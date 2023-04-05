WATERTOWN — Ten dogs in an animal cruelty case in which a dozen animals were found last week to be neglected and abused are in the custody of Jefferson County Dog Control, Watertown Police Lt. Jason Badalato said.
One of the dogs had to be euthanized. Others will soon be available for adoption.
Steven J. Whitford, 61, and Mark J. Whitford, 33, of 512 Stone St., were each charged by city police Friday with 12 counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, a misdemeanor.
They were taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where they were processed and issued appearance tickets for city court on April 19.
Two dogs were immediately taken to the veterinarian by dog control. One dog was euthanized. The other was treated. Dog control is bringing that one back to full health.
An abused ferret was also taken to the Jefferson County SPCA, police said.
The dogs were signed over to dog control, which allows them to take care of the dogs, treat them and place them for adoption.
The case came to police because they were assisting the city constable with an eviction.
It is unclear how long the owners had the dogs.
“It seems to be they were neglected for a while,” Lt. Badalato said. “They were all covered in feces and urine, and the residence was covered in feces and urine too.”
The police report stated that some of the dogs were covered in feces and urine to the point that their white hair appeared yellow. Some of the dogs did not have access to fresh food and water, and the ferret was described by police as being in “deplorable conditions.”
Jefferson County Emergency Management Director Joseph D. Plummer, who also oversees dog control, said that when city police were assisting in the eviction, they called dog control after seeing the conditions.
Dog control isn’t allowed to take care of the ferret due to state law.
Mr. Plummer said dog control generally only has a few animal cruelty cases a year.
“It’s not an everyday thing by any means,” he said.
A grooming service has offered to do free grooming. A local dog wash company has also offered help.
“The community comes out very well for all this stuff,” he said.
State law requires that the animals must be held for six days before they can be adopted, which means that most of the dogs can be adopted on Friday.
Before a dog can leave dog control, they must be licensed and have rabies vaccinations.
“The Stone Street situation is just one case,” he said. “We actually recently within the last 30 days or so, had one that a person went and just dropped a dog after hours at a business. They had cameras. We’re able to pick that up and worked with the state police, found the person that dropped the dog and arrested the person.”
Those interested in adopting dogs can call the dog control shelter at 315-779-5900 or use the website Petfinder.
Two cocker spaniels have already gained interest from a handful of people.
