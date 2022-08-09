Revived music fest to jazz up Sackets

Ingrid C. Cleveland Gori stands under the Sentinel Bandstand in Sackets Harbor where she will bring back a long-standing jazz festival Saturday. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

SACKETS HARBOR — Reviving a beloved event her dad used to organize, but with her own twist, Ingrid C. Cleveland Gori will host Live at the Bandstand Saturday in Sackets Harbor.

The event is open to all ages, and guests should come ready to eat, drink and dance. Ms. Gori recently returned to the north country to her family’s ancestral home and is reviving the Jazz Fest once headed by her late father John H. Cleveland III. He hosted the event from 2000 to 2008, and this year’s fest will be a tribute to Mr. Cleveland.

