SACKETS HARBOR — Reviving a beloved event her dad used to organize, but with her own twist, Ingrid C. Cleveland Gori will host Live at the Bandstand Saturday in Sackets Harbor.
The event is open to all ages, and guests should come ready to eat, drink and dance. Ms. Gori recently returned to the north country to her family’s ancestral home and is reviving the Jazz Fest once headed by her late father John H. Cleveland III. He hosted the event from 2000 to 2008, and this year’s fest will be a tribute to Mr. Cleveland.
The festivities will take place from 1 to 9 p.m. The block around the bandstand will be closed off so guests can set up chairs and blankets to enjoy the performances.
“I’m just so grateful,” Ms. Gori said. “I’ve met a lot of people doing this, it’s just been great. It’s definitely a case of ‘it takes a village.’”
Looking for new challenges and fun after retirement, Mr. Cleveland started the annual Jazz Fest and helped build the Sentinel Bandstand at Market Square Park in Sackets for that purpose. The event was a success, largely due to the connection between Mr. Cleveland and his friend Russ Kassoff. The event’s run brought many performers to the area. According to past Watertown Daily Times reports, the event used to draw as many as 2,500 people, filling the area from the bandstand to the visitors center.
Ms. Gori remembers her father as having a great ear for music and talent for playing multiple instruments, that music was his happy place. Mr. Cleveland died June 2, 2017, at the age of 82. A lawyer by trade but musician at heart, Mr. Cleveland was a past president of the Sackets Harbor Historical Society and keen supporter of Concerts on the Waterfront.
“2008 was when it ended and that’s why my dad lost his funding,” Ms. Gori said. “I don’t remember talking to him about it, but it was sad. That was a real blow to him. I’m amazed that he did nine years in a row and was able to fund it and get a crowd there, and I feel so grateful to start it up again. We haven’t really had a proper memorial for my dad, so in a way, that’s what this is to me. I know that he would be happy.”
Saturday’s event is free to attend, but donations will also be accepted to support future events. About $19,000 has already been raised for the effort. Ms. Gori’s total budget is about $23,000. Donations are tax deductible as Ms. Gori began a nonprofit organization, Live at the Bandstand, to bring more events to Sackets, this festival being the first. Information for tax-deductible donations can be provided upon request. Event sponsorships are available at all levels.
The music starts from 1 to 2 p.m. with the 10th Mountain Division’s Pando Collective jazz combo.
From 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Vilray will delight with a mix of jazz and traditional pop hits from the 1930s and ’40s, as well as original songs in the jazz and Tin Pan Alley style.
From 3:45 to 5 p.m., Thor Jensen Trio takes over playing some cuts from their new album Harlem Valley, and from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Pangari and the Socialites will be delivering classic ska, soul and rocksteady sounds.
Slavic Soul Party will close from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Vendors for Saturday include Elm Street Tacos, Jodi’s Dairy Bar, The Battlefield Eatery, The Bottle of Sackets Harbor and 1812 Brewing Company.
Depending on turnout, Ms. Gori said she would want to do this again and has lots of ideas for other village events.
“I feel like if I had a phrase, it would be something about building bridges,” Ms. Gori said. “I feel like by doing community events like this, you build bridges. I want to connect people, getting people together in a positive way.”
Ms. Gori said she is grateful for the many people who have helped make the event possible, like the local shops and businesses and those from outside of Sackets who have heard of her efforts.
She went to Bob Johnson Volkswagen, for example, and approached the counter looking to talk to the person who might be in charge of donating. Behind her was Walt Young, who has been selling there for a long time. He ended up talking to the right people and he secured her a donation and introduced her to Steven Daub, who had Ms. Gori on air to talk about the event.
“It’s just so nice how you meet one person and it connects you to other people and people have been so generous with their time and taking time out of the peak season to talk to me, all the local stores,” Ms. Gori said. “I’ve gotten a lot of people involved and I’ve been so grateful for how people are treating me, they’re really welcoming me up here. And it is my first event so I’ve had a lot to learn along the way, but I’m just really impressed with how kind everybody is and how supportive.”
