OGDENSBURG — A once-popular contest that was a staple of the Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival is making a comeback.
The Queens Pageant will take place July 8.
Those eligible are young women who are completing grades nine to 12 this month. It’s not just for students from Ogdensburg Free Academy but those along the St. Lawrence Seaway — Hammond, Morristown, Heuvelton, Lisbon, Madrid-Waddington and Massena school districts.
Queens Pageant organizer Amanda Geary, a former contestant in the pageant before it stopped in 2012, approached the Seaway Festival Committee about bringing the event back.
“The last pageant was held in 2012. Due to unexpected personal conflicts, the previous organizers weren’t able to continue it after that and no one else offered, so it just stopped happening. I was a former contestant and multiple Seaway Festival Princess winner and knew how much I enjoyed it and how long it had been a big part of our community, so I asked about bringing it back and the committee openly welcomed me to do so,” Ms. Geary said.
According to the Queens Pageant Facebook page, it’s not a beauty pageant “in the sense you might imagine.”
“We are looking for beauty, but beauty in who you are as a person, along with how well you can serve as a representative and role model for our community,” the Facebook post reads. “Contestants will be judged on a combination of community involvement, overall character, leadership potential, confidence and presence.”
Points for those qualities will be divided across the following categories — application, introduction, business attire, theme attire, evening gown/formal wear and onstage questions.
Ms. Geary, who competed in pageants as a toddler until she graduated from high school, said that pageants provide contestants valuable skills and experiences that she may not have gotten elsewhere.
“Pageants aren’t just about who is the prettiest or who has the most expensive dress. The interviews are basically low-stakes practice that help you gain the confidence to be able to present well and succeed in college and job interviews later on. Speaking, performing and even just walking on stage helps you develop the ability to excel under pressure and stay calm in nerve wracking situations,” Ms. Geary said. “Pageants give young women a platform to speak up for and represent the things they believe in, and they are one of the few opportunities young women have to do that without having to compete with young men. This pageant in particular is special because it gives local young women the opportunity to connect with the community and get to know people they otherwise may not have.”
Google Doc applications for the Seaway Festival Queens Pageant are now available on the Facebook page “Seaway Festival Queens.” A $10 application fee is required. A parent will be needed to complete the application, which must be received by June 25 in order to be accepted. Fees can be paid by cash, check made out to Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival, or Venmo Amanda Geary (@AmandaCalton).
Applicants must also send a reference letter to oisfqueenspageant@gmail.com by the deadline. This letter should be written by an unrelated adult, a teacher, neighbor, employer, coach, etc. and speak briefly on the applicant’s character and why she wants to be queen.
Ms. Geary said that they have received some applicants, as well as interest from former contestants, queens and community members who are supporting the venture.
“I have between 10-15 people who have been in regular contact with me to give feedback on plans and ideas and offer support. Several of those people are going to be present for the pageant and rehearsal to help out. It seems like overall people are very excited to see this event come back to Ogdensburg,” Ms. Geary said.
The hope with bringing back the Queens Pageant is to get more people involved in the annual Seaway Festival and the winning queen can help be an ambassador, according to the organizer.
“My hope is that the event will garner more interest in the festival from residents of the surrounding area, and be just one step in getting it back to what it used to be,” she said, adding, “I also hope that it will get locals more interested in volunteering to help out. The Seaway Festival Queens have always made great ambassadors for the festival and served as role models in the community. They can inspire others to do the same.”
