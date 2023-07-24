RiverFest exploring Black River from Lyons Falls to Glenfield

LOWVILLE — Paddlers will take to the Black River Saturday for the annual RiverFest, hosted by Adirondacks Tug Hill.

Each year the event explores a different portion of the river and this year the route will take participants from Lyons Falls to Glenfield with a midpoint stop at Burdick’s Crossing Road. During the trip down the river, participants may take part in a trivia contest with questions provided by the Lewis County Soil and Water Conservation District. An inflatable party moose from Float-Eh will be presented to the trivia contest winner.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.