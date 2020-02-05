WATERTOWN — Winners have been announced for the 21st annual North Country Chili Cook-Off held Saturday.
Professional category:
n First Place, $300, Garland City Beer Works.
Chef: Nancy Henry
Sponsor: Garland City Beer Works, Watertown
n Second place, $150, Samaritan Summit Village
Chef: Shawn McManaman
Sponsor: Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown
n Third place, $75, Philly Fire
Chef: Alex Peer
Sponsor: Philadelphia Fire Department
Amateur category:
n First place, $300, Amy Kenney-Keller Williams
Chef: Amy Kenney
Sponsor: Amy Kenney-Keller Williams, Watertown
n Second place, $150, Chili on The ROCK
Chef: Sabrina Jamerson
Sponsor: The ROCK Church, Watertown
n Third place, $75, Zeb and Eunice’s Hillbilly Chili
Chef: Brian LaChausse and Naomie Brigham
Sponsor: Crossroads Tavern, Naumburg, and Red Barn Meats, Croghan
Vegetarian category
n First place, $150, (team) Baked
Chef: Chris Fitzgerald
Sponsor: Chris Fitzgerald
n Second place, $50, Freeway Driving School
Chef: Anthony Garcia
Sponsor: Freeway Driving School, Watertown
n Third place, $25, Carthage Revolution
Chef: Louis Gantt
Sponsor: Carthage Revolution
People’s choice
n First place, $300, Philly Fire
Chef: Alex Peer
Sponsor: Philadelphia Fire Department
n Second place, $150, Brownville American Legion Post 588
Chef: Ferg
Sponsor: Brownville American Legion Post 588
Other awards and winners
Best Decorated ($50): Philly Fire, sponsored by the Philadelphia Fire Department, and led by chef Alex Peer.
Best Dressed ($50): Watertown German-American Club, sponsored by the Watertown German-American Club and led by chef Barbara Eddy.
Most Unusual Recipe ($50): Samaritan Summit Village, sponsored by Samaritan Summit Village and led by chef Shawn McManaman.
Most Congenial ($50): Samaritan Summit Village, sponsored by Samaritan Summit Village and led by chef Shawn McManaman.
The annual event serves as a fundraiser for the Volunteer Transportation Center Inc., with proceeds to help fund medical transportation for local veterans and their families
through the nonprofit organization.
Though the amount raised this year is being calculated, it’s estimated the event will be on par with last year, raising about $35,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.