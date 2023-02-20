The streets of downtown Ogdensburg were filled with action Saturday as reenactors staged the Battle of Ogdensburg.
The battle took place in February 1813 as part of the War of 1812. The British gained a victory over the Americans, capturing the village of Ogdensburg. Although small in scale, it removed the American threat to British supply lines for the remainder of the war.
