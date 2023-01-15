Residents at Tupper apartments begin moving back in

Heavy-duty drying units line the halls of the Donald E. Smith Apartments in Tupper Lake last month. Richard Rosentreter/Malone Telegram

TUPPER LAKE — After a sprinkler line break in the Donald E. Smith Apartments on Wawbeek Avenue flooded apartments and displaced 48 residents on Dec. 26, some residents have now started to move back in. Work on reconstructing the recently renovated units damaged by the water has begun and building managers say the rest of the tenants will continue to move back in as construction allows.

Tenants in apartments not damaged by the flood began returning on Jan. 3, according to Church Street NY LLC spokesperson Jeanne Dillon, who works with the building owners.

