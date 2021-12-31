WATERTOWN — At noon on Dec. 14, Cynthia FitzPatrick, executive director of the Disabled Persons Action Organization, was recognized by the Watertown Rotary Club with a high honor: The Paul Harris Fellow Award.
Jeff Wood of the Watertown Rotary Club presented the award to Mrs. FitzPatrick, who succeeded Joe Rich at the DPAO as executive director. Mr. Rich, who made the donation for the pin for Mrs. FitzPatrick, said she has been serving the community for many years, so it was fitting to have the award presented to her.
“It’s nice to be able to give back to people who give so much,” he said.
A top Rotary award, the Paul Harris Fellow program recognizes individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. The highest award in Rotary, it is given to a Rotarian or a member of the community who has made an outstanding contribution to the community.
