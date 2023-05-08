BLACK RIVER — Black River Fire Department was one of the few in the area which held an open house for the annual Recruit NY program April 22. Fire Chief Matthew Carpenter said the department had about 20 visitors to the station, where there were demonstrations and children were allowed to spray the fire hose.

Firefighters demonstrated the use of hydraulic rescue tools, commonly known as “jaws of life,” in a mock accident scene to show how victims are extricated. Fort Drum firefighters also showed the proper use of fire extinguishers.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.