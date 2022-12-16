WATERTOWN — A national occupational and safety agency determined instructors failed to allow city firefighter Peyton L.S. Morse enough rest time between air packs that he used on the day he had a medical emergency at the state fire academy last year.
The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health also concluded that instructors failed to monitor how the young firefighter was doing on the day he collapsed in a training exercise at the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls, near Watkins Glen, on March 3, 2021.
He died in a Pennsylvania hospital nine days later.
On Friday, NIOSH released a 44-page report on the agency’s findings and its recommendations to prevent another fire recruit from dying at the academy.
In responding to its findings, Watertown Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman said he thinks that NIOSH and the report could have been more strongly worded.
The report should have placed more blame on the academy and how its instructors handled recruit training, he said.
“It’s an accurate report but it should have been more blunt,” Chief Timerman said.
He also doesn’t think the report’s executive findings went far enough in its language. While much of that information was included in the report, some of it was buried within its 44 pages, Chief Timerman said.
The report should have spelled out that Mr. Morse wasn’t allowed a required 20 minutes to catch his breath after each of his six air packs were used that day.
The executive summary also should have explained its significance, he said. Mr. Morse should have been allowed to rest for two hours but wasn’t given any time to regain his energy, he added.
The NIOSH report is the final public document about the events that occurred that day.
Last month, a grand jury — to the dismay of his family — decided not to file criminal charges in his death.
A previous investigation, conducted by the state’s Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau, or PESH determined the fire academy did nothing wrong after Mr. Morse had the medical emergency.
NIOSH, a federal agency, is responsible for conducting research and making recommendations for the prevention of work-related injury and illness.
The young firefighter was inside a 20-foot-long tunnel made of plywood while wearing an air pack and a mask covered with tape when the incident occurred.
Mr. Morse was going through the tunnel that simulates what a firefighter could experience during a fire. Alarms on the self-contained breathing apparatus went off before the firefighter was found not breathing.
He was transferred by medical helicopter to the trauma medical center in Sayre, Pennsylvania, and diagnosed with anoxic brain injury. He remained on a ventilator in the intensive care unit.
The death certificate, issued by the local coroner’s office, concluded that the anoxic brain injury was caused by cardiac arrest that occurred as a consequence of physical exertion during training with the self-contained breathing apparatus, or SCBA.
According to the report, more should have been done to help Mr. Morse at the scene and until he arrived at the hospital.
The NIOSH report concluded that “a definitive airway” was not established until he got to the hospital.
That medical care should have adhered “to certification requirements for Basic Life Support, which requires a clear and open airway and assisted ventilations with an oxygen source to prevent anoxic brain injury in a person in respiratory arrest.”
Other findings include:
* The agency recommends that fire training facilities appoint a safety officer to review training exercises and attend all training activities.
* The fire academy did not have standard operating procedures (SOPs) for each training exercise that recruits used.
* Fire training facilities should ensure instructional objectives are developed and communicated and that they are for training exercises that are intended to satisfy a job performance requirement.
Instructors also need to comply with instructional objectives.
* The fire academy lacked SOPs and instructional objectives that specify actions to be taken by instructors and recruits when SCBA alarm systems go off during training.
According to the report, instructors “provided coaching to encourage” Mr. Morse to keep moving through the tunnel.
But other fire recruits who witnessed what happened gave statements that described the interaction as instructors yelling at Mr. Morse and belittling and swearing at him while he was struggling to breathe in the tunnel, Chief Timerman said.
By the time instructors knew what was happening, they pulled Mr. Morse halfway out of tunnel and he was not breathing.
Chief Timerman said that if they had more “situational awareness,” they could have prevented his death.
NIOSH’s goal is to have fire training services learn from the report and make sure that something like it never happens again, Chief Timerman said.
Peyton’s parents, David M. and Stacy L. Morse, continue to blame instructors for not preventing their son’s death. They’ve also been critical of the way instructors handled training.
On Friday, they said they have not had a chance to completely review the NIOSH report. They still believe that a crime was committed.
“We continue to seek justice for Peyton and ensure safety of all those who have to work or train on NYS property,” they said in a statement.
As for what the state takes from the NIOSH report, Chief Timerman believes the fire academy will mostly ignore what’s in it.
And the fire academy and its instructors will go on as they have always done in the past, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.