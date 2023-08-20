Ruggiero wants city to give $225K to Hospice

Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero is putting forward a resolution Monday to that would see Hospice of Jefferson County receive $225,000. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Lisa A. Ruggiero plans to introduce a resolution today to give $225,000 to Hospice of Jefferson County in support of the organization’s recently completed renovations and expansion.

She wants to reallocate American Rescue Plan Act funds to make the donation. This comes after the city council voted to use the funds for public works projects last year instead of providing funds to local nonprofit groups.

