WATERTOWN — Rutland Volunteer Fire Company will receive $301,884 as part of the United States Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program.
The funding was announced by U.S. Senators Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten E. Gillibrand on Monday.
Rutland Fire Chief Will Kalin said the funds received through the grant will be used to replace air packs and get new turnout gear.
Twenty-eight new air packs and 13 new sets of turnout gear will be able to be purchased by the departments through the grant.
Air packs provide firefighters fresh air when on the scene of an incident.
Kalin said the turnout gear will be used for people who have recently joined the department who they didn’t have gear for beforehand.
He said it’s going to make sure that “everybody is outfitted with gear because we got so many new people this year and we just didn’t have enough gear on hand or the money in the budget for the year to outfit that many people.”
Kalin said that the department received a lot of new volunteers because its coverage area expanded, which resulted in the department not having the gear on hand.
The department took over territory that was covered by the Copenhagen Fire Department, and the territory that was gained was for the town of Champion, the town of Denmark and the village of Copenhagen.
“This grant is going to be affecting not only the town of Rutland, but it’s affecting the town of Champion, the town of Denmark, and the village of Copenhagen as well, so three towns and a village and two counties,” he said.
The chief said they have recently had between 12-14 new volunteers this year and in total have 41 volunteers, which will be made official at the end of August when the department has its district meeting.
To outfit the new members, it had requested funds from the Terry Farrell Fund, which is a fund that supports families of firefighters across the country using educational and financial grants, its website states.
The website goes on to state that the fund has given out in excess of $4.25 million and an additional $6.2 million in surplus gear and apparatus across the country.
“It allowed us to get through the hump until we could figure out how we were going to get here, and now this really helps us because we’re going to be able to do it in one shot,” Kalin said.
The air packs that are set to be replaced were between 15-20 years old.
As for the turnout gear, Kalin said it would be the most up-to-date equipment and has a 10-year lifespan.
“Between the turnout gear and the air packs for the next 10-15 years, it’s going to allow us to operate safely and effectively, without as much worry about the safety and readiness of our gear,” he said.
Kalin said he is hoping that being able to invest in gear for the departments may draw more volunteers to the department.
“We’re always hoping to draw more folks to our department,” he said.
Schumer said that first responders deserve federal support.
“These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to ensure they have the adequate training, protective gear, and equipment they need to keep themselves and New Yorkers across the state safe,” he said. “I’ve fought my whole career to deliver resources for New York’s firefighters, and today’s over $3.6 million will keep New York’s dedicated firefighters prepared to take on any emergency.”
Gillibrand said that the funding received by departments across the state will provide firefighters with training, equipment, and supplies needed to safely and efficiently respond to scenes.
“I will continue to fight to ensure New York’s firefighters are well-equipped to protect our communities and save lives,” she said.
One of the more popular fundraisers with departments is chicken barbecues, and Kalin said that in order to raise the money to pay for the turnout gear and air packs, the department would’ve needed to do two or three barbecues every month.
Two other north country departments received the grant, the Norfolk Fire Department and West Stockholm Fire Department. Norfolk received $143,880.95, and West Stockholm received $83,333.33.
