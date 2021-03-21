Rocky and Carole Newman, 60 years

GLENFIELD — Rock and Carole Newman, 6618 Otter Creek Road, observed their 60th wedding anniversary on March 18.
Mr. Newman, son of James and Lilac Newman, and Carole L. Pettit, daughter of Margaret L. and Earl “Mike” Pettit, were married on March 18, 1961, at Carthage United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Robert Bebbin officiating.
Honor attendants were Cindy Newman and Lowell Genzel.
Mrs. Newman graduated in 1960 from Red Creek Central School and retired from Community Bank NA, Carthage, as a teller in 2000. She enjoys creating new flower gardens and flower arrangements.
Mr. Newman graduated in 1960 from Carthage Central School and retired from Metro Paper, Carthage, in 2012. He is a member of Carthage Rod and Gun Club and life member of Carthage BPOE 1762 Elks. He enjoys woodworking.
Mr. and Mrs. Newman enjoy playing cards, going to the casinos, Sunday rides and spending time with their grandsons.
The couple has two sons, Todd and Margaret Newman, Arlington, Va.; and Eric Newman and companion Toni Spann, Glenfield; and four grandsons.
