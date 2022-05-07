Rotary and Chamber team up for clean up

Volunteers from the Rotary Club of Potsdam joined in with the Potsdam Chamber of Commerce on the April 24 Clean Up Say. Pictured, front row, from left, are Laurean Pelkey, Sam LaShomb and Taylor Robertson; and back row, Michael Griffin and Brandon LaShomb. Submitted Photo
