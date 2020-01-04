Pyrites Memory Tree
In memory of all the fire department and ladies auxiliary members who have passed before us — Submitted by the Pyrites Fire Department and ladies auxiliary members
In memory of Leonard McDonald Sr., Elizabeth McDonald, John McDonald, Leonard McDonald Jr., Fred McDonald, Allan McDonald, Joan McDonald, Gregg Williams, Mr. and Mrs. John Roberts, Mr. and Mrs. Alan McDonald, Betty Dalton, Roger Rice, Christy Wilson and Deanna Stevenson — Submitted by Margaret McDonald
In loving memory of Donald Sharlow by his wife, Rosamond Sharlow. In memory of Donald Sharlow (husband), Michael Sharlow (son), Emily Sharlow (mother) and Maurice Sharlow (father)
In loving memory of Brabaw family by Rosamond Sharlow: Florence Fawn Brabaw (mother), Roy Brabaw Sr. (father), Sam Brabaw (brother), Brawbaw babies - Evan, Alva and Winifred (sisters), Belva (Brabaw) Burr (sister) and Lloyd Brabaw (brother)
In memory of Marsha Ann Aldous 1-15-1973 to 9-29-2010 — Sadly missed, greatly loved — Tom and Eleanor Aldous (parents)
In memory of James Powers, Dan Brunett, John LaFaver, Hank Lincoln, Harley Lincoln, Jim Patton, Jim Kelly, Bettye Green, Bill Green, Lawrence Sheridan Sr., Ortha Sibbitts, Joe Johnson, Dick O’Brien, Sharon Allen and Betty Mashburn — Submitted by Shirley Powers
In memory of Lawrence C. Sheridan Sr., Flora and George Brabaw, Mildred and John Sheridan, William Sheridan, Richard F. Sheridan Sr., Barbara and Ed Cota, Cissie Bunyan, Leon Bice, Tina Bice, Cathy Sheridan Froats, Deanna Sheridan Stevenson, Janet Sheridan, Muriel and Ned Backus, Ned Backus Jr., James Backus, Thelma and Leo Laddison Sr., Dorothy and James Dean, Helen Durham, Hildred Cuthbert, Karl Wayne Cuthbert, Verna and Lee Hazelton, George Brabaw Jr., Harold Brabaw, Viola Brabaw, Vernon Brabaw, Betty Mashburn, Richard Mashburn, Florence and Roy Brabaw, Bernice and Irwin Smith, James Kelly, Leo Kelly, Jimmy Coffey, Paul and Sharon Allen, Mr. and Mrs. William Green, Mr. and Mrs. Grant Stevenson, James and Doris Frank, Gregg Williams and Bonnie Hamilton — Submitted by Frances and Colleen Sheridan
In memory of Charle Rocca, William C. Green, Bettye Green, Grant Stevenson, Frances Stevenson, Bethany Dean, Richard Stevenson, Ricky Stevenson, Mikey Steenson, Edna Williams, Jane Jones, Elizabeth Western, Emily Seaker, Hilliard “Uncle Seak” Seaker, John Green, Shirley Green, Jack Green, Tom Storrin, Gail I. Green, Ethel Rocca, Guy Rocca, Gayle Rocca, Ronnie Dafoe, Jimmy Dafoe, Guy James, Mayona James, Leo Kelly, Cherie (Bovay) Kraft, Ceylon (Bum) Brabaw, Paul Allen, Sharon Allen, Elias Gaurin Sr., Hayden Gaurin, Fern Brabaw, Stacey DeLorme, Elizabeth (Lizzie) McDonald, Fred (Kick) McDonald, Lawrence Sheridan Sr., Calvin Leonard Sr., Pauline Leonard, Doreen Mary Terdon, David LaSiege, Rose Robert, Jim Kelly, Marsha Aldous, Bruce Thompson, Jim Coffey, Stan Morrill, Shirley Morrill, Keith Blackmer, Brian G. Green, Rogene Bessette, Nelson Bessette, John Coffey, Al McDonald, Bonnie Hamilton, Janet Martin, Zach Hamilton, Gloria Smith, Deanna Stevenson, Winnie Gushea and Mel Jaskowski — Submitted by Bill and Emily Stevenson
In memory of Ronald Dafoe, Raymond Frisco, Norma and Bob Coffee, Albert and Dorothy Dafoe, Allie DeLorme and family, Sonny Dafoe, James Dafoe, Silas and Janie Hooper, Mary Lee Woodrow, Mayona and Guy James, Lisa Montazemi, Sammy Morning, Robert Hardy, Robert Tresidder and Hand and Leola Powers — Submitted by Judy Dafoe
