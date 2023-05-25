Sculptor back in Watertown, preps for unveiling

Sculptor David O. Grieco works in October on his sculpture that will dominate Public Square and will be unveiled this summer. Craig Fox/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Earlier this week, sculptor and Watertown native David O. Grieco was back in town to work on his sculpture that will adorn Public Square’s Peanut Park.

Mr. Grieco — a Los Angeles-based artist whose sculpture design was chosen for a public art project funded by the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative program — was in the north country to get ready for the sculpture’s unveiling this summer.

