11 pets can soon be adopted

Ten dogs from an animal cruelty seizure in Watertown last week will soon be available for adoption through Jefferson County Dog Control. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Ten dogs in an animal cruelty case in which a dozen animals were found last week to be neglected and abused are in the custody of Jefferson County Dog Control, Watertown Police Lt. Jason Badalato said.

One of the dogs had to be euthanized. Others will soon be available for adoption.

