and Gina Yanuk, Sauqouit $479,000
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 1021 State Street, Cassandra Marie Barr, Greenville, Calif., sold to Indian Head Properties LLC, Greenville, Calif. $1
Town of Champion: 0.5 acres, 32650 Route 3, Shawn A. Ridsdale, Great Bend, administrator of estate of the late Wayne A. Ridsdale, sold to Kelly M. Brotherton, Carthage $35,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 525 West Main Street, Allen M. Gonya, Delmar, Del., sold to Shannon M. Exford and Scott R. Donato, Watertown $73,500
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 32406 and 32392 County Route 179, Nicole L. Hudson, Clayton, sold to Dustin Keefer and Alicia Keefer, Ausable Forks $148,000
Town of Clayton: 0.6 acres, 126 South Shore Drive, Karen Saville, trustee of Jean Baird Irrevocable Trust, Cary, N.C., sold to Perry Real Estate Holdings LLC, Syracuse $287,500
City of Watertown: Parcel, 419 Fairview Street, Raymond John Hirst Jr., Watertown, sold to Christopher Madera, Watertown $184,000
City of Watertown: 0.116 acres, 209 East Lynde Street, Dillon House LLC, Watertown, sold to Kacen G. Sanchez and Sarah K. Snow, Fort Drum $125,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 109 North Pleasant Street, Benjamin S. Griffin and Amibeth Theresa Griffin, West Point, sold to Michael A. Duty, Fort Drum $103,000
City of Watertown: 0.094 acres, 108 East Flower Avenue, Hedy M. Cirrincione, Cocoa Beach, Fla., sold to Stewart’s Shops Corp., Saratoga Springs, Fla. $149,500
Town of Henderson: 0.89 acres, 10729 County Route 152, Leo L. Valley, Henderson, sold to EC Rogers Properties LLC, Adams $30,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 1520 Columbia Street, James J. Petersen, Watertown, sold to Thomas W. Plimpton and Teresa S. Plimpton, Peru $239,000
Town of Hounsfield: 10.9 acres, Everleigh Road, Kenneth Mark Lawrence Jr., Watertown, sold to Randy Lee Cloe and Tammy L. Cloe, Watertown $15,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 8, 2022:
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 4374 County Route 6, Cynthia F. Megerle, Ogdensburg, sold to Sandra M. Jensen, Lisbon $260,000
Town of Waddington: 0.25 acres, 15 Coles Creek Road, Joshua S. Burleigh, Waddington, sold to Darcy Dubuque, Chase Mills $50,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 37 Clarkson Avenue, Eric M. Miller and Annemarie Miller, Massena, sold to Mikaela Carroll and Nicholas Johnson, Massena $155,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 308 Isabella Street, Roy Q. Realty, by David R. Blevins and Lynn Leland Blevins, Ogdensburg, sold to Ginger McSprinkles LLC, Ogdensburg $100,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 838 Pearl Street, Scott M. Bradley, Lisbon, sold to Donald A. Caufield and Mary Ann Caufield, Ogdensburg $70,000
Town of Morristown: 0.16 acres, 461 River Road East, William McNally and Maureen McNally, Ogdensburg, sold to Kathryn Farley, Kailua, Hawaii $270,000
Town of Hammond: 27.895 acres, 95 Patrick Drive, Saverio Donato, Hammond, sold to Ricky H. Shippee and Donna L. Shippee, Gouverneur $100,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 205 West Cotter Road Extension, John Rheal Gervais and Sharon Frances Gervais, Ontario, Canada, sold to Up North Holdings LLC, Brasher Falls $30,000
Town of Massena: 0.29 acres, 1 Willow Street and 2 Maiden Lane, LIVG LLC, Massena; and Excelsa P. Serabian, Massena, sold to Sean David, Akwesasne $127,500
Town of Potsdam: 0.2 acres, 72 Waverly Street, Dyan C. Pcolar, Potsdam, sold to Gwen L. Bonner, Colton $133,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, beginning on road leading from Norfolk to Brookdale at northeast corner of parcel owned by Ralph Irish, Earl Fred LaBar, Wolcott, sold to Roger Murray, Ellie Murray and Hailey Murray, Norfolk $31,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, subdivision lost 1 and 2 in division lot 6 in park lots 3 and 4, Cedarcrest Fund LP, San Antonio, Texas, sold to Alley Cat Apartments LLC, Ogdensburg $22,500
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.16 acres, 945 County Route 4, Anthony C. Corrice, Oviedo, Fla., executor of last will and testament of the late Anthony J. Corrice, sold to Anthony C. Corrice, Oviedo, Fla. $58,000
Town of Stockholm: 12 acres, 10 Sullivan Road, Dieter Mahlstedt, Winthrop, sold to Robert Gary Post, Hammond $425,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 9, 2022:
Town of Brasher: Three parcels, 1310 Route 37C, Clark Legacy LLC, Malone, sold to Joseph Todd, Bombay $68,500
Town of Louisville: Two parcels, 276 River Drive, John Agati, individually and as trustee of John Agati Living Trust, Massena, sold to Jonathan W. Chapman and Danielle J. Chapman, Massena $215,000
Town of Canton: 0.3 acres, 17 Wells Street, Allan A. Hanna, Canton, sold to Zhilu Lin and Wentao Wu, Fairfax, Va. $125,000
Town of Morristown: 3.75 acres, 526, 530 English Settlement Road, Jayne P. Gilmour, Ogdensburg, sold to Tracee Lago, Ogdensburg $322,500
Town of Waddington: 0.17 acres, beginning in southeast boundary of People of the State of New York PASNY (Power Authority of the State of New York), at intersection with County Route 44, Roger Paradis and Anita Sochia, Potsdam, sold to Richard Scranton, Tupper Lake $150,000
Town of Fine: 1 acre, 12 Eddy Road, Gerancy Holdings LLC, Hackettstown, N.J., sold to Larry E. Doriguzzi and Lisa Gerardi, Greenfield Center $467,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 5.3 acres, 31 Memory Lane, Merry O. Thrall and David J. Thrall, Webster, sold to Thomas B. Adams and Ann M. Adams, Sweet Valley, Pa. $189,000
Town of Rossie: Parcel, 39 Grass Lake Camp Road, Jonathan H. Baker and Hanna M. Baker, Canandaigua, sold to Bruce Howard and Marsha Jones Howard, Broken Arrow, Okla.; Joan Bozogian, Auburn; and Marsha Jean Howard, Sitka, Alaska $270,000
Town of Hermon: 15.26 acres and 110.39 acres, off Gates Road, Richard A. Scagliotta, Hillsboro, N.J., sold to Lisa M. Gopalakrishnan an Ajev Ah Gopala, Laguna Beach, Calif. $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 10, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: 2.91 acres, 120 Regan Road, Heather Snell, Potsdam, sold to Jeffrey L. Mott and Anna E. Snell, Waddington $120,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 578 Sucker Lake Road, James L. Halsey Jr., Camden, sold to Kellen Bassette, Mexico $65,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 5243 County Route 27, Natalie B. Carranza, Malone, sold to Austin Chance Bailey and Elizabeth Ann Bailey, Seattle, Wash. $175,000
Town of Russell: 35.67 acres, beginning southerly of Boyd Pond Road and easterly of Webb Road, lot 74, East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls, sold to Jana Weiland, Pulaski $59,500
Town of Stockholm: 1.15 acres, 1629 County Route 49, Nancy M. McCarthy, Winthrop, sold to Brianne Taylor, Winthrop $55,000
Town of Hammond: 100 acres, beginning on Rossie Road at northerly corner of lot owned by Smith, Gerald P. Orbino and Alexandra Orbino, Beverly Hills, Fla.; Alexandra C. Lehr, Hampton, N.J.; and David Lehr, Califon, N.J., sold to David Lehr, Califon, N.J. $67,500
Town of Clifton: 3.37 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of Lone Pine Road at southeasterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Richard W. and Frances K. Miller, Justin McAnaney and Michelle McAnaney, Jackson, Wyo., sold to James Zendman and Ann Hanley, Tarrytown $295,000
Town of DeKalb: 1.678 acres, 71 East Depot Street, Joseph Weller, Hermon, sold to Greg A. Nelson and April L. Nelson, Black River $15,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 11, 2022:
Town of Gouverneur: 1.38 acres, 4874 Route 58, William D. Infield and Jennifer L. Infield, Gouverneur, sold to Andrew P. Monroe, Ogdensburg $21,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 507 Albany Avenue, Michael C. Durham and Ashley A. Durham, Ogdensburg, sold to Theodore W. Denny, Ogdensburg $15,000
Town of Hammond: 0.19 acres, 240, 248 County Route 6, Van A. Amyot, Hammond, sold to Jason M. LeDuc and Bobbie Jo McLean, Redwood $72,000
Town of Hermon: 1.55 acres, 2263 County Route 19, Todd R. Bosworth and Lynn Carr Bosworth, DeKalb Junction, sold to Jordan Durham, Gouverneur $110,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 307 County Route 28, Thomas John Godfrey, Lacona, sold to Emily Rayburn, Lisbon $62,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 314 Elizabeth Street, Matthew T. Honeywell and Amanda N. Honeywell, Ogdensburg, sold to Joshua Caruso, Ogdensburg $140,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 913 Caroline Street, Alan Parshall, Ogdensburg, sold to Alyssa R. Brenno and Anthony K. DeVito, Hammond $45,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 16 Wright Camp Drive, Route 37, Casey D. Barr, Ogdensburg, sold to Jeremy R. McGaw and Michelle A. McGaw, Heuvelton $190,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 1746 County Route 14, John Blackburn and Penny Blackburn, Canton, sold to Michelle Sue Martin White, Canton $80,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 73 Dane Road, Piece of Mine LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Teresa M. Gibbons, Gouverneur $29,500
Town of Morristown: Parcel 1: 2.8 acres, beginning on Black Lake Road at intersection with northeast line of parcel conveyed to Margaret Woytek and Kenneth R. Woytek; and Parcel 2: 1.14 acres, beginning on Black Lake Road at intersection with southwest line of parcel deeded to William H. Schaefer and Margaret J. Schaefer, David W. Schaefer, Hammond, sold to KMJD Enterprises LLC, Port Royal, Pa. $637,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, 10 Pinehurst Drive, Patrick W. Roda and Jennifer T. Roda, Hannawa Falls, sold to Matthew J. Morgan, Canton $105,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 1305 County Route 38, TJKT LLC, Massena, sold to Todd Bosworth and Lynn Bosworth, DeKalb Junction $45,000
Town of Pierrepont: 11.38 acres, 6658 County Route 24, Jason P. Felix and Kimberly A. Felix, Colton, sold to Andy Joe Foster, Colton $255,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 7294 Route 3, Christopher W. Healy, King of Prussia, Pa., sold to Mark Bannon and Lisa Gauvin, Braintree, Vt. $27,500
Town of Potsdam: 1 acre, 40 Barker Road, Gerald J. Hourihan and Rebecca P. Hourihan, Potsdam, sold to Daniel James Hourihan, Memphis $130,000
