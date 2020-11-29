MANNSVILLE — Ralph and Patricia Miller, 14890 Sand Place Road, observed their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 26. A family celebration was limited due to the COVID-19 health crisis, but cards and well wishes welcomed.
Mr. Miller, son of Julian and Beulah (Claflin) Miller, and Patricia Burkhard, daughter of Niles and Mae (Woods) Burkhard, were married on Nov. 26, 1960, at First Baptist Church, Sandy Creek, with the Rev. Robert Vinning officiating.
Honor attendants were John H. Burkhard, brother of the bride, and Sharon TyFair Johnston.
Mrs. Burkhard attended Sandy Creek Central School a GED. She was a tax preparer and CNA, working at Mercy Hospital, Watertown. She is a member of an ATV Club and Snowmobile Club. Mrs. Miller enjoys gardening, puzzles of all kinds, Bingo, casinos and tour trips. She serves as president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars auxiliary, Lacona, and treasurer and president of Scops Senior Club.
Mr. Burkhard graduated in 1959 from Sandy Creek Central School. He served in the Army from 1959 to 1961 and is a retired union carpenter. He is a member of ATV and Snowmobile Clubs, New York State Houndsmen Redfield, Fish and Game Club, New York Houndsmen, Copenhagen and the New York State Houndsmen Association.
The couple has four children, Julia A. Cronk, Mannsville; Lynn H. Miller, Sandy Creek; Donna J. Miller-Bush, Camden; and Greg R. Miller, Lacona; nine grandchildren, one step-grandchild and five great-grandchildren. One grandchild is deceased.
