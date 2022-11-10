Veterans Day is a time to reflect on the service of those who were willing to lay down their lives in defense of the United States.

The World War II Generation — The Greatest Generation — who came of age during the Great Depression and went on to fight in World War II, is quickly dwindling. Department of Veterans Affairs statistics show 167,284 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are alive in 2022 with 9,635 in New York, according to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.

