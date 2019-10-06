ADAMS — Ray E. and Joan M. Berry, 9445 County Route 97, observed their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 26.
Mr. Berry and Joan M. Halleck were married on Sept. 26, 1959, at Adams United Methodist Church, with Pastor Harold Barnard officiating.
Honor attendants were Jacqueline Bell, Cicero, sister of the bride, and Bruce Dobbin, Honeyville.
Mrs. Berry graduated from Blodgett Vocational High School, Syracuse. She was employed with the W.T. Grant Department Store prior to beginning her family, after which she enjoyed working alongside her husband on their dairy farm until retirement.
Mr. Berry graduated from Adams High School after attending a one-room schoolhouse locally. Together with his wife, he operated a dairy farm for more than 45 years.
Mr. and Mrs. Berry enjoy spending time together, from daily chores on the farm to occasional trips to Nashville or Branson and apple picking dinner dates.
The couple has four children, Stephany (Robert) Worthington, Ellisburg; Scott (John Bush) Berry and Sandra (Calvin) Marolf, both of Carthage; and Stacey (Kristy) Berry, Adams; and seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
