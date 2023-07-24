RiverFest exploring Black River from Lyons Falls to Glenfield

LOWVILLE — Paddlers will take to the Black River Saturday for the annual RiverFest, hosted by Adirondacks Tug Hill.
Each year the event explores a different portion of the river and this year the route will take participants from Lyons Falls to Glenfield with a midpoint stop at Burdick’s Crossing Road. During the trip down the river, participants may take part in a trivia contest with questions provided by the Lewis County Soil and Water Conservation District. An inflatable party moose from Float-Eh will be presented to the trivia contest winner.
“RiverFest is an opportunity to explore one our greatest natural assets with a bit of flair,” said Kaylee Tabolt, economic and tourism development specialist. “From kayak rental opportunities to providing a shuttle to help with transportation logistics to a food truck at the mid-point, we’ve created a supportive environment for everyone to enjoy. RiverFest is an opportunity for our community and beyond to come together and to do the things that make our backyard an adventure!”
General registration for the event is $15 and may be made at the Lyons Falls boat launch from 8 to 10 a.m. on the morning of the event. The “Ultimate RiverFest Fun” package is available for $40, which includes with the registration, a T-shirt and koozie. Each paddler must complete and sign a waiver prior to participating.
Floaters are welcome, however, anyone not reaching the midpoint at Burdick’s Crossing by 11:30 a.m. will be asked to depart there. There will be midpoint festivities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring LaMont’s Food Fair and Tug Hill Outfitters.
Lewis County Public Transportation will provide a shuttle service from 7 to 10 a.m. to drop vehicles off at the end of the route and take participants to their boat at the start. The shuttle will not be available for those departing the river at the midpoint. The shuttle will not transport any kayaks.
