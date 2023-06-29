Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
Shane Nasworthy, right, and Ethan Lindsay prepare to secure the new curbs in place Thursday on the Court Street Bridge. They say all the concrete has been poured on one side of the bridge. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Shane Nasworthy drills holes Thursday into the new curb material for the Court Street bridge, which will allow the construction crew to secure it in place with rebar. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
A construction worker cuts into the Court Street Bridge with a demolition saw on June 8, making progress on the rehabilitation project that includes a new concrete roadway. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
The surface of Academy Street has been removed for repaving, creating an obstacle course for cars which must dodge and weave through the dozens bumps, grooves, and exposed manhole covers. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Many sidewalks around the city, like these on Holcomb and Clinton Street, are being improved as part of an effort to make them more handicapped accessible. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Sidewalks at Coffeen and North Massey Street are undergoing improvements as part of an effort to make them more handicapped accessible. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Academy Street is a slower ride than usual, with dozens obstacles to avoid along the way, after the city removed the top surface for repaving. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Cars on Academy Street dodge thousands of feet worth of bumps, grooves and exposed manhole covers, after the street was torn apart for improvements. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
