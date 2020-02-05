WATERTOWN — Winners have been announced for the 21st annual North Country Chili Cook-Off held Saturday.

Professional category:

n First Place, $300, Garland City Beer Works.

Chef: Nancy Henry

Sponsor: Garland City Beer Works, Watertown

n Second place, $150, Samaritan Summit Village

Chef: Shawn McManaman

Sponsor: Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown

n Third place, $75, Philly Fire

Chef: Alex Peer

Sponsor: Philadelphia Fire Department

Amateur category:

n First place, $300, Amy Kenney-Keller Williams

Chef: Amy Kenney

Sponsor: Amy Kenney-Keller Williams, Watertown

n Second place, $150, Chili on The ROCK

Chef: Sabrina Jamerson

Sponsor: The ROCK Church, Watertown

n Third place, $75, Zeb and Eunice’s Hillbilly Chili

Chef: Brian LaChausse and Naomie Brigham

Sponsor: Crossroads Tavern, Naumburg, and Red Barn Meats, Croghan

Vegetarian category

n First place, $150, (team) Baked

Chef: Chris Fitzgerald

Sponsor: Chris Fitzgerald

n Second place, $50, Freeway Driving School

Chef: Anthony Garcia

Sponsor: Freeway Driving School, Watertown

n Third place, $25, Carthage Revolution

Chef: Louis Gantt

Sponsor: Carthage Revolution

People’s choice

n First place, $300, Philly Fire

Chef: Alex Peer

Sponsor: Philadelphia Fire Department

n Second place, $150, Brownville American Legion Post 588

Chef: Ferg

Sponsor: Brownville American Legion Post 588

Other awards and winners

Best Decorated ($50): Philly Fire, sponsored by the Philadelphia Fire Department, and led by chef Alex Peer.

Best Dressed ($50): Watertown German-American Club, sponsored by the Watertown German-American Club and led by chef Barbara Eddy.

Most Unusual Recipe ($50): Samaritan Summit Village, sponsored by Samaritan Summit Village and led by chef Shawn McManaman.

Most Congenial ($50): Samaritan Summit Village, sponsored by Samaritan Summit Village and led by chef Shawn McManaman.

The annual event serves as a fundraiser for the Volunteer Transportation Center Inc., with proceeds to help fund medical transportation for local veterans and their families

through the nonprofit organization.

Though the amount raised this year is being calculated, it’s estimated the event will be on par with last year, raising about $35,000.

