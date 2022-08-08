VFW Quilt of Valor presentation

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227 of Carthage honored one of their own, life member Steven Backus, with a Quilt of Valor on June 29. The mission of the quilt is to provide a comforting and healing quilt to service members and veterans effected by war. The quilt was made by Georgia Hoffman from Alabama and Mr. Backus was nominated by his daughter, Bobby Cheal, to receive the quilt. Photo provided
