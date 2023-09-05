THOUSAND ISLANDS – The river community, including Bobby Cantwell, is mourning the loss of Gregg Rosen, a man who helped start the 1000 Islands Charity Poker Run.
Cantwell, who is the president of the Poker Run committee, met Rosen in 2017 when they started the event.
“He was one of the first ones that decided that they wanted to do a poker run,” he said.
The poker run got started because a couple of people came up to Cantwell after speaking with Rosen saying that they wanted Clayton to host a poker run.
“Gregg was very very important to this poker run,” he said. “He was single-handedly the largest contributor to the run for us.”
The Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release that on Saturday, they along with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and Brockville Police Service responded to the area.
They say witnesses reported that the vessel flipped and collided with the water at a high rate of speed.
The police also say two people were in the vessel.
Cantwell described Rosen as being “a special person” and said he would assist people when they need it as well as giving to charitable organizations.
“There are not enough Gregg Rosen’s on this earth,” Cantwell said.
Rosen was a Canadian resident, Cantwell said, but had a residence on Wellesley Island.
He also owned Kimco Steels, a Canadian steel service center, which had about 350 employees, according to Cantwell.
“It just felt like when you were talking to Gregg Rosen, he wanted to make you a better person,” he said.
Cantwell said when he found out about the news he was shocked, and even denied it.
After he got the news, he called people to confirm it was Rosen who had passed.
“Gregg was a patriarch,” Cantwell said.
He said Rosen was one of the people that impacted him.
“It’s something that’s in you. It’s not anything that you can ever learn or be ever trained, he was born with these traits that he has,” he said in describing who good of a person Rosen was. “He just wanted you to be a better person.”
Rosen was the presenting sponsor for the 1000 Island Charity Poker Run every year.
Rosen had spent quite some time in the United States, Cantwell said, adding that he used to bring his boat over when he was young.
“He grew up on the river,” he said.
Cantwell said that Rosen was over on the United States side of the border with his family this weekend, enjoying Labor Day weekend. He said that Rosen would go on boat rides every morning, and loved go-fast boats.
“Just an unfortunate accident on Saturday morning,” he said.
Overall, Cantwell described Rosen as being a wonderful person.
“It didn’t take you more than five minutes to be around Gregg Rosen and you know that he was a person you absolutely wanted to be around,” he said.
