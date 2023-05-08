BLACK RIVER — Black River Fire Department was one of the few in the area which held an open house for the annual Recruit NY program April 22. Fire Chief Matthew Carpenter said the department had about 20 visitors to the station, where there were demonstrations and children were allowed to spray the fire hose.
Firefighters demonstrated the use of hydraulic rescue tools, commonly known as “jaws of life,” in a mock accident scene to show how victims are extricated. Fort Drum firefighters also showed the proper use of fire extinguishers.
Visitors also had the opportunity to talk with firefighters and members of the Black River Ambulance Squad to learn more about what it takes to be a volunteer. According to the fire chief, two individuals took applications and are considering applying to the fire department.
“I think departments are not yielding the applications from this specific weekend that they were initially hoping for,” Chief Carpenter said reflecting on the lower level of participation in the Recruit NY campaign. “So, that may cause them to not host it. We at Black River believe that it was beneficial to host it even though we only had two people consider joining. It gave the public we serve and protect the chance to see our equipment and meet the members that potentially could be responding to their need for help. We had a woman tell us that she lives down the street from our station and always sees us out training and responding to calls, but never has taken the opportunity to walk up and meet us. So I believe that is a positive outcome for this event.”
