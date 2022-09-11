HEUVELTON — The remains of five people found during a water project in the village of Heuvelton in 2019 will be reinterred at Hillcrest Cemetery in a ceremony Sept. 19.

The remains were found during a $5.5 million project to replace the village’s water main in October 2019. Heuvelton Mayor Barbara Lashua said that when crews were digging for new piping to the water tower the remains were discovered and the project was temporarily shut down. The project has since been completed.

