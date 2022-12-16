WATERTOWN — A national occupational and safety agency determined instructors failed to allow city firefighter Peyton L.S. Morse enough rest time between air packs that he used on the day he had a medical emergency at the state fire academy last year.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health also concluded that instructors failed to monitor how the young firefighter was doing on the day he collapsed in a training exercise at the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls, near Watkins Glen, on March 3, 2021.

