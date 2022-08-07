WATERTOWN — Dozens of children and families are served every year by the Resolution Center of Jefferson and Lewis Counties through its various programs. Volunteers put in countless hours to make it all possible.

The organization hopes to continue to grow its capacity to serve the community, but is in need of volunteers. All programs of the Resolution Center are volunteer-based.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.