WATERTOWN — Former Mayor T. “Tom” Urling Walker was working on a project for Thompson Park before he died in January.
He had approached friend Brian Ashley, vice chairman of the Friends of Thompson Park, with interest in doing something in the city-owned park.
Mr. Ashley had an idea to install a roof on the stone bandstand that sits between the park’s playground and the 10th Mountain Division’s Climb to Glory monument.
Last summer, a concert by The Arrhythmias, a local big band, was scheduled to perform at the stone bandstand but it was canceled because of rain, Mr. Ashley said.
So the former mayor and Mr. Ashley began working on the project with Walt Zabriskie and retired architect Edward G. Olley Jr, two longtime Thompson Park supporters.
“It was just a concept, an idea,” Mr. Ashley said, adding that the city had looked at covering the bandstand back in the 1990s.
Some conceptual drawings were completed by the city back then but the city was unable to fund the project, said City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, who headed the planning department in those days.
Mr. Ashley will make a presentation to the City Council about the project during tonight’s council work session. He hopes to get council members to agree to provide some seed money for the project and then ask for donations from the public.
“We think it’s a great example of what things can be done in the park,” Mr. Ashley said.
Mayor Walker’s family has already agreed to make a commitment to the park, he said.
Mayor Walker, a former member of the Friends of Thompson Park, already has left an important legacy to the park and the bandstand project will continue it, Mr. Ashley said.
“He had so much interest in the park,” he said.
The former mayor died on Jan. 3 at the age of 97.
