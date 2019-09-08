Ronald and Blanche Woodcock, 60 years

Ronald and Blanche Woodcock, Festival Court, Baldwinsville, observed their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 29.
Mr. Woodcock, son of Lee and Hilda Woodcock, and Blanche Kenny, daughter of Clarence and Mildred Kenny, were married on Aug. 29, 1959, at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Ogdensburg, with the Rev. John Branch officiating. They honeymooned in the Adirondacks.
Mrs. Woodcock graduated in 1956 from Ogdensburg Free Academy. She worked as a phone operator and then as a stay-at-home mom while volunteering with several organizations. She is a former member of Skaneateles Garden Club and Ogdensburg Garden Club; and enjoys reading, baking, gardening and dancing.
Mr. Woodcock graduated in 1957 from Ogdensburg Free Academy and in 1959 from SUNY Canton (than the New York State Agricultural and Technical Institute at Canton). He retired from R.L. Woodcock and Associates Inc. He served as a Eucharistic minister and enjoys reading, catching up on the latest news and spending time near the water.
Mr. and Mrs. Woodcock both enjoyed the past 23 years on the St. Lawrence River, Morristown.
The couple has four children, Sue E. Woodcock (Maureen); Kelly W. Duester (Michael); Lisa W. Bonahoom (Bill); and the late Mark. R. Woodcock; and four grandchildren.
