Rutland Fire Department receives over $300K FEMA grant

Rutland Fire Chief Will Kalin said the FEMA funds will be used to replace air packs and get new turnout gear. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Rutland Volunteer Fire Company will receive $301,884 as part of the United States Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program.

The funding was announced by U.S. Senators Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten E. Gillibrand on Monday.

