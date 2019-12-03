Rhonda’s FooteWorks Outreach Company will present “A Holiday Surprise” at 4 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington St., Watertown. General admission is $7. Proceeds will benefit Children’s Miracle Network at Samaritan Medical Center for holiday gifts for local children with medical issues. The production includes dancing, singing and acting and is dedicated to Storm Wood, a young man who was a “CMN kid” for many years and died after a long battle with muscular dystrophy this past spring. For more information or advance sale tickets or to make a donation, write to rfwdance gmail.com. Photo courtesy of Madison Draper