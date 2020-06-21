BROWNVILLE — Robert L. and Nina F. Timerman, 205 Pike St., will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with their children and granddaughter.
Mr. Timerman, son of Leland H. and Ruth D. Timerman, and Nina F. Farnham, daughter of Harry G. and Mary M. Farnham, were married on June 24, 1950, at Asbury Methodist Church, Watertown, with the Rev. George H. McClung officiating.
Honor attendants were June F. Owen, sister of the bride; and George Parker.
Mr. Timerman graduated from Brownville-Glen Park High School, served in World War II and graduated from Watertown School of Commerce. He was owner of Timerman Insurance Agency and worked as an insurance agent for more than 50 years. Mr. Timerman enjoys bowling, traveling and reading.
Mrs. Timerman graduated from Teanek (N.J.) High School and Watertown School of Commerce, where the couple met. She received a secretarial degree and is a homemaker. Mrs. Timerman enjoys golfing, bowling, traveling, making and selling bread dough figurines and other crafts.
The couple has a daughter, Deborah Adams, Dexter; a son, Stuart F. Timerman, Milton; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
