WATERTOWN — City Manager Kenneth A. Mix says there hasn’t been this much road construction going on in the city in decades.

The $3.9 million streetscape project, $8.3 million in construction of the Court Street Bridge, and milling and paving on Academy, High and Mill streets are just some of the major projects underway.

Road construction hits high gear

Shane Nasworthy drills holes that will be used to secure the new curbs at the Court Street bridge, while Ethan Lindsay holds them down. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Road construction hits high gear

Park Drive is one of many streets in the city of Watertown that have become a bumpy ride due to construction. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Road construction hits high gear

Shane Nasworthy drills holes Thursday into the new curb material for the Court Street bridge, which will allow the construction crew to secure it in place with rebar. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Road construction hits high gear

The surface of Academy Street has been removed for repaving, creating an obstacle course for cars which must dodge and weave through the dozens bumps, grooves, and exposed manhole covers. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.